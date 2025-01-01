文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库策略模块智能交易基准类CExpertSignalCheckTrailingOrderShort 

CheckTrailingOrderShort

检查修改空头挂单参数的条件。

virtual bool  CheckTrailingOrderShort(
   COrderInfo*    order,          // 订单
   double&        price           // 价位
   )

参数

order

[输入]  类 COrderInfo 对象的指针。

price

[输入][输出]  止损价变量。

返回值

true 如果条件满足, 否则 false。