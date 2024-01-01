|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| DRAW_FILLING.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property description "DRAW_FILLING을 시연하기 위한 지표"
#property description "별도의 창에서 두 개의 MA 사이에 채널을 그립니다"
#property description "채우기 색상은 임의로 변경됩니다"
#property description "모든 N 틱 후"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
//--- Intersection 플롯
#property indicator_label1 "Intersection"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue
#property indicator_width1 1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int Fast=13; // 빠른 MA 기간
input int Slow=21; // 느린 MA 기간
input int shift=1; // 미래로의 MA 이동(양수)
input int N=5; // 변경할 틱의 수
//--- 지표 버퍼
double IntersectionBuffer1[];
double IntersectionBuffer2[];
int fast_handle;
int slow_handle;
//--- 색상을 저장할 배열
color colors[]={clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrAquamarine,clrBlanchedAlmond,clrBrown,clrCoral,clrDarkSlateGray};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
SetIndexBuffer(0,IntersectionBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,IntersectionBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);
//---
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,shift);
//---
fast_handle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,Fast,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
slow_handle=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,Slow,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
static int ticks=0;
//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경
ticks++;
//--- 충분한 수의 틱이 누적된 경우
if(ticks>=N)
{
//--- 선 속성 변경
ChangeLineAppearance();
//--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
ticks=0;
}
//--- 지표를 처음 계산하거나, 데이터가 변경되어 완전히 다시 계산해야 합니다
if(prev_calculated==0)
{
//--- 모든 지표 값을 적절한 버퍼에 복사
int copied1=CopyBuffer(fast_handle,0,0,rates_total,IntersectionBuffer1);
int copied2=CopyBuffer(slow_handle,0,0,rates_total,IntersectionBuffer2);
}
else // 업데이트된 데이터만 채우기
{
//--- OnCalculate()의 현재 및 이전 시작 사이의 막대 차이를 가져오기
int to_copy=rates_total-prev_calculated;
//--- 차이가 없는 경우에도 0 막대에 하나의 값을 복사합니다
if(to_copy==0) to_copy=1;
//--- to_copy 값을 지표 버퍼 맨 끝에 복사
int copied1=CopyBuffer(fast_handle,0,0,to_copy,IntersectionBuffer1);
int copied2=CopyBuffer(slow_handle,0,0,to_copy,IntersectionBuffer2);
}
//--- 다음 호출을 위한 prev_calculated의 반환 값
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 채널 채우기 색상 변경 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
{
//--- 라인 속성에 대한 정보를 구성하기 위한 문자열
string comm="";
//--- 선의 색상을 변경하기 위한 블록
int number=MathRand(); // 임의 숫자 가져오기
//--- 제수는 colors[] 배열의 크기와 같습니다
int size=ArraySize(colors);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
int color_index1=number%size;
//--- 첫 번째 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,colors[color_index1]);
//--- 첫 번째 색상 쓰기
comm=comm+"\r\nColor1 "+(string)colors[color_index1];
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지의 새로운 색상을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
number=MathRand(); // Get a random number
int color_index2=number%size;
//--- 두 번째 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,colors[color_index2]);
//--- 두 번째 색상 쓰기
comm=comm+"\r\nColor2 "+(string)colors[color_index2];
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
Comment(comm);
}