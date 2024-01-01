//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_FILLING.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "DRAW_FILLING을 시연하기 위한 지표"

#property description "별도의 창에서 두 개의 MA 사이에 채널을 그립니다"

#property description "채우기 색상은 임의로 변경됩니다"

#property description "모든 N 틱 후"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- Intersection 플롯

#property indicator_label1 "Intersection"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 매개변수 입력

input int Fast=13; // 빠른 MA 기간

input int Slow=21; // 느린 MA 기간

input int shift=1; // 미래로의 MA 이동(양수)

input int N=5; // 변경할 틱의 수

//--- 지표 버퍼

double IntersectionBuffer1[];

double IntersectionBuffer2[];

int fast_handle;

int slow_handle;

//--- 색상을 저장할 배열

color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrAquamarine,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrBrown,clrCoral,clrDarkSlateGray};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑

SetIndexBuffer(0,IntersectionBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,IntersectionBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);

//---

fast_handle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,Fast,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

slow_handle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,Slow,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경

ticks++;

//--- 충분한 수의 틱이 누적된 경우

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 선 속성 변경

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정

ticks=0;

}



//--- 지표를 처음 계산하거나, 데이터가 변경되어 완전히 다시 계산해야 합니다

if(prev_calculated==0)

{

//--- 모든 지표 값을 적절한 버퍼에 복사

int copied1=CopyBuffer(fast_handle,0,0,rates_total,IntersectionBuffer1);

int copied2=CopyBuffer(slow_handle,0,0,rates_total,IntersectionBuffer2);

}

else // 업데이트된 데이터만 채우기

{

//--- OnCalculate()의 현재 및 이전 시작 사이의 막대 차이를 가져오기

int to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;

//--- 차이가 없는 경우에도 0 막대에 하나의 값을 복사합니다

if(to_copy==0) to_copy=1;

//--- to_copy 값을 지표 버퍼 맨 끝에 복사

int copied1=CopyBuffer(fast_handle,0,0,to_copy,IntersectionBuffer1);

int copied2=CopyBuffer(slow_handle,0,0,to_copy,IntersectionBuffer2);

}

//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 채널 채우기 색상 변경 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 라인 속성에 대한 정보를 구성하기 위한 문자열

string comm="";

//--- 선의 색상을 변경하기 위한 블록

int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기

//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다

int size=ArraySize(colors);



//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

int color_index1=number%size;

//--- 첫 번째 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,colors[color_index1]);

//--- 첫 번째 색상 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

Color1 "+(string)colors[color_index1];



//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

number=MathRand(); // Get a random number

int color_index2=number%size;

//--- 두 번째 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,colors[color_index2]);

//--- 두 번째 색상 쓰기

comm=comm+"\r

Color2 "+(string)colors[color_index2];

//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시

Comment(comm);

}