//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_SECTION.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "DRAW_COLOR_SECTION을 시연하기 위한 지표"

#property description "지정된 막대 수와 같은 길이의 색상 섹션을 그립니다"

#property description "섹션의 색상, 너비 및 스타일이 임의로 변경됩니다"

#property description "모든 N 틱 후"



#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- ColorSection 플롯

#property indicator_label1 "ColorSection"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_SECTION

//--- 채색 섹션을 위한 8가지 색상 정의(특수 배열에 저장됨)

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrGold,clrMediumBlue,clrLime,clrMagenta,clrBrown,clrTan,clrMediumVioletRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 매개변수 입력

input int N=5; // 변경할 틱 수

input int bars_in_section=5; // 막대에서 섹션의 길이

//--- 섹션의 끝을 계산하는 보조 변수

int divider;

int color_sections;

//--- 플로팅할 버퍼

double ColorSectionBuffer[];

//--- 각 막대에 선 색상을 저장하는 버퍼

double ColorSectionColors[];

//--- 색상을 저장하는 배열에는 14개의 요소가 포함됩니다

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrWhiteSmoke,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//--- 선 스타일을 저장할 배열

ENUM_LINE_STYLE styles[]={STYLE_SOLID,STYLE_DASH,STYLE_DOT,STYLE_DASHDOT,STYLE_DASHDOTDOT};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 초기화 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 지표 버퍼 맵핑

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorSectionBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorSectionColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//--- 0(빈) 값은 그리기에 포함되지 않습니다

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---- 섹션을 채색할 색상의 수

int color_sections=8; // #property indicator_color1에 대한 코멘트 보기

//--- 지표 매개변수 확인

if(bars_in_section<=0)

{

PrintFormat("유효하지 않은 섹션 길이=%d",bars_in_section);

return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);

}

else divider=color_sections*bars_in_section;

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 사용자 지정 지표 반복 함수 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- 틱을 계산하여 선의 스타일, 색상 및 너비 변경

ticks++;

//--- 틱의 임계 수가 누적된 경우

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 선 속성 변경

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- 섹션을 플롯하는 데 사용되는 색상 변경

ChangeColors(colors,color_sections);

//--- 틱 카운터를 0으로 재설정

ticks=0;

}



//--- 지표 값 계산이 시작되는 막대의 수

int start=0;

//--- 지표가 이전에 계산된 적이 있는 경우 이전 막대에서 시작을 설정하십시오

if(prev_calculated>0) start=prev_calculated-1;

//--- 다음은 지표 값의 모든 계산값입니다

for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- 막대의 번호가 section_length로 나누어진 경우, 이는 섹션의 끝임을 의미합니다

if(i%bars_in_section==0)

{

//--- 섹션 끝을 이 막대의 고가로 설정

ColorSectionBuffer[i]=high[i];

//--- 막대 번호를 scetion_length*number_of_colors로 나눈 나머지 부분

int rest=i%divider;

//색상 = 0 ~ number_of_colors-1까지 번호 가져오기

int color_indext=rest/bars_in_section;

ColorSectionColors[i]=color_indext;

}

//---나눗셈의 나머지가 막대와 같은 경우,

else

{

//--- 아무 일도 없는 경우, 막대 세트 0을 무시

else ColorSectionBuffer[i]=0;

}

}

//--- 함수의 다음 호출에 대해 prev_calculated 값을 반환

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 선 세그먼트의 색상을 변경 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- 색상의 수

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- 각 색상 인덱스에 대해 임의로 새 색상 정의

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- 임의 값 가져오기

int number=MathRand();

//--- col[] 배열의 인덱스를 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 가져오기

int i=number%size;

//--- 각 인덱스의 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // 그래픽 스타일의 수

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // 속성 식별자

plot_color_ind, // 색의 인덱스, 색상을 쓰는 곳

cols[i]); // 새 색상

//--- 색상 쓰기

comm=comm+StringFormat("SectionColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 지표에 표시된 선의 모양을 변경 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- 라인 속성에 대한 정보를 구성하기 위한 문자열

string comm="";

//--- 선 너비 변경 블록

int number=MathRand();

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 너비 가져오기

int width=number%5; // 너비는 0 ~ 4로 설정됩니다

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_WIDTH 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 선 너비 쓰기

comm=comm+" Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 선의 스타일을 변경하기 위한 블록

number=MathRand();

//--- 제수는 스타일 배열의 크기와 같습니다

int size=ArraySize(styles);

//--- 정수 나눗셈의 나머지 항목으로 새 스타일을 선택할 인덱스를 가져오기

int style_index=number%size;

//--- 색상을 PLOT_LINE_COLOR 속성으로 설정

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,styles[style_index]);

//--- 선 스타일 쓰기

comm=EnumToString(styles[style_index])+", "+comm;

//--- 설명을 사용하여 차트에 정보 표시

Comment(comm);

}