TPS Gold Scalper Ea

TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision

Minimum Equity :- 1000 $

Trading Timeframes :- H1

Recommended pair :- XAUUSD


Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market.

Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is programmed to capitalize on lightning-fast price fluctuations in the gold market. Its aggressive scalping algorithm aims to swiftly extract profits from intraday price movements.

High-Risk Profile: This special edition of the TPS Gold Scalper EA is tailored for traders with a high-risk appetite. If you're ready to embrace bold trading strategies, this EA is your partner in pursuing significant gains.

Enhanced Trade Frequency: Unlock the potential for increased trade frequency, seizing numerous trading opportunities within short timeframes. Ideal for traders who prefer an action-packed trading environment.

Dynamic Lot Sizing: The EA dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on your predefined risk percentage, optimizing position sizes for each trade while managing overall risk exposure.

Integrated Risk Management: Take advantage of built-in risk management features, including stop loss and take profit levels. Safeguard your capital with strategic risk controls even in high-volatility scenarios.

Real-Time Monitoring: Stay in full control of your trading activities with real-time monitoring of trades, account balance, and equity. Track the EA's performance as it navigates the dynamic gold market.

Customizable Settings: Tailor the EA's settings to match your risk tolerance and trading preferences. Adjust parameters to align with your trading strategy, allowing for flexibility and customization.

Market-Tested Performance: The TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its performance and reliability in challenging market conditions.

Seize the opportunity to trade gold with a bold approach. Elevate your trading journey and embrace the excitement of high-risk trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Take charge of your gold trading destiny and embark on a path of potential high returns."


#forex  #sharemarket #trading

  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349773?source=Site+Signals+My

Disclaimer :-

My videos, presentations, and writings are strictly for educational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I cannot guarantee the accuracy of any information provided. It is essential to conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. I bear no responsibility for any financial losses or negative outcomes resulting from the use of this Gold Scalper Ea. Please exercise caution and seek professional advice for personalized guidance. Historical statistics cannot guarantee any profitability in the future. #tradingpublicschool

Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
Thor Scalper
Will Ng
Experts
Thor Scalper is a bot optimized mainly for night trading operations with capital preservation and low drawdown strategies in mind. It uses a selective algorithm to find trades suitable for trading operations and to close trades that are not favorable at a lower value to minimize loss and to safeguard profits. Recommendation : You will need an ECN account with low raw spreads and a VPS, you may use MQL5's vps or a vps provider of your choice with low latency connection to your broker's live trad
Darker MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved
리뷰 답변