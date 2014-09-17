构建三线突破图表指标

介绍

之前的文章研究了 点数图, Kagi 以及 Renko 图表。持续发表了一系列关于 20 世纪图表的文章，这次我们要谈的是三线突破图表，或者准确地说，关于通过程序代码来实现它。有关这张图表来源的信息非常少。我猜想它始于日本。在美国学到它们是在 1994 年出版的 Steve Nison 的 "Beyond Candlesticks（超越蜡烛条）" 。

除了上面提到的图表，并未谈及三线突破图表的构建时间范围。它基于确定时间帧中最后形成的收盘价格, 它可以过滤相对以前行情的小幅价格波动。

在 Steve Nison 著作 "Beyond Candlesticks（超越蜡烛条）" 中描述了 11 种绘制这个图表的原理(p. 185). 我已经将它们合并成三条。

原理一 : 为了构造，选择初始价格, 依据市场涨跌, 绘制阳线或阴线。它将标记出一个新的最低或最高。

: 为了构造，选择初始价格, 依据市场涨跌, 绘制阳线或阴线。它将标记出一个新的最低或最高。 原理二 : 当新的价格下跌低于最低或超过最高, 我们绘制阴线或阳线。

: 当新的价格下跌低于最低或超过最高, 我们绘制阴线或阳线。 原理三: 绘制与之前移动方向相反的线, 必须经过最低或最高。在同一时刻, 如果有多于一个的相同的线, 则最低或最高的计算基于它们中的两根 (如果有两根连续相同线) 或三根 (如果有三根或更多连续相同线)。

让我们近距离看一个经典的基于历史数据的构造图表例子 (图例. 1)。





图例.1 构造一个三线突破图表示例 (EURUSD H1 27.06.2014)

图例. 1 在左侧呈现了一个蜡烛条图表，以及右侧的三线突破图表。这是 EURUSD 图表, 时间帧为 H1。图表的开始日期是 27.06.2014 起始价位 1.3613 (烛线的收盘时间 00:00), 则烛线 (01:00) 收盘于 1.3614, 形成了三线突破图表的第一根阳线。随后的空头烛线 (02:00) 形成一个阳线, 收盘于 1.3612 (收盘价低于之前的最低)。

后来多头烛条将价格推动到 1.3619 (03:00) 标记位置, 形成了一个新高，以及柱线。位于 04:00 的下跌烛线未能低于最低，并且它没有影响构造。位于 05:00 的烛线收盘于 1.3623, 标记了一个新高 (新的阳线)。

现在延续下降趋势, 我们需要经过两个最低 (1.3613), 但多头未放弃它们的位置，因此形成了一个新高 1.3626 (06:00)。后来多头试图扭转上行趋势两个小时, 但是相同的趋势持续，到达并创新高 1.3634 (09:00)。多头领先。现在绘制一根阳线, 经过三个最低价 (1.3626; 1.3623 和 1.3619)。

正如我们看到的, 在随后的三小时，空头在市场中占优, 下跌到位置 1.3612 (12:00)。它体现为一个新的阳线。但是，随后的五小时表明多头正在赢回自己的位置，并带领市场重回 1.3641，经过前高 1.3626，并在 17:00 形成新的阳线。空头在 18:00 未能超越前低，并且在随后五小时多头带领市场到达 1.3649，每小时形成一根新的阳线。





图表构造基础

在我们得到代码之前，我们要说说指标本身，并找出是什么使它与众不同。三线突破很明显，就像其它指标，是专为高效率的市场分析，以及寻找新策略提供便利。我相信你一定想知道，此处是否有什么新奇。事实上，还真有一些。该指标可以改变计算的价格类型。它覆盖了所有四个标准价格条。构造图表的经典设计是仅针对一个类型，现代型则迎合所有四种价格类型 (开盘, 最高, 最低和收盘)。它修改了经典图表构造的外观，通过添加 "阴影" 使得它们看起来像日本蜡烛条，即加入了图表的视觉观感。

现代版本的特性还可以设置当数据缺失时优先同步价格数据。

图表构造的现代类型如图例 2 所示:





图例.2 修改后的基于四种价格类型图表

由于现代构造结合了四种不同价格类型的三线突破图表，它可以很自然地找到价格之间的差异。为了避免它，及时同步数据是必需的。价格同步带来两个变化: 完整 (图例. 2 右侧) 和局部 (图例. 2 左侧)。完整同步代表一个过滤的局部, 其中所有数据绘制在图表上，而且缺失数据被设置中的指定优选价格替代。在完整同步模式中，缺失数据被简单地省略，并且仅绘制数据完整的烛条。

另一项创新是周期分离，可便利的切分信号。正如您所知，周期分隔符可以在图表设置中启用。在指标中可以根据指定设置改变时间帧。不像 MetaTrader 5 中的图表, 通过垂直虚线分隔周期, 在此指标中通过一条变色垂直线表示(蜡烛, 图例. 3):





图例.3 指标中的周期分隔符

另外附加实现了技术指标 iMA, 其依据主图表的价格建立, 但是它可以及时与指标数据同步。因此，数据由均线过滤 (图例. 4):





图例.4 内部均线

该指标还有一个特点，可以设置绘图的最小移动点数，以及所需反转的线数。它也是滤波器的作用。





指标代码

指标的算法相当简单，它有三个阶段：复制数据，基于该复制数据进行计算，以及填充指标缓冲器（构造图表基于所接收的数据）。代码依据它们的内部以及输入数据联系被划分功能。让我们近距离观查这些代码。

1. 指标输入参数

该指标的序言中包含了图形结构的声明。在指标中它们有两个: 图表 "ABCTB" (DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES) 和附加均线 "LINE_TLB" (DRAW_LINE)。因此，有六个缓冲器。以下 enum（枚举） 类型用于提高界面设置以及设置本身:

magic_numb - 魔幻号类型为 long。它是一个唯一数字来表示指标。如果有必要时，可以转换类型为 string 并带修正参数;

- 魔幻号类型为 long。它是一个唯一数字来表示指标。如果有必要时，可以转换类型为 string 并带修正参数; time_frame - 计算时间范围, 类型 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 它是主要参数 (指标时间帧);

- 计算时间范围, 类型 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES, 它是主要参数 (指标时间帧); time_redraw - 图表更新周期, 类型 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES。它是图表进行重计算时采用的时间帧。为了快速重绘图表，在键盘上按下 "R" 键 - 指标的集成控制;

- 图表更新周期, 类型 ENUM_TIMEFRAMES。它是图表进行重计算时采用的时间帧。为了快速重绘图表，在键盘上按下 "R" 键 - 指标的集成控制; first_date_start - 起始日期, 类型 datetime。主要参数，是复制数据和绘图的起始点;

- 起始日期, 类型 datetime。主要参数，是复制数据和绘图的起始点; chart_price - 进行计算的价格类型 (0-收盘价, 1-开盘价, 2-最高价, 3-最低价)。对于经典构造图表，必须选择一个价格类型。正如已经提到的那样，当修改构造启用时，该参数将被忽略;

- 进行计算的价格类型 (0-收盘价, 1-开盘价, 2-最高价, 3-最低价)。对于经典构造图表，必须选择一个价格类型。正如已经提到的那样，当修改构造启用时，该参数将被忽略; step_min_f - 新列的最小步长 (>0, 类型 int) 或绘制线所需的跳跃距离;

- 新列的最小步长 (>0, 类型 int) 或绘制线所需的跳跃距离; line_to_back_f - 显示反转的线数 (>0, 类型 int)。经典类型建议为三线用于显示反转;

- 显示反转的线数 (>0, 类型 int)。经典类型建议为三线用于显示反转; chart_type - 图表构造类型 (0-经典, 1-修改), 类型 select。它是构造类型的开关;

- 图表构造类型 (0-经典, 1-修改), 类型 select。它是构造类型的开关; chart_color_period - 当开始新周期时的变化颜色 (boolean 类型)。用于在新周期开始时改变线颜色;

- 当开始新周期时的变化颜色 (boolean 类型)。用于在新周期开始时改变线颜色; chart_synchronization - 仅在完整同步基础上构造图表 (boolean 类型, 若为 true, 则在构造图表之前执行完整同步，删除所有缺失数值);

- 仅在完整同步基础上构造图表 (boolean 类型, 若为 true, 则在构造图表之前执行完整同步，删除所有缺失数值); chart_priority_close - 收盘价优先 (类型 select, 有四种变化。它表示局部同步时以收盘价优先，并忽略完整的;

- 收盘价优先 (类型 select, 有四种变化。它表示局部同步时以收盘价优先，并忽略完整的; chart_priority_open - 开盘价优先。此处同样应用;

- 开盘价优先。此处同样应用; chart_priority_high - 最高价优先。此处同样应用;

- 最高价优先。此处同样应用; chart_priority_low - 最低价优先。此处同样应用;

- 最低价优先。此处同样应用; ma_draw - 绘制均线 (boolean 类型, 若为 true, 则绘制 均线);

- 绘制均线 (boolean 类型, 若为 true, 则绘制 均线); ma_price - 构造均线的价格类型, 可以是 ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 之一;

- 构造均线的价格类型, 可以是 ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 之一; ma_method - 构造类型, 可以是 ENUM_MA_METHOD 之一;

- 构造类型, 可以是 ENUM_MA_METHOD 之一; ma_period - 均线 周期;

然后我们声明缓存区数组, 用于计算的变量和结构。

#property copyright "Azotskiy Aktiniy ICQ:695710750" #property link "" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 6 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_label1 "ABCTB" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrBlue , clrRed , clrGreenYellow #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label2 "LINE_TLB" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 enum type_price { close= 0 , open= 1 , high= 2 , low= 3 , }; enum type_build { classic= 0 , modified= 1 , }; enum priority { highest_t= 4 , high_t= 3 , medium_t= 2 , low_t= 1 , }; input long magic_numb= 65758473787389 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES time_frame= PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES time_redraw= PERIOD_M1 ; input datetime first_date_start= D'2013.03.13 00:00:00' ; input type_price chart_price=close; input int step_min_f= 4 ; input int line_to_back_f= 3 ; input type_build chart_type=classic; input bool chart_color_period= true ; input bool chart_synchronization= true ; input priority chart_priority_close=highest_t; input priority chart_priority_open=highest_t; input priority chart_priority_high=highest_t; input priority chart_priority_low=highest_t; input bool ma_draw= true ; input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE ma_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_EMA ; input int ma_period= 14 ; double ABCTBBuffer1[]; double ABCTBBuffer2[]; double ABCTBBuffer3[]; double ABCTBBuffer4[]; double ABCTBColors[]; double LINE_TLBBuffer[]; MqlRates rates_array[]; datetime date_stop; datetime date_start; struct line_price { double up; double down; }; struct line_info { double up; double down; char type; datetime time; }; line_info line_main_open[]; line_info line_main_high[]; line_info line_main_low[]; line_info line_main_close[]; struct buffer_info { double open; double high; double low; double close; char type; datetime time; }; buffer_info data_for_buffer[]; datetime array_datetime[]; int time_array[ 3 ]; datetime time_variable; bool latch= false ; int handle; int step_min; int line_to_back;

2. 函数 OnInit

所有 指标缓存区 声明在函数 OnInit 中，以及指标数组设置如同 时间序列。



然后我们设置不会在图表上反映出来的指标数值, 设置 名称, 指定精度以及 删除当前数值，因为它们会造成图表过载。此处，我们还设置了指标 iMA 句柄，并检查输入数据的正确性。在出错的情况下，则输出相应的消息，并将数值改为最小。

int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ABCTBBuffer1, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (ABCTBBuffer1, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,ABCTBBuffer2, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (ABCTBBuffer2, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,ABCTBBuffer3, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (ABCTBBuffer3, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,ABCTBBuffer4, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (ABCTBBuffer4, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,ABCTBColors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); ArraySetAsSeries (ABCTBColors, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,LINE_TLBBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (LINE_TLBBuffer, true ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 1 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "ABCTB " + IntegerToString (magic_numb)); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); handle= iMA ( _Symbol ,time_frame,ma_period, 0 ,ma_method,ma_price); if (step_min_f< 1 ) { step_min= 1 ; Alert ( "Minimum step for a new column must be greater than zero" ); } else step_min=step_min_f; if (line_to_back_f< 1 ) { line_to_back= 1 ; Alert ( "The number of lines to display a reversal must be greater than zero" ); } else line_to_back=line_to_back_f; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

3. 复制数据函数

由于指标设计为与所有四种价格类型工作，则复制所有数据至关重要，包括时间。在 MQL5 中有一个结构名为 MqlRates。它用于存储有关交易时段的开始时间，价格，交易量和点差信息。

该函数的输入参数是起始和结束日期，时间帧及 MqlRates 类型的目标数组。如果复制成功此函数返回 true。数据将复制到中间数组。已计算缺失数据加上一个时段将复制至此，数据将被永久更新。如果复制到中间数组成功，则数据将被复制到数组中，以保证该函数地正确工作。

bool func_all_copy( MqlRates &result_array[], ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, datetime data_start, datetime data_stop) { bool x= false ; int result_copy=- 1 ; static MqlRates interim_array[]; static int bars_to_copy; static int bars_copied; bars_to_copy= Bars ( _Symbol ,period,data_start,data_stop); bars_to_copy-=bars_copied; if (bars_copied> 0 ) { bars_copied--; bars_to_copy++; } ArrayResize (interim_array,bars_to_copy); result_copy= CopyRates ( _Symbol ,period, 0 ,bars_to_copy,interim_array); if (result_copy!=- 1 ) { ArrayCopy (result_array,interim_array,bars_copied, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); x= true ; bars_copied+=result_copy; } return (x); }

4. 计算数据函数

此函数是数据计算的原型，用于构造经典的三线突破图表。正如已经提到的，该函数只计算数据，并将其插入代码开始处声明的结构类型 line_info 的指定数组。

此函数包含了另外两个函数: func_regrouping (重组函数) 和 func_insert (插入函数)。我们开始看看它们:

4.1. 重组函数

此函数重组相同方向的连续线的信息。它受限于传递到它的数组的尺寸，或是来自指标设置参数 line_to_back_f (显示反转的线数) 的精确值。所以，每次当控制传递到函数时，全部有关标识线的接收数据向下移动一点，并且索引为 0 的线会被填充新数值。

这就是突破所需线的信息如何被存储 (在经典构造为三线情况下)。

void func_regrouping(line_price &input_array[], double new_price, char type) { int x= ArraySize (input_array); for (x--; x> 0 ; x--) { input_array[x].up=input_array[x- 1 ].up; input_array[x].down=input_array[x- 1 ].down; } if (type== 1 ) { input_array[ 0 ].up=new_price; input_array[ 0 ].down=input_array[ 1 ].up; } if (type==- 1 ) { input_array[ 0 ].down=new_price; input_array[ 0 ].up=input_array[ 1 ].down; } }

4.2. 插入函数

该函数插入数值至响应数组。该代码很简单，不需要详细解释。

void func_insert(line_info &line_m[], line_price &line_i[], int index, char type, datetime time) { line_m[index].up=line_i[ 0 ].up; line_m[index].down=line_i[ 0 ].down; line_m[index].type=type; line_m[index].time=time; }

该用于计算数据的函数通常分为三个部分。第一部分，根据分析并依照操作符 switch 复制数据至中间数组。仅关注被复制价格。第二部分运行一个测试来计算数据数组所需的空间。然后该数据数组 line_main_array[], 初始化后传递到函数用于响应, 经历了一个变化。第三部分，轮流填充调整数据数组。

void func_build_three_line_break( MqlRates &input_array[], char price_type, int min_step, int line_back, line_info &line_main_array[]) { int array_size= ArraySize (input_array); double interim_array[]; ArrayResize (interim_array,array_size); switch (price_type) { case 0 : { for ( int x= 0 ; x<array_size; x++) { interim_array[x]=input_array[x].close; } } break ; case 1 : { for ( int x= 0 ; x<array_size; x++) { interim_array[x]=input_array[x].open; } } break ; case 2 : { for ( int x= 0 ; x<array_size; x++) { interim_array[x]=input_array[x].high; } } break ; case 3 : { for ( int x= 0 ; x<array_size; x++) { interim_array[x]=input_array[x].low; } } break ; } line_price passed_line[]; ArrayResize (passed_line,line_back+ 1 ); int line_calc= 0 ; int line_up= 0 ; int line_down= 0 ; double limit_up= 0 ; double limit_down= 0 ; passed_line[ 0 ].up=interim_array[ 0 ]; passed_line[ 0 ].down=interim_array[ 0 ]; for ( int x= 0 ; x<array_size; x++) { if (line_calc== 0 ) { limit_up=passed_line[ 0 ].up; limit_down=passed_line[ 0 ].down; if (interim_array[x]>=limit_up+min_step* _Point ) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x], 1 ); line_calc++; line_up++; } if (interim_array[x]<=limit_down-min_step* _Point ) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x],- 1 ); line_calc++; line_down++; } } if (line_up>line_down) { limit_up=passed_line[ 0 ].up; limit_down=passed_line[( int ) MathMin (line_up,line_back- 1 )].down; if (interim_array[x]>=limit_up+min_step* _Point ) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x], 1 ); line_calc++; line_up++; } if (interim_array[x]<limit_down) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x],- 1 ); line_calc++; line_up= 0 ; line_down++; } } if (line_down>line_up) { limit_up=passed_line[( int ) MathMin (line_down,line_back- 1 )].up; limit_down=passed_line[ 0 ].down; if (interim_array[x]>limit_up) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x], 1 ); line_calc++; line_down= 0 ; line_up++; } if (interim_array[x]<=limit_down-min_step* _Point ) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x],- 1 ); line_calc++; line_down++; } } } ArrayResize (line_main_array,line_calc); line_calc= 0 ; line_up= 0 ; line_down= 0 ; passed_line[ 0 ].up=interim_array[ 0 ]; passed_line[ 0 ].down=interim_array[ 0 ]; for ( int x= 0 ; x<array_size; x++) { if (line_calc== 0 ) { limit_up=passed_line[ 0 ].up; limit_down=passed_line[ 0 ].down; if (interim_array[x]>=limit_up+min_step* _Point ) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x], 1 ); func_insert(line_main_array,passed_line,line_calc, 1 ,input_array[x].time); line_calc++; line_up++; } if (interim_array[x]<=limit_down-min_step* _Point ) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x],- 1 ); func_insert(line_main_array,passed_line,line_calc,- 1 ,input_array[x].time); line_calc++; line_down++; } } if (line_up>line_down) { limit_up=passed_line[ 0 ].up; limit_down=passed_line[( int ) MathMin (line_up,line_back- 1 )].down; if (interim_array[x]>=limit_up+min_step* _Point ) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x], 1 ); func_insert(line_main_array,passed_line,line_calc, 1 ,input_array[x].time); line_calc++; line_up++; } if (interim_array[x]<limit_down) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x],- 1 ); func_insert(line_main_array,passed_line,line_calc,- 1 ,input_array[x].time); line_calc++; line_up= 0 ; line_down++; } } if (line_down>line_up) { limit_up=passed_line[( int ) MathMin (line_down,line_back- 1 )].up; limit_down=passed_line[ 0 ].down; if (interim_array[x]>limit_up) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x], 1 ); func_insert(line_main_array,passed_line,line_calc, 1 ,input_array[x].time); line_calc++; line_down= 0 ; line_up++; } if (interim_array[x]<=limit_down-min_step* _Point ) { func_regrouping(passed_line,interim_array[x],- 1 ); func_insert(line_main_array,passed_line,line_calc,- 1 ,input_array[x].time); line_calc++; line_down++; } } } }

5. 图表构造函数

此函数的目的是依据选择的构造参数 (经典或修改) 计算图表数据并将显示数据填充到指标缓存区。如同之前函数, 此图表构造函数也有三个附加函数。它们是彩色函数, 同步函数以及均线函数。让我们来讨论更多它们的细节。

5.1. 彩色函数

此函数仅有一个输入参数 - 时间。该函数的响应是一个布尔变量。如果传递的数据是周期的边界，则该函数将返回 true。由于周期依赖于选择的时间帧，函数通过条件操作符 if 有一个内置的周期分隔。在周期被选择之后，它会检查是否一个新的周期已经开始。它是通过将日期转化为 MqlDateTime 结构并进行比较来完成。对于时间帧大于等于 H2, 日期值的变化指示新的周期开始。自时间帧 H12 至 D1，包含月份的变化，而在 W1 和 MN 之间，我们检查年份的变化。

不幸地, 结构 MqlDateTime 未包含当前周的信息。这个问题可以通过创建由变量 time_variable 表示的初始点来解决。依线向前，从这个日期中扣除一周的秒数。

bool func_date_color( datetime date_time) { bool x= false ; int seconds= PeriodSeconds (time_frame); MqlDateTime date; TimeToStruct (date_time,date); if (latch== false ) { MqlDateTime date_0; date_0=date; date_0.hour= 0 ; date_0.min= 0 ; date_0.sec= 0 ; int difference=date_0.day_of_week- 1 ; datetime date_d= StructToTime (date_0); date_d=date_d- 86400 *difference; time_variable=date_d; latch= true ; } if (seconds<= 7200 ) { if (time_array[ 0 ]!=date.day) { x= true ; time_array[ 0 ]=date.day; } } if (seconds> 7200 && seconds<= 43200 ) { if (time_variable>=date_time) { x= true ; time_variable=time_variable- 604800 ; } } if (seconds> 43200 && seconds<= 86400 ) { if (time_array[ 1 ]!=date.mon) { x= true ; time_array[ 1 ]=date.mon; } } if (seconds> 86400 ) { if (time_array[ 2 ]!=date.year) { x= true ; time_array[ 2 ]=date.year; } } return (x); }

5.2. 同步函数

同步函数有六个输入参数: 它们中的四个是优先价格, 布尔参数是完整或局部同步，以及它自己的分析数组。该函数被分成两部分: 完整与局部同步情况。

完整同步进行的三个阶段:

计算数组元素, 满足所有四个价格类型包含数据的条件。 在相同条件下，复制元素至中间阵列。 从中间数组复制并以参数传递。

局部同步更加复杂。

传递一维数组结构数组并转化为二维, 其中第一个索引表示顺序，而第二个则是价格类型。之后介绍的是一个有四个元素的一维数组。价格优先级复制到该数组，然后数组进行排序，以确定优先顺序。之后，我们根据优先权使用循环 for 以及条件操作符 if 进行分派。与此同时, 如果优先权相同, 则价格序列如下: 收盘, 开盘, 最高, 最低。一旦操作符 if 发现第一个优先数值, 则循环 for 取代之前创建的二维数组中的所有 0 值等等。

void func_synchronization(buffer_info &info[], bool synchronization, char close, char open, char high, char low) { if (synchronization== true ) { int calc= 0 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x< ArraySize (info); x++) { if (info[x].close!= 0 && info[x].high!= 0 && info[x].low!= 0 && info[x].open!= 0 )calc++; } buffer_info i_info[]; ArrayResize (i_info,calc); calc= 0 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x< ArraySize (info); x++) { if (info[x].close!= 0 && info[x].high!= 0 && info[x].low!= 0 && info[x].open!= 0 ) { i_info[calc]=info[x]; calc++; } } ZeroMemory (info); ArrayResize (info,calc); for ( int x= 0 ; x<calc; x++) { info[x]=i_info[x]; } } if (synchronization== false ) { int size= ArraySize (info); double buffer[][ 4 ]; ArrayResize (buffer,size); for ( int x= 0 ; x<size; x++) { buffer[x][ 0 ]=info[x].close; buffer[x][ 1 ]=info[x].open; buffer[x][ 2 ]=info[x].high; buffer[x][ 3 ]=info[x].low; } char p[ 4 ]; p[ 0 ]=close; p[ 1 ]=open; p[ 2 ]=high; p[ 3 ]=low; ArraySort (p); int z= 0 ,v= 0 ; for ( int x= 0 ; x< 4 ; x++) { if (p[x]==close) { for (z= 0 ; z<size; z++) { for (v= 1 ; v< 4 ; v++) { if (buffer[z][v]== 0 )buffer[z][v]=buffer[z][ 0 ]; } } } if (p[x]==open) { for (z= 0 ; z<size; z++) { for (v= 0 ; v< 4 ; v++) { if (v!= 1 && buffer[z][v]== 0 )buffer[z][v]=buffer[z][ 1 ]; } } } if (p[x]==high) { for (z= 0 ; z<size; z++) { for (v= 0 ; v< 4 ; v++) { if (v!= 2 && buffer[z][v]== 0 )buffer[z][v]=buffer[z][ 2 ]; } } } if (p[x]==low) { for (z= 0 ; z<size; z++) { for (v= 0 ; v< 3 ; v++) { if (buffer[z][v]== 0 )buffer[z][v]=buffer[z][ 3 ]; } } } } for ( int x= 0 ; x<size; x++) { info[x].close=buffer[x][ 0 ]; info[x].open=buffer[x][ 1 ]; info[x].high=buffer[x][ 2 ]; info[x].low=buffer[x][ 3 ]; } } }

5.3. 均线函数

它是最简单的函数。使用 OnInit 函数中接收到的指标句柄, 我们复制数值, 与传递到函数的参数日期相对应。之后这个数值作为响应返回到这个函数。

double func_ma( datetime date) { double x[ 1 ]; CopyBuffer (handle, 0 ,date, 1 ,x); return (x[ 0 ]); }

该绘制图表的函数，通常分为两个部分：经典绘图与修改的。该函数有两个输入参数：价格类型用于构造 (在修改模式被忽略) 和构造类型 (经典和修改)。

在最开始，指标缓存区被清除，然后，依照构造类型分为两部分。第一部分（我们正在谈论的修改构造）开始调用该函数用来计算所有四个价格类型。然后，我们创建一个通用的数据数组，即我们复制所使用的数据，接收调用函数计算后的数据。之后，接收到的数据数组被排序，且复制数据被清除。在全局级别声明数组 array data_for_buffer[] 之后, 将会填充基于与下列数据同步的连续日期。填充指标缓存区是修改构造的最后阶段。

第二部分（经典构造）则简单很多。起初，数据计算的函数被调用，然后填满指标缓存区。

void func_chart_build( char price, char type) { ZeroMemory (ABCTBBuffer1); ZeroMemory (ABCTBBuffer2); ZeroMemory (ABCTBBuffer3); ZeroMemory (ABCTBBuffer4); ZeroMemory (ABCTBColors); ZeroMemory (LINE_TLBBuffer); if (type== 1 ) { func_build_three_line_break(rates_array, 0 ,step_min,line_to_back,line_main_close); func_build_three_line_break(rates_array, 1 ,step_min,line_to_back,line_main_open); func_build_three_line_break(rates_array, 2 ,step_min,line_to_back,line_main_high); func_build_three_line_break(rates_array, 3 ,step_min,line_to_back,line_main_low); int line_main_calc[ 4 ]; line_main_calc[ 0 ]= ArraySize (line_main_close); line_main_calc[ 1 ]= ArraySize (line_main_open); line_main_calc[ 2 ]= ArraySize (line_main_high); line_main_calc[ 3 ]= ArraySize (line_main_low); int all_elements=line_main_calc[ 0 ]+line_main_calc[ 1 ]+line_main_calc[ 2 ]+line_main_calc[ 3 ]; datetime datetime_array[]; ArrayResize (datetime_array,all_elements); int y[ 4 ]; ZeroMemory (y); for ( int x= 0 ;x< ArraySize (datetime_array);x++) { if (x<line_main_calc[ 0 ]) { datetime_array[x]=line_main_close[y[ 0 ]].time; y[ 0 ]++; } if (x<line_main_calc[ 0 ]+line_main_calc[ 1 ] && x>=line_main_calc[ 0 ]) { datetime_array[x]=line_main_open[y[ 1 ]].time; y[ 1 ]++; } if (x<line_main_calc[ 0 ]+line_main_calc[ 1 ]+line_main_calc[ 2 ] && x>=line_main_calc[ 0 ]+line_main_calc[ 1 ]) { datetime_array[x]=line_main_high[y[ 2 ]].time; y[ 2 ]++; } if (x>=line_main_calc[ 0 ]+line_main_calc[ 1 ]+line_main_calc[ 2 ]) { datetime_array[x]=line_main_low[y[ 3 ]].time; y[ 3 ]++; } } ArraySort (datetime_array); int good_info= 1 ; for ( int x= 1 ;x< ArraySize (datetime_array);x++) { if (datetime_array[x- 1 ]!=datetime_array[x])good_info++; } ArrayResize (array_datetime,good_info); array_datetime[ 0 ]=datetime_array[ 0 ]; good_info= 1 ; for ( int x= 1 ;x< ArraySize (datetime_array);x++) { if (datetime_array[x- 1 ]!=datetime_array[x]) { array_datetime[good_info]=datetime_array[x]; good_info++; } } int end_of_calc[ 4 ]; ZeroMemory (end_of_calc); ZeroMemory (data_for_buffer); ArrayResize (data_for_buffer, ArraySize (array_datetime)); for ( int x= 0 ; x< ArraySize (array_datetime); x++) { data_for_buffer[x].time=array_datetime[x]; for ( int s=end_of_calc[ 0 ]; s<line_main_calc[ 0 ]; s++) { if (array_datetime[x]==line_main_close[s].time) { end_of_calc[ 0 ]=s; if (line_main_close[s].type== 1 )data_for_buffer[x].close=line_main_close[s].up; else data_for_buffer[x].close=line_main_close[s].down; break ; } } for ( int s=end_of_calc[ 1 ]; s<line_main_calc[ 1 ]; s++) { if (array_datetime[x]==line_main_open[s].time) { end_of_calc[ 1 ]=s; if (line_main_open[s].type== 1 )data_for_buffer[x].open=line_main_open[s].down; else data_for_buffer[x].open=line_main_open[s].up; break ; } } for ( int s=end_of_calc[ 2 ]; s<line_main_calc[ 2 ]; s++) { if (array_datetime[x]==line_main_high[s].time) { end_of_calc[ 2 ]=s; data_for_buffer[x].high=line_main_high[s].up; break ; } } for ( int s=end_of_calc[ 3 ]; s<line_main_calc[ 3 ]; s++) { if (array_datetime[x]==line_main_low[s].time) { end_of_calc[ 3 ]=s; data_for_buffer[x].low=line_main_low[s].down; break ; } } } func_synchronization(data_for_buffer,chart_synchronization,chart_priority_close,chart_priority_open,chart_priority_high,chart_priority_low); ZeroMemory (time_array); time_variable= 0 ; latch= false ; for ( int x= ArraySize (data_for_buffer)- 1 ,z= 0 ; x>= 0 ; x--) { ABCTBBuffer1[z]=data_for_buffer[x].open; ABCTBBuffer2[z]=data_for_buffer[x].high; ABCTBBuffer3[z]=data_for_buffer[x].low; ABCTBBuffer4[z]=data_for_buffer[x].close; if (ABCTBBuffer1[z]<=ABCTBBuffer4[z])ABCTBColors[z]= 0 ; if (ABCTBBuffer1[z]>=ABCTBBuffer4[z])ABCTBColors[z]= 1 ; if (func_date_color(data_for_buffer[x].time)== true && chart_color_period== true )ABCTBColors[z]= 2 ; if (ma_draw== true )LINE_TLBBuffer[z]=func_ma(data_for_buffer[x].time); z++; } } else { func_build_three_line_break(rates_array,price,step_min,line_to_back,line_main_close); ArrayResize (array_datetime, ArraySize (line_main_close)); ZeroMemory (time_array); time_variable= 0 ; latch= false ; for ( int x= ArraySize (line_main_close)- 1 ,z= 0 ; x>= 0 ; x--) { ABCTBBuffer1[z]=line_main_close[x].up; ABCTBBuffer2[z]=line_main_close[x].up; ABCTBBuffer3[z]=line_main_close[x].down; ABCTBBuffer4[z]=line_main_close[x].down; if (line_main_close[x].type== 1 )ABCTBColors[z]= 0 ; else ABCTBColors[z]= 1 ; if (func_date_color(line_main_close[x].time)== true && chart_color_period== true )ABCTBColors[z]= 2 ; if (ma_draw== true )LINE_TLBBuffer[z]=func_ma(line_main_close[x].time); z++; } } }

6. 整合函数

此功能联合所有控制指标元素。首先，当前日期被定义，之后复制数据函数和图表构造函数被调用。

void func_consolidation() { date_stop= TimeCurrent (); func_all_copy(rates_array,time_frame,first_date_start,date_stop); func_chart_build(chart_price,chart_type); ChartRedraw (); }

7. 键盘控制和自动控构造制函数

这些函数被设计为通过按键盘上的 "R" 键 (OnChartEvent) 或按照选定的时间范围 (OnCalculate) 自动重绘指标。后者则通过新柱线函数 (func_new_bar) 进行分析，func_new_bar 是一个曾描述过的 IsNewBar 函数简化版。

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if (func_new_bar(time_redraw)== true ) { func_consolidation(); }; return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { if (lparam== 82 ) { func_consolidation(); } } } bool func_new_bar( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period_time) { static datetime old_times; bool res= false ; datetime new_time[ 1 ]; int copied= CopyTime ( _Symbol ,period_time, 0 , 1 ,new_time); if (copied> 0 ) { if (old_times!=new_time[ 0 ]) { if (old_times!= 0 ) res= true ; old_times=new_time[ 0 ]; } } return (res); }

在这一点上，我们必须完成描述指标的代码，并谈谈使用它的方式。







使用指标和交易策略的例子

让我们开始基于经典图表构造来分析主要策略。

1. 白与黑线作为买卖信号

大致我们可以谈论两个规则:

规则一: 买，当三根连续阳线；卖，当三根连续阴线。三根连续线说明趋势正在出现。 规则二: 卖, 当反转线下跌且低于三根连续阳线；买, 当反转线高于三根连续阴线。

让我们看看图例. 6，显示的是EURUSD 从2013年开始的经典构造（所分析的时间范围如图例. 5 描绘）。





图例.5 分析时间范围 EURUSD H1





图例.6 三线突破图表经典构造 EURUSD H1, 开始自 2013, 收盘价格

在图表上 (图例. 6) 我们可以清晰看到在点 1 和 2 之间的信号 (规则一) , 即起始卖点。在这种情况下，按照四位数字报价，收入超过 200 点。随后的点 4 说明有利买入 (规则二)。截至收盘，在点 5 的利润为 40 点，而我们的盈亏平衡点处于收盘价点 6。

在点 6 我们可以看到卖信号 (规则二)。在收盘价点 7，我们获得 10 点利润，在收盘价点 8 则盈亏平衡。点 8 和 9 不可以考虑作为信号，因为它们既不满足规则一，也不满足规则二。我们可以在点 10 (规则一) 买入; 我们也可以在收盘价点 11 获得 20 点利润，或在点 12 盈亏平衡。所有数字均四舍五入。

在最好的情况下，使用这种策略，我们可以产生 270 点的利润，这很令人印象深刻。同时，在指定的时间范围内有强烈的走势从而影响利润。在最坏的情况下，交易可能会导致盈亏平衡，这其实还不坏。

值得一提的是，当情况既符合规则一也符合规则二，我们需要在相同趋势中，等待一个代表趋势反转的行确认。

2. 等距通道，支撑与阻力线

另一种交易策略是运用三线突破图表进行技术分析。让我们看看图例. 7:





图例. 7 等距通道, 支撑与阻力线, GBPUSD H1, 时间范围自 01.03.2014 至 01.05.2014

在图例. 7 中您可以看到下降等距通道以红色线绘制，上升等距通道为蓝色，而支撑与阻力线以黑色绘制。很显然，所述第一阻力线正切入支撑线。

3. 蜡烛条形态

一个修改过的图表 (两线突破) 时间帧为 M30，货币对为 USDCAD，开始自 2013，看上去很有趣。



我们可以区分日本蜡烛条形态作为合理的信号 (图例. 8)。





图例. 8 修改的三线突破图表, USDCAD M30, 开始自 2013, 两线突破

在图表开始，我们可以看到反转形态 "Engulfing（吞噬）" 位于标记 1 之下。它由两根烛台组成: 红色和前面的蓝色。上升趋势线之后，市场走低到 2 号位置，是一个烛台反转形态 "Hammer (锤)"。在这个点上，市场改变方向。同样的情况出现在形态 3 处("Spinning Top -- 陀螺")。随后反转形态 "Kharami (孕育线)" (位置 4 ) 显示为烛条 4 以及它旁边的长阳线。形态 6 也由两根烛条组成 (形态 "Engulfing--吞噬") 但不像第一根类似模型，它令市场反方向翻转。

因此，可以得出结论，使用该指标分析是可以接受的，但它有这样的缺点，如信号较少，以及可能有显著的回撤。这一策略当然需要进一步发展。

4. 移动均线

局部修改，如添加移动均线，仅绘制线条，可为分析给与新的机会。



让我们看看图例. 9:





图例.9 分析移动均线, EURUSD H4, 三线突破图表, 经典构造, 自 01.01.2014 至 01.07.2014

在图例. 9 的上半部描绘了一幅给予最高价的经典构造图表，以及均线 (平均周期为 90, 最低价, 平滑平均)。图的下半部显示一个基于最低价的经典构造图表，以及均线 (平均周期为 90, 最高价, 平滑平均)。



所以，在图例. 9 的上半部分，均线可以被认为是支撑线，在下半部，与此相反，为阻力线。如果在两个图表中的价格均低于平均水平，则目前市场上呈下降趋势，此刻最好卖出。当价格上升到高于平均水平，此刻是时候买入。此策略的一个缺点是，它是只适用于长线交易。







结论

最后，我可以说，三线中断图表始终给出良好的信号，或者在最坏的情况下，也会导致盈亏平衡。实践证明，最好在一个长线趋势中应用，因此，我不建议在短线交易使用这种图表。如果任何人有关于如何使用它进行交易的新思路，我很乐意讨论它。

通常情况下，我试着来详细揭示代码。再次，若有任何扩展，返工或优化的想法，请为本文书写评论。