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利用 MQL5 的交互式 GUI 改进您的交易图表（第 III 部分）：简易可移动交易 GUI

利用 MQL5 的交互式 GUI 改进您的交易图表（第 III 部分）：简易可移动交易 GUI

MetaTrader 5交易 |
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Sahil Bagdi
Sahil Bagdi

概述

您好，欢迎回到我们系列的第 3 部分《利用 MQL5 的交互式 GUI 改进您的交易图表》。

在我们进入新领域之前，我们先快速回顾一下我们在第 I 部分和第 II 部分中涵盖的内容：

1. 在第 I 部分中，我们从理解图表事件概念开始，然后在同一图表上创建了两个简单的可移动仪表板。

2. 至于第 II 部分，我们更进一步。我们利用 .mqh 文件中的类令我们的代码更加高效和通用，准备好与满级的 EA/指标集成。

现在，我们已经准备好了第 III 部分！在该部分中，我们把重点放在通过将 GUI 集成到仪表板中来增强仪表板。因为若无 GUI，仪表板就无法达到其预期目的。

以下的快速概览，就是我们将在本文中解决的问题：

  1. 我们在创造什么？
  2. 创建简易的静态交易仪表板
  3. 讨论令我们其中包含所有元素的静态仪表板能够移动的方式。
  4. 使用讨论的方式来移动我们的静态仪表板
  5. 结束语


我们在创造什么？

我们瞄准的目标是创建一个带有 GUI 的可移动仪表板，为此，我们需要决定我们将要创建的内容。我选择了一个简单的 EA，特别是简易交易 EA，作为我们的基础。

首先，我们需要构建这个静态仪表板，即简易交易 EA。有效地做到这一点至关重要，因为我们正在创建一个成熟的 EA。至于效率，我指的是我们不能仅开一个文件，并在那里编写所有代码。取而代之，我们需要一个经过深思熟虑的计划，允许我们跨若干规划良好的 .mqh 文件，并在每个文件里编写最少的代码。最重要的是，在为我们的可移动仪表板创建所需的静态 GUI 时，我们必须避免重复相同的代码。

以下是我们将为此目的创建的基础静态仪表板：

图例 1. 简易静态仪表盘

图例 1. 简易静态仪表盘


其构成：

元素 说明
Label 1 标题文本（Simple Trading EA V1.0）
标签就是这样。 手数
Edit 1 您在上图中看到的白色编辑框，里面写着 0.01。
Button 1 绿色的 “Buy（买入）”按钮。
Button 2 红色的 “Sell（卖出）” 按钮。
Rectangle Label 1 标题栏，写有 “Simple Trading EA V1.0” 字样的深蓝色栏。
Rectangle Label 2  主仪表板区域，浅蓝色仪表板。

因此，我们的仪表板由这七个组件构成。如果您问我，我会说这是我们创建的一个非常漂亮的仪表板，仅结合了七个元素。

现在，我们开始编写仪表板代码。


创建简易的静态交易仪表板

我们要编写什么样的类？我们想想......

我们需要 2 个标签、2 个按钮、1 个编辑框、和 2 个矩形标签。故此，我们创建 4 个 .mqh 文件，每种元素一个文件。以下是我们项目的文件夹结构：

  • Simple Trading EA/
    • SimpleTradingEA.mq5
    • Button.mqh
    • Label.mqh
    • Edit.mqh
    • RectangleLabel.mqh

这些就是我们将在其中编写代码的文件。现在，我们创建第一个文件 “SimpleTradingEA.mq5”，其为我们的主要 EA 文件。

我已经删除了 OnTick() 函数，因为在这个项目中我们不需要它。以下是文件此刻的样子： 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
   {
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
   {
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

现在我们制定一个计划。我们将按以下顺序构建静态仪表板：

  1. 标题栏
  2. 主仪表板实体
  3. 标题文本
  4. “Lot Size:” 文本
  5. 编辑框
  6. 买入和卖出按钮
  7. 添加任何必要的收尾润色

这看似是一个合理的后续顺序。我们开始吧，

  1. 标题栏

    为了创建标题栏，我们需要使用矩形标签对象。故此，我们创建一个类来处理与矩形标签对象相关的所有事宜。我们将创建一个 .mqh 文件；从简起见，我们将其命名为 “RectangleLabel.mqh”，且再为简约而将该类命名为 “RectangleLabel”。
    下面是我们创建的空类：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class Definition: RectangleLabel                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class RectangleLabel
   {
public:
                     RectangleLabel(void);
                    ~RectangleLabel(void);
   };

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor: RectangleLabel                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
RectangleLabel::RectangleLabel(void)
   {
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor: RectangleLabel                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
RectangleLabel::~RectangleLabel(void)
   {
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    我们将需要一些函数，我们看看

    1. Create             -> 创建矩形标签
    2. Destroy            -> 注销仪表板
    3. SetBorderType  -> 设置边框类型
    4. SetBGColor       -> 设置背景颜色

    我们在成员函数清单中声明上述函数。现在我们的类看起来像这样： 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class Definition: RectangleLabel                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class RectangleLabel
   {
public:
                     RectangleLabel(void); // Constructor
                    ~RectangleLabel(void); // Destructor
    void             Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); //Creates a Rectangle Label with the given parameters
    void             Destroy(); // Destroys the Rectangle Label
    void             SetBorderType(ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType); // Sets the border type of the Rectangle Label
    void             SetBGColor(color col); // Sets the background color of the Rectangle Label
   };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    我们编写一个基本的创建函数：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| RectangleLabel Class - Create Method                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RectangleLabel::Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize)
   {
    ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); // Create the Rectangle Label object
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDis); // Set the X-axis distance
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDis); // Set the Y-axis distance
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize); // Set the X size
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize); // Set the Y size
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    我们在同一行中创建 Destroy、SetBorderType 和 SetBGColor，因为它们只需要一行。此处我们更新的类： 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class Definition for the Rectangle Label                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class RectangleLabel
   {
private:
    string           _name; // Name of the rectangle label
public:
                     RectangleLabel(void); // Constructor
                    ~RectangleLabel(void); // Destructor

    void             Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); // Method to create a rectangle label with given dimensions

    void             Destroy() {ObjectDelete(0, _name);} // Method to delete the object using the object's name

    void             SetBorderType(ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE, borderType);} // Method to set the border type for the rectangle label

    void             SetBGColor(color col) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, col);} // Method to set the background color for the rectangle label
   };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    还有，我们添加了一个名为 “_name” 的私密变量，因为 ObjectDelete 需要一个名称，故我们在 Create 函数中设置了 “_name”，现在它如下所示： 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Rectangle Label Creation Method                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RectangleLabel::Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize)
   {
    ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); // Create rectangle label object
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDis); // Set X distance
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDis); // Set Y distance
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize); // Set X size
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize); // Set Y size
    _name = name; // Assign the name to the member variable
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    我们简单地在最后一行加上 “_name = name;”，即可在 _name 变量里设置创建矩形标签时的名称。

    如果您正在犹豫，代码在何处可令它移动，我们此刻忽略了这个方面，是为了保持简单，直到我们创建一个简易静态仪表板。

    现在，我们在主文件（即 SimpleTradingEA.mq5）中使用这个类来查看结果：


    我们首先使用 “#include” 包含 RectangleLabel.mqh 文件，并创建了一个名为 TitleBar 的类实例，因为我们会用这个 RectangleLabel 类实例创建仪表板的标题栏，我们将还会将其用于主仪表板实体。

    然后，我们用该实例在图表上创建一个矩形标签，坐标为（100,100），尺寸为 200x20。然后我们将其边框设置为平坦 （BORDER_FLAT），因为在我看来这更好；您可以根据自己的喜好进行更改。然后我们调用 ChartRedraw(0) 函数重绘图表；这样，仪表板会立即在图表上创建。否则，它可能会等待下一次价格更新，即跳价来临时。

    这一切都在 OnInit() 中，即，仅一次性执行就可在图表上创建和显示仪表板。

    最后，我们在 OnDeinit() 里，即从图表中删除 EA 时，调用已创建的 Destroy() 函数注销仪表板。

    结果：

    图例 2. 标题栏

    图例 2. 标题栏


  2. 主仪表板实体

    我们再次利用 RectangleLabel 类来创建主体。这很简单；我们只需要创建另一个实例；我们将其命名为 “MainDashboardBody”，并在创建标题栏后在 OnInit() 中添加以下简单代码，最后在 OnDeinit() 中加入 MainDashboardBody.Destroy()： 

    // Creating a rectangle label called "MainDashboardBody" with specific dimensions
MainDashboardBody.Create("MainDashboardBody", 100, 119, 200, 100);
// Setting the border type of the "MainDashboardBody" rectangle label to be flat
MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT);
    之后，我们的代码如下所示：
    #include "RectangleLabel.mqh" // Including the RectangleLabel class definition
RectangleLabel TitleBar; // Declaration of a TitleBar object
RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; // Declaration of a MainDashboardBody object

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
   {
    TitleBar.Create("TitleBar", 100, 100, 200, 20); // Creating the TitleBar with specified dimensions
    TitleBar.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of TitleBar to be flat

    MainDashboardBody.Create("MainDashboardBody", 100, 119, 200, 100); // Creating the MainDashboardBody with specified dimensions
    MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of MainDashboardBody to be flat

    ChartRedraw(0); // Redrawing the chart to reflect changes
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); // Indicating successful initialization
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
   {
    MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); // Destroying the MainDashboardBody object
    TitleBar.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleBar object
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    如此这般，我们的结果看起来相当不错：

    图例 3. 添加了主仪表板实体

    图例 3. 添加了主仪表板实体

  3. 标题文本

    为了添加标题文本，我们需要创建一个类似于 RectangleLabel 的类，但专门当做标签，允许我们添加文本。下面是一个名为 Label 的新类代码： 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Label class definition                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class Label
   {
private:
    string           _name; // Name of the label
public:
                     Label(void); // Constructor
                    ~Label(void); // Destructor
                    
    void             Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis); // Method to create a label    
    void             Destroy() {ObjectDelete(0, _name);} // Method to destroy a label    
    void             SetTextColor(color col) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_COLOR, col);} // Method to set the text color    
    void             SetText(string text) {ObjectSetString(0, _name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text);} // Method to set the text content    
    string           GetText() {return ObjectGetString(0, _name, OBJPROP_TEXT);} // Method to retrieve the text content    
    void             SetFontSize(int fontSize) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize);} // Method to set the font size    
    void             SetFont(string fontName) {ObjectSetString(0, _name, OBJPROP_FONT, fontName);} // Method to set the font name
   };

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Label::Label(void)
   {

   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Label::~Label(void)
   {

   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Method to create a label object                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Label::Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis)
   {
    // Code to create label object, set its position, and assign its name
    ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDis);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDis);
    _name = name;
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    • 在名为 Label.mqh 的新 .mqh 文件中创建了名为 Label 的类
    • 声明一个名为 _name 的私密变量，以私密形式存储名称。
    • 创建一个名为 Create 的函数，其中包含 3 个必需的参数：name、xDis、yDis。大小与标签对象无关，若要更改文本大小，我们更改字号
    • 创建一个名为 Destroy 的函数来注销标签
    • 创建一个函数 SetTextColor 来设置文本颜色
    • 创建一个 SetText 函数来设置标签对象的文本
    • 创建一个函数 GetText 来获取标签对象的文本，该对象当然是返回字符串
    • 创建一个函数 SetFontSize 当然是为了设置字号
    • 创建一个 setFont 函数设置字体，需要字符串格式的字体名称，当然该字体应该在操作系统中可用/已安装

    对于标签就是这些。现在我们用它在图表上创建一个标签对象，图表上实际上没有 2 个标签对象。
    现在我们的 SimpleTradingEA.mq5 如下所示： 
    #include "RectangleLabel.mqh" // Including the RectangleLabel class definition
RectangleLabel TitleBar; // Declaration of a TitleBar object
RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; // Declaration of a MainDashboardBody object

#include "Label.mqh" // Including the Label class definition
Label TitleText; // Declaration of a Label object

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
   {
    TitleBar.Create("TitleBar", 100, 100, 200, 20); // Creating the TitleBar with specified dimensions
    TitleBar.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of TitleBar to be flat

    MainDashboardBody.Create("MainDashboardBody", 100, 119, 200, 100); // Creating the MainDashboardBody with specified dimensions
    MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of MainDashboardBody to be flat
    
    TitleText.Create("TitleText", 110, 101); // Creating the TitleText at (110,101)
    TitleText.SetText("Simple Trading EA V1.0"); // Setting its text to "Simple Trading EA V1.0"
    TitleText.SetFontSize(10); // Setting its font size to 10
    TitleText.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    ChartRedraw(0); // Redrawing the chart to reflect changes
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); // Indicating successful initialization
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
   {
    MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); // Destroying the MainDashboardBody object
    TitleBar.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleBar object
    TitleText.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleText object
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    • 创建名为 TitleText 的标签实例
    • 调用 TitleText.Create 函数创建标题文本
    • 调用 TitleText.SetText 将标题文本设置为 “Simple Trading EA V1.0”
    • 调用 TitleText.SetFontSize 将字号设置为 10
    • 调用 TitleText.SetTextColor 将颜色设置为黑色
    • 调用 TitleText.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的标题文本对象

    结果：


    图例 4. 添加了标题文本
    图例 4. 添加了标题文本

  4. “Lot Size:” 文本

    对于 “Lot Size:” 文本，您将遵循与标题文本类似的流程。最终代码如下： 

    #include "RectangleLabel.mqh" // Including the RectangleLabel class definition
RectangleLabel TitleBar; // Declaration of a TitleBar object
RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; // Declaration of a MainDashboardBody object

#include "Label.mqh" // Including the Label class definition
Label TitleText; // Declaration of a Label object
Label LotSizeText; // Declaration of a LotSizeText object

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
   {
    TitleBar.Create("TitleBar", 100, 100, 200, 20); // Creating the TitleBar with specified dimensions
    TitleBar.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of TitleBar to be flat

    MainDashboardBody.Create("MainDashboardBody", 100, 119, 200, 100); // Creating the MainDashboardBody with specified dimensions
    MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of MainDashboardBody to be flat
    
    TitleText.Create("TitleText", 110, 101); // Creating the TitleText at (110,101)
    TitleText.SetText("Simple Trading EA V1.0"); // Setting its text to "Simple Trading EA V1.0"
    TitleText.SetFontSize(10); // Setting its font size to 10
    TitleText.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    LotSizeText.Create("LotSizeText", 110, 140); // Creating the LotSizeText at (110,140)
    LotSizeText.SetText("Lot Size:"); // Setting its text to "Lot Size:"
    LotSizeText.SetFontSize(12); // Setting its font size to 12
    LotSizeText.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    ChartRedraw(0); // Redrawing the chart to reflect changes
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); // Indicating successful initialization
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
   {
    MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); // Destroying the MainDashboardBody object
    TitleBar.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleBar object
    TitleText.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleText object
    LotSizeText.Destroy(); // Destroying the LotSizeText object
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    • 建名为 LotSizeText 的标签实例
    • 调用 LotSizeText.Create 函数创建手数文本
    • 调用 LotSizeText.SetText 将文本设置为 “Lot Size:”
    • 调用 LotSizeText.SetFontSize 将字号设置为 12
    • 调用 LotSizeText.SetTextColor 将颜色设置为黑色
    • 调用 LotSizeText.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的标签对象

    仅此而已。结果：


    图例 5. 添加了 “Lot Size:” 文本
    图例 5. 添加了 “Lot Size:” 文本





  5. 编辑框

    对于编辑框，您将创建一个与标签类非常相似的类。下面是一个名为 Edit 的新类代码： 

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Edit class definition                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class Edit
   {
private:
    string           _name; // Name of the edit control
public:
                     Edit(void); // Constructor
                    ~Edit(void); // Destructor
                    
    void             Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); // Method to create an edit control    
    void             Destroy() {ObjectDelete(0, _name);} // Method to destroy an edit control    
    void             SetBorderColor(color col) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, col);} // Method to set the border color    
    void             SetBGColor(color col) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, col);} // Method to set the background color    
    void             SetTextColor(color col) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_COLOR, col);} // Method to set the text color    
    void             SetText(string text) {ObjectSetString(0, _name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text);} // Method to set the text content    
    string           GetText() {return ObjectGetString(0, _name, OBJPROP_TEXT);} // Method to retrieve the text content
   };

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Edit::Edit(void)
   {

   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Edit::~Edit(void)
   {

   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Method to create an edit control object                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Edit::Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize)
   {
    // Code to create edit control object, set its position, size, and assign its name
    ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_EDIT, 0, 0, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDis);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDis);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize);
    _name = name;
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    • 在名为 Edit.mqh 的新 .mqh 文件中创建了名为 Edit 的类
    • 声明一个名为 _name 的私密变量，以私密形式存储名称。
    • 创建一个名为 Create 的函数，其中包含 5 个必需参数：name、xDis、yDis、xSize、ySize
    • 创建一个名为 Destroy 的函数来注销编辑框对象
    • 创建一个函数 SetBorderColor 来设置边框颜色
    • 创建一个函数 SetBGColor 来设置背景色为 WhiteSmoke
    • 创建一个函数 SetTextColor 来设置编辑框内文本的文本颜色
    • 创建一个函数 SetText 来设置文本
    • 创建一个函数 GetText 来获取文本

    您现在可以在 SimpleTradingEA 中使用编辑框类，如下所示：

    #include "RectangleLabel.mqh" // Including the RectangleLabel class definition
RectangleLabel TitleBar; // Declaration of a TitleBar object
RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; // Declaration of a MainDashboardBody object

#include "Label.mqh" // Including the Label class definition
Label TitleText; // Declaration of a Label object
Label LotSizeText; // Declaration of a LotSizeText object

#include "Edit.mqh" // Including the Edit class definition
Edit LotSize; // Declaration of a LotSize object

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
   {
    TitleBar.Create("TitleBar", 100, 100, 200, 20); // Creating the TitleBar with specified dimensions
    TitleBar.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of TitleBar to be flat

    MainDashboardBody.Create("MainDashboardBody", 100, 119, 200, 100); // Creating the MainDashboardBody with specified dimensions
    MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of MainDashboardBody to be flat
    
    TitleText.Create("TitleText", 110, 101); // Creating the TitleText at (110,101)
    TitleText.SetText("Simple Trading EA V1.0"); // Setting its text to "Simple Trading EA V1.0"
    TitleText.SetFontSize(10); // Setting its font size to 10
    TitleText.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    LotSizeText.Create("LotSizeText", 110, 140); // Creating the LotSizeText at (110,140)
    LotSizeText.SetText("Lot Size:"); // Setting its text to "Lot Size:"
    LotSizeText.SetFontSize(12); // Setting its font size to 12
    LotSizeText.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    LotSize.Create("LotSize", 220, 140, 50, 20); // Creating the LotSize with specified dimensions
    LotSize.SetBorderColor(clrBlack); // Setting its Border Color to clrBlack
    LotSize.SetBGColor(clrWhiteSmoke); // Setting its BG Color to clrWhiteSmoke
    LotSize.SetText("0.01"); // Setting its text to 0.01
    LotSize.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    ChartRedraw(0); // Redrawing the chart to reflect changes
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); // Indicating successful initialization
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
   {
    MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); // Destroying the MainDashboardBody object
    TitleBar.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleBar object
    TitleText.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleText object
    LotSizeText.Destroy(); // Destroying the LotSizeText object
    LotSize.Destroy(); // Destroying the LotSize object
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
    • 创建名为 LotSize 的编辑框实例
    • 调用 LotSize.Create 函数创建编辑框对象
    • 调用 LotSize.SetBorderColor 将边框颜色设置为黑色
    • 调用 LotSize.SetBGColor 将背景颜色设置为 WhiteSmoke
    • 调用 LotSize.SetText 将文本设置为 0.01，表示手数大小
    • 调用 LotSize.SetTextColor 将编辑框内的文本颜色设置为黑色
    • 调用 LotSize.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的编辑框对象

  6. 买入和卖出按钮

    最后，我们来到按钮。我们为按钮创建一个类，类似针对其它元素的方式：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Button class definition                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class Button
   {
private:
    string           _name; // Name of the button control

public:
                     Button(void); // Constructor
                    ~Button(void); // Destructor
                    
    void             Create(string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); // Method to create a button control    
    void             SetBorderColor(color col) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, col);} // Method to set the border color    
    void             SetBGColor(color col) {ObjectSetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, col);} // Method to set the background color    
    void             SetText(string text) {ObjectSetString(0, _name, OBJPROP_TEXT, text);} // Method to set the text content    
    void             Destroy() {ObjectDelete(0, _name);} // Method to destroy a button control
   };

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Button::Button(void)
   {

   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Button::~Button(void)
   {

   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Method to create a button control object                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Button::Create(string name, int xDis = 0, int yDis = 0, int xSize = 0, int ySize = 0)
   {
    // Code to create button control object, set its position, size, and assign its name
    ObjectCreate(0, name, OBJ_BUTTON, 0, 0, 0);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, xDis);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, yDis);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE, xSize);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE, ySize);
    _name = name;
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    在一个名为 Button.mqh 的新 .mqh 文件中，我们创建了一个名为 Button 的类。我们声明了一个名为 _name 的私密变量，以私密形式存储名称。我们还创建了以下函数：

      • 名为 Create 的函数，具有 5 个必需参数：name、xDis、yDis、xSize、ySize。
      • 一个名为 Destroy 的函数，用于注销按钮对象。
      • 一个名为 SetBorderColor 的函数，用于设置边框颜色。
      • 一个名为 SetBGColor 的函数，用于将背景颜色设置为 WhiteSmoke。
      • 一个名为 SetText 的函数，用于设置文本。

      现在我们看一下添加按钮后的 SimpleTradingEA.mq5 主文件。您会注意到，它现在包括矩形标签、标签、编辑框、BuyButton 和 SellButton 的按钮实例。 

      #include "RectangleLabel.mqh" // Including the RectangleLabel class definition
RectangleLabel TitleBar; // Declaration of a TitleBar object
RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; // Declaration of a MainDashboardBody object

#include "Label.mqh" // Including the Label class definition
Label TitleText; // Declaration of a Label object
Label LotSizeText; // Declaration of a LotSizeText object

#include "Edit.mqh" // Including the Edit class definition
Edit LotSize; // Declaration of a LotSize object

#include "Button.mqh" // Including the Button class definition
Button BuyButton; // Declaration of a BuyButton object
Button SellButton; // Declaration of a SellButton object

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
   {
    TitleBar.Create("TitleBar", 100, 100, 200, 20); // Creating the TitleBar with specified dimensions
    TitleBar.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of TitleBar to be flat

    MainDashboardBody.Create("MainDashboardBody", 100, 119, 200, 100); // Creating the MainDashboardBody with specified dimensions
    MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of MainDashboardBody to be flat
    
    TitleText.Create("TitleText", 110, 101); // Creating the TitleText at (110,101)
    TitleText.SetText("Simple Trading EA V1.0"); // Setting its text to "Simple Trading EA V1.0"
    TitleText.SetFontSize(10); // Setting its font size to 10
    TitleText.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    LotSizeText.Create("LotSizeText", 110, 140); // Creating the LotSizeText at (110,140)
    LotSizeText.SetText("Lot Size:"); // Setting its text to "Lot Size:"
    LotSizeText.SetFontSize(12); // Setting its font size to 12
    LotSizeText.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    LotSize.Create("LotSize", 220, 140, 50, 20); // Creating the LotSize with specified dimensions
    LotSize.SetBorderColor(clrBlack); // Setting its Border Color to clrBlack
    LotSize.SetBGColor(clrWhiteSmoke); // Setting its BG Color to clrWhiteSmoke
    LotSize.SetText("0.01"); // Setting its text to 0.01
    LotSize.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    BuyButton.Create("BuyButton", 110, 180, 80, 25); // Creating the BuyButton with specified dimensions
    BuyButton.SetBorderColor(clrBlack); // Setting its Border Color to clrBlack
    BuyButton.SetText("Buy"); // Setting its text to "Buy"
    BuyButton.SetBGColor(clrLime); // Setting its BG Color to clrLime
    
    SellButton.Create("SellButton", 210, 180, 80, 25); // Creating the SellButton with specified dimensions
    SellButton.SetBorderColor(clrBlack); // Setting its Border Color to clrBlack
    SellButton.SetText("Sell"); // Setting its text to "Sell"
    SellButton.SetBGColor(clrRed); // Setting its BG Color to clrRed
    
    ChartRedraw(0); // Redrawing the chart to reflect changes
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); // Indicating successful initialization
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
   {
    MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); // Destroying the MainDashboardBody object
    TitleBar.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleBar object
    TitleText.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleText object
    LotSizeText.Destroy(); // Destroying the LotSizeText object
    LotSize.Destroy(); // Destroying the LotSize object
    BuyButton.Destroy(); // Destroying the BuyButton object
    SellButton.Destroy(); // Destroying the SellButton object
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
      • 创建名为 BuyButton 的按钮实例
      • 调用 BuyButton.Create 函数创建按钮对象
      • 调用 BuyButton.SetBorderColor 将边框颜色设置为黑色
      • 调用 BuyButton.SetBGColor 将背景颜色设置为 Lime
      • 调用 BuyButton.SetText 设置文本 “Buy”
      • 调用 BuyButton.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的按钮对象

      现在对于 “Sell” 按钮：

      • 创建名为 SellButton 的按钮实例
      • 调用 SellButton.Create 函数创建按钮对象
      • 调用 SellButton.SetBorderColor 将边框颜色设置为黑色
      • 调用 SellButton.SetBGColor 将背景色设置为红色
      • 调用 SellButton.SetText 设置文本 “Sell”
      • 调用 SellButton.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的按钮对象

      结果：


      图例 6. 添加了 Buy（买入）和 Sell（卖出）按钮
      图例 6. 添加了 Buy（买入）和 Sell（卖出）按钮

    • 收尾润色

      • 现在进行收尾润色，我们令它变得丰富多彩。我们将进行以下修改：

      我们来做以下事宜：

      • 将标题栏颜色更改为深蓝色
      • 将主仪表板实体颜色更改为浅蓝色
      • 将标题文本颜色从黑色更改为白色
      • 将手数大小文本颜色从黑色更改为白色
      • 添加买入/卖出功能

      最终的 SimpleTradingEA.mq5 代码包括颜色变化，并包含交易函数库。它还创建一个 OnChartEvent 函数，以便在单击 “Buy” 或 “Sell” 按钮时立即相应下单。 

      #include "RectangleLabel.mqh" // Including the RectangleLabel class definition
RectangleLabel TitleBar; // Declaration of a TitleBar object
RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; // Declaration of a MainDashboardBody object

#include "Label.mqh" // Including the Label class definition
Label TitleText; // Declaration of a Label object
Label LotSizeText; // Declaration of a LotSizeText object

#include "Edit.mqh" // Including the Edit class definition
Edit LotSize; // Declaration of a LotSize object

#include "Button.mqh" // Including the Button class definition
Button BuyButton; // Declaration of a BuyButton object
Button SellButton; // Declaration of a SellButton object

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
   {
    TitleBar.Create("TitleBar", 100, 100, 200, 20); // Creating the TitleBar with specified dimensions
    TitleBar.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of TitleBar to be flat
    TitleBar.SetBGColor(C'27, 59, 146'); // Setting the color to RGB code: C'27, 59, 146'

    MainDashboardBody.Create("MainDashboardBody", 100, 119, 200, 100); // Creating the MainDashboardBody with specified dimensions
    MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType(BORDER_FLAT); // Setting the border type of MainDashboardBody to be flat
    MainDashboardBody.SetBGColor(C'102, 152, 250'); // Setting the color to RGB code: C'102, 152, 250'
    
    TitleText.Create("TitleText", 110, 101); // Creating the TitleBar at (110,101)
    TitleText.SetText("Simple Trading EA V1.0"); // Setting its text to "Simple Trading EA V1.0"
    TitleText.SetFontSize(10); // Setting its font size to 10
    TitleText.SetTextColor(clrWhite); // Setting its text color to clrWhite
    
    LotSizeText.Create("LotSizeText", 110, 140); // Creating the LotSizeText at (110,140)
    LotSizeText.SetText("Lot Size:"); // Setting its text to "Lot Size:"
    LotSizeText.SetFontSize(12); // Setting its font size to 12
    LotSizeText.SetTextColor(clrWhite); // Setting its text color to clrWhite
    
    LotSize.Create("LotSize", 220, 140, 50, 20); // Creating the LotSize with specified dimensions
    LotSize.SetBorderColor(clrBlack); // Setting its Border Color to clrBlack
    LotSize.SetBGColor(clrWhiteSmoke); // Setting its BG Color to clrWhiteSmoke
    LotSize.SetText("0.01"); // Setting its text to 0.01
    LotSize.SetTextColor(clrBlack); // Setting its text color to clrBlack
    
    BuyButton.Create("BuyButton", 110, 180, 80, 25); // Creating the BuyButton with specified dimensions
    BuyButton.SetBorderColor(clrBlack); // Setting its Border Color to clrBlack
    BuyButton.SetText("Buy"); // Setting its text to "Buy"
    BuyButton.SetBGColor(clrLime); // Setting its BG Color to clrLime
    
    SellButton.Create("SellButton", 210, 180, 80, 25); // Creating the SellButton with specified dimensions
    SellButton.SetBorderColor(clrBlack); // Setting its Border Color to clrBlack
    SellButton.SetText("Sell"); // Setting its text to "Sell"
    SellButton.SetBGColor(clrRed); // Setting its BG Color to clrRed
    
    ChartRedraw(0); // Redrawing the chart to reflect changes
    return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); // Indicating successful initialization
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
   {
    MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); // Destroying the MainDashboardBody object
    TitleBar.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleBar object
    TitleText.Destroy(); // Destroying the TitleText object
    LotSizeText.Destroy(); // Destroying the LotSizeText object
    LotSize.Destroy(); // Destroying the LotSize object
    BuyButton.Destroy(); // Destroying the BuyButton object
    SellButton.Destroy(); // Destroying the SellButton object
   }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart event handling function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long& lparam, const double& dparam, const string& sparam)
   {
    // Handles click events for Buy and Sell buttons and opens corresponding positions
    if(id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) {
        double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
        double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
        if(sparam == "BuyButton") {
            trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, (double)LotSize.GetText(), ask, 0, 0);
        }
        if(sparam == "SellButton") {
            trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol, ORDER_TYPE_SELL, (double)LotSize.GetText(), bid, 0, 0);
        }
    }
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

      变化：

      1. 颜色修改：

        • 调用 TitleBar.SetBGColor(C'27, 59, 146') 将标题栏的背景色更改为深蓝色。
        • 调用 MainDashboardBody.SetBGColor(C'102, 152, 250') 将主仪表板实体的颜色更新为浅蓝色。
        • 调用 TitleText.SetTextColor(clrWhite) 将标题文本的颜色更改为白色。
        • 调用 LotSizeText.SetTextColor(clrWhite) 将手数文本的颜色调整为白色。

      2. 包含交易函数库：

        • 集成了交易函数库，并用以下代码创建了一个名为 trade 的实例：
          #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>
CTrade trade;

      3. 创建 OnChartEvent 函数：

        实现了一个 OnChartEvent 函数，该函数在单击 “Buy” 或 “Sell” 按钮时立即执行相应的订单。代码如下：

        //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chart event handling function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long& lparam, const double& dparam, const string& sparam)
   {
    if(id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK) {
        double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK);
        double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID);
        if(sparam == "BuyButton") {
            trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, (double)LotSize.GetText(), ask, 0, 0);
        }
        if(sparam == "SellButton") {
            trade.PositionOpen(_Symbol, ORDER_TYPE_SELL, (double)LotSize.GetText(), bid, 0, 0);
        }
    }
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
        如果事件 ID 等于 CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK，则该函数会检测对象点击，通过 sparam 提取被点击对象的名称，检查对象名称是 “BuyButton” 亦或 “SellButton”，然后调用交易函数库进行相应的交易。

      最终结果： 


      图例 7. 完成简易交易 EA（静态）
      图例 7. 完成简易交易 EA（静态）


    本章节就此完结。


    讨论令我们其中包含所有元素的静态仪表板能够移动的方式。

    现在真正的工作开始了。我们如何让所有东西都可移动？我们思考一下。

    此刻，我们可以令任何单个元素可移动。但我们需要的是让所有元素都移动起来。然后，我们让一个元素移动，且所有其它元素都跟随它。我们可以使用 CustomChartEvent 令其它元素从字面上跟随主动元素，但不幸的是，该方法速度很慢，因此效率低下。由此，我发现最有效的方法是移动我们的主动元素（所有其它元素将围绕它移动），并同时移动其它元素。这只是理论，但我们如何实施它呢？

    我们将主动元素称为“中心元素”，并将标题栏设置为 “Central Element”。现在我们将围绕它移动所有其它元素。

    以前，我们调用在类中定义的名为 OnEvent 的函数来移动单个元素。现在我们将修改此函数，如此其可移动单个元素，然后按精确的距离移动所有其它元素。

    下面是我们当前的 OnEvent 函数：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RectangleLabel::OnEvent(int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam)
  {
   //Verify the event that triggered the OnChartEvent was CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE because we only want to execute out code when that is the case
   if(id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      //define X, Y, XDistance, YDistance, XSize, YSize
      int X = (int)lparam;
      int Y = (int)dparam;
      int MouseState = (int)sparam;

      string name = Name;
      int XDistance = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE); //Should be 100 initially as we set it in OnInit()
      int YDistance = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE); //Should be 100 initially as we set it in OnInit()
      int XSize = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE); //Should be 200 initially as we set it in OnInit()
      int YSize = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE); //Should be 200 initially as we set it in OnInit()

      if(previousMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1) //Check if this was the MLB first click
        {
         mlbDownX = X; //Set mlbDownX (Variable that stores the initial MLB X location) equal to the current X
         mlbDownY = Y; //Set mlbDownY (Variable that stores the initial MLB Y location) equal to the current Y
         mlbDownXDistance = XDistance; //Set mlbDownXDistance (Variable that stores the initial XDistance i.e. Width of the dashboard) equal to the current XDistance
         mlbDownYDistance = YDistance; //Set mlbDownYDistance (Variable that stores the initial YDistance i.e. Height of the dashboard) equal to the current YDistance

         if(X >= XDistance && X <= XDistance + XSize && Y >= YDistance && Y <= YDistance + YSize) //Check if the click was on the dashboard
           {
            movingState = true; //If yes the set movingState to True
           }

        }

      if(movingState)//if movingState is true, Update the Dashboard position
        {
         ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false);//Restrict Chart to be moved by Mouse
         ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX);//Update XDistance to: mlbDownXDistance + (X - mlbDownX)
         ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY);//Update YDistance to: mlbDownYDistance + (Y - mlbDownY)
         ChartRedraw(0); //Redraw Chart
        }

      if(MouseState == 0)//Check if MLB is not pressed
        {
         movingState = false;//set movingState again to false
         ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true);//allow the cahrt to be moved again
        }

      previousMouseState = MouseState;//update the previousMouseState at the end so that we can use it next time and copare it with new value
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    我知道我们还没有将此函数添加到 RectangleLabel 类中；我们将在方法讨论完毕后再做这件事。

    现在，我们移动任何物体时需要什么？其名称，对吧？

    我们要做的十分简单：我们将遍历这些名称，并按中心元素相同的距离移动其它对象。但这里有一个很难发现的重大缺陷。

    每当鼠标移动时，我们都会像这样设置中心元素的 XDis 和 YDis： 

    ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX);//Update XDistance to: mlbDownXDistance + (X - mlbDownX)
ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY);//Update YDistance to: mlbDownYDistance + (Y - mlbDownY)

    此处，我们知道按下鼠标 MLB 时中心元素的 XDis 和 YDis。故此，我们也需要知道其它元素的信息。然而，这将令该函数变得非常复杂或效率低下，因此我们需要一种更好的方式。

    经过仔细检查，更好的方式就在我们面前。我们只需要保持“中心元素和其它元素之间的 X 距离和 Y 距离”。是的，就这么简单。

    故此，我们将记下“中心元素和其它元素之间的 X 距离和 Y 距离”，并保持该距离。我们如何记录这些距离呢？好吧，在某个时候，我们将把其它元素添加到中心元素当中，在这一点上，我们将注意到“中心元素和其它元素之间的 X 距离和 Y 距离”。

    重申一下，在某个点，我们将使用其它元素的名称，把它们添加到中心元素当中，在此点，我们将保存“中心元素和其它元素之间的 X 距离和 Y 距离”。然后，我们将保持其它元素和中心元素之间的距离。我们将在更新中心元素的位置后更新该距离。

    这就是我们完成任务的方式。现在，我们将其付诸行动。


    使用讨论的方式来移动我们的静态仪表板

    由此，我们讨论一下中心元素和其它元素之间的名称、X 距离和 Y 距离的存储位置。这是我们需要存储的仅有的两类信息。

    我们将在 RectangleLabel 类中创建一个名为 Add 的函数。调用该函数，我们将存储以下两件事：

    1. addedNames 数组中的名称
    2. 而中心元素与其它元素之间的 X 距离和 Y 距离，分别在 addedXDisDifference 和 addedYDisDifference 之中。

    关于命名约定，“added” 意味着变量与添加到中心元素的另一个元素相关，而 “XDis” 和 “YDis” 则相当简单。“Difference” 表明变量与差值有关，因此它是一个合理的名称。讨论名称的原因是为了减少任何混淆，因为正确的变量名称可以最大限度地减少误解。

    我们声明这些变量：

    string           addedNamed[];
int              addedXDisDiffrence[], addedYDisDiffrence[];

    请注意，我们将它们声明为私密，因为我们不需要将它们公开。此外，它们都是数组。

    现在，我们创建 Add 函数：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Method to add an object by name to the rectangle label           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RectangleLabel::Add(string name)
   {
    ArrayResize(addedNames, ArraySize(addedNames) + 1);
    ArrayResize(addedXDisDiffrence, ArraySize(addedXDisDiffrence) + 1);
    ArrayResize(addedYDisDiffrence, ArraySize(addedYDisDiffrence) + 1);
    
    addedNames[ArraySize(addedNames) - 1] = name;
    addedXDisDiffrence[ArraySize(addedXDisDiffrence) - 1] = ObjectGetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE) - ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
    addedYDisDiffrence[ArraySize(addedYDisDiffrence) - 1] = ObjectGetInteger(0, _name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE) - ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
   }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    此函数在 RectangleLabel 类中声明，因为 TitleBar 是我们的中心元素，它本质上是一个 RECTANGLE_LABEL 对象。显然，因为我们要在这个函数中使用它们，故我们在同一类中声明变量。

    此函数的作用是接受名称作为参数，然后将这三个数组的大小增加一个。在最后一个索引处，我们存储相应的数据。对于 Name，我们只需存储名称。对于距离差值（X 和 Y），我们存储中心元素（在本例中为 TitleBar）和其名称作为参数提供的元素之间的差值。这构成了我们的 Add 函数。

    接下来，我们需要修改 OnEvent 函数。我们创建一个循环来遍历 addedNames 数组，并保持 TitleBar 和命名元素之间的距离，将其设置为新的 TitleBar X/Y 距离减去相应数组中给出的差值。 

    for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(addedNames); i++)
   {
    ObjectSetInteger(0, addedNames[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX - addedXDisDiffrence[i]);
    ObjectSetInteger(0, addedNames[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY - addedYDisDiffrence[i]);
   }

    请注意，带下划线的部分是 TitleBar（中心元素）的新 X/Y 距离，我们减去相应数组中给出的差值（指中心元素与其它元素之间 X 距离和 Y 距离的差值）。

    我们把这个循环放在哪里？我们把它放在中心元素更新之后。

    下面是我们的新 OnEvent 函数：

    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handling for mouse movements                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void RectangleLabel::OnEvent(int id, long lparam, double dparam, string sparam)
   {
    // Handle mouse movement events for dragging the rectangle label
    if(id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
       {
        int X = (int)lparam;
        int Y = (int)dparam;
        int MouseState = (int)sparam;

        string name = _name;
        int XDistance = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE);
        int YDistance = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE);
        int XSize = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XSIZE);
        int YSize = (int)ObjectGetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YSIZE);

        if(previousMouseState == 0 && MouseState == 1)
           {
            mlbDownX = X;
            mlbDownY = Y;
            mlbDownXDistance = XDistance;
            mlbDownYDistance = YDistance;

            if(X >= XDistance && X <= XDistance + XSize && Y >= YDistance && Y <= YDistance + YSize)
               {
                movingState = true;
               }

           }

        if(movingState)
           {
            ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX);
            ObjectSetInteger(0, name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY);
            for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(addedNames); i++)
               {
                ObjectSetInteger(0, addedNames[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, mlbDownXDistance + X - mlbDownX - addedXDisDiffrence[i]);
                ObjectSetInteger(0, addedNames[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, mlbDownYDistance + Y - mlbDownY - addedYDisDiffrence[i]);
               }
            ChartRedraw(0);
           }

        if(MouseState == 0)
           {
            movingState = false;
            ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true);
           }

        previousMouseState = MouseState;
       }
   }

    高亮显示的部分是我们的新循环。

    现在我们只需要调用 Add 函数将元素附加到中心元素，如我们所选的 TitleBar。我们调用 TitleBar 实例中的 Add 函数，我们将其命名为 “TitleBar”。

    我们调用 TitleBar 实例中的 Add 函数将所有其它元素添加到 TitleBar： 

    // Add the other elements to the Central Element i.e. TitleBar object in this case
TitleBar.Add("MainDashboardBody");
TitleBar.Add("TitleText");
TitleBar.Add("LotSizeText");
TitleBar.Add("LotSize");
TitleBar.Add("BuyButton");
TitleBar.Add("SellButton");


    如此这般，所有这些元素的名称都将添加到 addedNames 数组之中，允许它们移动。此外，还会记录它们与 TitleBar 的距离，如此即可保持该距离。

    现在，我们调用 OnEvent 函数。没有它，这一切都将是徒劳的。 

    // Passes events to the TitleBar object
TitleBar.OnEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam);
    我们将其添加到 OnChartEvent() 当中，我们最终完成了。我知道这很漫长，但最终的结果应该是值得的。

    图例 8. 最终结果

    图例 8. 最终结果



    结束语

    至此，我们来到了本文的结尾。在本文经历的旅程中，我们取得了极大的成就，最终完成了第 3 部分《利用 MQL5 的交互式 GUI 改进您的交易图表》。

    我们已经成功地实现了我们在《可移动 GUI》系列中为自己设定的目标，即第 1 部分和第 2 部分，为动态交易图表和用户友好的界面带来了生命。感谢您抽出宝贵时间阅读我的文章。我希望您能发现它们对您的努力既有益处、又有帮助。

    如果您对我的下一篇文章有任何想法或建议，请不必犹豫尽管分享。

    祝编码愉快！祝交易愉快！

    本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
    原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/12923

    附加的文件 |
    下载ZIP
    SimpleTradingEA.mq5 (4.3 KB)
    RectangleLabel.mqh (5.75 KB)
    Label.mqh (2.35 KB)
    Edit.mqh (2.53 KB)
    Button.mqh (2.31 KB)

    注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

    本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

    Sahil Bagdi
    Sahil Bagdi
    • Manager 在 National Stock Exchange of India Limited
    • 印度
    • 8902
    10. 👋 Hi, I’m Sahil Bagdi.
    I build MQL5 tools for traders, including Expert Advisors, custom indicators, debugging utilities, profiling tools, and strategy-testing frameworks. My work focuses on clean code, practical trading logic, and reliable execution.
    You can review my articles, CodeBase contributions, and client feedback to understand my development style and project experience.
    📚 Articles:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!author=SahilBagdi&amp;module=mql5_module_articles
    🧩 CodeBase:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!author=SahilBagdi&amp;module=mql5_module_codebase

    该作者的其他文章

    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (21)
    Aleksandr Slavskii
    Aleksandr Slavskii | 10 3月 2024 在 17:13
    Stanislav Korotky #:

    最实用、最普遍的选择是直观地设计表单，而完全不用担心布局代码，这正是类应该做的。文章 中提出了一种可能的解决方案。

    斯坦尼斯拉夫，在针对初学者的文章下，你提供了针对高级用户的文章链接:)

    我读了，不是读了，只是读了，因为我的编程水平远低于理解文章内容的需要。

    我尽量少用我不懂的东西。最近的一个情况让我更加坚信这一点。

    您可能正在阅读 "错误、bug、问题 "主题，因此我有一项任务，要在renko-graph上显示从封闭位置出发的箭头，以及它们之间的出入口--一条线。

    我决定不自己写，而是从 Saiber 拿现成的代码，结果浪费了半天时间。最后，Saiber 更正了它的代码，但我损失了时间。

    如果我想从你的文章中获取代码，并需要对某些地方进行调整，那么，你明白，这样做不会有什么好结果。

    我的任务比你写文章时给自己设定的简单。我只需要用现成的代码块搭建下一个面板，就像孩子们用乐高积木搭建房子一样。

    在我看来，我根本不需要 OOP 来达到这个目的。我不了解它，所以我不喜欢它。

    如果我理解正确的话，MVC 原理非常适合我的目的)))))。

    总的来说，我已经想到了应该怎么做。


    顺便问一下，你能告诉我如何让我在程序中访问继承类的函数时，看不到基类的函数吗？如果可以的话。

    Aleksandr Slavskii
    Aleksandr Slavskii | 10 3月 2024 在 17:20
    Maxim Kuznetsov #:

    我想到了）

    对于那些不面向市场、想要或多或少复杂但漂亮、又懒得写 DLL 的人，有 GtkServerhttps://sourceforge.net/projects/gtk-server/ 和 Glade 表单设计器。

    方法：GtkServer 作为一个 tcp 监听器启动，顾问使用 SocketOpen/SocketSend 发送文本 "加载表单"（或通过步骤表单 gtk 部件本身），并读取结果....。

    你也是:)

    tcp 监听器、 SocketOpen/SocketSend 等词视为亵渎，甚至不通过谷歌就不知道它们的含义，而你却建议我使用它们。

    先生们，有点良知吧，别再用你们的术语吓唬人了)))))。

    Stanislav Korotky
    Stanislav Korotky | 11 3月 2024 在 12:10
    Aleksandr Slavskii #:

    斯坦尼斯拉夫，好吧，溜溜球，在初学者文章下，你扔了一个链接到高级文章:)

    我已经读过了，不是读过，只是读过，因为我的编程水平远低于我理解文章内容所需的水平。

    我尽量少用我不懂的东西。最近的一个情况让我更加坚信这一点。

    不幸的是，软件的情况就是这样，不可能自己了解所有的东西。根据这种逻辑，操作系统应该是定制的（一些 Linux 的辩护者就是这么做的）。

    这就是为什么现代的做法是采用现成的砖块（它们或多或少能满足你的需求），然后将它们对接起来（而不去深入实施）。

    我只是回答了如何做得更普遍的问题。我的文章很复杂，你无法反驳，但重点是，你可以将必要的图形用户界面描述为模板，无需编程，只需插入外壳即可获得控制器、窗口拖动、大小调整等功能。

    Frist001
    Frist001 | 3 5月 2024 在 04:30
    很优秀，非常好，我不会代码的都能修修改改用，但有些功能不会处理，方便帮我修改下吗？加个输入框带+-号的。谢谢!
    Retail Trading Realities LTD
    Philip Kym Sang Nelson | 27 10月 2024 在 00:01

    太棒了！

    我自己怎么也想不明白、

    是的，我读了两遍。

    谢谢！

    菲利普

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