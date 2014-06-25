在 MetaTrader 5 中的连续期货合约

介绍

交易者不能在 MetaTrader 5 中创建自己的图表，它只能由交易商创建。交易者需要一个组合产品 – 连续期货合约。问题是只有交易商能够接续合约，并且只有交易商能够决定是否连接期货至给定的品种名。

幸运的是, 已关闭期货的历史可以在客户端一直存在。在客户端上使用历史数据来接续期货合约。

约定:

本文中所有数据, 绘图以及截图均基于真实的乌克兰股指期货。 本文中替换的、增加的代码片断将会用 颜色标记 。例如:



第一个问题: 日期覆盖

邻近期货的交易日期重叠。

意思是, 一个正在交易的期货, 有另外的期货尚有两个月才会关闭。

图例. 1. 期货合约的日期覆盖

图例显示，UX-3.14 期汇交易在 2013.09.16 开始, 尽管 UX-12.13 期货还在交易。

第二个问题: 选择接续方式

此处有两种接续方法:

简单追加 – 在当前品种的循环日期过期后，并且新的品种已经另外开盘。在图表上简单追加价格可以符合历史数值, 但所有相同日期会在特殊位置一直有价格间隙, 即图表不够平滑。

图例. 2. 接续。简单追加

偏移追加: 当前品种还有 5-10 日关闭，我们此时用下个品种的柱线替代这 5-10 根柱线。这 5-10 根柱线称为过渡周期。偏移追加会显示错误价格数值 (它们与当前品种不对应) 但是对比简单追加方法, 图表更加平滑。

图例. 3. 接续。偏移追加





客户端设置

在 "市场报价" 窗口期货会被降序排列:

图例. 4. 市场报价





编写指标

省缺指标会被放在 客户端数据文件夹\MQL5\Indicators 文件夹中。在 MyIndicators (在您打开的 \Indicators) 中创建 Synthetics 文件夹。它可以让您在标准库的 \Indicators 文件夹中节省空间，而且便于 MQL5 存储 启动指标同步。文件夹的最终路径看来像这样: 客户端数据文件夹\MQL5\Indicators\MyIndicators\Synthetics。

在 Synthetics 文件夹中创建新文件:

图例. 5. 创建指标新文件

设置新文件类型 - "自定义指标":

图例. 6. 新文件类型 - "自定义指标"



按 "下一步" 并打开 "自定义指标一般属性" 窗口。输入指标名称 - "SYNT", 加两个选项。第一个选项 "接续期货数量" 确定连接的品种数量。注意, "接续期货数量" 的最小可能数值为 2。第二个选项 "胶合型" 确定接续类型，指标省缺是 - "简单追加":

图例. 7. 自定义指标参数



注意 "胶合类型" 选项: 拼接可以是 "简单追加" 或 "偏移追加"。在这个阶段您不可以在这两个拼接类型列表上添加。这就是为什么预留省缺 "简单追加"。在 "SYNT" 指标代码编写时切换到 Later 选项来看看拼接类型的下拉菜单。

在下一窗口选择指标时间处理器:

图例. 8. 指标事件处理器



注释, 这个 OnTimer() 函数将用在 "SYNT" 指标中。指标的主要功能是在 OnTimer() 中设置。指标可以在图表上附加完成的交易 (不包括 OnCalculate 事件), 以及活跃交易。

按下 "下一步" 并在 "自定义指标程序绘图属性" 中点击 "指标在分离窗口":

图例. 9. "指标在分离窗口" 选项



按下 "完成" 按钮您可以看到 "SYNT" 指标模板。

组织下拉列表

为了让拼接类型显示为下拉列表您需要在指标选项中声明 ENUM_GLUING_TYPE 枚举类型。

在输入参数块的开始声明全局枚举类型:

#property indicator_separate_window enum ENUM_GLUING_TYPE { simple_addition, ||simple addition addition_with_shift ||addition with shift }; || input parameters input ENUM_GLUING_TYPE gluing_type=simple_addition;

现在您可以检查下拉列表如何显示。

您编译这个指标 (F7) 文件。现在, 加挂指标之后, 您可以看到在选项中下拉列表启动:

Fig. 10. 现在您的参数里已经有了

下拉列表

加入指标描述，它可以在指标首次加挂到图表时，或是更改属性时，显示在 "一般" 栏里:

#property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| version "1.00": The timer history swapping | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property description "Indicator for several futures splicing." #property description "Is drawn in the latest futures window" #property description "Uses N first symbols for drawing" #property description "which were taken from the \"Market review\"." #property indicator_separate_window

指标构造方法 - DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES - 彩色蜡烛。

您需要 4 个指标缓存区和 1 个保存颜色索引的缓存区。指标线风格 - STYLE_SOLID - 实线。在指标代码中显示所有:

#property description "taken from the \"Market review\"." #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 1 || bars plotting #property indicator_label1 "SYNT" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1

输入 "number_futures_gluing" 输入参数 - 需要构造的品种数量。省缺 "number_futures_gluing" 值等于 2:

input int numder_futures_gluing= 2 ; input ENUM_GLUING_TYPE gluing_type=simple_addition;

声明 4 个指标缓存区, 1 个缓存区保存颜色索引，以及 LoadHistory[] 辅助数组:

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 double OpenBuffer[]; double HighBuffer[]; double LowBuffer[]; double CloseBuffer[]; double ColorCandlesColors[]; double LoadHistory[];

绑定指标缓存区与一维动态数组, 设置缓存区索引 作为 时间序列:

SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,OpenBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,HighBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,LowBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,CloseBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,ColorCandlesColors, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,LoadHistory, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (OpenBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (HighBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (LowBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (CloseBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ColorCandlesColors, true ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );

为了在 "数据窗口" 显示指标的序列名称 ("开盘价", "最高价", "最低价" 和 "收盘价")，您需要 s_symbol 变量:

input int numder_futures_gluing= 2 ; input ENUM_GLUING_TYPE gluing_type=simple_addition; string s_symbol;

为了激活指标您需要 shft_array 变量和两个 good_history 及 indicator_rendered 标志:

input ENUM_GLUING_TYPE gluing_type=simple_addition; string s_symbol; int shift_array= 0 ; bool good_history= false ; bool indicator_rendered= false ;

之后设置指标并连接缓存区颜色索引至选择的颜色:

ArraySetAsSeries (CloseBuffer, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ColorCandlesColors, true ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,s_symbol+ " Open;" +s_symbol+ " High;" +s_symbol+ " Low;" +s_symbol+ " Close" ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "SYNT" ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES , 9 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 0 , clrBlue ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 1 , clrOrange ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 2 , clrRed ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 3 , clrGreen ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 4 , clrPink ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 5 , clrIndigo ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 6 , clrPaleVioletRed ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 7 , clrDarkViolet ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 8 , clrDimGray ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );

定时器初始化为 3 秒间隔，并在 OnInit() 函数里生成随机数字:

PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 7 , clrDarkViolet ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR , 8 , clrDimGray ); EventSetTimer ( 3 ); MathSrand ( GetTickCount ()); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );

它需要至少两个品种来处理拼接。

在 OnCalculate() 函数里检查拼接品种数量:

const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (numder_futures_gluing<= 1 ) { string comm= StringFormat ( "For the indicator choose not less than %d symbols" ,numder_futures_gluing); Comment (comm); return ( 0 ); } return (rates_total);

在您检查拼接品种数量之后，您还要检查是否指标已经绘制。如果指标已经绘制, 则您要退出 OnCalculate() :

Comment (comm); return ( 0 ); } if (indicator_rendered== true ) return (rates_total); return (rates_total);

由于 "SYNT" 指标主要用来分析日线发展趋势, 我考虑, 不需要在每个即时价位处理重计算事件。此处 "SYNT" 指标不会在每个即时价位进行计算。

此外，仅在下列情况下指标需要重新计算:

如果指标首次加载;

如果历史数据改变 (例如, 追加)。

if (indicator_rendered== true ) return (rates_total); if (prev_calculated== 0 || rates_total>prev_calculated+ 1 ) { } return (rates_total);





强制指标缓存区初始化

指标 "SYNT" 的缓存区连接到动态数组。

当指标首次启动, 缓存区被强制初始化。在 OnCalculate() 中继续初始化。为什么您需要在 OnCalculate() 里这么做, 而非在 OnInit?解释如下图解:

图例. 11. 数组在 OnCalculate() 中初始化



如您在图例.11 中所见, 这个 OnCalculate() 事件将在任何情况下发生, 而 OnInit() 仅在您通过 "更新" 命令更新图表时启动。所以, 数组初始化将会在 OnCalculate() 中进行:

if (prev_calculated== 0 || rates_total>prev_calculated+ 1 ) { ArrayInitialize (OpenBuffer, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (HighBuffer, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (LowBuffer, 0 ); ArrayInitialize (CloseBuffer, 0 ); } return (rates_total); 此 ArrayInitialize() 函数初始化指标缓存区。在这种情况下初始化显示零。 如果您尝试初始化指标缓存区通过 EMPTY_VALUE , 您不可能在 "SYNT" 上拼接指标。

简单追加算法

图例. 12. 简单追加算法

图片中的日期是开始及结束日期 UX-9.13, UX-12.13 和 UX-3.14 期货循环。这些数据在表中呈现:

商品符号 循环开始 循环结束 UX-9.13 2013.03.15 2013.09.16 UX-12.13 2013.06.17 2013.12.16 UX-3.14 2013.09.16 2014.03.17

在图例. 10 2013.12.25 日期 - 是真实日历日期。此 UX-3.14 品种依然有效。

"简单追加" 拼接方法将会在 SimpleAddition 函数里实现:

void OnTimer () { } bool SimpleAddition( string simbUP, string simbDOWN, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int Color) { }

simbUP 是上边的期货, simbDOWN 是下边的期货, 它们两者均位于 "市场报价" 窗口。Color - 绘制期货的颜色。

SimpleAddition() 函数的完整代码给出如下:

bool SimpleAddition( string simbUP, string simbDOWN, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int Color) { datetime expiration_time_UP; datetime expiration_time_DOWN; expiration_time_UP= int ( SymbolInfoInteger (simbUP, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME )); if (expiration_time_UP> TimeLocal ()) { expiration_time_UP= TimeLocal (); } if (simbDOWN!= "" ) { expiration_time_DOWN= int ( SymbolInfoInteger (simbDOWN, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME )); } else { expiration_time_DOWN= int ( SymbolInfoInteger (simbUP, SYMBOL_START_TIME )); } MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); int copied= 0 ; copied= CopyRates (simbUP,period,expiration_time_DOWN,expiration_time_UP,rates); if (copied> 0 ) { for ( int j=shift_array;j<shift_array+copied;j++) { OpenBuffer[j]=rates[j-shift_array].open; HighBuffer[j]=rates[j-shift_array].high; LowBuffer[j]=rates[j-shift_array].low; CloseBuffer[j]=rates[j-shift_array].close; ColorCandlesColors[j]=Color; } shift_array=shift_array+copied; indicator_rendered= true ; ChartRedraw (); } else { Print ( "Unable to get the symbol history data" ,simbUP); indicator_rendered= false ; return ( false ); } Simple addition end return ( true ); }





偏移追加算法

Fig. 13. 偏移追加拼接算法

这个拼接算法, 对比简单追加, 在品种结束的前 10 天开始。此 "偏移追加" 拼接方法在 AdditionWithShift() 函数中处理:

return ( true ); } bool AdditionWithShift( string simbUP, string simbDOWN, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, int Color) { return ( true ); }

在 AdditionWithShift() 和 SimpleAddition() 函数之间的不同之处在这两行 - 您从日期中减去 10 天:

. . . expiration_time_UP= int ( SymbolInfoInteger (simbUP, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ))- 86400 * 10 ; . . . expiration_time_DOWN= int ( SymbolInfoInteger (simbDOWN, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ))- 86400 * 10 ; . . .

由于代码的微小差别, 我无法显示 AdditionWithShift() 函数的完整代码, 您可以本文的指标文件中找到代码。

尽管在 AdditionWithShift() 和 SimpleAddition() 函数之间有这些微小差别, 如果您不能拼接它们来完成一个统一的函数，那这样更好 (有些情况下，如期货改变算法或者，例如，启动它用于测试)。

品种历史预加载

此 CheckLoadHistory() 函数复制 所有 品种历史数据至辅助缓存区 tmp_rates。

如果复制过程成功，则赋值 true 至 good_history 标志, 亦即您可以开始绘制指标。

return ( true ); } bool CheckLoadHistory( string symbol, ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { MqlRates tmp_rates[]; datetime start_time; datetime expiration_time; start_time= int ( SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_START_TIME )); expiration_time= int ( SymbolInfoInteger (symbol, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME )); if ( CopyRates (symbol,period,start_time,expiration_time,tmp_rates)> 0 ) { good_history= true ; } else { good_history= false ; } return ( true ); }

您可以复制 所有 品种历史数据，因为期货生存期很短并且 所有 历史数据复制不会占用太多空间。

OnTimer - 指标主函数

现在您已经有了两种拼接方法的代码，以及历史数据加载代码, 所以您可以改变 OnTimer() 函数:

void OnTimer () { if (indicator_rendered== true ) return ; if (good_history== true ) { int t= 0 ; int number; switch (gluing_type) { case simple_addition: for ( int n= 0 ;n<numder_futures_gluing;n++) { number= MathRand (); t=number%( PlotIndexGetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES )- 1 ); SimpleAddition( SymbolName (n, true ), SymbolName (n+ 1 , true ), PERIOD_D1 ,t); } break ; case addition_with_shift: for ( int n= 0 ;n<numder_futures_gluing;n++) { number= MathRand (); t=number%( PlotIndexGetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES )- 1 ); AdditionWithShift( SymbolName (n, true ), SymbolName (n+ 1 , true ), PERIOD_D1 ,t); } break ; } } else { for ( int n= 0 ;n<numder_futures_gluing;n++) { CheckLoadHistory( SymbolName (n, true ), PERIOD_D1 ); } } }

指标构造。您可以编译它并加载到图表。最好选择关闭的品种并设在 H1 周期。

初始 "SYNT" 指标输入

当您在图表中加载两个不同拼接方法的 "SYNT" 指标模板之后, 您可以比较这些方法:

图利. 14. 期货的两种拼接方法比较

拼接指标的可能性 (标准和定制)

定制指标可以拼接 OnCalculate 的首次调用以及 "SYNT" 指标:

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double & price[] );

在 "浏览器" 窗口打开列表 "自定义指标"。之后打开列表 "例子", 选择指标并且把它放到 "SYNT" 中。在 "参数" 选卡从下拉列表中选择 "以前的指标数据"。

这列表里的指标您可以与 "SYNT" 指标拼接, 它们可以在 "SYNT" 里启动而不会出错:

此指标 "SYNT" 拼接三个加挂 自定义均线 指标的期货:

Fig. 15. 拼接三个品种的例子

结论

它很容易在日线图表中分析旧的开放品种。虽然技术指标的数量受到限制，这种方法有助于跟踪连续期货价格行为。