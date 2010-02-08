SP500 Daily Support
- 专家
- Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 30 十月 2025
- 激活: 5
Expert Advisor with a textbook strategy based on the SP500 index that serves as a support for day-to-day trading, not as a primary investment option. It uses the CCI index to organize trades and does not have a stop-loss mechanism; only the rules that govern its operation dictate whether a trade wins or loses. Additionally, it offers lot scaling and risk management, as well as schedules.
Recommended only for S&P500 on daily timeframe and only for buys.
Strategy from Experts and Manuals.