利用 MQL5 的交互式 GUI 改进您的交易图表（第 III 部分）：简易可移动交易 GUI

您好，欢迎回到我们系列的第 3 部分《利用 MQL5 的交互式 GUI 改进您的交易图表》。

在我们进入新领域之前，我们先快速回顾一下我们在第 I 部分和第 II 部分中涵盖的内容：

现在，我们已经准备好了第 III 部分！在该部分中，我们把重点放在通过将 GUI 集成到仪表板中来增强仪表板。因为若无 GUI，仪表板就无法达到其预期目的。

以下的快速概览，就是我们将在本文中解决的问题：

我们瞄准的目标是创建一个带有 GUI 的可移动仪表板，为此，我们需要决定我们将要创建的内容。我选择了一个简单的 EA，特别是简易交易 EA，作为我们的基础。

首先，我们需要构建这个静态仪表板，即简易交易 EA。有效地做到这一点至关重要，因为我们正在创建一个成熟的 EA。至于效率，我指的是我们不能仅开一个文件，并在那里编写所有代码。取而代之，我们需要一个经过深思熟虑的计划，允许我们跨若干规划良好的 .mqh 文件，并在每个文件里编写最少的代码。最重要的是，在为我们的可移动仪表板创建所需的静态 GUI 时，我们必须避免重复相同的代码。

以下是我们将为此目的创建的基础静态仪表板：

图例 1. 简易静态仪表盘

其构成：

因此，我们的仪表板由这七个组件构成。如果您问我，我会说这是我们创建的一个非常漂亮的仪表板，仅结合了七个元素。

现在，我们开始编写仪表板代码。

我们要编写什么样的类？我们想想......

我们需要 2 个标签、2 个按钮、1 个编辑框、和 2 个矩形标签。故此，我们创建 4 个 .mqh 文件，每种元素一个文件。以下是我们项目的文件夹结构：

这些就是我们将在其中编写代码的文件。现在，我们创建第一个文件 “SimpleTradingEA.mq5”，其为我们的主要 EA 文件。

我已经删除了 OnTick() 函数，因为在这个项目中我们不需要它。以下是文件此刻的样子：

现在我们制定一个计划。我们将按以下顺序构建静态仪表板：

这看似是一个合理的后续顺序。我们开始吧，

标题栏



为了创建标题栏，我们需要使用矩形标签对象。故此，我们创建一个类来处理与矩形标签对象相关的所有事宜。我们将创建一个 .mqh 文件；从简起见，我们将其命名为 “RectangleLabel.mqh”，且再为简约而将该类命名为 “RectangleLabel”。

下面是我们创建的空类：

class RectangleLabel { public : RectangleLabel( void ); ~RectangleLabel( void ); }; RectangleLabel::RectangleLabel( void ) { } RectangleLabel::~RectangleLabel( void ) { } 我们将需要一些函数，我们看看 Create -> 创建矩形标签 Destroy -> 注销仪表板 SetBorderType -> 设置边框类型

SetBGColor -> 设置背景颜色 我们在成员函数清单中声明上述函数。现在我们的类看起来像这样： class RectangleLabel { public : RectangleLabel( void ); ~RectangleLabel( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); void Destroy(); void SetBorderType( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType); void SetBGColor( color col); }; 我们编写一个基本的创建函数： void RectangleLabel::Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); } 我们在同一行中创建 Destroy、SetBorderType 和 SetBGColor，因为它们只需要一行。此处我们更新的类： class RectangleLabel { private : string _name; public : RectangleLabel( void ); ~RectangleLabel( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); void Destroy() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , _name);} void SetBorderType( ENUM_BORDER_TYPE borderType) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , borderType);} void SetBGColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , col);} }; 还有，我们添加了一个名为 “_name” 的私密变量，因为 ObjectDelete 需要一个名称，故我们在 Create 函数中设置了 “_name”，现在它如下所示： void RectangleLabel::Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); _name = name; } 我们简单地在最后一行加上 “_name = name;”，即可在 _name 变量里设置创建矩形标签时的名称。 如果您正在犹豫，代码在何处可令它移动，我们此刻忽略了这个方面，是为了保持简单，直到我们创建一个简易静态仪表板。 现在，我们在主文件（即 SimpleTradingEA.mq5）中使用这个类来查看结果：

我们首先使用 “#include” 包含 RectangleLabel.mqh 文件，并创建了一个名为 TitleBar 的类实例，因为我们会用这个 RectangleLabel 类实例创建仪表板的标题栏，我们将还会将其用于主仪表板实体。 然后，我们用该实例在图表上创建一个矩形标签，坐标为（100,100），尺寸为 200x20。然后我们将其边框设置为平坦 （BORDER_FLAT），因为在我看来这更好；您可以根据自己的喜好进行更改。然后我们调用 ChartRedraw(0) 函数重绘图表；这样，仪表板会立即在图表上创建。否则，它可能会等待下一次价格更新，即跳价来临时。 这一切都在 OnInit() 中，即，仅一次性执行就可在图表上创建和显示仪表板。 最后，我们在 OnDeinit() 里，即从图表中删除 EA 时，调用已创建的 Destroy() 函数注销仪表板。 结果：

图例 2. 标题栏



主仪表板实体



我们再次利用 RectangleLabel 类来创建主体。这很简单；我们只需要创建另一个实例；我们将其命名为 “MainDashboardBody”，并在创建标题栏后在 OnInit() 中添加以下简单代码，最后在 OnDeinit() 中加入 MainDashboardBody.Destroy()： MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); 之后，我们的代码如下所示：

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); } 如此这般，我们的结果看起来相当不错：



图例 3. 添加了主仪表板实体





标题文本



为了添加标题文本，我们需要创建一个类似于 RectangleLabel 的类，但专门当做标签，允许我们添加文本。下面是一个名为 Label 的新类代码： class Label { private : string _name; public : Label( void ); ~Label( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis); void Destroy() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , _name);} void SetTextColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_COLOR , col);} void SetText( string text) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text);} string GetText() { return ObjectGetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT );} void SetFontSize( int fontSize) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize);} void SetFont( string fontName) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_FONT , fontName);} }; Label::Label( void ) { } Label::~Label( void ) { } void Label::Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); _name = name; } 在名为 Label.mqh 的新 .mqh 文件中创建了名为 Label 的类

声明一个名为 _name 的私密变量，以私密形式存储名称。

创建一个名为 Create 的函数，其中包含 3 个必需的参数：name、xDis、yDis。大小与标签对象无关，若要更改文本大小，我们更改字号

创建一个名为 Destroy 的函数来注销标签

创建一个函数 SetTextColor 来设置文本颜色

创建一个 SetText 函数来设置标签对象的文本

创建一个函数 GetText 来获取标签对象的文本，该对象当然是返回字符串

创建一个函数 SetFontSize 当然是为了设置字号

创建一个 setFont 函数设置字体，需要字符串格式的字体名称，当然该字体应该在操作系统中可用/已安装

对于标签就是这些。现在我们用它在图表上创建一个标签对象，图表上实际上没有 2 个标签对象。

现在我们的 SimpleTradingEA.mq5 如下所示： #include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); } 创建名为 TitleText 的标签实例

调用 TitleText.Create 函数创建标题文本

调用 TitleText.SetText 将标题文本设置为 “Simple Trading EA V1.0”

调用 TitleText.SetFontSize 将字号设置为 10

调用 TitleText.SetTextColor 将颜色设置为黑色

调用 TitleText.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的标题文本对象

结果：



图例 4. 添加了标题文本





“Lot Size:” 文本



对于 “Lot Size:” 文本，您将遵循与标题文本类似的流程。最终代码如下：

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; Label LotSizeText; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSizeText.Create( "LotSizeText" , 110 , 140 ); LotSizeText.SetText( "Lot Size:" ); LotSizeText.SetFontSize( 12 ); LotSizeText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); LotSizeText.Destroy(); }

建名为 LotSizeText 的标签实例

调用 LotSizeText.Create 函数创建手数文本

调用 LotSizeText.SetText 将文本设置为 “Lot Size:”

调用 LotSizeText.SetFontSize 将字号设置为 12

调用 LotSizeText.SetTextColor 将颜色设置为黑色

调用 LotSizeText.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的标签对象





图例 5. 添加了 “Lot Size:” 文本









编辑框



对于编辑框，您将创建一个与标签类非常相似的类。下面是一个名为 Edit 的新类代码：

class Edit { private : string _name; public : Edit( void ); ~Edit( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); void Destroy() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , _name);} void SetBorderColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , col);} void SetBGColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , col);} void SetTextColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_COLOR , col);} void SetText( string text) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text);} string GetText() { return ObjectGetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT );} }; Edit::Edit( void ) { } Edit::~Edit( void ) { } void Edit::Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_EDIT , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); _name = name; } 在名为 Edit.mqh 的新 .mqh 文件中创建了名为 Edit 的类

声明一个名为 _name 的私密变量，以私密形式存储名称。

创建一个名为 Create 的函数，其中包含 5 个必需参数：name、xDis、yDis、xSize、ySize

创建一个名为 Destroy 的函数来注销编辑框对象

创建一个函数 SetBorderColor 来设置边框颜色

创建一个函数 SetBGColor 来设置背景色为 WhiteSmoke

创建一个函数 SetTextColor 来设置编辑框内文本的文本颜色

创建一个函数 SetText 来设置文本

创建一个函数 GetText 来获取文本

您现在可以在 SimpleTradingEA 中使用编辑框类，如下所示：

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; Label LotSizeText; #include "Edit.mqh" Edit LotSize; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSizeText.Create( "LotSizeText" , 110 , 140 ); LotSizeText.SetText( "Lot Size:" ); LotSizeText.SetFontSize( 12 ); LotSizeText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.Create( "LotSize" , 220 , 140 , 50 , 20 ); LotSize.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.SetBGColor( clrWhiteSmoke ); LotSize.SetText( "0.01" ); LotSize.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); LotSizeText.Destroy(); LotSize.Destroy(); } 创建名为 LotSize 的编辑框实例

调用 LotSize.Create 函数创建编辑框对象

调用 LotSize.SetBorderColor 将边框颜色设置为黑色

调用 LotSize.SetBGColor 将背景颜色设置为 WhiteSmoke

调用 LotSize.SetText 将文本设置为 0.01，表示手数大小

调用 LotSize.SetTextColor 将编辑框内的文本颜色设置为黑色

调用 LotSize.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的编辑框对象



买入和卖出按钮



最后，我们来到按钮。我们为按钮创建一个类，类似针对其它元素的方式：

class Button { private : string _name; public : Button( void ); ~Button( void ); void Create( string name, int xDis, int yDis, int xSize, int ySize); void SetBorderColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , col);} void SetBGColor( color col) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , col);} void SetText( string text) { ObjectSetString ( 0 , _name, OBJPROP_TEXT , text);} void Destroy() { ObjectDelete ( 0 , _name);} }; Button::Button( void ) { } Button::~Button( void ) { } void Button::Create( string name, int xDis = 0 , int yDis = 0 , int xSize = 0 , int ySize = 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , xDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , yDis); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XSIZE , xSize); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YSIZE , ySize); _name = name; } 在一个名为 Button.mqh 的新 .mqh 文件中，我们创建了一个名为 Button 的类。我们声明了一个名为 _name 的私密变量，以私密形式存储名称。我们还创建了以下函数： 名为 Create 的函数，具有 5 个必需参数：name、xDis、yDis、xSize、ySize。

一个名为 Destroy 的函数，用于注销按钮对象。

一个名为 SetBorderColor 的函数，用于设置边框颜色。

一个名为 SetBGColor 的函数，用于将背景颜色设置为 WhiteSmoke。

一个名为 SetText 的函数，用于设置文本。

现在我们看一下添加按钮后的 SimpleTradingEA.mq5 主文件。您会注意到，它现在包括矩形标签、标签、编辑框、BuyButton 和 SellButton 的按钮实例。

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; Label LotSizeText; #include "Edit.mqh" Edit LotSize; #include "Button.mqh" Button BuyButton; Button SellButton; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSizeText.Create( "LotSizeText" , 110 , 140 ); LotSizeText.SetText( "Lot Size:" ); LotSizeText.SetFontSize( 12 ); LotSizeText.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.Create( "LotSize" , 220 , 140 , 50 , 20 ); LotSize.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.SetBGColor( clrWhiteSmoke ); LotSize.SetText( "0.01" ); LotSize.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); BuyButton.Create( "BuyButton" , 110 , 180 , 80 , 25 ); BuyButton.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); BuyButton.SetText( "Buy" ); BuyButton.SetBGColor( clrLime ); SellButton.Create( "SellButton" , 210 , 180 , 80 , 25 ); SellButton.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); SellButton.SetText( "Sell" ); SellButton.SetBGColor( clrRed ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); LotSizeText.Destroy(); LotSize.Destroy(); BuyButton.Destroy(); SellButton.Destroy(); } 创建名为 BuyButton 的按钮实例

调用 BuyButton.Create 函数创建按钮对象

调用 BuyButton.SetBorderColor 将边框颜色设置为黑色

调用 BuyButton.SetBGColor 将背景颜色设置为 Lime

调用 BuyButton.SetText 设置文本 “Buy”

调用 BuyButton.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的按钮对象

现在对于 “Sell” 按钮：



创建名为 SellButton 的按钮实例

调用 SellButton.Create 函数创建按钮对象

调用 SellButton.SetBorderColor 将边框颜色设置为黑色

调用 SellButton.SetBGColor 将背景色设置为红色

调用 SellButton.SetText 设置文本 “Sell”

调用 SellButton.Destroy 注销 OnDeinit 中的按钮对象

结果：



图例 6. 添加了 Buy（买入）和 Sell（卖出）按钮

收尾润色

现在进行收尾润色，我们令它变得丰富多彩。我们将进行以下修改：

将标题栏颜色更改为深蓝色

将主仪表板实体颜色更改为浅蓝色

将标题文本颜色从黑色更改为白色

将手数大小文本颜色从黑色更改为白色

添加买入/卖出功能

最终的 SimpleTradingEA.mq5 代码包括颜色变化，并包含交易函数库。它还创建一个 OnChartEvent 函数，以便在单击 “Buy” 或 “Sell” 按钮时立即相应下单。

#include "RectangleLabel.mqh" RectangleLabel TitleBar; RectangleLabel MainDashboardBody; #include "Label.mqh" Label TitleText; Label LotSizeText; #include "Edit.mqh" Edit LotSize; #include "Button.mqh" Button BuyButton; Button SellButton; int OnInit () { TitleBar.Create( "TitleBar" , 100 , 100 , 200 , 20 ); TitleBar.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); TitleBar.SetBGColor( C'27, 59, 146' ); MainDashboardBody.Create( "MainDashboardBody" , 100 , 119 , 200 , 100 ); MainDashboardBody.SetBorderType( BORDER_FLAT ); MainDashboardBody.SetBGColor( C'102, 152, 250' ); TitleText.Create( "TitleText" , 110 , 101 ); TitleText.SetText( "Simple Trading EA V1.0" ); TitleText.SetFontSize( 10 ); TitleText.SetTextColor( clrWhite ); LotSizeText.Create( "LotSizeText" , 110 , 140 ); LotSizeText.SetText( "Lot Size:" ); LotSizeText.SetFontSize( 12 ); LotSizeText.SetTextColor( clrWhite ); LotSize.Create( "LotSize" , 220 , 140 , 50 , 20 ); LotSize.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); LotSize.SetBGColor( clrWhiteSmoke ); LotSize.SetText( "0.01" ); LotSize.SetTextColor( clrBlack ); BuyButton.Create( "BuyButton" , 110 , 180 , 80 , 25 ); BuyButton.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); BuyButton.SetText( "Buy" ); BuyButton.SetBGColor( clrLime ); SellButton.Create( "SellButton" , 210 , 180 , 80 , 25 ); SellButton.SetBorderColor( clrBlack ); SellButton.SetText( "Sell" ); SellButton.SetBGColor( clrRed ); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { MainDashboardBody.Destroy(); TitleBar.Destroy(); TitleText.Destroy(); LotSizeText.Destroy(); LotSize.Destroy(); BuyButton.Destroy(); SellButton.Destroy(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (sparam == "BuyButton" ) { trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY , ( double )LotSize.GetText(), ask, 0 , 0 ); } if (sparam == "SellButton" ) { trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL , ( double )LotSize.GetText(), bid, 0 , 0 ); } } }

变化：

颜色修改： 调用 TitleBar.SetBGColor(C'27, 59, 146') 将标题栏的背景色更改为深蓝色。

调用 MainDashboardBody.SetBGColor(C'102, 152, 250') 将主仪表板实体的颜色更新为浅蓝色。

调用 TitleText.SetTextColor(clrWhite) 将标题文本的颜色更改为白色。

调用 LotSizeText.SetTextColor(clrWhite) 将手数文本的颜色调整为白色。 包含交易函数库： 集成了交易函数库，并用以下代码创建了一个名为 trade 的实例：

#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade;

创建 OnChartEvent 函数： 实现了一个 OnChartEvent 函数，该函数在单击 “Buy” 或 “Sell” 按钮时立即执行相应的订单。代码如下：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ) { double ask = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (sparam == "BuyButton" ) { trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY , ( double )LotSize.GetText(), ask, 0 , 0 ); } if (sparam == "SellButton" ) { trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL , ( double )LotSize.GetText(), bid, 0 , 0 ); } } } 如果事件 ID 等于 CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK，则该函数会检测对象点击，通过 sparam 提取被点击对象的名称，检查对象名称是 “BuyButton” 亦或 “SellButton”，然后调用交易函数库进行相应的交易。





图例 7. 完成简易交易 EA（静态）



