#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 2

//--- 输入函数

input int RSIperiod=14; // 计算RSI的周期

input int Smooth=8; // 平滑RSI周期

input ENUM_MA_METHOD meth=MODE_SMMA; // 修匀法

//---- 图 RSI

#property indicator_label1 "RSI"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 1

//---- 图 RSI_Smoothed

#property indicator_label2 "RSI_Smoothed"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color2 clrNavy

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 1

//--- 指标缓冲区

double RSIBuffer[]; // 这里存储 RSI值

double RSI_SmoothedBuffer[]; // RSI平滑值

int RSIhandle; // 处理 RSI 指标

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标初始化函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnInit()

{

//--- 指标缓冲区绘图indicator buffers mapping

SetIndexBuffer(0,RSIBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,RSI_SmoothedBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"iRSI");

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);

//---

RSIhandle=iRSI(NULL,0,RSIperiod,PRICE_CLOSE);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 自定义指标重复函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const int begin,

const double &price[]

)



{

//--- 重置上一个错误值

ResetLastError();

//--- 数组RSIBuffer []中获得 RSI 指标数据

int copied=CopyBuffer(RSIhandle,0,0,rates_total,RSIBuffer);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Unable to copy the values of the indicator RSI. Error = ",

GetLastError(),", copied =",copied);

return(0);

}

//--- 创建使用RSI值的平均值的指标

int RSI_MA_handle=iMA(NULL,0,Smooth,0,meth,RSIhandle);

copied=CopyBuffer(RSI_MA_handle,0,0,rates_total,RSI_SmoothedBuffer);

if(copied<=0)

{

Print("Unable to copy the smoothed indicator of RSI. Error = ",

GetLastError(),", copied =",copied);

return(0);

}

//--- 为下次调用返回prev_calculated值

return(rates_total);

}