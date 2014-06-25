MetaTrader 5 / 示例
用于 Renko 制图的指标

用于 Renko 制图的指标

介绍

文章 点数图指标Kagi 制图指标 描述了 点数图"Kagi" 指标制图的原理。让我们来学习一种创建 图表的编程方式。

这个名字 "Renko" 是来自日本的一个词 "红砖"，一种砖块。Renko 图表由一系列价格波动确定的砖块构建。当价格上涨, 一块向上的砖块放置在图表中, 当下跌则加一块向下的砖块。"Renko" 在日语中是 "步调缓慢" 的意思。此 Renko 图表大概是在 19 世纪出现在日本的某处。在美国和欧洲首次听到它，是在 1994，由 Steeve Nison 发表在他的书中 Beyond Candlesticks: New Japanese Charting Techniques - 超越蜡烛条: 新日本制图技术揭密

此 Renko 图表如以上提及的那样，忽略了时间线，并只关注价格走势。不像点数图图表, 此 Renko 在新柱线中放置一块 "砖块" (在新的垂直平面), 其余的, 它们有通用创建方法: "砖块" 尺寸 ("点", "轮廓") 已经固定, 价格分析以及内在轮廓都用同样方式制作。

所以, Renko 图表是一组垂直柱线 ("砖块")。白色 (空心) 砖块用在趋势向上的时候, 而黑色 (实心) 砖块用在趋势下降时。构建由价格行为调整。取周期当前价格，与前一块砖的最高和最低比较 (白色或黑色)。如果股票收盘价高于它的开盘价, 绘制一块空心 (白色) 砖，其呈现出的实体底部是开盘价，实体顶部是收盘价。如果股票收盘价低于它的开盘价, 绘制一块实心 (黑色) 砖，其呈现出的实体顶部是开盘价，实体底部是收盘价。

图表的首块砖，依据价格行为绘制, 其柱线的开盘价取自前一块砖的最大最小值。

一个标准 Renko 图表的例子, 图例. 1:

图例. 1. 一个标准 Renko 图表的例

图例. 1. 一个标准 Renko 图表的例

1. 制图例子

一个 Renko 图表是在收盘价的基础上绘制。首先, 选择时间帧和箱体尺寸。

在本例中使用 EURUSD (H4 时间帧), 以及一个 30 点的箱体尺寸。此 Renko 制图的结果从 03.01.2014 至 31.01.2014 (一个月左右) 显示在图例. 2 中, 在左边, 是给定时间帧的图表 (此处您可以看到砖块的水平延伸线), 在右边, 是 Renko 图表的结果:


图例.2. 此为 Renko 绘图结果 EURUSD (H4, 箱体是 30 点) 

图例.2. 此为 Renko 绘图结果 EURUSD (H4, 箱体是 30 点)

让我们贴近观察图表原理。在图例. 2 中红色水平线根据价格的变化（30 点）显示每块砖的尺寸, 蓝色则指示感兴趣的实际日期。

如您图中所见，在 03.01.2014 结束时，一个蜡烛条的收盘价低于 1.3591，之前定义的价格范围 (红色水平线) 处于 1.3589 (标记价格), 因此在图表中创建一块向下的砖块。

之后价格横盘 (它并未收盘低于 1.3561 或高于 1.3651), 它开盘直到 20:00 10.01.2014 (蜡烛条创建在 16:00) 并收盘于 (高于 1.3651 标记价格) at 1.3663 (标记价格)。之后价格在 20:00 14.01.2014 (蜡烛条开盘于 16:00) 再次变为横盘, 此时它已经超越价格范围, 创建一块新砖并收盘于 1.3684。

然后您可以看到一个下探，价格四次突破图表的下降范围。在 12:00 23.01.2014 (蜡烛条开盘于 08:00) 此处一个向上突破两个价格范围, 反过来, 两块砖收盘于 1.3639。第一块砖清楚可见, 第二块砖则拉成一条长的垂直线 (由于和第一块砖并行开盘)。进一步构造则继续同样的原则。


2. Renko 绘图原理

当开发此指标时，所有函数均被尽可能的独立实现。其中一个主要的目的是最大限度地提高指标的潜能，更容易地进行市场分析。

计算并非在当前时间帧中进行, 即，时间帧是设置中被选择的, 并且不论指标在哪个时间帧启动, 它都显示设置的数据。它可以通过复制获取周期的数据至分离的缓存区数组来实现，之后进行计算，并填充指标输出缓冲器。

标准 Renko 图表构建于收盘价, 然而, 开盘价, 最高价, 最低价数值也用于改进分析。

由于在 Renko 图表中砖块的大小近似，比较有用的是了解更多动态的强烈价格行为驱动的市场点 (在少数砖块中)。出于这个目的，在砖块中有一个 (禁止的) 指示呈现一个小的垂直影线 (像 日本蜡烛条) , 表示选择时间帧柱线的最后一块砖的级别是升高或降低。

可以在主图之上构建 ZigZag，用来扩展图形分析。

图例. 3 展示指标的完整功能:

图例 3. 此指标用于 EURUSD 图表 (日线, 步长是 25 点)

图例 3. 此指标用于 EURUSD 图表 (日线, 步长是 25 点)


3. 指标代码和算法

指标代码相当庞大，它由 900 行构造。如前所述，函数的最大化分离，可能对理解算法变得复杂。一些来自以前文章的函数将作为基础。若在某些方面有误解，你可以参考 Kagi 制图建设指标 或者你可以给我发电子邮件。

每个函数的代码都将在文章中解释。所有函数均将顺便描述。

3.1. 指标输入参数

此 Renko 指标是不同颜色向上或向下砖块的范围。这个构造类型需要五个缓存区组合到一个 "彩色蜡烛条" 图形构造。剩下的四个缓冲区收集计算指标所需的数据。

取输入参数 (25), 分成组。

  • step - 砖块尺寸或步长;
  • type_step - 步长类型, 按点数或百分比 (后者的计算依据当前价);
  • magic_numb - 需要魔幻数字来分隔图形对象，并用于从图表中删除它们;
  • levels_number - 级别 (0- 无级别) 用来在指标窗口中分隔砖块;
  • levels_color - 指标窗口中的级别颜色
  • time_frame - 用来设置图表构建周期 (分析周期);
  • time_redraw - 图表更新时间;
  • first_date_start - 开始时间;
  • type_price - 价格构造类型: 收盘价 - 标准方法基于收盘价; 开盘价 - 开盘价格; 最高价 - 最大价格 以及 最低价 - 最小价格;
  • shadow_print - 如果您设置选项 true, 阴影表示致使砖块开盘的最大或最小价格;
  • filter_number - 用于图表反转的砖块值 (一个额外选项负责反转图表所需的砖块数量);
  • zig_zag - 用于在主图表上绘制 ZigZags (在主图表上额外绘制，以便于分析或者图表更新);
  • zig_zag_shadow - 用于根据最大和最小价格绘制 ZigZags (使用最接近的最大和最小价格来构建 zigzags 的端点);
  • zig_zag_width - ZigZag 的线宽;
  • zig_zag_color_up - ZigZag 上行线颜色;
  • zig_zag_color_down - ZigZag 下行线颜色;
  • square_draw - 用来在主图表上画砖块 (在此模式中您可以看到已开砖块的价格走势);
  • square_color_up - 上行砖块颜色;
  • square_color_down - 下行砖块颜色;
  • square_fill - 砖块着色;
  • square_width - 主图表中砖线宽度;
  • frame_draw - 用于绘制砖的边界 (此额外选项很少使用);
  • frame_width - 砖线宽度;
  • frame_color_up - 上行砖块边界颜色;
  • frame_color_down - 下行砖块边界颜色.

然后，代码声明缓冲区：五个主要的缓冲区用于图形绘制，其余四个用于保存设计和计算的数据。Price[] - 保存复制价格的缓存区，用来构建, Date[] - 保存复制数据的缓存区，用来在主图表上绘图, Price_high[] 和 Price_low[] - 保存最大最小数值的缓存区，用来在主图表上绘制 ZigZags。

在计算缓存区数组和辅助函数之后，声明变量: unc_draw_renko, func_draw_zig_zag, func_draw_renko_main_chart。它们将会在稍后解释。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         ABCR.mq5 |
//|                                   Azotskiy Aktiniy ICQ:695710750 |
//|                          https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Aktiniy |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- Auto Build Chart Renko
#property copyright "Azotskiy Aktiniy ICQ:695710750"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/Aktiniy"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Auto Build Chart Renko"
#property description "   "
#property description "This indicator used to draw Renko chart in the indicator window, and in the main chart window"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 9
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot RENKO
#property indicator_label1  "RENKO"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrBlue,C'0,0,0',C'0,0,0',C'0,0,0',C'0,0,0',C'0,0,0',C'0,0,0'
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  1
//--- construction method
enum type_step_renko
  {
   point=0,   // Point
   percent=1, // Percent
  };
//--- type of price
enum type_price_renko
  {
   close=0, // Close
   open=1,  // Open
   high=2,  // High
   low=3,   // Low
  };
//--- input parameters
input double           step=10;                                 // Step
input type_step_renko  type_step=point;                         // Type of step
input long             magic_numb=65758473787389;               // Magic number
input int              levels_number=1000;                      // Number of levels (0-no levels)
input color            levels_color=clrLavender;                // Color of levels
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  time_frame=PERIOD_CURRENT;               // Calculation period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  time_redraw=PERIOD_M1;                   // Chart redraw period
input datetime         first_date_start=D'2013.09.13 00:00:00'; // Start date
input type_price_renko type_price=close;                        // Price for construction
input bool             shadow_print=true;                       // Show shadows
input int              filter_number=0;                         // Bricks number needed to reversal
input bool             zig_zag=true;                            // Whether ZigZag should be drawn on the main chart
input bool             zig_zag_shadow=true;                     // Draw ZigZag at highs and lows of the price
input int              zig_zag_width=2;                         // ZigZag line width
input color            zig_zag_color_up=clrBlue;                // ZigZag up line color
input color            zig_zag_color_down=clrRed;               // ZigZag down line color
input bool             square_draw=true;                        // Whether bricks should be drawn on the main chart
input color            square_color_up=clrBlue;                 // Up brick color on the main chart
input color            square_color_down=clrRed;                // Down brick color on the main chart
input bool             square_fill=true;                        // Brick filling on the main chart
input int              square_width=2;                          // Brick line width on the main chart
input bool             frame_draw=true;                         // Whether to draw frames of the bricks
input int              frame_width=2;                           // Brick frame line width
input color            frame_color_up=clrBlue;                  // Up brick frames color
input color            frame_color_down=clrRed;                 // Down brick frames color
//--- indicator buffers
double         RENKO_open[];
double         RENKO_high[];
double         RENKO_low[];
double         RENKO_close[];
double         RENKO_color[];

double         Price[];      // copy price data to the buffer
double         Date[];       // copy data to the buffer
double         Price_high[]; // copy high prices to the buffer
double         Price_low[];  // copy low prices to the buffer
//--- calculation buffer arrays
double         up_price[];    // up brick price
double         down_price[];  // down brick price
char           type_box[];    // brick type (up, down)
datetime       time_box[];    // brick copy time
double         shadow_up[];   // up high price
double         shadow_down[]; // down low price
int            number_id[];   // Index of Price_high and Price_low arrays
//--- calculation global variables
int obj=0;           //variable for storing number of graphics objects
int a=0;             // variable to count bricks
int bars;            // number of bars
datetime date_stop;  // current data
datetime date_start; // start date variable, for calculations
bool date_change;    // variable for storing details about time changes

3.2. 指标初始化

指标缓存区与一维数组的绑定，寻址方式，如同时间序列，设置在 INDICATOR_DATAINDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX 缓存区。其余动态数组的寻址 (Price[], Date[], Price_high[], Price_low[]) 没有变化, 因为它们仅用来保存数据。

其设置的数值也不会被显示在图表上。之后分配指标名称, 设置显示精度，禁止显示当前指标数值。

之后分配 date_start 变量数值 (开始计算日期)。这个分配给变量的数值，如果会加重指标负担，则不使用输入值。开始日期将被修正并通告。开始时间的分析函数或 "func_calc_date_start" 将对时间进行校正。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,RENKO_open,INDICATOR_DATA);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RENKO_open,true);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,RENKO_high,INDICATOR_DATA);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RENKO_high,true);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,RENKO_low,INDICATOR_DATA);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RENKO_low,true);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,RENKO_close,INDICATOR_DATA);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RENKO_close,true);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,RENKO_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RENKO_color,true);
//---
   SetIndexBuffer(5,Price,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);      // initialize price buffer
   SetIndexBuffer(6,Date,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);       // initialize data buffer
   SetIndexBuffer(7,Price_high,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); // initialize high price
   SetIndexBuffer(8,Price_low,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);  // initialize low price
//--- set data which will not be drawn
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//--- set the indicator appearance
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"ABCR "+IntegerToString(magic_numb)); // indicator name
//--- display accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits);
//--- prohibit display of the results of the indicator current values
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false);
//--- assign start date variable value
   date_start=first_date_start;
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

3.3. 分析计算开始日期的函数

此函数很小并且主要由循环组成。这里只有两个输入参数 - 初始设置开始日期，以及计算结束日期 (当前日期)。开始日期将被函数改变，并显示答案。

函数体从测量接收缓存区数组开始 (所有缓存区有相同尺寸，等于选定时间帧的柱线数量)。之后测量出被选择的时间帧的柱线数量。

在循环条件中比较被选择的时间帧的柱线数量和缓存区数组尺寸。如果您有较多的柱线，即，它们不能全部被放进缓存区数组, 则获取的时间缩短十天，意思是说分析开始日期加入十天。继续此步，直到缓存区数组不能包括所有柱线数据。函数返回计算日期。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Calculate Date Start                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime func_calc_date_start(datetime input_data_start,// initially start date set
                              datetime data_stop)       // calculation end date (current date)
//---
  {
   int Array_Size=ArraySize(Price);
   int Bars_Size=Bars(_Symbol,time_frame,input_data_start,data_stop);
   for(;Bars_Size>Array_Size;input_data_start+=864000) // 864000 = 10 days
     {
      Bars_Size=Bars(_Symbol,time_frame,input_data_start,data_stop);
     }
   return(input_data_start);
//---
  }

3.4. 数据复制函数

首先, 数据的复制经过复制函数 (func_copy_price 和 func_copy_date)。

让我们来研究复制函数价格或func_copy_price,它可以让您在数组中复制规定时间帧，规定周期的开盘价，收盘价，最高价和最低价。在成功复制后，函数返回 "true"。

函数开始初始化为 false 值, 之后一个复制数据的变量被初始化为负值。一个通用数组 price_interim[] 保存临时复制数据，并且声明 bars_to_copy 变量来保护复制数据。

此外，函数重置早前声明的变量来保存复制数据，计算时间帧的柱线数量，并且根据选择价格(0-收盘价，1-开盘价，2-最高价，3-最低价)，以及一个 switch 语句，分配之前复制数据的 bars_copied 变量的值。之后计算复制的数据数量。如果数据以前复制过, 则最后的复制柱线信息被删除以保护图表上的变化。

根据开关复制所需价格数据至 price_interim[] 时间数组。再之后，检查复制结果并根据开关填充复制数据变量。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Copy Price                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool func_copy_price(double &result_array[],
                     ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,// Timeframe
                     datetime data_start,
                     datetime data_stop,
                     char price_type) // 0-Close, 1-Open, 2-High, 3-Low
  {
//---
   int x=false;        // Variable for answering
   int result_copy=-1; // copied data number
//---
   static double price_interim[]; // Temporal dynamic array for storing copied data
   static int bars_to_copy;       // number of bars to copy
   static int bars_copied_0;      // number of copied bars from Close start date
   static int bars_copied_1;      // number of copied bars from Open start date
   static int bars_copied_2;      // number of copied bars from High start date
   static int bars_copied_3;      // number of copied bars from Low start date
   static int bars_copied;        // number of copied bars from the common variable start date
//--- variables reset due to changes in a start date
   if(date_change==true)
     {
      ZeroMemory(price_interim);
      ZeroMemory(bars_to_copy);
      ZeroMemory(bars_copied_0);
      ZeroMemory(bars_copied_1);
      ZeroMemory(bars_copied_2);
      ZeroMemory(bars_copied_3);
      ZeroMemory(bars_copied);
     }
//--- get an information about the current bars number on the timeframe
   bars_to_copy=Bars(_Symbol,period,data_start,data_stop);
//--- assign a copied function value to a common variable
   switch(price_type)
     {
      case 0:
         //--- Close
         bars_copied=bars_copied_0;
         break;
      case 1:
         //--- Open
         bars_copied=bars_copied_1;
         break;
      case 2:
         //--- High
         bars_copied=bars_copied_2;
         break;
      case 3:
         //--- Low
         bars_copied=bars_copied_3;
         break;
     }
//--- calculate number of bars required to be copied
   bars_to_copy-=bars_copied; 
//--- if it is not the first time the data has been copied
   if(bars_copied!=0) 
     {
      bars_copied--;
      bars_to_copy++;
     }
//--- change the size of the recieving array
   ArrayResize(price_interim,bars_to_copy); 
//--- copy data to the recieving array
   switch(price_type)
     {
      case 0:
         //--- Close
        {
         result_copy=CopyClose(_Symbol,period,0,bars_to_copy,price_interim);
        }
      break;
      case 1:
         //--- Open
        {
         result_copy=CopyOpen(_Symbol,period,0,bars_to_copy,price_interim);
        }
      break;
      case 2:
         //--- High
        {
         result_copy=CopyHigh(_Symbol,period,0,bars_to_copy,price_interim);
        }
      break;
      case 3:
         //--- Low
        {
         result_copy=CopyLow(_Symbol,period,0,bars_to_copy,price_interim);
        }
      break;
     }
//--- check the result of data copying
   if(result_copy!=-1) // if copying to the intermediate array is successful
     {
      ArrayCopy(result_array,price_interim,bars_copied,0,WHOLE_ARRAY); // copy the data from the temporary array to the main one
      x=true;                   // assign the positive answer to the function
      bars_copied+=result_copy; // increase the value of the processed data
     }
//--- return the information about the processed data with one of the copied variables
   switch(price_type)
     {
      case 0:
         //--- Close
         bars_copied_0=bars_copied;
         break;
      case 1:
         //--- Open
         bars_copied_1=bars_copied;
         break;
      case 2:
         //--- High
         bars_copied_2=bars_copied;
         break;
      case 3:
         //--- Low
         bars_copied_3=bars_copied;
         break;
     }
//---
   return(x);
  }

 "func_copy_date" 或日期复制函数。函数代码与上述提及的单元类似, 不同之处仅在于复制数据的类型。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Copy Date                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool func_copy_date(double &result_array[],
                    ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,// timeframe
                    datetime data_start,
                    datetime data_stop)
  {
//---
   int x=false;                    // variable for answer
   int result_copy=-1;             // number of copied data
   static datetime time_interim[]; // temporaty dynamic array for storing the copied data
   static int bars_to_copy;        // bars number required to be copied
   static int bars_copied;         // copied bars with start date
//--- variables reset due to the start date change
   if(date_change==true)
     {
      ZeroMemory(time_interim);
      ZeroMemory(bars_to_copy);
      ZeroMemory(bars_copied);
     }
//---
   bars_to_copy=Bars(_Symbol,period,data_start,data_stop); // Find out the current number of bars on the time interval
   bars_to_copy-=bars_copied; // Calculate the number of bars to be copied
//---
   if(bars_copied!=0) // If it is not the first time the data has been copied
     {
      bars_copied--;
      bars_to_copy++;
     }
//---
   ArrayResize(time_interim,bars_to_copy); // Change the size of the receiving array
   result_copy=CopyTime(_Symbol,period,0,bars_to_copy,time_interim);
//---
   if(result_copy!=-1) // If copying to the intermediate array is successful
     {
      ArrayCopy(result_array,time_interim,bars_copied,0,WHOLE_ARRAY); // Copy the data from the temporary array to the main one
      x=true; // assign the positive answer to the function
      bars_copied+=result_copy; // Increase the value of the processed data
     }
//---
   return(x);
  }

3.5. 砖块计算

正如您在指标参数中所见, 一块砖的尺寸可以设为点数或当前价格百分比两者之一。点数是固定植，但如何用百分比计算?为了这个目的，有了这个 "func_calc_dorstep" 砖块计算函数。

这里有三个输入参数: 当前价格 (用于计算价格百分比, 若砖块尺寸为百分比), 计算方法 (点数或百分比), 以及步长尺寸 (设置的数值可以是百分比或点数)。

在函数开始，变量 answer 初始化为双精度类型，并根据条件选择的计算方法分配点数。之后 answer 变量转换为整数类型，并只保留整数部分。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Calculate Doorstep                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int func_calc_dorstep(double price,      // price
                      char type_doorstep,// step type
                      double doorstep)   // step
  {
   double x=0;          // variable for answer

   if(type_doorstep==0) // If the calculation is to be performed in points
     {
      x=doorstep;
     }

   if(type_doorstep==1) // If the calculation is to be performed in percentage
     {
      x=price/_Point*doorstep/100;
     }

   return((int)x);
  }

3.6. 主函数 - Renko 图表

Renko 图表主函数 - "func_draw_renko"。此函数负责图形缓存区 (指标缓存区) 以及计算填充缓存区数组。计算缓存区保存每块砖的信息。

函数的输入参数是价格数据数组和柱线构造日期。这里您可以发现有关步长及它的参数的信息, 反转滤波器和阴影绘制的参数。

此函数可以分隔为两部分: 一部分计算砖块数量，另一部分计算图形缓存区填充。

开始时，函数缓存区被置为开关关闭的空箱。稍后辅助变量进入: "doorstep_now" 变量用于步长 (用来改变百分比步长的尺寸), "point_go" 保存自上次建立的砖块的距离信息, "a" 变量用于砖块计算, "up_price_calc" 和 "down_price_calc" - 最后分析的最高和最低价, "type_box_calc" - 最后分析的砖块类型 (上或下)。

函数的两部分都由循环组成, 第二部分完成第一部分。分析过程详情。

第一循环处理所有复制数值, "bars" 值负责复制数据数量 (它在 "func_concolidation" 函数中计算, 稍后研究)。此外，在函数循环开始计算砖块尺寸。由于每根柱线都有不同的收盘价，如果使用百分比步长，每根柱线应分别计算。

有条件的 if 语句检查价格方向，而价格却要通过一个或多个步距。在价格移动方向确定后，检查以前的运动 (最后一块砖) 的条件。这样做是因为指标参数包括过滤器参数 (需要反转的砖块数量)。所有条件检查后循环开始, 它作为砖块被处理多次, 来表现当前价格走势。

显示的柱线被计算, 计算缓存区数组尺寸改变, 且它们被重置。这之后, 前几个 (在第一次比较中使用) 计算数组被分配一次值。

如果最大可能的显示柱线少于可能的砖块数量, 额外砖块被计算, 并显示最低值的消息。这样做是为了防止图表的显示错误。

砖块数量变量在主循环开始时重置。不像以前的循环，主循环也负责填充计算缓存区数组，且砖块计数器重置。

在函数结尾图形缓存区被填充。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Draw Renko                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_draw_renko(double &price[],   // prices array
                     double &date[],    // date array
                     int number_filter, // bricks number for reversal
                     bool draw_shadow,  // draw shadow
                     char type_doorstep,// step type
                     double doorstep)   // step
  {
//--- arrays reset
//--- drawing buffer arrays
   ZeroMemory(RENKO_close);
   ZeroMemory(RENKO_color);
   ZeroMemory(RENKO_high);
   ZeroMemory(RENKO_low);
   ZeroMemory(RENKO_open);
//--- additional variables
   int doorstep_now; // current step
   int point_go;     // passed points
//--- additional variables for bricks number calculating
   a=0;
   double up_price_calc=price[0];
   double down_price_calc=price[0];
   char type_box_calc=0;

   for(int z=0; z<bars; z++) //---> bricks calculating loop
     {
      //--- calculate step according to the current price
      doorstep_now=func_calc_dorstep(price[z],type_doorstep,doorstep);
      //--- if price rises
      if((price[z]-up_price_calc)/_Point>=doorstep_now)
        {
         //--- calculate points passed
         point_go=int((price[z]-up_price_calc)/_Point);
         //--- prices was rising or unknown price behavour
         if(type_box_calc==1 || type_box_calc==0)
           {
            for(int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now)
              {
               //--- add the next brick 
               a++;
               //--- add value of the next brick low price
               down_price_calc=up_price_calc;
               //--- add value of the next brick up price
               up_price_calc=down_price_calc+(doorstep_now*_Point);
               //--- set the brick type (up)
               type_box_calc=1;
              }
           }
         //--- price went down
         if(type_box_calc==-1)
           {
            if((point_go/doorstep_now)>=number_filter)
              {
               for(int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now)
                 {
                  //--- add the next brick
                  a++;
                  //--- set the next brick down price
                  down_price_calc=up_price_calc;
                  //--- set the next brick up price
                  up_price_calc=down_price_calc+(doorstep_now*_Point);
                  //--- set the brick type (up)
                  type_box_calc=1;
                 }
              }
           }
        }
      //--- if the price moves downwards
      if((down_price_calc-price[z])/_Point>=doorstep_now)
        {
         //--- calculate the points passed
         point_go=int((down_price_calc-price[z])/_Point);
         //--- if the price went downwards or the direction is unknown
         if(type_box_calc==-1 || type_box_calc==0)
           {
            for(int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now)
              {
               //--- add the next brick
               a++;
               //--- set the next brick low price value
               up_price_calc=down_price_calc;
               //--- set the next brick up price value
               down_price_calc=up_price_calc-(doorstep_now*_Point);
               //--- set the britck type (up)
               type_box_calc=-1;
              }
           }
         //--- the price moved upwards
         if(type_box_calc==1)
           {
            if((point_go/doorstep_now)>=number_filter)
              {
               for(int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now)
                 {
                  //--- add the next brick
                  a++;
                  //--- set the next brick down price value
                  up_price_calc=down_price_calc;
                  //--- set the next brick up price value
                  down_price_calc=up_price_calc-(doorstep_now*_Point);
                  //--- set the brick type (up)
                  type_box_calc=-1;
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     } //---< bricks calculate loop
//--- calculate the number of display bars
   int b=Bars(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT);
//--- resize arrays
   ArrayResize(up_price,b);
   ArrayResize(down_price,b);
   ArrayResize(type_box,b);
   ArrayResize(time_box,b);
   ArrayResize(shadow_up,b);
   ArrayResize(shadow_down,b);
   ArrayResize(number_id,b);
//--- resize calculation buffers array
   ZeroMemory(up_price);
   ZeroMemory(down_price);
   ZeroMemory(type_box);
   ZeroMemory(time_box);
   ZeroMemory(shadow_up);
   ZeroMemory(shadow_down);
   ZeroMemory(number_id);
//--- fill arrays with the initial values
   up_price[0]=price[0];
   down_price[0]=price[0];
   type_box[0]=0;
//--- calculate odd bricks number
   int l=a-b;
   int turn_cycle=l/(b-1);
   int turn_rest=(int)MathMod(l,(b-1))+2;
   int turn_var=0;
//--- message of partially displayed bricks
   if(a>b)Alert("More bricks than can be placed on the chart, the step is small");

   a=0; //--- reset bricks claculating variable
   for(int z=0; z<bars; z++) //---> Main loop
     {
      //--- calculate the step according to the price
      doorstep_now=func_calc_dorstep(price[z],type_doorstep,doorstep);
      //---if the price moves upwards
      if((price[z]-up_price[a])/_Point>=doorstep_now)
        {
         //--- calculate the points passed
 point_go=int((price[z]-up_price[a])/_Point);
         //--- price moved upwards or its behavour is unknown
         if(type_box[a]==1 || type_box[a]==0)
           {
            for(int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now)
              {
               a++; //--- add the next brick
               if((a==b && turn_var<turn_cycle) || (turn_var==turn_cycle && turn_rest==a))
                 {
                  up_price[0]=up_price[a-1];
                  a=1;        // bricks calculator reset
                  turn_var++; // calculator of loops reset
                 }
               //--- the next brick low price value
               down_price[a]=up_price[a-1];
               //--- set the brick up price 
               up_price[a]=down_price[a]+(doorstep_now*_Point);

               //--- set the up shadow value
               if(shadow_print==true) shadow_up[a]=price[z]; //to the upper price level
               else shadow_up[a]=up_price[a];                // to the up price level

               //--- set the low price value(to the brick price level)
               shadow_down[a]=down_price[a];
               //--- value of the brick closing time
               time_box[a]=(datetime)Date[z];
               //--- set the brick type (up)
               type_box[a]=1;
               //--- set the index
               number_id[a]=z;
              }
           }
         //--- the price moved downwards
         if(type_box[a]==-1)
           {
            if((point_go/doorstep_now)>=number_filter)
              {
               for(int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now)
                 {
                  a++; //--- add the next brick

                  if((a==b && turn_var<turn_cycle) || (turn_var==turn_cycle && turn_rest==a))
                    {
                     up_price[0]=up_price[a-1];
                     a=1;        // bricks counter reset
                     turn_var++; // loops reset cycle
                    }
                  //--- set the next brick low price value
                  down_price[a]=up_price[a-1];
                  //--- set the next brick up price
                  up_price[a]=down_price[a]+(doorstep_now*_Point);

                  //--- set the up shadow value
                  if(shadow_print==true) shadow_up[a]=price[z]; // at the up price level
                  else shadow_up[a]=up_price[a];                // the brick up price level

                  //--- set of the down price value (the brick price level)
                  shadow_down[a]=down_price[a];
                  //--- set the close time
                  time_box[a]=(datetime)Date[z];
                  //--- set the up brick
                  type_box[a]=1;
                  //--- set index
                  number_id[a]=z;
                 }
              }
           }
        }

      //--- if price moves upwards
      if((down_price[a]-price[z])/_Point>=doorstep_now)
        {
         //--- calculate the points passed
         point_go=int((down_price[a]-price[z])/_Point);
         //--- price moved downwards or the direction is unknown
         if(type_box[a]==-1 || type_box[a]==0)
           {
            for(int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now)
              {
               a++; //--- add the next brick
               if((a==b && turn_var<turn_cycle) || (turn_var==turn_cycle && turn_rest==a))
                 {
                  down_price[0]=down_price[a-1];
                  a=1;        // set the bricks counter to zero
                  turn_var++; // reset loop counter
                 }
               //--- set the next brick down price
               up_price[a]=down_price[a-1];
               //--- set the next brick up price
               down_price[a]=up_price[a]-(doorstep_now*_Point);

               //--- set the down shadow value 
               if(shadow_print==true) shadow_down[a]=price[z]; //--- the last lowest price level
               else shadow_down[a]=down_price[a];              //--- low price level

               //--- set the up price value
               shadow_up[a]=up_price[a];
               //--- set the brick close time
               time_box[a]=set the down shadow value];
               //--- set the brick type (down)
               type_box[a]=-1;
               //--- set index
               number_id[a]=z;
              }
           }
         //--- price moved upwards
         if(type_box[a]==1)
           {
            if((point_go/doorstep_now)>=number_filter)
              {
               for(int y=point_go; y>=doorstep_now; y-=doorstep_now)
                 {
                  a++; //--- add the next brick
                  if((a==b && turn_var<turn_cycle) || (turn_var==turn_cycle && turn_rest==a))
                    {
                     down_price[0]=down_price[a-1];
                     a=1;        // reset bricks counter
                     turn_var++; // reset loop counter
                    }

                  up_price[a]=down_price[a-1]; //--- set the next brick down price
                  down_price[a]=up_price[a]-(doorstep_now*_Point); //--- set the up price value

                  //--- set the down shadow value 
                  if(shadow_print==true) shadow_down[a]=price[z]; // at the lowest price level
                  else shadow_down[a]=down_price[a];              // at the down price level

                  //--- set the up price level
                  shadow_up[a]=up_price[a];
                  //--- set the brick close time
                  time_box[a]=(datetime)Date[z];
                  //--- set the brick type (down)
                  type_box[a]=-1;
                  //--- index set
                  number_id[a]=z;
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     } //---< Main loop

//--- fill the draw buffer
   int y=a;
   for(int z=0; z<a; z++)
     {
      if(type_box[y]==1)RENKO_color[z]=0;
      else RENKO_color[z]=1;
      RENKO_open[z]=down_price[y];
      RENKO_close[z]=up_price[y];
      RENKO_high[z]=shadow_up[y];
      RENKO_low[z]=shadow_down[y];
      y--;
     }
  }

3.7. 创建 "趋势线" 和 "长方形" 图形对象的函数

创建 "趋势线" 图形对象函数 "func_create_trend_line" 和创建 "长方形" 图形对象函数 "func_create_square_or_rectangle" 基于参考 OBJ_RECTANGLEOBJ_TREND 的所述数据。它们用于在 "Renko" 图表中创建图形对象，并在主图上建构 "ZigZag"。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Create Trend Line                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_create_trend_line(string name,
                            double price1,
                            double price2,
                            datetime time1,
                            datetime time2,
                            int width,
                            color color_line)
  {
   ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_TREND,0,time1,price1,time2,price2);
//--- set the line color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,color_line);
//--- set the line display style
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
//--- set the width of the line
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or in the (true) background
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of the left line display
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,false);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the right line display
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Create Square or Rectangle                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_create_square_or_rectangle(string name,
                                     double price1,
                                     double price2,
                                     datetime time1,
                                     datetime time2,
                                     int width,
                                     color color_square,
                                     bool fill)
  {
//--- create rectangle according to the setpoints 
   ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,0,time1,price1,time2,price2);
//--- set the rectangle color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,color_square);
//--- set style of rectangle color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
//--- set lines width
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- activate (true) or disactivate (false) mode of rectangle colouring
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or in the background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
  }

3.8. 在主图表上构造 "Renko"

由于使用了通用的计算缓冲器数组，Renko 绘图函数 "func_draw_renko_main_chart" 相当紧凑。

输入参数包括: 带边框的上行或下行砖块, 两类边框宽度 (第一个用于砖块, 第二个 - 用于它的边框), 三个显示选项 ( "砖块", 它们的颜色和边框)。

首先, 声明对象名称变量, 之后循环按照名称生成每个对象, 并根据之前砖块类型, "趋势线" 和 "长方形" 图形对象函数启动。参数取自计算缓存区数组。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Draw Renko Main Chart                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_draw_renko_main_chart(color color_square_up,
                                color color_square_down,
                                color color_frame_up,
                                color color_frame_down,
                                int width_square,
                                int width_frame,
                                bool square,
                                bool fill,
                                bool frame)
  {
   string name_square;
   string name_frame;

   for(int z=2; z<=a; z++)
     {
      name_square=IntegerToString(magic_numb)+"_Square_"+IntegerToString(z);
      name_frame=IntegerToString(magic_numb)+"_Frame_"+IntegerToString(z);
      if(type_box[z]==1)
        {
         if(square==true)func_create_square_or_rectangle(name_square,up_price[z],down_price[z],time_box[z-1],time_box[z],width_square,color_square_up,fill);
         if(frame==true)func_create_square_or_rectangle(name_frame,up_price[z],down_price[z],time_box[z-1],time_box[z],width_frame,color_frame_up,false);
        }
      if(type_box[z]==-1)
        {
         if(square==true)func_create_square_or_rectangle(name_square,up_price[z],down_price[z],time_box[z-1],time_box[z],width_square,color_square_down,fill);
         if(frame==true)func_create_square_or_rectangle(name_frame,up_price[z],down_price[z],time_box[z-1],time_box[z],width_frame,color_frame_down,false);
        }
     }
  }

3.9. 主图上的 "ZigZag" 构造

接下来的一种补充指标是 "ZigZag" 制图函数 "func_draw_zig_zag"。

输入参数: 绘制方式 (最大或最小价格, 或图表上的点数), 线宽, 向上或向下的线颜色。

这个 "zig_zag_shadow" 参数改变可以在图 4 看到。如果 "true" 开关开, 指标在阴影点上绘制 "ZigZag" 线 (最大和最小价格), 在 "false" 选项, 则 "ZigZag" 线绘制在 "Renko" 最大和最小点上。


图例.4. 参数对 "zig_zag_shadow" 的影响 EURUSD, H1, 10 点。

图例.4. 参数对 "zig_zag_shadow" 的影响 EURUSD, H1, 10 点。 

为了构建 "趋势线" 对象，需要两点 (开始和结束)，两个变量作为价格参数，以及两个变量作为日期参数。依据初始砖块类型，If 条件语句设置第一个点。

循环构造所有对象。如您所见，分析循环从第二块砖开始启动，因为第一个点已经设置。之后 if 条件语句检查砖块类型 (价格行为)。对象名称变量被填充，依据移动变化，循环分裂。反过来，依据绘制方法，它被分割为两个变量。

如果它显示最大最小价格, Price_high[] 和 Price_low[] 数据数组搜索较近的最大和最小点。搜索受到最近柱线的限制。

如果它依据图表点数，数据从缓存区数组分配。

"趋势线" 构造函数被调用。函数结束分析并绘制 "ZigZag"。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Draw Zig Zag                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_draw_zig_zag(bool price_shadow,
                       int line_width,
                       color line_color_up,
                       color line_color_down)
  {
   double price_1=0;
   double price_2=0;
   datetime date_1=0;
   datetime date_2=0;

   if(type_box[1]==1)price_1=down_price[1];
   if(type_box[1]==-1)price_1=up_price[1];
   date_1=time_box[1];
   int id=0; //  Low & High array storing variable
   int n=0;  // variable for name forming

   string name_line; //--- variable responsible for the "trend line" name

   for(int z=2; z<=a; z++)
     {
      if(type_box[z]!=type_box[z-1])
        {
         n++;
         name_line=IntegerToString(magic_numb)+"_Line_"+IntegerToString(n);
         if(type_box[z]==1)
           {
            if(price_shadow==true)
              {
               id=number_id[z-1];
               if((id-1)>0 && Price_low[id-1]<Price_low[id])id--;
               if(Price_low[id+1]<Price_low[id])id++;
               price_2=Price_low[id];
               date_2=(datetime)Date[id];
              }
            else
              {
               price_2=down_price[z-1];
               date_2=time_box[z-1];
              }
            func_create_trend_line(name_line,price_1,price_2,date_1,date_2,line_width,line_color_down);
            price_1=price_2;
            date_1=date_2;
           }
         if(type_box[z]==-1)
           {
            if(price_shadow==true)
              {
               id=number_id[z-1];
               if((id-1)>0 && Price_high[id-1]>Price_high[id])id--;
               if(Price_high[id+1]>Price_high[id])id++;
               price_2=Price_high[id];
               date_2=(datetime)Date[id];
              }
            else
              {
               price_2=up_price[z-1];
               date_2=time_box[z-1];
              }
            func_create_trend_line(name_line,price_1,price_2,date_1,date_2,line_width,line_color_up);
            price_1=price_2;
            date_1=date_2;
           }
        }
     }
  }

3.10. 删除之前创建的图形对象

魔幻数用于确定指标对象。它简化了在同一图表上启动若干指标并删除对象的过程。

下一个函数是删除对象 "func_delete_objects"。名称 (依赖对象设置: 趋势线或长方形) 和对象数量是两个输入参数。函数选择已分配名称的对象并且删除对象。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Delete Objects                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_delete_objects(string name,
                         int number)
  {
   string name_del;
   for(int x=0; x<=number; x++)
     {
      name_del=name+IntegerToString(x);
      ObjectDelete(0,name_del);
     }
  }

函数整合所有功能，来删除所有指标创建的对象。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func All Delete                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_all_delete()
  {
//--- the graphical objects calculating
   obj=ObjectsTotal(0,-1,-1);
//--- all indicator graphical objects deleting
   func_delete_objects(IntegerToString(magic_numb)+"_Line_",obj);
   func_delete_objects(IntegerToString(magic_numb)+"_Square_",obj);
   func_delete_objects(IntegerToString(magic_numb)+"_Frame_",obj);
//--- the chart redrawing
   ChartRedraw(0);
  }


3.11. 创建级别函数

此 "func_create_levels" 函数创建级别，在指标窗口中简化图表显示。它仅有两个输入参数: 创建级别数量和它们的颜色。

在函数体中 IndicatorSetInteger 用来设置显示级别的数量, 之后是每个级别的价格和颜色。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Create Levels                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_create_levels(int level_number,
                        color level_color)
  {
//--- set the number of levels in the indicator window
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,level_number);
 which brick is taken to draw levels
   int k=0;
   if(a>level_number)k=a-level_number;
//--- set levels prices
   for(int z=0;(z<=level_number && k<=a); z++,k++)
     {
      IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,z,up_price[k]);
      IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,z,level_color);
     }
  }

3.12. 整合函数

此 "func_consolidation" 函数用来创建所有函数的整合。

函数调用所有可执行的函数。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func Consolidation                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void func_concolidation()
  {
//--- deleting all the graphical objects of the indicator
   func_all_delete();
//--- the current date
   date_stop=TimeCurrent();
//--- the initial date changing due to the restricted buffer size
   if((bars=Bars(_Symbol,time_frame,date_start,date_stop))>ArraySize(Price))
     {
      date_start=func_calc_date_start(date_start,date_stop);
      Alert("The initial date was changed due to the lack of the chart size");
      date_change=true;
      //--- calculation of bars on the taken timeframe
      bars=Bars(_Symbol,time_frame,date_start,date_stop);
     }
//---
   bool result_copy_price=func_copy_price(Price,time_frame,date_start,date_stop,type_price);
   bool result_copy_date=func_copy_date(Date,time_frame,date_start,date_stop);
//--- change the date parameter
   if(result_copy_price=true && result_copy_date==true)date_change=false;
//---
   if(zig_zag_shadow==true)
     {
      func_copy_price(Price_high,time_frame,date_start,date_stop,2);
      func_copy_price(Price_low,time_frame,date_start,date_stop,3);
     }
//---
   func_draw_renko(Price,Date,filter_number,shadow_print,type_step,step);
   if(zig_zag==true)func_draw_zig_zag(zig_zag_shadow,zig_zag_width,zig_zag_color_up,zig_zag_color_down);
//---
   func_draw_renko_main_chart(square_color_up,square_color_down,frame_color_up,frame_color_down,square_width,frame_width,square_draw,square_fill,frame_draw);
   func_create_levels(levels_number,levels_color);
//--- redraw the chart
   ChartRedraw(0);
  }

3.13. OnCalculate() 和 OnChartEvent() 函数

在处理 OnCalculate() 函数之前, 让我们先来看看 "func_new_bar" 函数，它用来分析新的柱线。

它的简化函数描述在 IsNewBar

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Func New Bar                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool func_new_bar(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period_time)
  {
//---
   static datetime old_times; // array for storing old values
   bool res=false;            // analysis result variable 
   datetime new_time[1];      // new bar time
//---
   int copied=CopyTime(_Symbol,period_time,0,1,new_time); // copy the time of the new bar into the new_time box 
//---
   if(copied>0) // все ок. data have been copied
     {
      if(old_times!=new_time[0])    // if the bar's old time is not equal to new one
        {
         if(old_times!=0) res=true; // if it is not the first launch, true = new bar
         old_times=new_time[0];     // store the bar's time
        }
     }
//---
   return(res);
  }

当图表更新时，有一根新柱线被创建，此 OnCalculate() 函数开始整合所有函数。 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
  {
//---
   if(func_new_bar(time_redraw)==true)
     {
      func_concolidation();
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }

此 OnChartEvent() 函数，通过按下 "C" 删除所有图形对象，按下 "R" 启动图表重画 (整合函数)。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnChartEvent                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID 
                  const long& lparam,   // long type event parameter
                  const double& dparam, // double type event parameter
                  const string& sparam) // string type event parameter
  {
//--- Keyboard button pressing event
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN)
     {
      if(lparam==82) //--- "R" key has been pressed
        {
         //--- call of the consolidation function
         func_concolidation();
        }
      if(lparam==67) //--- "C" key has been pressed
        {
         //--- deletion of all objects of the indicator
         func_all_delete();
        }
     }
  }

3.14. OnDeinit() 函数

最后，是 OnDeinit() 函数。这个函数启动函数来删除指标的所有图形对象。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- delete all graphical objects of the indicator
   func_all_delete();
  }

4. 在实践中使用 Renko 图表

Renko 图表是根据价格走势策略建立。

让我们从许多流行策略开始: 卖点在上行砖块开始下行，并且买点在相反情况。

如图例.5 所示:


图例.5. 标准 Renko 图表 (EURUSD H4, 20 点)

图例.5. 标准 Renko 图表 (EURUSD H4, 20 点)

图例. 5 显示了六个入场点 (A,B,C,D,E,F)。

在 "A" 点，上行砖块变为下行砖块。

反转砖块如 (B,C,D) 点同样依次创建。然而，在 "E" 点创建了两块一个方向的砖，而且向下的阴影创建在相同级别。

在这种情况下，入场可能在 "E" 和 "F" 点。这不是一个成功的入场位置, 因为价格移动到反向, 类似的情况是在 "F" 点: 其中一个走势同样创建了两块砖。上行阴影是在同一级别。然而，伴随强烈走势，价格不应该改变方向。

言外之意，最有利的入场点，是当一个反转砖块 (注意阴影) 按照同一走势创建。如果两块砖在同时被创建, 这个入场点也许是不安全的。

在图表上附加的 "ZigZag" 指标可以用来分析图形。图例. 6 显示一些例子: 这个 "支撑" 和 "阻力" 线, 这个 "头与肩膀" 模型设置。


图例.6. 图形分析 (GBPUSD H4, 20 点)

图例.6. 图形分析 (GBPUSD H4, 20 点)

该 "等距通道" 图形分析显示在图例. 7 中。

指标设为分析时间帧并且显示在四小时时间帧上。

如此设置可以让自定义跟随信号在一些时间帧并发, 亦即一个指标可以用在一个时间帧，而另一个用在第二个上。


图例.7. 分析 "等距通道" USDCHF, H4, 设置在 H1, 20 点。

图例.7. 分析 "等距通道" USDCHF, H4, 设置在 H1, 20 点。

图例. 8 在一个图表上呈现不同时间帧的又一个例子。

时序图表显示了可能的最近反转，四小时图删除无用信号，日线图确认长期趋势走势。


图例.8. 此 Renko 指标在 GBPUSD, H1, H4 和 D1

图例.8. 此 Renko 指标在 GBPUSD, H1, H4 和 D1

更多指标例子在图例. 9. 规则说: 在最接近的红砖之间建造上行线，与它们之间至少有一块蓝色的砖，并在创建低于线的砖之后卖出。

反之亦然: 在最接近的蓝砖之间建造下行线，与它们之间至少有一块红色的砖，并在创建高于线的砖之后买入。

提到的颜色则根据图例. 9。图例. 9. 蓝色和红色箭头标记画线的地方，大箭头标示卖和买的信号。

图例.9. 例子 GBPUSD, H4, 25 点 指标

图例.9. 例子 GBPUSD, H4, 25 点 指标

结论

此 Renko 图表对于初学者和职业交易员都很有趣。许多年过去，然而，它依旧在市场中使用。

在这篇文章中我想提请您注意这个图表，并改进 Renko 图表分析。我尝试展示 Renko 图表的详细构建方法。

我很高兴研究新的想法，以及改进这个指标，也许在将来实现它们。这里有一些指标实现的方式, 您同样可以找到您自己的实现方法。

感谢您的关注！我希望您的交易成功，并实现新的交易策略。

