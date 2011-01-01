//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| DRAW_COLOR_BARS.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.MQL5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#property description "An indicator to demonstrate DRAW_COLOR_BARS"

#property description "It draws different-color bars of a selected symbol in a separate window"

#property description "The color and width of bars, as well as the symbol are changed randomly"

#property description "every N ticks"



#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_plots 1

//--- ColorBars をプロットする

#property indicator_label1 "ColorBars"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_BARS

//--- バーを塗るために（特殊な配列に格納されている）8 色を定義する

#property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrYellow,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrLime,clrOrange

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//--- 入力パラメータ

input int N=5; // 種類を変更するティック数

input int bars=500; // 表示するバーの数

input bool messages=false; // エキスパートアドバイザー操作ログにメッセージを表示する

//--- 指標バッファ

double ColorBarsBuffer1[];

double ColorBarsBuffer2[];

double ColorBarsBuffer3[];

double ColorBarsBuffer4[];

double ColorBarsColors[];

//--- 銘柄名

string symbol;

int bars_colors;

//--- 色を格納する14 要素の配列

color colors[]=

{

clrRed,clrBlue,clrGreen,clrChocolate,clrMagenta,clrDodgerBlue,clrGoldenrod,

clrIndigo,clrLightBlue,clrAliceBlue,clrMoccasin,clrMagenta,clrCyan,clrMediumPurple

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標を初期化する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- 指標バッファマッピング

SetIndexBuffer(0,ColorBarsBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,ColorBarsBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(2,ColorBarsBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorBarsBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(4,ColorBarsColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);

//---- バーを塗る色の数

bars_colors=8; // #property indicator_color1 プロパティのコメントを参照

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| カスタム指標の反復関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

static int ticks=0;

//--- バーのスタイル、色、及び幅を変更するティックを数える

ticks++;

//--- 充分なティックの数が蓄積されている場合

if(ticks>=N)

{

//--- 「気配値表示」 ウィンドウで新しいシンボルを選ぶ

symbol=GetRandomSymbolName();

//--- 線のプロパティを変更する

ChangeLineAppearance();

//--- ローソク足を塗る色を変更する

ChangeColors(colors,bars_colors);

int tries=0;

//--- シンボルからの価格でバッファを埋めることを五回試みる

while(!CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(symbol,rates_total,bars_colors) && tries<5)

{

//--- CopyFromSymbolToBuffers() 関数呼び出しのカウンタ

tries++;

}

//--- ティックカウンタをゼロにリセットする

ticks=0;

}

//--- 次の呼び出しのために prev_calculated の値を返す

return(rates_total);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 指標バッファに価格を記入する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CopyFromSymbolToBuffers(string name,int total,int bar_colors)

{

//--- rates[] 配列で、始値、高値、安値、終値を複製する

MqlRates rates[];

//--- 試みのカウンタ

int attempts=0;

//--- 複製された量

int copied=0;

//--- 希望する記号の時系列を取得するための25の試みをする

while(attempts<25 && (copied=CopyRates(name,_Period,0,bars,rates))<0)

{

Sleep(100);

attempts++;

if(messages) PrintFormat("%s CopyRates(%s) attempts=%d",__FUNCTION__,name,attempts);

}

//--- 充分な数のバーの複製が失敗した場合

if(copied!=bars)

{

//--- メッセージ文字列を作る

string comm=StringFormat("For the symbol %s, managed to receive only %d bars of %d requested ones",

name,

copied,

bars

);

//--- メインチャートウィンドウでコメントを表示する

Comment(comm);

//--- メッセージを表示する

if(messages) Print(comm);

return(false);

}

else

{

//--- シンボルの表示を設定する

PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,name+" Open;"+name+" High;"+name+" Low;"+name+" Close");

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"DRAW_COLOR_BARS("+name+")");

}

//--- バッファを空の値で初期化する

ArrayInitialize(ColorBarsBuffer1,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(ColorBarsBuffer2,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(ColorBarsBuffer3,0.0);

ArrayInitialize(ColorBarsBuffer4,0.0);



//--- 価格をバッファに複製する

for(int i=0;i<copied;i++)

{

//--- バッファの適切なインデックスを計算する

int buffer_index=total-copied+i;

//--- 価格をバッファに書く

ColorBarsBuffer1[buffer_index]=rates[i].open;

ColorBarsBuffer2[buffer_index]=rates[i].high;

ColorBarsBuffer3[buffer_index]=rates[i].low;

ColorBarsBuffer4[buffer_index]=rates[i].close;

//---

ColorBarsColors[buffer_index]=i%bar_colors;

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 「気配値表示」 からランダムにシンボルを返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetRandomSymbolName()

{

//--- 「気配値表示」 ウィンドウに表示されるシンボルの数

int symbols=SymbolsTotal(true);

//--- リスト内のシンボルの位置 - 0〜シンボル数の乱数

int number=MathRand()%symbols;

//--- 指定された位置のシンボルの名称を返す

return SymbolName(number,true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| ジグザグセグメントの色を変更する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeColors(color &cols[],int plot_colors)

{

//--- 色の数

int size=ArraySize(cols);

//---

string comm=ChartGetString(0,CHART_COMMENT)+"\r

\r

";



//--- それぞれのカラーインデックに新しい色をランダムに定義する

for(int plot_color_ind=0;plot_color_ind<plot_colors;plot_color_ind++)

{

//--- 乱数を取得

int number=MathRand();

//--- 整数除算の余りから col[] 配列のインデックスを取得

int i=number%size;

//--- 各インデックスの色をPLOT_LINE_COLOR として設定する

PlotIndexSetInteger(0, // グラフィックスタイルの番号

PLOT_LINE_COLOR, // プロパティの識別子

plot_color_ind, // 色を書き込む色インデックス

cols[i]); // 新しい色

//--- 色を書く

comm=comm+StringFormat("BarColorIndex[%d]=%s \r

",plot_color_ind,ColorToString(cols[i],true));

ChartSetString(0,CHART_COMMENT,comm);

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| バーの外観を変更する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeLineAppearance()

{

//--- バーのプロパティに関する情報を形成するための文字列

string comm="";



//--- バーの幅を変更するブロック

int number=MathRand();

//--- 整数除算の余りの幅を取得

int width=number%5; // 幅は 0〜4 に設定される

//--- 色を PLOT_LINE_WIDTH プロパティに設定

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,width);

//--- 線の幅を書く

comm=comm+"\r

Width="+IntegerToString(width);



//--- 銘柄名を書く

comm="\r

"+symbol+comm;



//--- コメントを使用して、チャート上の情報を表示する

Comment(comm);

}