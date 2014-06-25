用于 Renko 制图的指标

介绍

文章 点数图指标 和 Kagi 制图指标 描述了 点数图 和 "Kagi" 指标制图的原理。让我们来学习一种创建 图表的编程方式。

这个名字 "Renko" 是来自日本的一个词 "红砖"，一种砖块。Renko 图表由一系列价格波动确定的砖块构建。当价格上涨, 一块向上的砖块放置在图表中, 当下跌则加一块向下的砖块。"Renko" 在日语中是 "步调缓慢" 的意思。此 Renko 图表大概是在 19 世纪出现在日本的某处。在美国和欧洲首次听到它，是在 1994，由 Steeve Nison 发表在他的书中 Beyond Candlesticks: New Japanese Charting Techniques - 超越蜡烛条: 新日本制图技术揭密。

此 Renko 图表如以上提及的那样，忽略了时间线，并只关注价格走势。不像点数图图表, 此 Renko 在新柱线中放置一块 "砖块" (在新的垂直平面), 其余的, 它们有通用创建方法: "砖块" 尺寸 ("点", "轮廓") 已经固定, 价格分析以及内在轮廓都用同样方式制作。

所以, Renko 图表是一组垂直柱线 ("砖块")。白色 (空心) 砖块用在趋势向上的时候, 而黑色 (实心) 砖块用在趋势下降时。构建由价格行为调整。取周期当前价格，与前一块砖的最高和最低比较 (白色或黑色)。如果股票收盘价高于它的开盘价, 绘制一块空心 (白色) 砖，其呈现出的实体底部是开盘价，实体顶部是收盘价。如果股票收盘价低于它的开盘价, 绘制一块实心 (黑色) 砖，其呈现出的实体顶部是开盘价，实体底部是收盘价。

图表的首块砖，依据价格行为绘制, 其柱线的开盘价取自前一块砖的最大最小值。

一个标准 Renko 图表的例子, 图例. 1:

图例. 1. 一个标准 Renko 图表的例

1. 制图例子

一个 Renko 图表是在收盘价的基础上绘制。首先, 选择时间帧和箱体尺寸。

在本例中使用 EURUSD (H4 时间帧), 以及一个 30 点的箱体尺寸。此 Renko 制图的结果从 03.01.2014 至 31.01.2014 (一个月左右) 显示在图例. 2 中, 在左边, 是给定时间帧的图表 (此处您可以看到砖块的水平延伸线), 在右边, 是 Renko 图表的结果:





图例.2. 此为 Renko 绘图结果 EURUSD (H4, 箱体是 30 点)

让我们贴近观察图表原理。在图例. 2 中红色水平线根据价格的变化（30 点）显示每块砖的尺寸, 蓝色则指示感兴趣的实际日期。

如您图中所见，在 03.01.2014 结束时，一个蜡烛条的收盘价低于 1.3591，之前定义的价格范围 (红色水平线) 处于 1.3589 (标记价格), 因此在图表中创建一块向下的砖块。

之后价格横盘 (它并未收盘低于 1.3561 或高于 1.3651), 它开盘直到 20:00 10.01.2014 (蜡烛条创建在 16:00) 并收盘于 (高于 1.3651 标记价格) at 1.3663 (标记价格)。之后价格在 20:00 14.01.2014 (蜡烛条开盘于 16:00) 再次变为横盘, 此时它已经超越价格范围, 创建一块新砖并收盘于 1.3684。

然后您可以看到一个下探，价格四次突破图表的下降范围。在 12:00 23.01.2014 (蜡烛条开盘于 08:00) 此处一个向上突破两个价格范围, 反过来, 两块砖收盘于 1.3639。第一块砖清楚可见, 第二块砖则拉成一条长的垂直线 (由于和第一块砖并行开盘)。进一步构造则继续同样的原则。

2. Renko 绘图原理

当开发此指标时，所有函数均被尽可能的独立实现。其中一个主要的目的是最大限度地提高指标的潜能，更容易地进行市场分析。

计算并非在当前时间帧中进行, 即，时间帧是设置中被选择的, 并且不论指标在哪个时间帧启动, 它都显示设置的数据。它可以通过复制获取周期的数据至分离的缓存区数组来实现，之后进行计算，并填充指标输出缓冲器。

标准 Renko 图表构建于收盘价, 然而, 开盘价, 最高价, 最低价数值也用于改进分析。

由于在 Renko 图表中砖块的大小近似，比较有用的是了解更多动态的强烈价格行为驱动的市场点 (在少数砖块中)。出于这个目的，在砖块中有一个 (禁止的) 指示呈现一个小的垂直影线 (像 日本蜡烛条) , 表示选择时间帧柱线的最后一块砖的级别是升高或降低。

可以在主图之上构建 ZigZag，用来扩展图形分析。

图例. 3 展示指标的完整功能:

图例 3. 此指标用于 EURUSD 图表 (日线, 步长是 25 点)





3. 指标代码和算法

指标代码相当庞大，它由 900 行构造。如前所述，函数的最大化分离，可能对理解算法变得复杂。一些来自以前文章的函数将作为基础。若在某些方面有误解，你可以参考 Kagi 制图建设指标 或者你可以给我发电子邮件。

每个函数的代码都将在文章中解释。所有函数均将顺便描述。

3.1. 指标输入参数

此 Renko 指标是不同颜色向上或向下砖块的范围。这个构造类型需要五个缓存区组合到一个 "彩色蜡烛条" 图形构造。剩下的四个缓冲区收集计算指标所需的数据。

取输入参数 (25), 分成组。

step - 砖块尺寸或步长;

- 砖块尺寸或步长; type_step - 步长类型, 按点数或百分比 (后者的计算依据当前价);

- 步长类型, 按点数或百分比 (后者的计算依据当前价); magic_numb - 需要魔幻数字来分隔图形对象，并用于从图表中删除它们;

- 需要魔幻数字来分隔图形对象，并用于从图表中删除它们; levels_number - 级别 (0- 无级别) 用来在指标窗口中分隔砖块;

- 级别 (0- 无级别) 用来在指标窗口中分隔砖块; levels_color - 指标窗口中的级别颜色

- 指标窗口中的级别颜色 time_frame - 用来设置图表构建周期 (分析周期);

- 用来设置图表构建周期 (分析周期); time_redraw - 图表更新时间;

- 图表更新时间; first_date_start - 开始时间;

- 开始时间; type_price - 价格构造类型: 收盘价 - 标准方法基于收盘价; 开盘价 - 开盘价格; 最高价 - 最大价格 以及 最低价 - 最小价格;

- 价格构造类型: 收盘价 - 标准方法基于收盘价; 开盘价 - 开盘价格; 最高价 - 最大价格 以及 最低价 - 最小价格; shadow_print - 如果您设置选项 true, 阴影表示致使砖块开盘的最大或最小价格;

- 如果您设置选项 true, 阴影表示致使砖块开盘的最大或最小价格; filter_number - 用于图表反转的砖块值 (一个额外选项负责反转图表所需的砖块数量);

- 用于图表反转的砖块值 (一个额外选项负责反转图表所需的砖块数量); zig_zag - 用于在主图表上绘制 ZigZags (在主图表上额外绘制，以便于分析或者图表更新);

- 用于在主图表上绘制 ZigZags (在主图表上额外绘制，以便于分析或者图表更新); zig_zag_shadow - 用于根据最大和最小价格绘制 ZigZags (使用最接近的最大和最小价格来构建 zigzags 的端点);

- 用于根据最大和最小价格绘制 ZigZags (使用最接近的最大和最小价格来构建 zigzags 的端点); zig_zag_width - ZigZag 的线宽;

- ZigZag 的线宽; zig_zag_color_up - ZigZag 上行线颜色;

- ZigZag 上行线颜色; zig_zag_color_down - ZigZag 下行线颜色;

- ZigZag 下行线颜色; square_draw - 用来在主图表上画砖块 (在此模式中您可以看到已开砖块的价格走势);

- 用来在主图表上画砖块 (在此模式中您可以看到已开砖块的价格走势); square_color_up - 上行砖块颜色;

- 上行砖块颜色; square_color_down - 下行砖块颜色;

- 下行砖块颜色; square_fill - 砖块着色;

- 砖块着色; square_width - 主图表中砖线宽度;

- 主图表中砖线宽度; frame_draw - 用于绘制砖的边界 (此额外选项很少使用);

- 用于绘制砖的边界 (此额外选项很少使用); frame_width - 砖线宽度;

- 砖线宽度; frame_color_up - 上行砖块边界颜色;

- 上行砖块边界颜色; frame_color_down - 下行砖块边界颜色.

然后，代码声明缓冲区：五个主要的缓冲区用于图形绘制，其余四个用于保存设计和计算的数据。Price[] - 保存复制价格的缓存区，用来构建, Date[] - 保存复制数据的缓存区，用来在主图表上绘图, Price_high[] 和 Price_low[] - 保存最大最小数值的缓存区，用来在主图表上绘制 ZigZags。

在计算缓存区数组和辅助函数之后，声明变量: unc_draw_renko, func_draw_zig_zag, func_draw_renko_main_chart。它们将会在稍后解释。

#property copyright "Azotskiy Aktiniy ICQ:695710750" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Aktiniy" #property version "1.00" #property description "Auto Build Chart Renko" #property description " " #property description "This indicator used to draw Renko chart in the indicator window, and in the main chart window" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 9 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_label1 "RENKO" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_color1 clrRed , clrBlue , C'0,0,0' , C'0,0,0' , C'0,0,0' , C'0,0,0' , C'0,0,0' , C'0,0,0' #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 enum type_step_renko { point= 0 , percent= 1 , }; enum type_price_renko { close= 0 , open= 1 , high= 2 , low= 3 , }; input double step= 10 ; input type_step_renko type_step=point; input long magic_numb= 65758473787389 ; input int levels_number= 1000 ; input color levels_color= clrLavender ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES time_frame= PERIOD_CURRENT ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES time_redraw= PERIOD_M1 ; input datetime first_date_start= D'2013.09.13 00:00:00' ; input type_price_renko type_price=close; input bool shadow_print= true ; input int filter_number= 0 ; input bool zig_zag= true ; input bool zig_zag_shadow= true ; input int zig_zag_width= 2 ; input color zig_zag_color_up= clrBlue ; input color zig_zag_color_down= clrRed ; input bool square_draw= true ; input color square_color_up= clrBlue ; input color square_color_down= clrRed ; input bool square_fill= true ; input int square_width= 2 ; input bool frame_draw= true ; input int frame_width= 2 ; input color frame_color_up= clrBlue ; input color frame_color_down= clrRed ; double RENKO_open[]; double RENKO_high[]; double RENKO_low[]; double RENKO_close[]; double RENKO_color[]; double Price[]; double Date[]; double Price_high[]; double Price_low[]; double up_price[]; double down_price[]; char type_box[]; datetime time_box[]; double shadow_up[]; double shadow_down[]; int number_id[]; int obj= 0 ; int a= 0 ; int bars; datetime date_stop; datetime date_start; bool date_change;

3.2. 指标初始化

指标缓存区与一维数组的绑定，寻址方式，如同时间序列，设置在 INDICATOR_DATA 和 INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX 缓存区。其余动态数组的寻址 (Price[], Date[], Price_high[], Price_low[]) 没有变化, 因为它们仅用来保存数据。

其设置的数值也不会被显示在图表上。之后分配指标名称, 设置显示精度，禁止显示当前指标数值。

之后分配 date_start 变量数值 (开始计算日期)。这个分配给变量的数值，如果会加重指标负担，则不使用输入值。开始日期将被修正并通告。开始时间的分析函数或 "func_calc_date_start" 将对时间进行校正。

int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,RENKO_open, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (RENKO_open, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,RENKO_high, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (RENKO_high, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,RENKO_low, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (RENKO_low, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,RENKO_close, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (RENKO_close, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,RENKO_color, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); ArraySetAsSeries (RENKO_color, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,Price, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,Date, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,Price_high, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 8 ,Price_low, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0 ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "ABCR " + IntegerToString (magic_numb)); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA , false ); date_start=first_date_start; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

3.3. 分析计算开始日期的函数

此函数很小并且主要由循环组成。这里只有两个输入参数 - 初始设置开始日期，以及计算结束日期 (当前日期)。开始日期将被函数改变，并显示答案。

函数体从测量接收缓存区数组开始 (所有缓存区有相同尺寸，等于选定时间帧的柱线数量)。之后测量出被选择的时间帧的柱线数量。

在循环条件中比较被选择的时间帧的柱线数量和缓存区数组尺寸。如果您有较多的柱线，即，它们不能全部被放进缓存区数组, 则获取的时间缩短十天，意思是说分析开始日期加入十天。继续此步，直到缓存区数组不能包括所有柱线数据。函数返回计算日期。

datetime func_calc_date_start( datetime input_data_start, datetime data_stop) { int Array_Size= ArraySize (Price); int Bars_Size= Bars ( _Symbol ,time_frame,input_data_start,data_stop); for (;Bars_Size>Array_Size;input_data_start+= 864000 ) { Bars_Size= Bars ( _Symbol ,time_frame,input_data_start,data_stop); } return (input_data_start); }

3.4. 数据复制函数

首先, 数据的复制经过复制函数 (func_copy_price 和 func_copy_date)。

让我们来研究复制函数价格或func_copy_price,它可以让您在数组中复制规定时间帧，规定周期的开盘价，收盘价，最高价和最低价。在成功复制后，函数返回 "true"。

函数开始初始化为 false 值, 之后一个复制数据的变量被初始化为负值。一个通用数组 price_interim[] 保存临时复制数据，并且声明 bars_to_copy 变量来保护复制数据。

此外，函数重置早前声明的变量来保存复制数据，计算时间帧的柱线数量，并且根据选择价格(0-收盘价，1-开盘价，2-最高价，3-最低价)，以及一个 switch 语句，分配之前复制数据的 bars_copied 变量的值。之后计算复制的数据数量。如果数据以前复制过, 则最后的复制柱线信息被删除以保护图表上的变化。

根据开关复制所需价格数据至 price_interim[] 时间数组。再之后，检查复制结果并根据开关填充复制数据变量。

bool func_copy_price( double &result_array[], ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, datetime data_start, datetime data_stop, char price_type) { int x= false ; int result_copy=- 1 ; static double price_interim[]; static int bars_to_copy; static int bars_copied_0; static int bars_copied_1; static int bars_copied_2; static int bars_copied_3; static int bars_copied; if (date_change== true ) { ZeroMemory (price_interim); ZeroMemory (bars_to_copy); ZeroMemory (bars_copied_0); ZeroMemory (bars_copied_1); ZeroMemory (bars_copied_2); ZeroMemory (bars_copied_3); ZeroMemory (bars_copied); } bars_to_copy= Bars ( _Symbol ,period,data_start,data_stop); switch (price_type) { case 0 : bars_copied=bars_copied_0; break ; case 1 : bars_copied=bars_copied_1; break ; case 2 : bars_copied=bars_copied_2; break ; case 3 : bars_copied=bars_copied_3; break ; } bars_to_copy-=bars_copied; if (bars_copied!= 0 ) { bars_copied--; bars_to_copy++; } ArrayResize (price_interim,bars_to_copy); switch (price_type) { case 0 : { result_copy= CopyClose ( _Symbol ,period, 0 ,bars_to_copy,price_interim); } break ; case 1 : { result_copy= CopyOpen ( _Symbol ,period, 0 ,bars_to_copy,price_interim); } break ; case 2 : { result_copy= CopyHigh ( _Symbol ,period, 0 ,bars_to_copy,price_interim); } break ; case 3 : { result_copy= CopyLow ( _Symbol ,period, 0 ,bars_to_copy,price_interim); } break ; } if (result_copy!=- 1 ) { ArrayCopy (result_array,price_interim,bars_copied, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); x= true ; bars_copied+=result_copy; } switch (price_type) { case 0 : bars_copied_0=bars_copied; break ; case 1 : bars_copied_1=bars_copied; break ; case 2 : bars_copied_2=bars_copied; break ; case 3 : bars_copied_3=bars_copied; break ; } return (x); }

"func_copy_date" 或日期复制函数。函数代码与上述提及的单元类似, 不同之处仅在于复制数据的类型。

bool func_copy_date( double &result_array[], ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, datetime data_start, datetime data_stop) { int x= false ; int result_copy=- 1 ; static datetime time_interim[]; static int bars_to_copy; static int bars_copied; if (date_change== true ) { ZeroMemory (time_interim); ZeroMemory (bars_to_copy); ZeroMemory (bars_copied); } bars_to_copy= Bars ( _Symbol ,period,data_start,data_stop); bars_to_copy-=bars_copied; if (bars_copied!= 0 ) { bars_copied--; bars_to_copy++; } ArrayResize (time_interim,bars_to_copy); result_copy= CopyTime ( _Symbol ,period, 0 ,bars_to_copy,time_interim); if (result_copy!=- 1 ) { ArrayCopy (result_array,time_interim,bars_copied, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ); x= true ; bars_copied+=result_copy; } return (x); }

3.5. 砖块计算

正如您在指标参数中所见, 一块砖的尺寸可以设为点数或当前价格百分比两者之一。点数是固定植，但如何用百分比计算?为了这个目的，有了这个 "func_calc_dorstep" 砖块计算函数。

这里有三个输入参数: 当前价格 (用于计算价格百分比, 若砖块尺寸为百分比), 计算方法 (点数或百分比), 以及步长尺寸 (设置的数值可以是百分比或点数)。

在函数开始，变量 answer 初始化为双精度类型，并根据条件选择的计算方法分配点数。之后 answer 变量转换为整数类型，并只保留整数部分。

int func_calc_dorstep( double price, char type_doorstep, double doorstep) { double x= 0 ; if (type_doorstep== 0 ) { x=doorstep; } if (type_doorstep== 1 ) { x=price/ _Point *doorstep/ 100 ; } return (( int )x); }

3.6. 主函数 - Renko 图表

Renko 图表主函数 - "func_draw_renko"。此函数负责图形缓存区 (指标缓存区) 以及计算填充缓存区数组。计算缓存区保存每块砖的信息。

函数的输入参数是价格数据数组和柱线构造日期。这里您可以发现有关步长及它的参数的信息, 反转滤波器和阴影绘制的参数。

此函数可以分隔为两部分: 一部分计算砖块数量，另一部分计算图形缓存区填充。

开始时，函数缓存区被置为开关关闭的空箱。稍后辅助变量进入: "doorstep_now" 变量用于步长 (用来改变百分比步长的尺寸), "point_go" 保存自上次建立的砖块的距离信息, "a" 变量用于砖块计算, "up_price_calc" 和 "down_price_calc" - 最后分析的最高和最低价, "type_box_calc" - 最后分析的砖块类型 (上或下)。

函数的两部分都由循环组成, 第二部分完成第一部分。分析过程详情。

第一循环处理所有复制数值, "bars" 值负责复制数据数量 (它在 "func_concolidation" 函数中计算, 稍后研究)。此外，在函数循环开始计算砖块尺寸。由于每根柱线都有不同的收盘价，如果使用百分比步长，每根柱线应分别计算。

有条件的 if 语句检查价格方向，而价格却要通过一个或多个步距。在价格移动方向确定后，检查以前的运动 (最后一块砖) 的条件。这样做是因为指标参数包括过滤器参数 (需要反转的砖块数量)。所有条件检查后循环开始, 它作为砖块被处理多次, 来表现当前价格走势。

显示的柱线被计算, 计算缓存区数组尺寸改变, 且它们被重置。这之后, 前几个 (在第一次比较中使用) 计算数组被分配一次值。

如果最大可能的显示柱线少于可能的砖块数量, 额外砖块被计算, 并显示最低值的消息。这样做是为了防止图表的显示错误。

砖块数量变量在主循环开始时重置。不像以前的循环，主循环也负责填充计算缓存区数组，且砖块计数器重置。

在函数结尾图形缓存区被填充。

void func_draw_renko( double &price[], double &date[], int number_filter, bool draw_shadow, char type_doorstep, double doorstep) { ZeroMemory (RENKO_close); ZeroMemory (RENKO_color); ZeroMemory (RENKO_high); ZeroMemory (RENKO_low); ZeroMemory (RENKO_open); int doorstep_now; int point_go; a= 0 ; double up_price_calc=price[ 0 ]; double down_price_calc=price[ 0 ]; char type_box_calc= 0 ; for ( int z= 0 ; z<bars; z++) { doorstep_now=func_calc_dorstep(price[z],type_doorstep,doorstep); if ((price[z]-up_price_calc)/ _Point >=doorstep_now) { point_go= int ((price[z]-up_price_calc)/ _Point ); if (type_box_calc== 1 || type_box_calc== 0 ) { for ( int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now) { a++; down_price_calc=up_price_calc; up_price_calc=down_price_calc+(doorstep_now* _Point ); type_box_calc= 1 ; } } if (type_box_calc==- 1 ) { if ((point_go/doorstep_now)>=number_filter) { for ( int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now) { a++; down_price_calc=up_price_calc; up_price_calc=down_price_calc+(doorstep_now* _Point ); type_box_calc= 1 ; } } } } if ((down_price_calc-price[z])/ _Point >=doorstep_now) { point_go= int ((down_price_calc-price[z])/ _Point ); if (type_box_calc==- 1 || type_box_calc== 0 ) { for ( int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now) { a++; up_price_calc=down_price_calc; down_price_calc=up_price_calc-(doorstep_now* _Point ); type_box_calc=- 1 ; } } if (type_box_calc== 1 ) { if ((point_go/doorstep_now)>=number_filter) { for ( int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now) { a++; up_price_calc=down_price_calc; down_price_calc=up_price_calc-(doorstep_now* _Point ); type_box_calc=- 1 ; } } } } } int b= Bars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT ); ArrayResize (up_price,b); ArrayResize (down_price,b); ArrayResize (type_box,b); ArrayResize (time_box,b); ArrayResize (shadow_up,b); ArrayResize (shadow_down,b); ArrayResize (number_id,b); ZeroMemory (up_price); ZeroMemory (down_price); ZeroMemory (type_box); ZeroMemory (time_box); ZeroMemory (shadow_up); ZeroMemory (shadow_down); ZeroMemory (number_id); up_price[ 0 ]=price[ 0 ]; down_price[ 0 ]=price[ 0 ]; type_box[ 0 ]= 0 ; int l=a-b; int turn_cycle=l/(b- 1 ); int turn_rest=( int ) MathMod (l,(b- 1 ))+ 2 ; int turn_var= 0 ; if (a>b) Alert ( "More bricks than can be placed on the chart, the step is small" ); a= 0 ; for ( int z= 0 ; z<bars; z++) { doorstep_now=func_calc_dorstep(price[z],type_doorstep,doorstep); if ((price[z]-up_price[a])/ _Point >=doorstep_now) { point_go= int ((price[z]-up_price[a])/ _Point ); if (type_box[a]== 1 || type_box[a]== 0 ) { for ( int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now) { a++; if ((a==b && turn_var<turn_cycle) || (turn_var==turn_cycle && turn_rest==a)) { up_price[ 0 ]=up_price[a- 1 ]; a= 1 ; turn_var++; } down_price[a]=up_price[a- 1 ]; up_price[a]=down_price[a]+(doorstep_now* _Point ); if (shadow_print== true ) shadow_up[a]=price[z]; else shadow_up[a]=up_price[a]; shadow_down[a]=down_price[a]; time_box[a]=( datetime )Date[z]; type_box[a]= 1 ; number_id[a]=z; } } if (type_box[a]==- 1 ) { if ((point_go/doorstep_now)>=number_filter) { for ( int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now) { a++; if ((a==b && turn_var<turn_cycle) || (turn_var==turn_cycle && turn_rest==a)) { up_price[ 0 ]=up_price[a- 1 ]; a= 1 ; turn_var++; } down_price[a]=up_price[a- 1 ]; up_price[a]=down_price[a]+(doorstep_now* _Point ); if (shadow_print== true ) shadow_up[a]=price[z]; else shadow_up[a]=up_price[a]; shadow_down[a]=down_price[a]; time_box[a]=( datetime )Date[z]; type_box[a]= 1 ; number_id[a]=z; } } } } if ((down_price[a]-price[z])/ _Point >=doorstep_now) { point_go= int ((down_price[a]-price[z])/ _Point ); if (type_box[a]==- 1 || type_box[a]== 0 ) { for ( int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now) { a++; if ((a==b && turn_var<turn_cycle) || (turn_var==turn_cycle && turn_rest==a)) { down_price[ 0 ]=down_price[a- 1 ]; a= 1 ; turn_var++; } up_price[a]=down_price[a- 1 ]; down_price[a]=up_price[a]-(doorstep_now* _Point ); if (shadow_print== true ) shadow_down[a]=price[z]; else shadow_down[a]=down_price[a]; shadow_up[a]=up_price[a]; time_box[a]=set the down shadow value]; type_box[a]=- 1 ; number_id[a]=z; } } if (type_box[a]== 1 ) { if ((point_go/doorstep_now)>=number_filter) { for ( int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now) { a++; if ((a==b && turn_var<turn_cycle) || (turn_var==turn_cycle && turn_rest==a)) { down_price[ 0 ]=down_price[a- 1 ]; a= 1 ; turn_var++; } up_price[a]=down_price[a- 1 ]; down_price[a]=up_price[a]-(doorstep_now* _Point ); if (shadow_print== true ) shadow_down[a]=price[z]; else shadow_down[a]=down_price[a]; shadow_up[a]=up_price[a]; time_box[a]=( datetime )Date[z]; type_box[a]=- 1 ; number_id[a]=z; } } } } } int y=a; for ( int z= 0 ; z<a; z++) { if (type_box[y]== 1 )RENKO_color[z]= 0 ; else RENKO_color[z]= 1 ; RENKO_open[z]=down_price[y]; RENKO_close[z]=up_price[y]; RENKO_high[z]=shadow_up[y]; RENKO_low[z]=shadow_down[y]; y--; } }

3.7. 创建 "趋势线" 和 "长方形" 图形对象的函数

创建 "趋势线" 图形对象函数 "func_create_trend_line" 和创建 "长方形" 图形对象函数 "func_create_square_or_rectangle" 基于参考 OBJ_RECTANGLE 和 OBJ_TREND 的所述数据。它们用于在 "Renko" 图表中创建图形对象，并在主图上建构 "ZigZag"。

void func_create_trend_line( string name, double price1, double price2, datetime time1, datetime time2, int width, color color_line) { ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_TREND , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,color_line); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT , false ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT , false ); }

void func_create_square_or_rectangle( string name, double price1, double price2, datetime time1, datetime time2, int width, color color_square, bool fill) { ObjectCreate ( 0 ,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE , 0 ,time1,price1,time2,price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,color_square); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_FILL ,fill); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,name, OBJPROP_BACK , false ); }

3.8. 在主图表上构造 "Renko"

由于使用了通用的计算缓冲器数组，Renko 绘图函数 "func_draw_renko_main_chart" 相当紧凑。

输入参数包括: 带边框的上行或下行砖块, 两类边框宽度 (第一个用于砖块, 第二个 - 用于它的边框), 三个显示选项 ( "砖块", 它们的颜色和边框)。

首先, 声明对象名称变量, 之后循环按照名称生成每个对象, 并根据之前砖块类型, "趋势线" 和 "长方形" 图形对象函数启动。参数取自计算缓存区数组。

void func_draw_renko_main_chart( color color_square_up, color color_square_down, color color_frame_up, color color_frame_down, int width_square, int width_frame, bool square, bool fill, bool frame) { string name_square; string name_frame; for ( int z= 2 ; z<=a; z++) { name_square= IntegerToString (magic_numb)+ "_Square_" + IntegerToString (z); name_frame= IntegerToString (magic_numb)+ "_Frame_" + IntegerToString (z); if (type_box[z]== 1 ) { if (square== true )func_create_square_or_rectangle(name_square,up_price[z],down_price[z],time_box[z- 1 ],time_box[z],width_square,color_square_up,fill); if (frame== true )func_create_square_or_rectangle(name_frame,up_price[z],down_price[z],time_box[z- 1 ],time_box[z],width_frame,color_frame_up, false ); } if (type_box[z]==- 1 ) { if (square== true )func_create_square_or_rectangle(name_square,up_price[z],down_price[z],time_box[z- 1 ],time_box[z],width_square,color_square_down,fill); if (frame== true )func_create_square_or_rectangle(name_frame,up_price[z],down_price[z],time_box[z- 1 ],time_box[z],width_frame,color_frame_down, false ); } } }

3.9. 主图上的 "ZigZag" 构造

接下来的一种补充指标是 "ZigZag" 制图函数 "func_draw_zig_zag"。

输入参数: 绘制方式 (最大或最小价格, 或图表上的点数), 线宽, 向上或向下的线颜色。

这个 "zig_zag_shadow" 参数改变可以在图 4 看到。如果 "true" 开关开, 指标在阴影点上绘制 "ZigZag" 线 (最大和最小价格), 在 "false" 选项, 则 "ZigZag" 线绘制在 "Renko" 最大和最小点上。





图例.4. 参数对 "zig_zag_shadow" 的影响 EURUSD, H1, 10 点。

为了构建 "趋势线" 对象，需要两点 (开始和结束)，两个变量作为价格参数，以及两个变量作为日期参数。依据初始砖块类型，If 条件语句设置第一个点。

循环构造所有对象。如您所见，分析循环从第二块砖开始启动，因为第一个点已经设置。之后 if 条件语句检查砖块类型 (价格行为)。对象名称变量被填充，依据移动变化，循环分裂。反过来，依据绘制方法，它被分割为两个变量。

如果它显示最大最小价格, Price_high[] 和 Price_low[] 数据数组搜索较近的最大和最小点。搜索受到最近柱线的限制。

如果它依据图表点数，数据从缓存区数组分配。

"趋势线" 构造函数被调用。函数结束分析并绘制 "ZigZag"。

void func_draw_zig_zag( bool price_shadow, int line_width, color line_color_up, color line_color_down) { double price_1= 0 ; double price_2= 0 ; datetime date_1= 0 ; datetime date_2= 0 ; if (type_box[ 1 ]== 1 )price_1=down_price[ 1 ]; if (type_box[ 1 ]==- 1 )price_1=up_price[ 1 ]; date_1=time_box[ 1 ]; int id= 0 ; int n= 0 ; string name_line; for ( int z= 2 ; z<=a; z++) { if (type_box[z]!=type_box[z- 1 ]) { n++; name_line= IntegerToString (magic_numb)+ "_Line_" + IntegerToString (n); if (type_box[z]== 1 ) { if (price_shadow== true ) { id=number_id[z- 1 ]; if ((id- 1 )> 0 && Price_low[id- 1 ]<Price_low[id])id--; if (Price_low[id+ 1 ]<Price_low[id])id++; price_2=Price_low[id]; date_2=( datetime )Date[id]; } else { price_2=down_price[z- 1 ]; date_2=time_box[z- 1 ]; } func_create_trend_line(name_line,price_1,price_2,date_1,date_2,line_width,line_color_down); price_1=price_2; date_1=date_2; } if (type_box[z]==- 1 ) { if (price_shadow== true ) { id=number_id[z- 1 ]; if ((id- 1 )> 0 && Price_high[id- 1 ]>Price_high[id])id--; if (Price_high[id+ 1 ]>Price_high[id])id++; price_2=Price_high[id]; date_2=( datetime )Date[id]; } else { price_2=up_price[z- 1 ]; date_2=time_box[z- 1 ]; } func_create_trend_line(name_line,price_1,price_2,date_1,date_2,line_width,line_color_up); price_1=price_2; date_1=date_2; } } } }

3.10. 删除之前创建的图形对象

魔幻数用于确定指标对象。它简化了在同一图表上启动若干指标并删除对象的过程。

下一个函数是删除对象 "func_delete_objects"。名称 (依赖对象设置: 趋势线或长方形) 和对象数量是两个输入参数。函数选择已分配名称的对象并且删除对象。

void func_delete_objects( string name, int number) { string name_del; for ( int x= 0 ; x<=number; x++) { name_del=name+ IntegerToString (x); ObjectDelete ( 0 ,name_del); } }

函数整合所有功能，来删除所有指标创建的对象。

void func_all_delete() { obj= ObjectsTotal ( 0 ,- 1 ,- 1 ); func_delete_objects( IntegerToString (magic_numb)+ "_Line_" ,obj); func_delete_objects( IntegerToString (magic_numb)+ "_Square_" ,obj); func_delete_objects( IntegerToString (magic_numb)+ "_Frame_" ,obj); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }





3.11. 创建级别函数

此 "func_create_levels" 函数创建级别，在指标窗口中简化图表显示。它仅有两个输入参数: 创建级别数量和它们的颜色。

在函数体中 IndicatorSetInteger 用来设置显示级别的数量, 之后是每个级别的价格和颜色。

void func_create_levels( int level_number, color level_color) { IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELS ,level_number); int k= 0 ; if (a>level_number)k=a-level_number; for ( int z= 0 ;(z<=level_number && k<=a); z++,k++) { IndicatorSetDouble ( INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE ,z,up_price[k]); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR ,z,level_color); } }

3.12. 整合函数

此 "func_consolidation" 函数用来创建所有函数的整合。

函数调用所有可执行的函数。

void func_concolidation() { func_all_delete(); date_stop= TimeCurrent (); if ((bars= Bars ( _Symbol ,time_frame,date_start,date_stop))> ArraySize (Price)) { date_start=func_calc_date_start(date_start,date_stop); Alert ( "The initial date was changed due to the lack of the chart size" ); date_change= true ; bars= Bars ( _Symbol ,time_frame,date_start,date_stop); } bool result_copy_price=func_copy_price(Price,time_frame,date_start,date_stop,type_price); bool result_copy_date=func_copy_date(Date,time_frame,date_start,date_stop); if (result_copy_price= true && result_copy_date== true )date_change= false ; if (zig_zag_shadow== true ) { func_copy_price(Price_high,time_frame,date_start,date_stop, 2 ); func_copy_price(Price_low,time_frame,date_start,date_stop, 3 ); } func_draw_renko(Price,Date,filter_number,shadow_print,type_step,step); if (zig_zag== true )func_draw_zig_zag(zig_zag_shadow,zig_zag_width,zig_zag_color_up,zig_zag_color_down); func_draw_renko_main_chart(square_color_up,square_color_down,frame_color_up,frame_color_down,square_width,frame_width,square_draw,square_fill,frame_draw); func_create_levels(levels_number,levels_color); ChartRedraw ( 0 ); }

3.13. OnCalculate() 和 OnChartEvent() 函数

在处理 OnCalculate() 函数之前, 让我们先来看看 "func_new_bar" 函数，它用来分析新的柱线。

它的简化函数描述在 IsNewBar。

bool func_new_bar( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period_time) { static datetime old_times; bool res= false ; datetime new_time[ 1 ]; int copied= CopyTime ( _Symbol ,period_time, 0 , 1 ,new_time); if (copied> 0 ) { if (old_times!=new_time[ 0 ]) { if (old_times!= 0 ) res= true ; old_times=new_time[ 0 ]; } } return (res); }

当图表更新时，有一根新柱线被创建，此 OnCalculate() 函数开始整合所有函数。

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { if (func_new_bar(time_redraw)== true ) { func_concolidation(); } return (rates_total); }

此 OnChartEvent() 函数，通过按下 "C" 删除所有图形对象，按下 "R" 启动图表重画 (整合函数)。

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN ) { if (lparam== 82 ) { func_concolidation(); } if (lparam== 67 ) { func_all_delete(); } } }

3.14. OnDeinit() 函数

最后，是 OnDeinit() 函数。这个函数启动函数来删除指标的所有图形对象。

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { func_all_delete(); }

4. 在实践中使用 Renko 图表



Renko 图表是根据价格走势策略建立。

让我们从许多流行策略开始: 卖点在上行砖块开始下行，并且买点在相反情况。

如图例.5 所示:





图例.5. 标准 Renko 图表 (EURUSD H4, 20 点)

图例. 5 显示了六个入场点 (A,B,C,D,E,F)。

在 "A" 点，上行砖块变为下行砖块。

反转砖块如 (B,C,D) 点同样依次创建。然而，在 "E" 点创建了两块一个方向的砖，而且向下的阴影创建在相同级别。

在这种情况下，入场可能在 "E" 和 "F" 点。这不是一个成功的入场位置, 因为价格移动到反向, 类似的情况是在 "F" 点: 其中一个走势同样创建了两块砖。上行阴影是在同一级别。然而，伴随强烈走势，价格不应该改变方向。

言外之意，最有利的入场点，是当一个反转砖块 (注意阴影) 按照同一走势创建。如果两块砖在同时被创建, 这个入场点也许是不安全的。

在图表上附加的 "ZigZag" 指标可以用来分析图形。图例. 6 显示一些例子: 这个 "支撑" 和 "阻力" 线, 这个 "头与肩膀" 模型设置。







图例.6. 图形分析 (GBPUSD H4, 20 点)

该 "等距通道" 图形分析显示在图例. 7 中。

指标设为分析时间帧并且显示在四小时时间帧上。

如此设置可以让自定义跟随信号在一些时间帧并发, 亦即一个指标可以用在一个时间帧，而另一个用在第二个上。





图例.7. 分析 "等距通道" USDCHF, H4, 设置在 H1, 20 点。

图例. 8 在一个图表上呈现不同时间帧的又一个例子。

时序图表显示了可能的最近反转，四小时图删除无用信号，日线图确认长期趋势走势。





图例.8. 此 Renko 指标在 GBPUSD, H1, H4 和 D1

更多指标例子在图例. 9. 规则说: 在最接近的红砖之间建造上行线，与它们之间至少有一块蓝色的砖，并在创建低于线的砖之后卖出。

反之亦然: 在最接近的蓝砖之间建造下行线，与它们之间至少有一块红色的砖，并在创建高于线的砖之后买入。

提到的颜色则根据图例. 9。图例. 9. 蓝色和红色箭头标记画线的地方，大箭头标示卖和买的信号。

图例.9. 例子 GBPUSD, H4, 25 点 指标

结论



此 Renko 图表对于初学者和职业交易员都很有趣。许多年过去，然而，它依旧在市场中使用。

在这篇文章中我想提请您注意这个图表，并改进 Renko 图表分析。我尝试展示 Renko 图表的详细构建方法。

我很高兴研究新的想法，以及改进这个指标，也许在将来实现它们。这里有一些指标实现的方式, 您同样可以找到您自己的实现方法。

感谢您的关注！我希望您的交易成功，并实现新的交易策略。