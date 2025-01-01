文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构指标常量价格常数 

价格常数

技术指标的计算要求价格价值和成交量价值，该计算将执行，有7个预先的标识符在ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE 项目中，以指定计算的期望价值基础。

ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE

ID

描述

PRICE_CLOSE

收盘价格

PRICE_OPEN

开盘价格

PRICE_HIGH

一个时期的最高价格

PRICE_LOW

一个时期的最低价格

PRICE_MEDIAN

中间值（高+低）/2

PRICE_TYPICAL

典型价格（高+低+收盘价）/3

PRICE_WEIGHTED

平均价格（高+低+收盘价格+开盘价格）/4

如果成交量用于计算，必要在 ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME 中列举出一两个值

ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME

ID

描述

VOLUME_TICK

赊欠成交量

VOLUME_REAL

交易成交量

iStochastic() 技术指标以两种方式计算使用：

  • 或者只以收盘价；
  • 或者以最高或最低价；

为计算选择必须变量，指定ENUM_STO_PRICE 计算中的一种值

ENUM_STO_PRICE

ID

描述

STO_LOWHIGH

基于最低价/最高价的计算

STO_CLOSECLOSE

基于开盘价/收盘价的计算

如果技术指标使用价格数据的计算，建立ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE类型，然后任何指标处理（内置在终端里或者使用者输入）都能用来输入价格序列。在此情况下，指标中零缓冲器的值会用来计算，这样就很容易使用另一指标建造该指标的值，自定义指标的处理需要调用 iCustom() 函数处理。

示例：

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2
//--- 输入函数
input int      RSIperiod=14;         // 计算RSI的周期 
input int      Smooth=8;             // 平滑RSI周期
input ENUM_MA_METHOD meth=MODE_SMMA// 修匀法
//---- 图 RSI
#property indicator_label1  "RSI"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//---- 图 RSI_Smoothed
#property indicator_label2  "RSI_Smoothed"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrNavy
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  1
//--- 指标缓冲区
double         RSIBuffer[];          // 这里存储 RSI值
double         RSI_SmoothedBuffer[]; //  RSI平滑值
int            RSIhandle;            // 处理 RSI 指标
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标初始化函数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- 指标缓冲区绘图indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,RSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,RSI_SmoothedBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"iRSI");
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//--- 
   RSIhandle=iRSI(NULL,0,RSIperiod,PRICE_CLOSE);
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 自定义指标重复函数                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                 const int prev_calculated,
                 const int begin,
                 const double &price[]
                 )
 
  {
//---  重置上一个错误值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 数组RSIBuffer []中获得 RSI 指标数据 
   int copied=CopyBuffer(RSIhandle,0,0,rates_total,RSIBuffer);
   if(copied<=0)
     {
      Print("Unable to copy the values of the indicator RSI. Error = ",
            GetLastError(),",  copied =",copied);
      return(0);
     }
//--- 创建使用RSI值的平均值的指标
   int RSI_MA_handle=iMA(NULL,0,Smooth,0,meth,RSIhandle);
   copied=CopyBuffer(RSI_MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,RSI_SmoothedBuffer);
   if(copied<=0)
     {
      Print("Unable to copy the smoothed indicator of RSI. Error = ",
            GetLastError(),",  copied =",copied);
      return(0);
     }
//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值
   return(rates_total);
  }

 