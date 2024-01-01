문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンスカスタム指標指標スタイルの例DRAW_COLOR_SECTION 

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION 스타일은 DRAW_SECTION의 색상 버전이지만 후자와는 달리 다양한 색상의 섹션을 그릴 수 있습니다. DRAW_COLOR_SECTION 스타일은 제목에 COLOR라는 단어가 있는 모든 색상 스타일과 마찬가지로 특별히 설정된 색상 배열의 색상 인덱스(숫자)를 저장하는 추가 특수 표시 버퍼를 포함합니다. 따라서, 각 섹션의 색상은 섹션 끝에 해당하는 막대의 색상 인덱스를 지정하여 정의할 수 있습니다.

섹션의 너비, ,색상 및 스타일은 DRAW_SECTION 스타일처럼 지정할 수 있으며, 컴파일러 지시문을 사용하거나 PlotIndexSetInteger() 기능을 사용하여 동적으로 지정할 수 있습니다. 플롯 특성이 동적으로 변경되면 "활기 넣기"가 가능하므로 현재 상황에 따라 지표의 모양이 변경됩니다.

섹션이 비어있지 않은 한 값에서 비어 있지 않은 다른 표시 버퍼 값으로 그려지며, 비어 있는 값은 무시됩니다. "빈 값"으로 간주할 값을 지정하려면 PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE 속성에 이 값을 설정: 예를 들어 0이 아닌 값에 대해 일련의 섹션으로 지표를 그려야 하는 경우, 0값을 빈 값으로 설정해야 합니다:

//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetDouble(index_of_plot_DRAW_COLOR_SECTION,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

지표 버퍼의 값을 항상 명시적으로 채우고 버퍼의 빈 값을 표시해서는 안 되는 요소로 설정하십시오.

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION을 플로팅하는 데 필요한 버퍼의 수는 2개 입니다.

  • 선을 그리는 데 사용되는 지표 값을 저장하는 버퍼 1개;
  • 섹션을 그리는 데 사용되는 색상 인덱스를 저장하는 버퍼 1개(비어있지 않은 값만 설정하는 것이 타당함).

색상은 쉼표로 구분된 컴파일러 지시문 #property indicator_color1로 지정할 수 있습니다. 색상 수는 64개를 초과할 수 없습니다.

고가 값을 사용하여 각각 5개 막대 길이의 색상 섹션을 그리는 지표의 예. 섹션의 색상, 너비 및 스타일은 N 틱마다 임의로 변경됩니다.

DRAW_COLOR_SECTION의 예

처음에는 DRAW_COLOR_SECTION 8색을 사용하는 plot1의 경우 처음 컴파일러 지시문 #property를 사용하여 설정합니다. 그런 다음 OnCalculate() 기능에서 colors[] 색상 배열에서 색상을 임의로 설정합니다.

N 매개변수는 수동 구성 가능성을 위해 지표의 외부 매개변수에 설정됩니다(지표의 속성 창에 있는 매개변수 탭).

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           DRAW_COLOR_SECTION.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#property description "DRAW_COLOR_SECTION을 시연하기 위한 지표"
#property description "지정된 막대 수와 같은 길이의 색상 섹션을 그립니다"
#property description "섹션의 색상, 너비 및 스타일이 임의로 변경됩니다"
#property description "모든 N 틱 후"
 
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- ColorSection 플롯
#property indicator_label1  "ColorSection"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_SECTION
//--- 채색 섹션을 위한 8가지 색상 정의(특수 배열에 저장됨)
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrGold,clrMediumBlue,clrLime,clrMagenta,clrBrown,clrTan,clrMediumVioletRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- 매개변수 입력
input int      N=5;                      // 변경할 틱 수 
input int      bars_in_section=5;        // 막대에서 섹션의 길이
//--- 섹션의 끝을 계산하는 보조 변수
int            divider;
int            color_sections;
//--- 플로팅할 버퍼
double         ColorSectionBuffer[];
//--- 각 막대에 선 색상을 저장하는 버퍼
double         ColorSectionColors[];
//--- 색상을 저장하는 배열에는 14개의 요소가 포함됩니다
color colors[]=
  {
   clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,
   clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple
  };
//--- 선 스타일을 저장할 배열
ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorSectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorSectionColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---- 섹션을 채색할 색상의 수
   int color_sections=8;   //  #property indicator_color1에 대한 코멘트 보기
//--- 지표 매개변수 확인
   if(bars_in_section<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("유효하지 않은 섹션 길이=%d",bars_in_section);
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
     }
   else divider=color_sections*bars_in_section;
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   static int ticks=0;
//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경
   ticks++;
//--- 틱의 임계 수가 누적된 경우
   if(ticks>=N)
     {
      //--- 선 속성 변경
      ChangeLineAppearance();
      //--- 섹션을 플롯하는 데 사용되는 색상 변경
      ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);
      //--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정
      ticks=0;
     }
 
//--- 지표 값 계산이 시작되는 막대의 수
   int start=0;
//--- 지표가 이전에 계산된 적이 있는 경우 이전 막대에서 시작을 설정하십시오
   if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;
//--- 다음은 지표 값의 모든 계산값입니다
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- 막대의 번호가 section_length로 나누어진 경우, 이는 섹션의 끝임을 의미합니다
      if(i%bars_in_section==0)
        {
         //--- 섹션 끝을 이 막대의 고가로 설정
         ColorSectionBuffer[i]=high[i];
         //--- 막대 번호를 scetion_length*number_of_colors로 나눈 나머지 부분
         int rest=i%divider;
         //색상 = 0 ~ number_of_colors-1까지 번호 가져오기
         int color_indext=rest/bars_in_section;
         ColorSectionColors[i]=color_indext;
        }
      //---나눗셈의 나머지가 막대와 같은 경우, 
      else
        {
         //--- 아무 일도 없는 경우, 막대 세트 0을 무시
         else ColorSectionBuffer[i]=0;
        }
     }
//--- 함수의 다음 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 선 세그먼트의 색상을 변경                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void  ChangeColors(color  &cols[],int plot_colors)
  {
//--- 색상의 수
   int size=ArraySize(cols);
//--- 
   string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r\n\r\n";
 
//--- 각 색상 인덱스에 대해 임의로 새 색상 정의
   for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)
     {
      //--- 임의 값 가져오기
      int number=MathRand();
      //--- col[] 배열의 인덱스를 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 가져오기
      int i=number%size;
      //--- 각 인덱스의 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
      PlotIndexSetInteger(0,                    //  그래픽 스타일의 수
                          PLOT_LINE_COLOR,      //  속성 식별자
                          plot_color_ind,       //  색의 인덱스, 색상을 쓰는 곳
                          cols[i]);             //  새 색상
      //--- 색상 쓰기
      comm=comm+StringFormat("SectionColorIndex[%d]=%s \r\n",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));
      ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 지표에 표시된 선의 모양을 변경      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeLineAppearance()
  {
//--- 라인 속성에 대한 정보를 구성하기 위한 문자열
   string comm="";
//--- 선 너비 변경 블록
   int number=MathRand();
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기
   int width=number%5; // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);
//--- 선 너비 쓰기
   comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);
 
//--- 선의 스타일을 변경하기 위한 블록
   number=MathRand();
//--- 제수는 스타일 배열의 크기와 같습니다
   int size=ArraySize(styles);
//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 새 스타일을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기
   int style_index=number%size;
//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);
//--- 선 스타일 쓰기
   comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;
//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시
   Comment(comm);
  }