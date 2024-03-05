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MQL5中使用坐标下降法的弹性网络回归

MQL5中使用坐标下降法的弹性网络回归

MetaTrader 5示例 |
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Francis Dube
Francis Dube

概述

弹性网络回归（Elastic net regression）结合岭（ridge）和拉索（lasso）技术的最佳品质来构建一般线性模型。应用它可以最大限度地减少回归的一个主要缺点，即过拟合。众所周知，这与交易策略的发展尤其相关，这是表现不佳或策略失败的最常见原因。这是由于在训练过程中将噪音误认为模式的结果。在这篇文章中，我们将介绍弹性网络回归的实现，它在纯MQL5中使用优化的坐标下降方法。在文章的最后，我们将通过开发一个简单的基于移动平均的预测策略来演示该技术的实际应用。


正则化

在构建预测模型时，目标是创建一个能够辨别一些独特模式的样本，这些模式可以用于现实世界。为了有效地做到这一点，我们必须确保模型从训练数据中“学习”相关模式。这显然说起来容易做起来难。通常情况下，模型最终会拾取不相关的信息（噪声），这最终会在使用时损害其性能。正则化是一个用于最小化过拟合影响的过程。

拉索回归技术

当模型由太多可优化变量定义时，拉索技术通过抑制冗余预测因子来帮助减少训练偏差，从而简化了模型。

岭回归技术

岭回归中，回归方程的系数被最小化，从而使它们远离最佳值。这有助于在保留所有预测因子的同时泛化模型。

弹性网络回归


拉索和岭的区别在于所用罚项的性质。弹性净回归惩罚项是系数的绝对值和平方的组合，由两个超参数 alpha 和 lambda 加权。

弹性惩罚期限


处罚期限的定义

通过这种方式，alpha控制正则化的类型。当 alpha 为零时，惩罚项减少到l2范数，或者，当alpha为1时，惩罚函数变成l1范数。alpha 在0和1之间的指定使得可以建立线性模型，该线性模型在一定程度上结合了岭回归和拉索回归的性质，如控制正则化程度的lambda超参数所控制的。

当应用于交易策略开发时，这样的模型可能是一个福音，因为我们经常发现自己盲目地应用许多预测因素，希望找到一些能产生利润的组合。使用弹性网络回归，我们可以最大限度地减少过度拟合，同时也能够将无用的指标与具有显著预测潜力的指标区分开来。我们可以做到这一点，而不必担心指标之间的关系。这似乎太好了，不可能是真的。


坐标下降

笛卡尔


坐标下降是一种非常适合于多变量优化的优化方法。将复杂的多维优化问题简化为一维问题的集合。通过迭代最小化函数的每个单独维度，同时保持其他维度中函数的值不变来实现。互联网上有许多资源可以为感兴趣的人提供更详细的解释。在这里，我们感兴趣的是它在策略开发中的应用
 
出于我们的目的，坐标下降法将以两种方式用于实现弹性网络回归。首先，它将用于根据用户指定的固定alpha来确定最佳lambda。一旦完成，就再次调用优化方法来计算回归方程的 beta 系数。让我们深入研究一些代码，看看这是如何实现的。


CoordinateDescent类

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Coordinate Descent optimization class                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CCoordinateDescent
  {

private:
   bool              m_initialized;   // Was everything legal and allocs successful?
   double            m_beta[];        // Beta coefs (m_nvars of them)
   double            m_explained;     // Fraction of variance m_explained by model; computed by Train()
   double            m_xmeans[];      // Mean of each X predictor
   double            m_xscales[];     // And standard deviation
   double            m_ymean;         // Intercept (mean of Y)
   double            m_yscale;        // Standard deviation of Y

   int               m_nvars ;        // Number of variables
   int               m_observs ;      // Number of cases
   bool              m_covarupdates ; // Does user want (often faster) covariance update method?
   int               m_nlambda ;      // Reserve space for this many m_beta sets for saving by TrainLambda() (may be zero)
   double            m_lambdabeta_matrix[];  // Saved m_beta coefs (m_nlambda sets of m_nvars of them)
   double            m_lambdas[];     // Lambdas tested by TrainLambda()
   double            m_x_matrix[];           // Normalized (mean=0, std=1) X; m_observs by m_nvars
   double            m_y[];           // Normalized (mean=0, std=1) Y
   double            m_resid[];       // Residual
   double            m_xinner_matrix[];      // Nvars square inner product matrix if m_covarupdates
   double            m_yinner[];      // Nvars XY inner product vector if m_covarupdates

public:
                     //constructor
                     CCoordinateDescent(const int num_predictors, const int num_observations, const bool use_covariance_updates, const int num_lambdas_to_trial) ;
                     //desctructor
                    ~CCoordinateDescent(void) ;
                    
                     //Accessor methods for private properties
   double            GetYmean(void)                     { return m_ymean; }
   double            GetYscale(void)                    { return m_yscale;}
   double            GetExplainedVariance(void)         { return m_explained;}

   double            GetXmeansAt(const int index)       { if(index>=0 && index<ArraySize(m_xmeans)) return m_xmeans[index]; else return 0;}
   double            GetXscalesAt(const int index)      { if(index>=0 && index<ArraySize(m_xscales)) return m_xscales[index]; else return 0;}
   double            GetBetaAt(const int index)         { if(index>=0 && index<ArraySize(m_beta)) return m_beta[index]; else return 0;}
   double            GetLambdaAt(const int index)       { if(index>=0 && index<ArraySize(m_lambdas)) return m_lambdas[index]; else return 0;}
   double            GetLambdaBetaAt(const int index)   { if(index>=0 && index<ArraySize(m_lambdabeta_matrix)) return m_lambdabeta_matrix[index]; else return 0;}
   double            GetLambdaThreshold(const double alpha) ;
                     //Set model parameters and raw input data
   bool              SetData(const int begin, const int num_observations, double &xx_matrix[], double &yy[]) ;
                     //Training routines
   void              Train(const double alpha, const double lambda, const int maxits, const double convergence_criterion, const bool fast_test, const bool warm_start) ;
   void              TrainLambda(const double alpha, const int maxits, const double convergence_criterion, const bool fast_test, const double maxlambda, const bool print_steps) ;
  } ;

CCordinateDescent.mqh文件中定义了CCordinatedDescent类。它的构造函数是参数化的，用于指定模型的重要特征，但在我们深入讨论之前，关于要使用的特定数据构造，还有一些相关的问题。

我们将指定的库不会使用任何唯一的数据类型，例如MQL5的新矩阵和向量类型。这是为了确保与mql4的兼容性。由于无法动态定义多维数组，因此矩阵将表示为正则平面数组。举例说明这个结构是最好的方法
 
假设我们想要定义一个4行3列的矩阵。我们将创建一个大小为4乘以3的数组，即12。如果使用内置矩阵数据类型，则此数组的成员将按照其显示的方式排列。也就是说，使用我们的示例，首先指定第一行成员，然后指定第二行成员，依此类推。下面的代码片段演示了4乘3矩阵的创建，其中列中的每个值都是相同的。

int rows=4,
       columns=3;

   double our_matrix[];

   ArrayResize(our_matrix,rows*columns);

   /*
     Creating matrix with columns of 1s,2s,3s
   */

   for(int i = 0; i<rows; i++)
      for(int j=0; j<columns; j++)
         our_matrix[i*columns+j]=j+1;

   ArrayPrint(our_matrix);

ArrayPrint的输出。

KP 0  13:01:32.445   Construct(GBPUSD,D1)   1.00000 2.00000 3.00000 1.00000 2.00000 3.00000 1.00000 2.00000 3.00000 1.00000 2.00000 3.00000 

当以矩阵方式遍历数组时，我们有行索引*列数+列索引。需要此类数组构造的实例都由类变量名或函数参数名的_matrix后缀表示。

使用这种构造意味着，当将匹配传递给函数时，必须保留一些函数参数来指定特定矩阵的维数。我相信，一旦我们在文章的末尾了解到类的应用程序，它将变得更加直观。如果用户对跨平台可移植性不感兴趣，可以自由派生库。回到类的描述。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Constructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CCoordinateDescent::CCoordinateDescent(
   const int  num_predictors,   // Number of predictor variables
   const int num_observations,    // Number of cases we will be training
   const bool use_covariance_updates,    // Use fast covariance updates rather than slow naive method
   const int num_lambdas_to_trial     // Number of m_lambdas we will be using in training
)

参数化构造函数需要4个参数：

  • num_predictors 设置变量的数量，这是预测器或指标的数量，每组指标将占据内部数据矩阵中的一列。
  • num_observations指定对象应该期望的数据量，这将是每一组变量/预测因子/指标中可用的行数或确切的元素数。
  • use_covariance_updates是一个布尔选项，理想情况下，当num_observation多于num_predictors时应使用该选项。将其设置为true可显著改善相对于备选方案的执行时间。只有在num_observations>num_predictors时才应考虑此选项。
  • num_lambdas_to_trial设置将在训练过程中测试的lambda变化的最大数量。

构造函数只是准备内部数据结构来接收所有所需的数据。 

 {
   m_nvars = num_predictors ;
   m_observs = num_observations ;
   m_covarupdates = use_covariance_updates ;
   m_nlambda = num_lambdas_to_trial ;
   m_initialized=true;
   m_ymean=m_yscale=m_explained=0;
   
   if(m_nvars<0 || m_observs<0 || m_nlambda<0)
     {
       m_initialized=false;
       Print("Invalid parameter value, neither num_predictors ,num_observations, nor num_lambdas_to_trial can be negative");
       return;
     }  
      
   if(ArrayResize(m_x_matrix,m_observs*m_nvars)<m_observs*m_nvars    ||
      ArrayResize(m_y,m_observs)<m_observs                ||
      ArrayResize(m_xmeans,m_nvars)<m_nvars             ||
      ArrayResize(m_xscales,m_nvars)<m_nvars            ||
      ArrayResize(m_beta,m_nvars)<m_nvars               ||
      ArrayResize(m_resid,m_observs)<m_observs)
      m_initialized=false;
//---conditional allocation
   if(m_covarupdates)
     {
      if(ArrayResize(m_xinner_matrix,m_nvars*m_nvars)<m_nvars*m_nvars||
         ArrayResize(m_yinner,m_nvars)<m_nvars)
         m_initialized=false;
     }
//---
   if(m_nlambda>0)
     {
      if(ArrayResize(m_lambdabeta_matrix,m_nlambda*m_nvars)<m_nlambda*m_nvars ||
         ArrayResize(m_lambdas,m_nlambda)<m_nlambda)
         m_initialized=false;
     }
//---return immediately if any error
   if(!m_initialized)
      Print("Memory allocation error ", GetLastError());

  }


一旦创建了一个CCordinateDescent实例，我们就必须收集所有的预测因子和目标值进行预处理。这是通过SetData方法完成的。它的第一个参数是一个起始索引，显示要提供给该方法的数组中开始收集数据的位置。这样做有助于以后进行交叉验证。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Get and standardize the data                                      |
//|   Also compute inner products if covar_update                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CCoordinateDescent::SetData(
   const int begin,    // Starting index in full database for getting m_observs of training set
   const int num_observations,// Number of cases in full database (we wrap back to the start if needed)
   double  &xx_matrix[],    // Full database (num_observations rows, m_nvars columns)
   double  &yy[]   // Predicted variable vector, num_observations long
)


num_observations是构造函数中已经遇到的参数名称，这里它的使用有点不同。如果此处设置的值小于对象实例化时使用的值，那么一旦达到该索引位置，就可以恢复到数组中的第一个值。如果不需要这样的功能，则将其设置为与构造函数调用中使用的值相同的值。只是不要将其设置为零或更低，因为这会导致错误。

下一个所需的参数xx_matrix是具有所讨论的特殊矩阵排列的阵列。这是我们输入原始指标的地方。它应该是构造函数调用中指定的大小，即num_observations*num_predictors。

最后一个参数yy是相应目标值的数组。

该方法在将两个输入数组复制到内部对象缓冲区之前对其进行标准化。 

 {
   if(!m_initialized)
      return false;
   // parameter checks   
   if(begin<0 || num_observations<0)
     {
      Print("Invalid parameter value: neither begin nor num_observations can be negative");
      return false;
     }
   //--- invalid a    
   if(ArraySize(xx_matrix)<(m_observs*m_nvars) || ArraySize(yy)<m_observs)
     {
      Print("Insufficient data supplied relative to object specification");
      return false;
     }
   //---  
   int icase, ivar, jvar, k,xptr;
   double sum, xm, xs, diff;

   /*
      Standardize X
   */

   for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)
     {

      xm = 0.0 ;
      for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
        {
         k = (icase + begin) % num_observations ;
         xm += xx_matrix[k*m_nvars+ivar] ;
        }
      xm /= m_observs ;
      m_xmeans[ivar] = xm ;

      xs = 1.e-60 ;  // Prevent division by zero later
      for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
        {
         k = (icase + begin) % num_observations ;
         diff = xx_matrix[k*m_nvars+ivar] - xm ;
         xs += diff * diff ;
        }
      xs = sqrt(xs / m_observs) ;
      m_xscales[ivar] = xs ;

      for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
        {
         k = (icase + begin) % num_observations ;
         m_x_matrix[icase*m_nvars+ivar] = (xx_matrix[k*m_nvars+ivar] - xm) / xs ;
        }
     }

   /*
      Standardize Y
   */

   m_ymean = 0.0 ;
   for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
     {
      k = (icase + begin) % num_observations ;
      m_ymean += yy[k] ;
     }
   m_ymean /= m_observs ;

   m_yscale = 1.e-60 ;  // Prevent division by zero later
   for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
     {
      k = (icase + begin) % num_observations ;
      diff = yy[k] - m_ymean ;
      m_yscale += diff * diff ;
     }
   m_yscale = sqrt(m_yscale / m_observs) ;

   for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
     {
      k = (icase + begin) % num_observations ;
      m_y[icase] = (yy[k] - m_ymean) / m_yscale ;
     }

   

   /*
      If user requests covariance updates, compute required inner products
      We store the full m_xinner_matrix matrix for faster addressing later,
      even though it is symmetric.
      We handle both unweighted and weighted cases here.
   */

   if(m_covarupdates)
     {
      for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)
        {
         xptr = ivar ;

         // Do XiY
         sum = 0.0 ;
         
            for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
               sum += m_x_matrix[xptr+icase*m_nvars] * m_y[icase] ;
            m_yinner[ivar] = sum / m_observs ;

         // Do XiXj
         
            for(jvar=0 ; jvar<m_nvars ; jvar++)
              {
               if(jvar == ivar)
                  m_xinner_matrix[ivar*m_nvars+jvar] = 1.0 ;      // Recall that X is standardized
               else
                  if(jvar < ivar)                    // Matrix is symmetric, so just copy
                     m_xinner_matrix[ivar*m_nvars+jvar] = m_xinner_matrix[jvar*m_nvars+ivar] ;
                  else
                    {
                     sum = 0.0 ;
                     for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
                        sum += m_x_matrix[xptr+icase*m_nvars] * m_x_matrix[icase*m_nvars+jvar] ;
                     m_xinner_matrix[ivar*m_nvars+jvar] = sum / m_observs ;
                    }
              }
        } // For ivar
     }
//---
   return true;     
  }

如果SetData通过返回true成功完成，则用户可以自由调用Train（）或TrainLambda（），具体取决于他们想要做什么。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Core training routine                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCoordinateDescent::Train(
   const double alpha,     // User-specified alpha, (0,1) (0 problematic for descending lambda)
   const double lambda,    // Can be user-specified, but usually from TrainLambda()
   const int maxits,       // Maximum iterations, for safety only
   const double convergence_criterion,       // Convergence criterion, typically 1.e-5 or so
   const bool fast_test,    // Base convergence on max m_beta change vs m_explained variance?
   const bool warm_start    // Start from existing m_beta, rather than zero?
)


Train（）方法是进行核心优化的地方。这里指定了正则化的类型（alpha）和正则化的程度（lambda）。连同要进行的收敛测试的类型（fast_test）和要获得的收敛所需的精度（convergence_criterion）。

  • maxits参数是一个故障保护参数，可以防止例程花费不合理的时间来完成，它应该设置为一个相当大的值，比如1000或更多。
  • warm_start 指示是否以初始化为零的 beta 权重开始训练。
{
   if(!m_initialized)
      return;
   
   if(alpha<0 || alpha>1)
    { 
     Print("Invalid parameter value: Legal values for alpha are between 0 and 1 inclusive");
     return;
    }
   
   if(lambda<0)
    {
     Print("Invalid parameter value: lambda accepts only positive values");
     return;
    }
    
   if(maxits<=0)
    {
     Print("Invalid parameter value: maxist accepts only non zero positive values");
     return;
    } 
    
   int i, iter, icase, ivar, kvar, do_active_only, active_set_changed, converged,xptr ;
   double residual_sum, S_threshold, argument, new_beta, correction, update_factor ;
   double sum, explained_variance, crit, prior_crit, penalty, max_change, Xss, YmeanSquare ;


   /*
      Initialize
   */

   S_threshold = alpha * lambda ;   // Threshold for the soft-thresholding operator S()
   do_active_only = 0 ;             // Begin with a complete pass
   prior_crit = 1.0e60 ;            // For convergence test

   if(warm_start)                   // Pick up with current betas?
     {
      if(! m_covarupdates)           // If not using covariance updates, must recompute residuals
        {
         for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
           {
            xptr = icase * m_nvars ;
            sum = 0.0 ;
            for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)
               sum += m_beta[ivar] * m_x_matrix[xptr+ivar] ;
            m_resid[icase] = m_y[icase] - sum ;
           }
        }
     }

   else                             // Not warm start, so initial betas are all zero
     {
      for(i=0 ; i<m_nvars ; i++)
         m_beta[i] = 0.0 ;
      for(i=0 ; i<m_observs ; i++)     // Initial residuals are just the Y variable
         m_resid[i] = m_y[i] ;
     }

// YmeanSquare will remain fixed throughout training.
// Its only use is for computing m_explained variance for the user's edification.

   YmeanSquare = 1.0 ;


   /*
      Outmost loop iterates until converged or user's maxits limit hit

   */

   for(iter=0 ; iter<maxits ; iter++)
     {

      /*
         Pass through variables
      */

      active_set_changed = 0 ;  // Did any betas go to/from 0.0?
      max_change = 0.0 ;        // For fast convergence test

      for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)     // Descend on this m_beta
        {

         if(do_active_only  &&  m_beta[ivar] == 0.0)
            continue ;

          Xss = 1 ;        // X was standardized
         update_factor = Xss + lambda * (1.0 - alpha) ;

         if(m_covarupdates)      // Any sensible user will specify this unless m_observs < m_nvars
           {
            sum = 0.0 ;
            for(kvar=0 ; kvar<m_nvars ; kvar++)
               sum += m_xinner_matrix[ivar*m_nvars+kvar] * m_beta[kvar] ;
            residual_sum = m_yinner[ivar] - sum ;
            argument = residual_sum + Xss * m_beta[ivar] ;   // Argument to S() [MY FORMULA]
           }

         else
        // Use slow definitional formula (okay if m_observs < m_nvars)
             {
               residual_sum = 0.0 ;
               xptr = ivar ;    // Point to column of this variable
               for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
                  residual_sum += m_x_matrix[xptr+icase*m_nvars] * m_resid[icase] ;  // X_ij * RESID_i
               residual_sum /= m_observs ;
               argument = residual_sum + m_beta[ivar] ;  // Argument to S() ;    (Eq 8)
              }

         // Apply the soft-thresholding operator S()

         if(argument > 0.0  &&  S_threshold < argument)
            new_beta = (argument - S_threshold) / update_factor ;
         else
            if(argument < 0.0  &&  S_threshold < -argument)
               new_beta = (argument + S_threshold) / update_factor ;
            else
               new_beta = 0.0 ;

         // Apply the update, if changed, and adjust the residual if using naive or weighted updates
         // This is also used to update the fast convergence criterion

         correction = new_beta - m_beta[ivar] ;  // Will use this to adjust residual if using naive updates
         if(fabs(correction) > max_change)
            max_change = fabs(correction) ;    // Used for fast convergence criterion

         if(correction != 0.0)      // Did this m_beta change?
           {
            if(! m_covarupdates)     // Must we update the residual vector (needed for naive methods)?
              {
               xptr = ivar ;    // Point to column of this variable
               for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)             // Update residual for this new m_beta
                  m_resid[icase] -= correction * m_x_matrix[xptr+icase*m_nvars] ;
              }
            if((m_beta[ivar] == 0.0  &&  new_beta != 0.0)  || (m_beta[ivar] != 0.0  &&  new_beta == 0.0))
               active_set_changed = 1 ;
            m_beta[ivar] = new_beta ;
           }

        } // For all variables; a complete pass

      /*
         A pass (complete or active only) through variables has been done.
         If we are using the fast convergence test, it is simple.  But if using the slow method...
           Compute m_explained variance and criterion; compare to prior for convergence test
           If the user requested the covariance update method, we must compute residuals for these.
      */

      if(fast_test)               // Quick and simple test
        {
         if(max_change < convergence_criterion)
            converged = 1 ;
         else
            converged = 0 ;
        }

      else     // Slow test (change in m_explained variance) which requires residual
        {
         if(m_covarupdates)     // We have until now avoided computing residuals
           {
            for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
              {
               xptr = icase * m_nvars ;
               sum = 0.0 ;
               for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)
                  sum += m_beta[ivar] * m_x_matrix[xptr+ivar] ; // Cumulate predicted value
               m_resid[icase] = m_y[icase] - sum ;     // Residual = true - predicted
              }
           }

         sum = 0.0 ;       // Will cumulate squared error for convergence test
         
            for(i=0 ; i<m_observs ; i++)
               sum += m_resid[i] * m_resid[i] ;
            crit = sum / m_observs ;               // MSE component of optimization criterion

         explained_variance = (YmeanSquare - crit) / YmeanSquare ; // Fraction of Y m_explained

         penalty = 0.0 ;
         for(i=0 ; i<m_nvars ; i++)
            penalty += 0.5 * (1.0 - alpha) * m_beta[i] * m_beta[i]  +  alpha * fabs(m_beta[i]) ;
         penalty *= 2.0 * lambda ;           // Regularization component of optimization criterion

         crit += penalty ;                   // This is what we are minimizing

         if(prior_crit - crit < convergence_criterion)
            converged = 1 ;
         else
            converged = 0 ;

         prior_crit = crit ;
        }

      /*
            After doing a complete (all variables) pass, we iterate on only
            the active set (m_beta != 0) until convergence.  Then we do a complete pass.
            If the active set does not change, we are done:
            If a m_beta goes from zero to nonzero, by definition the active set changed.
            If a m_beta goes from nonzero to another nonzero, then this is a theoretical flaw
            in this process.  However, if we just iterated the active set to convergence,
            it is highly unlikely that we would get anything other than a tiny move.
      */

      if(do_active_only)         // Are we iterating on the active set only?
        {
         if(converged)           // If we converged
            do_active_only = 0 ; // We now do a complete pass
        }

      else                       // We just did a complete pass (all variables)
        {
         if(converged  &&  ! active_set_changed)
            break ;
         do_active_only = 1 ;    // We now do an active-only pass
        }

     } // Outer loop iterations

   /*
      We are done.  Compute and save the m_explained variance.
      If we did the fast convergence test and covariance updates,
      we must compute the residual in order to get the m_explained variance.
      Those two options do not require regular residual computation,
      so we don't currently have the residual.
   */

   if(fast_test  &&  m_covarupdates)     // Residuals have not been maintained?
     {
      for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
        {
         xptr = icase * m_nvars ;
         sum = 0.0 ;
         for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)
            sum += m_beta[ivar] * m_x_matrix[xptr+ivar] ;
         m_resid[icase] = m_y[icase] - sum ;
        }
     }

   sum = 0.0 ;
   
      for(i=0 ; i<m_observs ; i++)
         sum += m_resid[i] * m_resid[i] ;
      crit = sum / m_observs ;               // MSE component of optimization criterion

   m_explained = (YmeanSquare - crit) / YmeanSquare ;  // This variable is a member of the class
  }

当我们迭代观察时，我们还计算解释的目标方差的分数。当使用慢收敛测试时（fast_test设置为false），当从一次迭代到下一次迭代的变化小于指定的收敛标准值时，即可实现收敛。

否则，如果使用快速方法，则当所有 beta 中 beta 调整的最大变化小于收敛标准时，实现收敛。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Compute minimum lambda such that all betas remain at zero         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CCoordinateDescent::GetLambdaThreshold(const double alpha)
  {

   if(!m_initialized)
      return 0;
   
   if(alpha>1 || alpha<0)
    {
     Print("Invalid parameter for Alpha, legal values are between 0 and 1 inclusive");
     return 0;
    }
    
   int ivar, icase,xptr ;
   double thresh, sum;

   thresh = 0.0 ;
   for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)
     {
      xptr = ivar ;
      sum = 0.0 ;
      
      for(icase=0 ; icase<m_observs ; icase++)
           sum += m_x_matrix[xptr+icase*m_nvars] * m_y[icase] ;
      sum /= m_observs ;

      sum = fabs(sum) ;
      if(sum > thresh)
         thresh = sum ;
     }

   return thresh / (alpha + 1.e-60) ;
  }

GetLambdaThreshold（）需要一个指定正则化类型的输入参数。此方法返回lambda的计算值，所有对应的 beta 都为零。其想法是，这样的值将是开始搜索给定 alpha 的最佳 lambda 超参数的好地方。

lambda的实际优化是由TrainLambda（）完成的。它的函数参数与Train（）类似。用户可以通过 maxlambda 指定起始 lambda 值。将其设置为0或更小会自动使用 GetlambdaThreshold（）来设置真正的起始值。主循环重复调用Train（），并为每个 lambda 保存 beta，以便在构造函数调用中指定最多m_nlambda迭代。

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Multiple-lambda training routine calls Train() repeatedly, saving each m_beta vector   |                                                                 |
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CCoordinateDescent::TrainLambda(
   const double alpha,       // User-specified alpha, (0,1) (0 problematic for descending lambda)
   const int maxits,         // Maximum iterations, for safety only
   const double convergence_criterion,         // Convergence criterion, typically 1.e-5 or so
   const bool fast_test,      // Base convergence on max m_beta change vs m_explained variance?
   const double maxlambda,  // Starting lambda, or negative for automatic computation
   const bool print_steps     // Print lambda/m_explained table?
)
  {
   if(!m_initialized)
      return;

   int ivar, ilambda, n_active ;
   double lambda, min_lambda, lambda_factor,max_lambda=maxlambda;
   string fprint ;

   if(m_nlambda <= 1)
      return ;

   /*
      Compute the minimum lambda for which all m_beta weights remain at zero
      This (slightly decreased) will be the lambda from which we start our descent.
   */

   if(max_lambda <= 0.0)
      max_lambda = 0.999 * GetLambdaThreshold(alpha) ;
   min_lambda = 0.001 * max_lambda ;
   lambda_factor = exp(log(min_lambda / max_lambda) / (m_nlambda-1)) ;

   /*
      Repeatedly train with decreasing m_lambdas
   */

   if(print_steps)
     {
      fprint+="\nDescending lambda path...";
     }

   lambda = max_lambda ;
   for(ilambda=0 ; ilambda<m_nlambda ; ilambda++)
     {
      m_lambdas[ilambda] = lambda ;   // Save in case we want to use later
      Train(alpha, lambda, maxits, convergence_criterion, fast_test,(bool)ilambda) ;
      for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)
         m_lambdabeta_matrix[ilambda*m_nvars+ivar] = m_beta[ivar] ;
      if(print_steps)
        {
         n_active = 0 ;
         for(ivar=0 ; ivar<m_nvars ; ivar++)
           {
            if(fabs(m_beta[ivar]) > 0.0)
               ++n_active ;
           } 
         fprint+=StringFormat("\n %8.4lf %4d %12.4lf", lambda, n_active, m_explained) ;
        }
      lambda *= lambda_factor ;
     }

   if(print_steps)
      Print(fprint);
  }


我们的坐标下降类已经完整了，我们接下来需要的是一个进行交叉验证的工具，以便调整lambda超参数。


OptimizeLambda 函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|   Cross-validation training routine calls TrainLambda() repeatedly to optimize lambda    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double OptimizeLambda(
   int n_observations,               // Number of cases in full database
   int n_predictors,                 // Number of variables (columns in database)
   int n_folds,                      // Number of folds
   bool covar_updates,               // Does user want (usually faster) covariance update method?
   int n_lambda,                     // This many out_lambdas tested by lambda_train() (must be at least 2)
   double alpha,                     // User-specified alpha, (0,1) (0 problematic for descending lambda)
   int maxits,                       // Maximum iterations, for safety only
   double convergence_criterion,     // Convergence criterion, typically 1.e-5 or so
   bool fast_test,                   // Base convergence on max beta change vs explained variance?
   double &in_matrix[],              // Full database (n_observations rows, n_predictors columns)
   double &in_targets[],             // Predicted variable vector, n_observations long
   double &out_lambdas[],            // Returns out_lambdas tested by lambda_train()
   double &out_lambda_OOS[],         // Returns OOS explained for each of above out_lambdas
   bool print_output = false         // show full output
)

其主要目的是实现交叉验证训练，以自动选择lambda超参数。它的大多数输入参数都有熟悉的名称，因为例程使用坐标下降优化。

当用户不确定要使用哪个lambda值时，可以选择使用此函数。交叉验证是调整超参数的常用技术。要使用它，我们显然会传递相同的训练数据，这些数据最终将用于构建完整的回归模型。

in_matrix是预测器矩阵的输入，in_targets是对应目标的输入。除了这些输入数组，我们还必须提供另外两个数组。out_lambdas 和 out_lambda_OOS 是将保存交叉验证过程的更精细细节的数组。

最后一个参数指示是否将处理结果打印到终端。

 {
   int i_IS, n_IS, i_OOS, n_OOS, n_done, ifold  ;
   int icase, ivar, ilambda, ibest, k,coefs ;
   double pred, sum, diff, max_lambda, Ynormalized, YsumSquares, best,work[] ;
   CCoordinateDescent *cd ;

   if(n_lambda < 2)
      return 0.0 ;

   /*
      Use the entire dataset to find the max lambda that will be used for all descents.
      Also, copy the normalized case weights if there are any.
   */

   cd = new CCoordinateDescent(n_predictors, n_observations, covar_updates, n_lambda) ;
   cd.SetData(0, n_observations, in_matrix, in_targets) ;                           // Fetch the training set for this fold
   max_lambda = cd.GetLambdaThreshold(alpha) ;
   delete cd ;

   if(print_output)
      PrintFormat("%s starting for %d folds with max lambda=%.9lf",__FUNCTION__, n_folds, max_lambda) ;

   i_IS = 0 ;        // Training data starts at this index in complete database
   n_done = 0 ;      // Number of cases treated as OOS so far

   for(ilambda=0 ; ilambda<n_lambda ; ilambda++)
      out_lambda_OOS[ilambda] = 0.0 ;  // Will cumulate across folds here

   YsumSquares = 0.0 ;    // Will cumulate to compute explained fraction

   /*
      Process the folds
   */

   for(ifold=0 ; ifold<n_folds ; ifold++)
     {

      n_OOS = (n_observations - n_done) / (n_folds - ifold) ;  // Number OOS  (test set)
      n_IS = n_observations - n_OOS ;                         // Number IS (training set)
      i_OOS = (i_IS + n_IS) % n_observations ;                // OOS starts at this index

      // Train the model with this IS set

      cd = new CCoordinateDescent(n_predictors, n_IS, covar_updates, n_lambda) ;
      cd.SetData(i_IS, n_observations, in_matrix, in_targets) ;                                        // Fetch the training set for this fold
      cd.TrainLambda(alpha, maxits, convergence_criterion, fast_test, max_lambda,print_output) ;        // Compute the complete set of betas (all out_lambdas)

      // Compute OOS performance for each lambda and sum across folds.
      // Normalization of X and Y is repeated, when it could be done once and saved.
      // But the relative cost is minimal, and it is simpler doing it this way.

      for(ilambda=0 ; ilambda<n_lambda ; ilambda++)
        {
         out_lambdas[ilambda] = cd.GetLambdaAt(ilambda) ;  // This will be the same for all folds
         coefs = ilambda * n_predictors ;
         sum = 0.0 ;
         for(icase=0 ; icase<n_OOS ; icase++)
           {
            k = (icase + i_OOS) % n_observations ;
            pred = 0.0 ;
            for(ivar=0 ; ivar<n_predictors ; ivar++)
               pred += cd.GetLambdaBetaAt(coefs+ivar) * (in_matrix[k*n_predictors+ivar] - cd.GetXmeansAt(ivar)) / cd.GetXscalesAt(ivar) ;
            Ynormalized = (in_targets[k] - cd.GetYmean()) / cd.GetYscale() ;
            diff = Ynormalized - pred ;
            
            if(ilambda == 0)
               YsumSquares += Ynormalized * Ynormalized ;
            sum += diff * diff ;
           }
         out_lambda_OOS[ilambda] += sum ;  // Cumulate for this fold
        }  // For ilambda

      delete cd ;

      n_done += n_OOS ;                           // Cumulate OOS cases just processed
      i_IS = (i_IS + n_OOS) % n_observations ;                 // Next IS starts at this index

     }  // For ifold

   /*
      Compute OOS explained variance for each lambda, and keep track of the best
   */

   best = -1.e60 ;
   for(ilambda=0 ; ilambda<n_lambda ; ilambda++)
     {
      out_lambda_OOS[ilambda] = (YsumSquares - out_lambda_OOS[ilambda]) / YsumSquares ;
      if(out_lambda_OOS[ilambda] > best)
        {
         best = out_lambda_OOS[ilambda] ;
         ibest = ilambda ;
        }
     }

   if(print_output)
      PrintFormat("\n%s ending with best lambda=%9.9lf  explained=%9.9lf",__FUNCTION__, out_lambdas[ibest], best) ;

   return out_lambdas[ibest] ;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


该函数使用CCordinateDescent的本地实例来测试一组 lambda。测试 lambda 的数量由函数的 n_lambda 参数设置。测试的 lambda 从调用 GetLambdaThreshold（）计算的最大值开始。在每次测试迭代之后，先前的 lambda 值会稍微减小。每个 lambda 检验生成新的 beta 系数，用于计算解释的方差的分数。所有这些都是针对每个折叠完成的。对所有折叠的结果进行检查，并选择最佳折叠。给出最佳结果的 lambda 将作为最佳 lambda 返回。 
 
有了所有描述的代码实用程序，是时候让它们发挥作用了。


示例

为了演示这种方法的实际应用，我们将使用它来构建一个模型，该模型基于一组长短移动平均线来预测下一个小节的价格变化。我们想找到一组移动平均线，这些移动平均线对预测下一小节的价格变化最有用。 

为了实现这一点，我们为模型提供了基于对数转换的原始价格计算的指标，目标是对数差异。我们需要一个记录原始价格的指标，以便其他指标（在这种情况下是移动平均值）可以参考它。记录价格指标如下所示。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    LogPrices.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot Log
#property indicator_label1  "Log"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrTurquoise
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- indicator buffers
double         LogBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,LogBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   for(int i=(prev_calculated>0)?prev_calculated-1:0; i<rates_total; i++)
      LogBuffer[i]=(price[i]>0)?log(price[i]):0;
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


训练程序将以脚本形式实施。我们首先指定基本的包含文件和脚本的输入。这些输入允许用户调整程序的各个方面以适应他们的需要。这包括设置训练和测试时间跨度的日期的能力。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                 ElasticNetRegressionModel_MA.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2023, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#resource "\\Indicators\\LogPrices.ex5"
#include<CoordinateDescent.mqh>
#include<ErrorDescription.mqh>
#property script_show_inputs
//--- input parameters
input uint     MA_period_inc=2;        //MA lookback increment
input uint     Num_MA_periods=30;    //Num of lookbacks
input double   Alpha=0.5;
input int      AppliedPrice=PRICE_CLOSE;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD MaMethod=MODE_EMA;
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES tf=PERIOD_D1;    //time frame
input uint     BarsLookAhead=1;
input uint     Num_Folds = 10;         //Num of Folds for cross validation
input uint     MaximumIterations=1000;
input datetime TrainingSampleStartDate=D'2019.12.31';
input datetime TrainingSampleStopDate=D'2022.12.31';
input datetime TestingSampleStartDate=D'2023.01.02';
input datetime TestingSampleStopDate=D'2023.06.30';
input string   SetSymbol="";
input bool     UseCovarUpdates=true;
input bool     UseFastTest=true;
input bool     UseWarmStart=false;
input int      NumLambdasToTest=50;
input bool     ShowFullOutPut=false;     //print full output to terminal

重要的用户输入选项是设置周期增量的MA_period_inc输入参数。Num_Ma_reperiods 定义将提供给算法的移动平均数。用作预测因子的指标值将是长移动平均值和短移动平均值之间的差值。短移动平均线被计算为所得到的长移动平均线的周期的一半。通过增加MA_period_inc，Num_MA_period时间来确定长移动平均值。
Num_Folds规定了交叉验证期间Optimizelambda函数要使用的折叠数。 
其他输入参数是不言自明的。

脚本首先枚举训练和测试数据集。本地缓冲区的大小将根据所选的用户输入参数进行调整。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|global integer variables                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int size_insample,                 //training set size
    size_outsample,                //testing set size
    size_observations,             //size of of both training and testing sets combined
    size_lambdas,                  //number of lambdas to be tested
    size_predictors,               //number of predictors
    maxperiod,                     //maximum lookback
    price_handle=INVALID_HANDLE,   //log prices indicator handle
    long_ma_handle=INVALID_HANDLE, //long moving average indicator handle
    short_ma_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;//short moving average indicator handle
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|double global variables                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double prices[],                   //array for log transformed prices
       targets[],                  //differenced prices kept here
       predictors_matrix[],               //flat array arranged as matrix of all predictors_matrix ie size_observations by size_predictors
       longma[],                   //long ma indicator values
       Lambdas[],                  //calculated lambdas kept here
       Lambdas_OOS[],              //calculated out of sample lambdas are here
       shortma[],                  //short ma indicator values
       Lambda;                     //initial optimal lambda value
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Coordinate descent pointer                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CCoordinateDescent *cdmodel;       //coordinate descent pointer
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//get relative shift of is and oos sets
   int teststart,teststop,trainstart,trainstop;
   teststart=iBarShift(SetSymbol!=""?SetSymbol:NULL,tf,TestingSampleStartDate);
   teststop=iBarShift(SetSymbol!=""?SetSymbol:NULL,tf,TestingSampleStopDate);
   trainstart=iBarShift(SetSymbol!=""?SetSymbol:NULL,tf,TrainingSampleStartDate);
   trainstop=iBarShift(SetSymbol!=""?SetSymbol:NULL,tf,TrainingSampleStopDate);
//check for errors from ibarshift calls
   if(teststart<0 || teststop<0 || trainstart<0 || trainstop<0)
     {
      Print(ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
      return;
     }
//---set the size of the sample sets
   size_observations=(trainstart - teststop) + 1 ;
   size_outsample=(teststart - teststop) + 1;
   size_insample=(trainstart - trainstop) + 1;
   maxperiod=int(Num_MA_periods*MA_period_inc);
   size_insample-=maxperiod;
   size_lambdas=NumLambdasToTest;
   size_predictors=int(Num_MA_periods);
//---check for input errors
   if(size_lambdas<=0 || size_insample<=0 || size_outsample<=0 || size_predictors<=0 || maxperiod<=0 || BarsLookAhead<=0)
     {
      Print("Invalid inputs ");
      return;
     }
//---
   Comment("resizing buffers...");

准备并填充将传递给CCordinateDescent实例的数组，这是目标数组和预测器矩阵。 

//---allocate memory
   if(ArrayResize(targets,size_observations)<(int)size_observations ||
      ArrayResize(predictors_matrix,size_observations*size_predictors)<int(size_observations*size_predictors) ||
      ArrayResize(Lambdas,size_lambdas)<(int)size_lambdas ||
      ArrayResize(Lambdas_OOS,size_lambdas)<(int)size_lambdas ||
      ArrayResize(shortma,size_observations)<(int)size_observations ||
      ArrayResize(longma,size_observations)<(int)size_observations ||
      ArrayResize(prices,size_observations+BarsLookAhead)<int(size_observations+BarsLookAhead))
     {
      Print("ArrayResize error ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
      return;
     }

//---
   Comment("getting price predictors_matrix...");
//---set prices handle
   price_handle=iCustom(SetSymbol!=""?SetSymbol:NULL,tf,"::Indicators\\LogPrices.ex5",AppliedPrice);
   if(price_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("invalid logprices handle ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
      return;
     }
//---
   Comment("getting indicators...");
//----calculate the full collection of predictors_matrix
   int longmaperiod,shortmaperiod,prevshort,prevlong;
   int k=0;
//---
   prevlong=prevshort=0;
//---
   for(uint iperiod=0; iperiod<Num_MA_periods; iperiod++)
     {
      longmaperiod=(int)(iperiod+1)*int(MA_period_inc);
      shortmaperiod = (longmaperiod>=2)?int(longmaperiod/2):longmaperiod;
      ResetLastError();
      int try=10;
      while(try)
        {
          long_ma_handle=iMA(SetSymbol!=""?SetSymbol:NULL,tf,longmaperiod,0,MaMethod,price_handle);
          short_ma_handle=iMA(SetSymbol!=""?SetSymbol:NULL,tf,shortmaperiod,0,MaMethod,price_handle);
          
          if(long_ma_handle==INVALID_HANDLE || short_ma_handle==INVALID_HANDLE)
             try--;
          else
             break;
        }
      Comment("copying buffers for short ",shortmaperiod," long ",longmaperiod);

     if(CopyBuffer(long_ma_handle,0,teststop,size_observations,longma)<=0 ||
        CopyBuffer(short_ma_handle,0,teststop,size_observations,shortma)<=0)
         {
          Print("error copying to ma buffers  ",GetLastError());
          return;
         }

     for(int i=0 ; i<int(size_observations) ; i++)
          predictors_matrix[i*size_predictors+k] = shortma[i]-longma[i];
     ++k ;

     if(long_ma_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE && short_ma_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE && IndicatorRelease(long_ma_handle) && IndicatorRelease(short_ma_handle))
       {
        long_ma_handle=short_ma_handle=INVALID_HANDLE;
        prevlong=longmaperiod;
        prevshort=shortmaperiod;
       }
    }
//---
   Comment("filling target buffer...");
//---
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(price_handle,0,teststop,size_observations+BarsLookAhead,prices)<int(size_observations+BarsLookAhead))
     {
      Print("error copying to price buffer , ",ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
      return;
     }
//---
   for(int i=0 ; i<int(size_observations); i++)
      targets[i] = prices[i+BarsLookAhead]-prices[i];
//---

Lambda调整取决于Alpha的值。当alpha小于或等于零时，不会计算出最佳lambda。结果将是一个类似于标准线性回归的模型，没有任何正则化。 

//---
   Comment("optional lambda tuning...");
//---
   if(Alpha<=0)
      Lambda=0;
   else //train
      Lambda=OptimizeLambda(size_insample,size_predictors,(int)Num_Folds,UseCovarUpdates,size_lambdas,Alpha,(int)MaximumIterations,1.e-9,UseFastTest,predictors_matrix,targets,Lambdas,Lambdas_OOS,ShowFullOutPut);
//---


一旦CCordinateDescent对象完成训练，结果可以选择性地输出到终端。

Comment("coordinate descent engagement...");
//---initialize CD object
   cdmodel=new CCoordinateDescent(size_predictors,size_insample,UseCovarUpdates,0);
//---
   if(cdmodel==NULL)
     {
      Print("error creating Coordinate Descent object ");
      return;
     }
//---set the parameters and data
   cdmodel.SetData(0,size_insample,predictors_matrix,targets);
//---
   Print("optimal lambda ",DoubleToString(Lambda));
//---train the model
   cdmodel.Train(Alpha,Lambda,(int)MaximumIterations,1.e-7,UseFastTest,UseWarmStart);
//---
   Print("explained variance ",cdmodel.GetExplainedVariance());
//---optionally output results of training here
   if(ShowFullOutPut)
     {
      k=0;
      string output;
      for(uint iperiod=0; iperiod<Num_MA_periods; iperiod++)
        {
         longmaperiod=(int)(iperiod+1)*int(MA_period_inc);
         output+=StringFormat("\n%5d ", longmaperiod) ;
         shortmaperiod = (longmaperiod>=2)?int(longmaperiod/2):longmaperiod;
         output+=StringFormat(",%5d ,%9.9lf ", shortmaperiod,cdmodel.GetBetaAt(k));
         ++k;
        }
      Print(output);
     }
//---

程序输出将按列显示，第一列显示长移动平均周期，第二列显示相应的短移动平均，最后给出特定预测器的 beta 值。如果显示零，则表示该预测器已被丢弃。 

double sum=0.0;                //cumulated predictions
   double pred;                   //a prediction
   int xptr;
   k=size_observations - (size_insample+maxperiod) - 1;
//---
   Comment("test the model...");
//---do the out of sample test
   for(int i=k ; i<size_observations ; i++)
     {
      xptr = i*size_predictors ;
      pred = 0.0 ;
      for(int ivar=0 ; ivar<int(size_predictors) ; ivar++)
         pred += cdmodel.GetBetaAt(ivar) * (predictors_matrix[xptr+ivar] - cdmodel.GetXmeansAt(ivar)) / cdmodel.GetXscalesAt(ivar) ;
      pred = pred * cdmodel.GetYscale() + cdmodel.GetYmean() ; // Unscale prediction to get it back in original Y domain
      if(pred > 0.0)
         sum += targets[i] ;
      else
         if(pred < 0.0)
            sum -= targets[i] ;
     }
//---
   PrintFormat("OOS total return = %.5lf (%.3lf percent)",sum, 100.0 * (exp(sum) - 1.0)) ;
//---
   delete cdmodel;
//---
   Comment("");

在选定的测试周期内检查性能后，程序结束。用户应该注意，在程序端显示的性能值并不能表示真正的性能，因为有很多没有考虑在内。这些数字应相对于从不同程序参数集获得的其他结果使用。

下面的输出显示Alpha为0时的结果。如前所述，当alpha为0时，不存在正则化，模型是使用所有提供的预测因子构建的，没有遗漏任何预测因子。

DH      0       19:58:47.521    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      optimal lambda 0.00000000
HP      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      explained variance 0.9914167039554915
ID      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
FF      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          2 ,    1 ,1.85143599128379721108e+00 
JJ      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          4 ,    2 ,-2.44139247803866465958e+00 
MR      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          6 ,    3 ,2.32230838054034549600e+00 
HF      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          8 ,    4 ,-2.35763762038486313077e-01 
FJ      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         10 ,    5 ,-5.12822602346063693979e-01 
MP      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         12 ,    6 ,-2.63526268082343251287e-01 
CF      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         14 ,    7 ,-4.66454472659737495732e-02 
FN      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         16 ,    8 ,6.22551516067148258404e-02 
KP      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         18 ,    9 ,9.45364603399752728707e-02 
JK      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         20 ,   10 ,8.71627177974267641769e-02 
JM      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         22 ,   11 ,6.43970377784374714558e-02 
CG      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         24 ,   12 ,3.92137206481772693234e-02 
FI      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         26 ,   13 ,1.74528224486318189745e-02 
HS      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         28 ,   14 ,1.04642691815316421500e-03 
PG      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         30 ,   15 ,-9.98741520244338966406e-03 
RM      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         32 ,   16 ,-1.64348263919291276425e-02 
CS      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         34 ,   17 ,-1.93143258653755492404e-02 
QI      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         36 ,   18 ,-1.96075858211104264717e-02 
FO      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         38 ,   19 ,-1.81510403514190954422e-02 
RD      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         40 ,   20 ,-1.56082180218151990447e-02 
PJ      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         42 ,   21 ,-1.24793265043600110076e-02 
HP      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         44 ,   22 ,-9.12541199880392318866e-03 
MF      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         46 ,   23 ,-5.79584482050124645547e-03 
DL      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         48 ,   24 ,-2.65399377323665905393e-03 
PP      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         50 ,   25 ,2.00883928121427593472e-04 
RJ      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         52 ,   26 ,2.71594753051577000869e-03 
IL      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         54 ,   27 ,4.87097208116808733092e-03 
IF      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         56 ,   28 ,6.66787159270224374930e-03 
MH      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         58 ,   29 ,8.12292277995673578372e-03 
NR      0       19:58:47.552    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         60 ,   30 ,9.26111235731779183777e-03 
JG      0       19:58:47.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      OOS total return = 3.42660 (2977.187 percent)

以下是Alpha为0.1时的输出。感兴趣的是与上一次运行相比的 beta 值。零 beta 值表明相应的预测器已被丢弃。

NP      0       19:53:32.412    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      optimal lambda 0.00943815
HH      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      explained variance 0.9748473636648924
GL      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
GN      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          2 ,    1 ,1.41004781317849103850e+00 
MR      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          4 ,    2 ,-6.98106822708694618740e-01 
DJ      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          6 ,    3 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
NL      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          8 ,    4 ,1.30221271072762545540e-01 
MG      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         10 ,    5 ,1.13824982442231326107e-01 
DI      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         12 ,    6 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
IS      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         14 ,    7 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
NE      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         16 ,    8 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
GO      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         18 ,    9 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
JP      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         20 ,   10 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
DH      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         22 ,   11 ,-3.69006880128594713653e-02 
OM      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         24 ,   12 ,-2.43715386443472993572e-02 
LS      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         26 ,   13 ,-3.50967791710741789518e-03 
DK      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         28 ,   14 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
LM      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         30 ,   15 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
KG      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         32 ,   16 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
RI      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         34 ,   17 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
ES      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         36 ,   18 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
PE      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         38 ,   19 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
KO      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         40 ,   20 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
NQ      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         42 ,   21 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
QK      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         44 ,   22 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
PM      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         46 ,   23 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
GG      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         48 ,   24 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
OI      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         50 ,   25 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
PS      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         52 ,   26 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
RE      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         54 ,   27 ,1.14149417738317331301e-03 
FO      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         56 ,   28 ,3.18638349345921325848e-03 
IQ      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         58 ,   29 ,3.87574752936066481077e-03 
KK      0       19:53:32.458    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         60 ,   30 ,3.16472282935538083357e-03 
QN      0       19:53:32.474    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      OOS total return = 3.40954 (2925.133 percent)

接下来，我们查看Alpha为0.9时的输出，这次我们突出显示LambdaOptimize的输出。第一列是测试的lambda值，第二列显示模型中包括的预测因子的数量，最后一列显示特定倍数的测试解释方差的分数。在脚本中，我们指定了10个折叠，因此有10个表包含这些数据。 

ME      0       19:57:21.630    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      OptimizeLambda starting for 10 folds with max lambda=1.048683301
JE      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
RO      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
RE      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    0       0.0000
NM      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2009
ND      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3586
RL      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4813
LD      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5764
OL      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6499
KG      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7065
LO      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7500
JG      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7833
QO      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8088
OF      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8282
CN      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8431
CF      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8544
HN      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8630
LI      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8695
GQ      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8744
LI      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8788
QQ      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8914
PH      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9019
IP      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9098
EH      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9159
RP      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9205
EK      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9325
HS      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    2       0.9424
NK      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9467
HS      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9500
KJ      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9525
JR      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9556
GJ      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    3       0.9586
NR      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    4       0.9610
CM      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9635
CE      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9656
OM      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9677
PE      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    3       0.9689
QL      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    5       0.9707
CD      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    4       0.9732
RL      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    5       0.9745
ND      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    5       0.9756
NO      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    4       0.9767
HG      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    4       0.9776
IO      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    5       0.9784
EG      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    6       0.9793
KN      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    6       0.9808
DF      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    8       0.9825
HN      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    6       0.9840
PF      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    7       0.9847
OQ      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    7       0.9855
OI      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    5       0.9862
DQ      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    7       0.9867
MI      0       19:57:21.833    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    8       0.9874
KS      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
OF      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
OL      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    0       0.0000
RG      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2006
PO      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3583
JG      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4810
RO      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5761
NF      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6495
RN      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7061
OF      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7496
RN      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7829
LI      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8084
NQ      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8279
OI      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8427
JQ      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8540
LH      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8626
QP      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8691
MH      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8741
IP      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    3       0.8794
NK      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8929
PS      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9029
NK      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9106
RS      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9164
JJ      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    3       0.9225
MR      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9348
KJ      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    2       0.9433
MR      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9474
KM      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9506
JE      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9529
FM      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9559
KE      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    3       0.9589
DL      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    3       0.9616
CD      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9636
ML      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    3       0.9663
CD      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9678
KO      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    4       0.9691
EG      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    5       0.9719
RO      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    5       0.9737
KG      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    4       0.9751
IN      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    5       0.9763
MF      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    4       0.9774
FN      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    4       0.9784
EF      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    5       0.9792
QQ      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    6       0.9802
NI      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    7       0.9818
HQ      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9834
EI      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    5       0.9847
HP      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    6       0.9854
KH      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    7       0.9861
FP      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    5       0.9866
GH      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    6       0.9871
PS      0       19:57:22.068    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    7       0.9877
MH      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
EL      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
CF      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    1       0.0003
HN      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2020
IF      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3597
QQ      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4824
GI      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5775
LQ      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6510
JI      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7076
OP      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7511
NH      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7845
MP      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8100
IH      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8294
CS      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8443
QK      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8556
IS      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8641
QK      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8707
ER      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8756
QJ      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8805
GR      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8928
LJ      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9032
FE      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9111
HM      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9171
LE      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9217
OM      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9315
GD      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    3       0.9421
EL      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9472
HD      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9505
DL      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9530
OG      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9558
JO      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    3       0.9588
OG      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    4       0.9612
CO      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9638
MF      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9659
LN      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9680
FF      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    4       0.9694
PN      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    5       0.9709
RI      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    4       0.9738
JQ      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    5       0.9751
KI      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    5       0.9763
GQ      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    4       0.9774
MH      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    4       0.9783
QP      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    4       0.9791
DH      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    5       0.9800
QP      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    6       0.9812
LK      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9827
GS      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    8       0.9842
OK      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    6       0.9853
IS      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    7       0.9861
DJ      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    6       0.9869
RR      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    6       0.9874
PJ      0       19:57:22.318    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    7       0.9879
DQ      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
PK      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
KQ      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    1       0.0004
FI      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2021
IP      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3598
KH      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4825
LP      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5777
RH      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6511
IS      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7078
KK      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7512
JS      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7846
OK      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8101
KR      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8295
CJ      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8444
CR      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8557
FJ      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8643
QE      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8708
GM      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8757
OE      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8808
NM      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8931
CD      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9034
IL      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9113
KD      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9173
DL      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9218
RG      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9319
IO      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    3       0.9424
NG      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9474
CO      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9507
OF      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9532
CN      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9560
DF      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    3       0.9590
PN      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    3       0.9613
QI      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9639
PQ      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9659
JI      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9681
GQ      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    4       0.9694
LH      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    6       0.9710
LP      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    5       0.9738
LH      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    4       0.9751
QP      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    4       0.9763
MK      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    5       0.9774
OS      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    5       0.9783
CK      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    5       0.9791
JS      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    5       0.9801
DJ      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    7       0.9813
DR      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9828
HJ      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    7       0.9843
NR      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    6       0.9853
KM      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    7       0.9860
NE      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    5       0.9867
IM      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    6       0.9872
GE      0       19:57:22.568    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    8       0.9878
JO      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
RQ      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
PK      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    1       0.0003
DS      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2021
GK      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3598
MS      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4825
MJ      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5776
PR      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6511
NJ      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7077
MR      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7512
IM      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7845
RE      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8100
MM      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8295
HE      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8443
FL      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8556
CD      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8642
OL      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8708
ID      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8757
DO      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8807
DG      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8928
GO      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9032
HG      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9112
NN      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9172
FF      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9218
JN      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9313
MF      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    3       0.9419
RQ      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9472
CI      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9505
PQ      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9531
LI      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9558
PP      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    4       0.9588
QH      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    3       0.9612
PP      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9638
DH      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9657
GS      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9680
IK      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    4       0.9694
DS      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    5       0.9708
GK      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    5       0.9737
MR      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    4       0.9750
PJ      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    4       0.9762
RR      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    5       0.9773
RJ      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    5       0.9782
FE      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    5       0.9790
GM      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    5       0.9800
FE      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    6       0.9812
OM      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9827
ID      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    7       0.9842
KL      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    6       0.9852
ND      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    6       0.9860
LL      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    5       0.9867
GG      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    6       0.9872
IO      0       19:57:22.740    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    7       0.9877
KD      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
OH      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
RR      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    1       0.0002
DJ      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2019
LR      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3596
JM      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4823
ME      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5775
RM      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6509
LE      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7076
FL      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7510
GD      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7844
HL      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8099
RD      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8293
RO      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8442
FG      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8555
KO      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8641
DG      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8706
RN      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8755
DF      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8804
HN      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8927
GF      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9031
OQ      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9110
MI      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9170
IQ      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9216
DI      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9316
LP      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    3       0.9422
OH      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9472
NP      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9505
RH      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9530
ES      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9558
LK      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    3       0.9588
ES      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    4       0.9612
DK      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9637
HR      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9658
JJ      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9680
MR      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    4       0.9693
CJ      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    6       0.9709
RE      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    5       0.9737
LM      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    4       0.9750
IE      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    4       0.9762
OM      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    5       0.9773
GD      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    5       0.9782
CL      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    5       0.9790
CD      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    5       0.9799
DL      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    7       0.9812
JG      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9827
HO      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    6       0.9843
CG      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    5       0.9852
LO      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    7       0.9860
EF      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    5       0.9867
JN      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    6       0.9872
EF      0       19:57:23.052    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    8       0.9877
KM      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
CG      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
EM      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    1       0.0003
ID      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2021
NL      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3598
PD      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4825
HL      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5776
MG      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6511
GO      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7077
PG      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7512
MO      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7846
KF      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8100
HN      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8295
HF      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8444
PN      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8557
JI      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8642
FQ      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8708
DI      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8757
PQ      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8804
LH      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8927
KP      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9031
DH      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9111
JP      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9171
NK      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9217
PS      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9316
HK      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    3       0.9422
CS      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9472
JJ      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9505
ER      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9531
RJ      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9559
GR      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    3       0.9589
LM      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    3       0.9612
EE      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9638
LM      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9658
NE      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9680
IL      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    4       0.9693
OD      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    6       0.9709
EL      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    4       0.9737
GD      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    4       0.9751
NO      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    4       0.9763
CG      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    5       0.9773
KO      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    5       0.9782
PG      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    4       0.9790
FN      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    5       0.9800
PF      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    7       0.9812
NN      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9827
LF      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    7       0.9842
RQ      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    6       0.9852
HI      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    7       0.9860
PQ      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    6       0.9867
NI      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    6       0.9872
QP      0       19:57:23.302    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    8       0.9877
EK      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
QM      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
PG      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    1       0.0002
NO      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2019
NG      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3596
PO      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4823
KF      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5775
HN      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6509
KF      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7075
LN      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7510
II      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7844
RQ      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8099
PI      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8293
HQ      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8442
DH      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8555
FP      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8640
FH      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8706
HP      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8755
FK      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8804
RS      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8927
IK      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9031
IS      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9110
KJ      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9170
OR      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9216
FJ      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9316
CR      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    3       0.9421
QM      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9472
DE      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9505
PM      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9530
KE      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9558
NL      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    3       0.9588
KD      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    4       0.9612
FL      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9637
RD      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9658
HO      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9680
CG      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    4       0.9693
EO      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    6       0.9709
HG      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    5       0.9737
NN      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    4       0.9750
OF      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    4       0.9762
QN      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    5       0.9773
QF      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    5       0.9782
EQ      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    5       0.9790
HI      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    5       0.9800
FQ      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    7       0.9812
PI      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9827
JP      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    6       0.9843
MH      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    5       0.9852
MP      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    6       0.9860
KH      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    5       0.9867
HS      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    6       0.9872
KK      0       19:57:23.537    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    8       0.9877
PP      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
HD      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
GN      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    1       0.0000
DF      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2018
FQ      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3595
JI      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4822
HQ      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5773
RI      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6508
EP      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7074
MH      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7509
NP      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7842
MH      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8097
JS      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8292
OK      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8440
OS      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8553
IK      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8639
MR      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8704
RJ      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8754
KR      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8804
NJ      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8928
PE      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9031
PM      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9110
FE      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9170
GM      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9215
ID      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9318
LL      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    3       0.9423
HD      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9472
ML      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9505
IG      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9530
FO      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    3       0.9558
CG      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    3       0.9588
FO      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    4       0.9612
KF      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9637
HN      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9659
KF      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9679
NN      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    4       0.9693
DI      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    6       0.9710
QQ      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    5       0.9737
CI      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    4       0.9750
JQ      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    4       0.9762
HH      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    5       0.9773
HP      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    5       0.9782
LH      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    5       0.9790
DP      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    5       0.9799
KK      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    7       0.9812
LS      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9828
OK      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    6       0.9843
DS      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    5       0.9852
DJ      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    6       0.9860
ER      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    5       0.9866
RJ      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    7       0.9872
OR      0       19:57:23.880    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    7       0.9877
EN      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
IS      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      Descending lambda path...
EI      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         1.0487    1       0.0005
EP      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.9108    1       0.2023
RH      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.7910    1       0.3600
LP      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.6870    1       0.4827
PH      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5967    1       0.5778
QS      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.5182    1       0.6513
OK      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.4501    1       0.7079
PS      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3909    1       0.7514
PK      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.3395    1       0.7847
OR      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2949    1       0.8102
DJ      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2561    1       0.8297
ER      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.2224    1       0.8445
GJ      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1932    1       0.8558
JE      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1678    1       0.8644
GM      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1457    1       0.8709
LE      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1266    1       0.8759
JM      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.1099    2       0.8808
DD      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0955    2       0.8929
OL      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0829    2       0.9033
HD      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0720    2       0.9113
FL      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0625    2       0.9173
FG      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0543    2       0.9219
RO      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0472    3       0.9312
MG      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0410    3       0.9418
JO      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0356    2       0.9473
EF      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0309    2       0.9506
GN      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0268    2       0.9531
QF      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0233    4       0.9559
HN      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0202    4       0.9589
QI      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0176    3       0.9613
HQ      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0153    3       0.9639
RI      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0133    4       0.9658
OQ      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0115    3       0.9681
JH      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0100    5       0.9695
KP      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0087    4       0.9709
NH      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0075    4       0.9738
CP      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0066    5       0.9752
NK      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0057    5       0.9764
CS      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0049    4       0.9774
RK      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0043    5       0.9783
LS      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0037    4       0.9792
GJ      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0032    5       0.9801
NR      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0028    7       0.9812
PJ      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0024    7       0.9827
RR      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0021    7       0.9842
KM      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0018    6       0.9853
EE      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0016    7       0.9861
NM      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0014    6       0.9867
OE      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0012    6       0.9873
KL      0       19:57:24.130    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         0.0010    7       0.9878
HG      0       19:57:24.146    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
PG      0       19:57:24.146    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      OptimizeLambda ending with best lambda=0.001048683  explained=0.987563916

请注意，当lambda达到最大值时，活动预测器的数量为零，并且该值随着每次迭代中lambda的减少而增加。所选预测器的数量随着算法决定哪个lambda值最好而增加或减少。生成的模型最终会丢弃一些它认为不必要的指标值。

PE      0       19:57:24.177    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      optimal lambda 0.00104868
GM      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      explained variance 0.9871030095923066
DK      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      
NS      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          2 ,    1 ,1.70372722883263016946e+00 
RG      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          4 ,    2 ,-1.67483731989555195696e+00 
QO      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          6 ,    3 ,1.07905337481491181428e+00 
PQ      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)          8 ,    4 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
HJ      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         10 ,    5 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
LN      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         12 ,    6 ,-1.81038986082938974098e-01 
DF      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         14 ,    7 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
OH      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         16 ,    8 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
FR      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         18 ,    9 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
CE      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         20 ,   10 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
FO      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         22 ,   11 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
IQ      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         24 ,   12 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
HK      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         26 ,   13 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
OM      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         28 ,   14 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
GG      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         30 ,   15 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
HI      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         32 ,   16 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
ES      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         34 ,   17 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
RE      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         36 ,   18 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
CO      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         38 ,   19 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
HQ      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         40 ,   20 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
IK      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         42 ,   21 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
FM      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         44 ,   22 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
CG      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         46 ,   23 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
LI      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         48 ,   24 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
DS      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         50 ,   25 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
CE      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         52 ,   26 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
JO      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         54 ,   27 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
MQ      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         56 ,   28 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
HK      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         58 ,   29 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
IM      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)         60 ,   30 ,0.00000000000000000000e+00 
PD      0       19:57:24.287    ELN_MA (GBPUSD,D1)      OOS total return = 3.42215 (2963.528 percent)

结论

弹性网络回归在其能力方面相当显著。但这并不是灵丹妙药，因为有许多关键变量用于定义模型，需要规范。除了需要选择的正则化类型之外，用户还必须处理其他方面，例如收敛标准。尽管有这些缺点，但不可否认的是，它是一个有用的工具。


文件名
描述
MQL5\Indicators\LogPrices.mq5
 一个记录交易原始价格的指标，其句柄可以传递给其他指标调用。
MQL5\Include\CoordinateDescent.mqh
 包含包含CCordinateDescent类定义以及OptimizeLambda（）函数的文件。
MQL5\Scripts\ELN_MA.mq5
 这是一个应用弹性网络从多个移动平均指标构建预测模型的脚本示例。



本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/11350

附加的文件 |
下载ZIP
CoordinateDescent.mqh (29.25 KB)
LogPrices.mq5 (1.83 KB)
ELN_MA.mq5 (10.25 KB)
mql5files.zip (11.67 KB)

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

Francis Dube
Francis Dube

该作者的其他文章

最近评论 | 前往讨论 (4)
Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii | 24 1月 2024 在 17:12

我饶有兴趣地阅读了这篇文章，但在结尾处，我感觉作者的键盘上的字母突然用完了，文章也就没有写完。


"在文章快结束时，我们将通过制定一个基于移动平均线 的简单预测策略来演示这种方法的实际应用"。


我还是不明白：

1.什么是预测策略的演示????

2.哪里有什么预测？

//---

我运行了脚本，只更改了设置中的日期和时间范围，日志中出现了以下条目：

optimal lambda 0.00122302
explained variance 0.9825231703138632
OOS total return = 1.52707 (360.467 percent)

请向我解释一下这些数字是要告诉我什么。

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii | 24 1月 2024 在 17:25

该指标的工作看起来很奇怪。

红线建在低价位，黄线建在高价位。

为什么有些地方高价比低价低？


Stanislav Korotky
Stanislav Korotky | 24 1月 2024 在 19:00
Aleksandr Slavskii #:

指示器的运行看起来很奇怪。

红线在低价位时出现，黄线在高价位时出现。

为什么有些地方高价比低价低？


你知道一个子窗口中的指标不会被调到相同的刻度，除非你明确设置为相同，对吗？

Aleksandr Slavskii
Aleksandr Slavskii | 25 1月 2024 在 12:37
Stanislav Korotky #:

您知道，除非明确设置为相同比例，否则同一子窗口中的指标不会被调至相同比例，对吗？

是的，这有点蠢。好吧 谢谢 All right.谢谢。

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