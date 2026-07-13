数据科学与机器学习（第四十五部分）：利用Facebook的Prophet模型进行外汇时间序列预测

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什么是Prophet模型？

Prophet模型是由Meta（原Facebook）推出的开源时间序列预测工具。该模型面向业务和分析用途，提供准确且用户友好的预测，尤其适用于具备显著季节性与趋势特征的时间序列数据。

该模型由Facebook团队（S.J. 泰勒、本杰明・莱瑟姆）于2018年发布，最初用于按日频记录的数据预测，可捕捉周度、年度季节性规律以及节假日带来的数据波动，后续经过拓展，能够适配更多类型的季节性时序数据。当时间序列存在明显季节性、且拥有多段历史周期数据时，该模型预测效果最优。

专业术语释义：

趋势： 趋势反映在排除季节性波动影响后数据的长期变化。

趋势反映在排除季节性波动影响后数据的长期变化。 季节性：季节性指数据短期内周期性波动，这类短期变化不足以构成长期“趋势”。

在本文中，我们将基于外汇行情数据解析并搭建Prophet模型，探究该模型是否有助于我们在市场中取得优势。在此之前，我们先详细拆解该模型的核心原理。





Prophet模型原理详解



Prophet模型本质为非线性回归模型，其计算公式如下：

图例01

其中：

代表分段线性趋势项（或称为“增长项”）

代表分段线性趋势项（或称为“增长项”） 代表各类季节性周期规律

代表各类季节性周期规律 用于刻画节假日效应， 为白噪声误差项。

01：趋势分量

趋势分量 支持突变点设置，如果不手动指定，则模型会自动筛选突变点。突变点指时间序列中趋势发生转折的位置（例如行情突然大幅上涨或下跌）。

您也可以选择使用逻辑增长模型替代线性模型，该模型引入上限参数，用于模拟增长饱和效应。当增长达到自然上限后增速放缓时，该模型十分适用。

02：季节性

Prophet模型采用傅里叶级数对季节性 进行建模。

默认设置：

年度季节性采用10阶傅里叶项

周度季节性采用3阶傅里叶项

傅里叶项能够帮助模型捕捉周期性重复的季节波动规律。

03：节假日效应部分

节假日效应 通过虚拟变量（独热编码）引入模型，使模型在特殊日期自动修正预测值 —— 这类日期在历史数据中往往会造成走势偏离常规。例如经济数据公布日或法定节假日。

整个模型基于贝叶斯框架完成参数估计，可自动筛选突变点并优化其余模型参数。 尽管这种基础加法分解模型形式简洁，但公式内各项的计算涉及大量复杂数学运算，因此，如果您不熟悉原理，很容易得到错误的预测结果。

Prophet提供两种建模方案：

分段线性增长模型（默认模型） 逻辑增长模型

01. 分段线性模型

这是Prophet默认使用的模型。该模型假设数据趋势呈线性变化，但会在特定时间点发生改变（这类点称为突变点）。适用于具有平稳增长或下降趋势、且可能出现突然转折的数据。

该建模方式对应图例01中的公式。

02. 逻辑增长模型

该模型适用于呈现饱和增长特征的数据：初期快速增长，在接近最大容量或上限后增速逐渐放缓。这类模式常见于存在自然上限或业务限制的实际系统中（例如市场趋于饱和时的用户增长）。

逻辑增长模型通过引入容量参数来定义这一增长上限。

用于表示该建模方式的公式如下：

图例02

其中：

为容量上限， 为增长率， 为偏移参数。





在Python中实现Prophet模型



我们将使用欧元兑美元（EURUSD）小时图数据，通过该模型识别趋势、季节性并预测未来数值。

首先需要从requirements.txt文件安装所有依赖库 —— 该文件附在本文结尾。

pip install -r requirements.txt

导入：

import pandas as pd import numpy as np import MetaTrader5 as mt5 import matplotlib.pyplot as plt import seaborn as sns from prophet import Prophet plt.style.use( 'fivethirtyeight' ) sns.set_style( "darkgrid" )

让我们从MetaTrader 5中获取数据。

if not mt5.initialize( r"c:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 IC Markets (SC)\terminal64.exe" ): print ( "Failed to initialize MetaTrader5. Error = " ,mt5.last_error()) mt5.shutdown() symbol = "EURUSD" timeframe = mt5.TIMEFRAME_H1 rates = mt5.copy_rates_from_pos(symbol, timeframe, 1 , 10000 ) if rates is None : print ( f"Failed to copy rates for symbol= {symbol} . MT5 Error = {mt5.last_error()} " )

Prophet模型高度依赖日期时间或时间戳特征。这一特征是模型正常运行的必要条件。

从MetaTrader 5获取到行情数据（价格）后，我们将其转换为Pandas-DataFrame对象。接下来，把以秒为单位的时间列转换为日期时间格式。

rates_df = pd.DataFrame(rates) rates_df[ "time" ] = pd.to_datetime(rates_df[ "time" ], unit= "s" ) rates_df

输出：

时间 开盘价 最高价 最低价 收盘价 分时成交量 点差 真实成交量 0 2023-11-10 23:00:00 1.06849 1.06873 1.06826 1.06846 762 0 0 1 2023-11-13 00:00:00 1.06828 1.06853 1.06779 1.06841 1059 10 0 2 2023-11-13 01:00:00 1.06854 1.06907 1.06854 1.06906 571 0 0 3 2023-11-13 02:00:00 1.06904 1.06904 1.06822 1.06839 1053 0 0 4 2023-11-13 03:00:00 1.06840 1.06886 1.06811 1.06867 1204 0 0



Prophet模型属于单变量模型，在Pandas-DataFrame中仅需两个特征即可运行，例如，一个是名为"ds"的日期时间特征（时间戳），另一个是标记为"y"的目标变量。

现在，我们从MetaTrader 5获取的数据中，提取出仅包含时间和波动率这两个特征的简易数据集。这就是我们后续要传入Prophet模型进行训练的数据。

prophet_df = pd.DataFrame({ "time" : rates_df[ "time" ], "volatility" : rates_df[ "high" ] - rates_df[ "low" ] }).set_index( "time" ) prophet_df

波动率（计算方式为最高价与最低价之差）是我们的目标变量。 与之前提到的ARIMA、VAR等时间序列预测模型不同，那些模型要求目标变量是平稳序列，而Prophet模型则不受这一条件限制。它同样可以处理非平稳数据。不过，所有机器学习模型在平稳序列上通常表现更好，因为平稳序列具有恒定的均值、方差与标准差，更易于模型学习。 我这里选择使用平稳的目标变量来建模，能让整个过程更简单。

接下来，我们对数据框进行绘图，观察各项特征。

color_pal = [ "#F8766D" , "#D39200" , "#93AA00" , "#00BA38" , "#00C19F" , "#00B9E3" , "#619CFF" , "#DB72FB" ] prophet_df.plot(figsize=( 7 , 5 ), color=color_pal, title= "Volatility (high-low) against time" , ylabel= "volatility" , xlabel= "time" )

输出：

图例03

我们也可以选择构建特征X和目标变量y，用于分析时间特征对市场波动率的影响程度。

def create_features(df, label= None ): """ Creates time series features from datetime index. """ df = df.copy() df[ 'date' ] = df.index df[ 'hour' ] = df[ 'date' ].dt.hour df[ 'dayofweek' ] = df[ 'date' ].dt.dayofweek df[ 'quarter' ] = df[ 'date' ].dt.quarter df[ 'month' ] = df[ 'date' ].dt.month df[ 'year' ] = df[ 'date' ].dt.year df[ 'dayofyear' ] = df[ 'date' ].dt.dayofyear df[ 'dayofmonth' ] = df[ 'date' ].dt.day df[ 'weekofyear' ] = df[ 'date' ].dt.isocalendar().week X = df[[ 'hour' , 'dayofweek' , 'quarter' , 'month' , 'year' , 'dayofyear' , 'dayofmonth' , 'weekofyear' ]] if label: y = df[label] return X, y return X X, y = create_features(prophet_df, label= 'volatility' ) features_and_target = pd.concat([X, y], axis= 1 )

输出：

小时 周内天数 季度 月份 年份 年内天数 月内天数 年内周数 波动率 时间 2023-11-13 16:00:00 16 0 4 11 2023 317 13 46 0.00122 2023-11-13 17:00:00 17 0 4 11 2023 317 13 46 0.00179 2023-11-13 18:00:00 18 0 4 11 2023 317 13 46 0.00186 2023-11-13 19:00:00 19 0 4 11 2023 317 13 46 0.00125 2023-11-13 20:00:00 20 0 4 11 2023 317 13 46 0.00150



我们可以将这些特征与波动率一同绘图，以便进行直观分析。

sns.pairplot(features_and_target.dropna(), hue= 'hour' , x_vars=[ 'hour' , 'dayofweek' , 'year' , 'weekofyear' ], y_vars= 'volatility' , height= 5 , plot_kws={ 'alpha' : 0.45 , 'linewidth' : 0.5 } ) plt.suptitle( f" {symbol} close prices by Hour, Day of Week, Year, and Week" ) plt.show()

输出：





图例04

由子图可见，小时、星期几、年份以及一年中的第几周，都会对图表中每小时的市场波动率产生影响。了解这一点后，我们就可以更有把握地使用这份数据来训练Prophet模型。

训练Prophet模型

首先，我们按指定日期将数据划分为训练集和测试集。

split_date = '01-Jan-2025' prophet_df_train = prophet_df.loc[prophet_df.index <= split_date].copy().reset_index().rename(columns={ "time" : "ds" , "volatility" : "y" }) prophet_df_test = prophet_df.loc[prophet_df.index > split_date].copy().reset_index().rename(columns={ "time" : "ds" , "volatility" : "y" })

在训练数据上训练Prophet模型。

model = Prophet() model.fit(prophet_df_train)

模型训练完成后，我们通常需要在样本外数据（模型从未见过的新数据）上测试其效果。与其他模型不同，Prophet生成预测结果的方式略有区别。

test_fcst = model.predict(df=prophet_df_test)

该模型不会只返回一个包含预测值的向量，而是会返回一整个DataFrame，其中包含各类代表预测结果和模型状态的特征。

test_fcst.head()

输出：

ds trend yhat_lower yhat_upper trend_lower trend_upper additive_terms additive_terms_lower additive_terms_upper daily daily_lower daily_upper weekly weekly_lower weekly_upper multiplicative_terms multiplicative_terms_lower multiplicative_terms_upper yhat 0 2025 - 01 - 02 00 : 00 : 00 0.001674 0.000168 0.001993 0.001674 0.001674 - 0.000571 - 0.000571 - 0.000571 - 0.000510 - 0.000510 - 0.000510 - 0.000061 - 0.000061 - 0.000061 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.001102 1 2025 - 01 - 02 01 : 00 : 00 0.001674 0.000161 0.001977 0.001674 0.001674 - 0.000614 - 0.000614 - 0.000614 - 0.000556 - 0.000556 - 0.000556 - 0.000057 - 0.000057 - 0.000057 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.001060 2 2025 - 01 - 02 02 : 00 : 00 0.001674 0.000337 0.002123 0.001674 0.001674 - 0.000483 - 0.000483 - 0.000483 - 0.000430 - 0.000430 - 0.000430 - 0.000054 - 0.000054 - 0.000054 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.001191

下表列出了predict方法返回的部分列（特征）的含义。

列 含义 ds 预测点的日期时间（时间戳） yhat 最终预测值（Prophet在该时间点的预测结果） yhat_lower, yhat_upper 预测值yhat对应的80%（或95%）置信区间的下限与上限 trend 时间点ds对应的趋势分量值（例如随时间缓慢增长或下降） trend_lower, trend_upper 趋势分量的置信区间 additive_terms 时间点ds处所有季节性分量与节假日分量之和（如日内波动 + 周内规律 + 节假日影响）。 additive_terms_lower, additive_terms_upper 加法分量的上下界 daily 日内季节性效应（如一天内的小时级波动规律） daily_lower, daily_upper 日内分量的置信区间 weekly 周度季节性效应（如周末与工作日的波动差异） weekly_lower, weekly_upper 周度分量的置信区间

我们最需要的列是：yhat（预测值）、yhat_lower（预测下限）、yhat_upper（预测上限）、trend（趋势）、季节性规律（daily日内、weekly周内、yearly年度）、holidays（节假日，如果启用），以及各分量的误差区间（*_lower和 *_upper）列。

让我们绘制测试集上的真实值与预测值曲线，并同时展示训练集的真实值作为参考。

f, ax = plt.subplots(figsize=( 7 , 5 )) ax.scatter(prophet_df_test[ "ds" ], prophet_df_test[ 'y' ], color= 'r' ) fig = model.plot(test_fcst, ax=ax)

输出图：

图例05

黑色曲线代表训练集数据，红色曲线为测试集真实值，蓝色曲线则是模型对测试集的预测结果。 仅通过此图表很难直观判断模型的效果。让我们来绘制小图，专门展示测试集的真实值与预测值。

接下来以测试集中的第一个月份 —— 2025年1月为例，对模型进行评估。

f, ax = plt.subplots(figsize=( 7 , 5 )) ax.scatter(prophet_df_test[ "ds" ], prophet_df_test[ 'y' ], color= 'r' ) fig = model.plot(test_fcst, ax=ax) ax.set_xbound( lower=pd.to_datetime( "2025-01-01" ), upper=pd.to_datetime( "2025-02-01" )) ax.set_ylim( 0 , 0.005 ) plot = plt.suptitle( "January 2025, Actual vs Forecasts" )

输出：





图例06

由上图可见，Prophet模型的部分预测是准确的，但似乎不太擅长处理异常值。

我们也可以进一步分析预测效果，对比1月第一周（1月1日至1月8日）的真实值与模型预测值。

f, ax = plt.subplots(figsize=( 9 , 5 )) ax.scatter(prophet_df_test[ "ds" ], prophet_df_test[ 'y' ], color= 'r' ) fig = model.plot(test_fcst, ax=ax) ax.set_xbound( lower=pd.to_datetime( "2025-01-01" ), upper=pd.to_datetime( "2025-01-08" )) ax.set_ylim( 0 , 0.005 ) plot = plt.suptitle( "January 01-08, 2025. Actual vs Forecasts" )

输出：

图例07

看起来效果要好不少。然而，尽管模型捕捉到了部分规律，但其预测值与真实值仍有一定差距，而这正是我们使用回归模型时通常希望尽可能缩小的误差。

不过它的概括性预测还算可以。

让我们通过一些评估指标来量化评价模型效果。

import sklearn.metrics as metric def forecast_accuracy(forecast, actual): forecast = np.asarray(forecast) actual = np.asarray(actual) metrics = { 'mape' : metric.mean_absolute_percentage_error(actual, forecast), 'me' : np.mean(forecast - actual), 'mae' : metric.mean_absolute_error(actual, forecast), 'mpe' : np.mean((forecast - actual) / actual), 'rmse' : metric.root_mean_squared_error(actual, forecast), 'minmax' : 1 - np.mean(np.minimum(forecast, actual) / np.maximum(forecast, actual)), "r2_score" : metric.r2_score(forecast, actual) } return metrics results = forecast_accuracy(test_pred, prophet_df_test[ "y" ]) for metric_name, value in results.items(): print ( f" {metric_name:< 10 } : {value: .6 f} " )

输出：

mape : 0.603277 me : 0.000130 mae : 0.000829 mpe : 0.430299 rmse : 0.001221 minmax : 0.339292 r2_score : - 4.547775

我重点关注的评估指标是MAPE（平均绝对百分比误差）—— 该指标数值约为0.6，意味着模型的预测结果平均偏离真实值60%。简言之，模型预测效果很差，误差非常大。





为Prophet模型添加节假日



Prophet模型在设计时就考虑到，任何时间序列数据中都可能存在引发异常波动的事件，这类事件我们称之为“节假日”（holidays）。

在现实场景中，节假日往往会对业务数据产生不规则影响，其中包括：

法定节假日（如元旦、圣诞节）

商业活动（如黑色星期五、产品发布会）

金融事件（如央行决议、季度末结算）

地方性事件（如选举、极端天气）

这些日期并不遵循固定的季节性规律，但会以年、季度、日等周期重复出现。

在金融（交易）数据中，我们可以把财经新闻事件视作节假日，因为它们同样会造成上述的异常波动。通过这样处理，或许能改善模型当前的问题 —— 无法捕捉极端值。

如图例01中的Prophet模型公式所示，加入节假日项（如果存在） 会让模型结构更完整，因为节假日是公式的核心组成部分之一。

话虽如此，我们还需要通过MQL5语言 来采集新闻数据。

文件名：OHLC + News.mq5

input datetime start_date = D'01.01.2023' ; input datetime end_date = D'24.6.2025' ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe = PERIOD_H1 ; MqlRates rates[]; struct news_data_struct { datetime time[]; double open[]; double high[]; double low[]; double close[]; string name[]; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR sector[]; ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE importance[]; double actual[]; double forecast[]; double previous[]; void Resize( uint size) { ArrayResize (time, size); ArrayResize (open, size); ArrayResize (high, size); ArrayResize (low, size); ArrayResize (close, size); ArrayResize (name, size); ArrayResize (sector, size); ArrayResize (importance, size); ArrayResize (actual, size); ArrayResize (forecast, size); ArrayResize (previous, size); } } news_data; void OnStart () { if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), timeframe)) return ; SaveNews( StringFormat ( "%s.%s.OHLC + News.csv" , Symbol (), EnumToString (timeframe))); } void SaveNews( string csv_name) { ResetLastError (); if ( CopyRates ( Symbol (), timeframe, start_date, end_date, rates)<= 0 ) { printf ( "%s failed to get price information from %s to %s. Error = %d" , __FUNCTION__ , string (start_date), string (end_date), GetLastError ()); return ; } uint size = rates.Size(); news_data.Resize(size- 1 ); FileDelete (csv_name); int csv_handle = FileOpen (csv_name, FILE_WRITE | FILE_SHARE_WRITE | FILE_CSV | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON , "," , CP_UTF8 ); if (csv_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "Invalid %s handle Error %d " ,csv_name, GetLastError ()); return ; } FileSeek (csv_handle, 0 , SEEK_SET ); FileWrite (csv_handle, "Time,Open,High,Low,Close,Name,Sector,Importance,Actual,Forecast,Previous" ); MqlCalendarValue values[]; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<size- 1 ; i++) { news_data.time[i] = rates[i].time; news_data.open[i] = rates[i].open; news_data.high[i] = rates[i].high; news_data.low[i] = rates[i].low; news_data.close[i] = rates[i].close; int all_news = CalendarValueHistory (values, rates[i].time, rates[i+ 1 ].time, NULL , NULL ); for ( int n= 0 ; n<all_news; n++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; CalendarEventById (values[n].event_id, event); MqlCalendarCountry country; CalendarCountryById (event.country_id, country); if ( StringFind ( Symbol (), country.currency)>- 1 ) { news_data.name[i] = event.name; news_data.sector[i] = event.sector; news_data.importance[i] = event.importance; news_data.actual[i] = ! MathIsValidNumber (values[n].GetActualValue()) ? 0 : values[n].GetActualValue(); news_data.forecast[i] = ! MathIsValidNumber (values[n].GetForecastValue()) ? 0 : values[n].GetForecastValue(); news_data.previous[i] = ! MathIsValidNumber (values[n].GetPreviousValue()) ? 0 : values[n].GetPreviousValue(); } } FileWrite (csv_handle, StringFormat ( "%s,%f,%f,%f,%f,%s,%s,%s,%f,%f,%f" , ( string )news_data.time[i], news_data.open[i], news_data.high[i], news_data.low[i], news_data.close[i], news_data.name[i], EnumToString (news_data.sector[i]), EnumToString (news_data.importance[i]), news_data.actual[i], news_data.forecast[i], news_data.previous[i] )); } FileClose (csv_handle); }

在SaveNews函数中采集完新闻数据后，获取到的数据会以CSV格式保存至“公共路径”（文件夹）中。

在Python脚本中，我们再从同一目录下加载这份数据。

from Trade.TerminalInfo import CTerminalInfo import os terminal = CTerminalInfo() data_path = os.path.join(terminal.common_data_path(), "Files" ) timeframe = "PERIOD_H1" df = pd.read_csv(os.path.join(data_path, f" {symbol} . {timeframe} .OHLC + News.csv" )) df

输出：

时间 开盘价 最高价 最低价 收盘价 名称 领域 重要性 实际值 预测值 先前值 0 2023.01.02 01:00:00 1.06967 1.06983 1.06927 1.06983 New Year's Day CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 2023.01.02 02:00:00 1.06984 1.07059 1.06914 1.07041 New Year's Day CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 2023.01.02 03:00:00 1.07059 1.07069 1.06858 1.06910 New Year's Day CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE 0.0 0.0 0.0 3 2023.01.02 04:00:00 1.06909 1.06909 1.06828 1.06880 New Year's Day CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE 0.0 0.0 0.0 4 2023.01.02 05:00:00 1.06881 1.07029 1.06880 1.06897 New Year's Day CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE 0.0 0.0 0.0



由于我们在MQL5脚本中逐行采集新闻数据，最终新闻列中会出现部分标记为"(null)"的行，代表该时刻无新闻，我们需要过滤掉这些行。

news_df = df[df[ 'Name' ] != "(null)" ].copy()

和之前为模型构造只包含ds和y两列的数据格式类似，节假日数据集也必须保证只有两列 —— ds和holiday。holiday列用于存放新闻事件名称。

holidays = news_df[[ 'Time' , 'Name' ]].rename(columns={ 'Time' : 'ds' , 'Name' : 'holiday' }) holidays[ 'ds' ] = pd.to_datetime(holidays[ 'ds' ]) holidays

输出：

ds holiday 0 2023-01-02 01:00:00 New Year's Day 1 2023-01-02 02:00:00 New Year's Day 2 2023-01-02 03:00:00 New Year's Day 3 2023-01-02 04:00:00 New Year's Day 4 2023-01-02 05:00:00 New Year's Day



除这些字段外，节假日数据框还可以包含两个可选列：lower_window和upper_window。这两列用来告诉模型，每个节假日事件在发生之前和之后分别会产生多长时间的影响。

我们了解到，现实中任何节假日并不会只在当天产生影响，通常在其发生前后都会产生持续效应。

holidays[ 'lower_window' ] = 0 holidays[ 'upper_window' ] = 1 lower_window列表示该节假日 / 事件在发生之前对时间序列产生的影响时长，而upper_window列表示在发生之后的影响时长。 lower_window 的取值小于或等于0（≤0），默认值为0，表示该事件不会影响之前的数据。取值为-1表示该事件会影响其发生前的一个时间点数据，依此类推。

的取值小于或等于0（≤0），默认值为0，表示该事件不会影响之前的数据。取值为-1表示该事件会影响其发生前的一个时间点数据，依此类推。 upper_window的取值大于或等于0（≥0），默认值为0，表示该事件不会影响之后的数据。取值为1表示该事件会影响其发生后的一个时间点数据，依此类推。

现在，让我们按照上述说明添加这些特征。

holidays[ 'lower_window' ] = - 1 holidays[ 'upper_window' ] = 1 holidays

我们的节假日数据框则变为：

ds holiday lower_window upper_window 0 2023-01-02 01:00:00 New Year's Day -1 1 1 2023-01-02 02:00:00 New Year's Day -1 1 2 2023-01-02 03:00:00 New Year's Day -1 1 3 2023-01-02 04:00:00 New Year's Day -1 1 4 2023-01-02 05:00:00 New Year's Day -1 1 ... ... ... ... ... 15369 2025-06-20 18:00:00 Eurogroup Meeting -1 1 15370 2025-06-20 19:00:00 Eurogroup Meeting -1 1 15371 2025-06-20 20:00:00 Eurogroup Meeting -1 1 15372 2025-06-20 21:00:00 Eurogroup Meeting -1 1 15373 2025-06-20 22:00:00 Eurogroup Meeting -1 1



最后，我们将构造好的节假日数据集与之前准备好的训练数据一并传入Prophet模型。

model_w_holidays = Prophet( holidays=holidays ) model_w_holidays.fit( prophet_df_train )

和之前一样，我们可以绘制预测值与真实值的对比曲线，来测试加入节假日后的模型预测效果。

test_fcst = model_w_holidays.predict(df=prophet_df_test) test_pred = test_fcst.yhat f, ax = plt.subplots(figsize=( 10 , 5 )) ax.scatter(prophet_df_test[ "ds" ], prophet_df_test[ 'y' ], color= 'r' ) fig = model_w_holidays.plot(test_fcst, ax=ax)

输出：

图例08

与图例05中未加入新闻（节假日）的模型预测结果不同 —— 之前的预测曲线显得较为呆板，而加入了新闻事件的新模型，能够捕捉到一些原模型遗漏的波动。

我们再次使用与之前相同的评估指标，对该模型进行评测。

results = forecast_accuracy(test_pred, prophet_df_test[ "y" ]) for metric_name, value in results.items(): print ( f" {metric_name:< 10 } : {value: .6 f} " )

输出：

mape : 0.549152 me : - 0.000633 mae : 0.000970 mpe : - 0.175082 rmse : 0.001487 minmax : 0.461444 r2_score : - 2.793478

MAPE指标显示，模型预测精度提升了约10%。之前的模型误差约为60%，而当前模型误差约为55%。这一提升在决定系数r2_score上也同样能体现。

误差仍有55%的模型依然不算理想，理想模型的误差至少要低于50%（< 50%），但我们仍可以通过优化节假日（新闻事件）的处理方式来进一步改进模型。

在本例中，我们将lower_window和upper_window分别固定设置为-1和1，表示新闻在发布前后各一个K线周期内影响市场波动。虽然这一设置让模型效果有所提升，但我仍质疑它并非最优方案。 我们了解到，不同新闻的影响时长和力度各不相同，对所有新闻使用固定值本质上是不合理的。此外，我们使用了全部新闻，包括重要性较低的消息，而交易者通常会忽略这类新闻 —— 因为它们出现过于频繁，且很难在图表上观测和衡量其影响。 要解决这两个问题，必须根据新闻类型及其历史可观测影响，动态设置lower_window和upper_window。 示例伪代码如下： def get_windows(name): if "CPI" in name: return (- 1 , 4 ) elif "NFP" in name: return (- 1 , 2 ) elif "FOMC" in name or "Rate" in name: return (- 2 , 6 ) else : return ( 0 , 1 ) holidays[[ 'lower_window' , 'upper_window' ]] = holidays[ 'holiday' ].apply( lambda name: pd.Series(get_windows(name)) ) 由于新闻的类型多达数万种，且必须确保所设置的影响数值准确可靠，这种实现方式难度极大，但的确是最理想的方案。所以，这部分就当作课后练习吧。 就目前而言，最直接可行的做法是：对新闻进行筛选，只保留高重要性和中等重要性的新闻事件。 news_df = df[ (df[ 'Name' ] != "(null)" ) & ((df[ 'Importance' ] == "CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH" ) | (df[ 'Importance' ] == "CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE" )) ].copy() news_df

输出：

时间 开盘价 最高价 最低价 收盘价 名称 领域 重要性 实际值 预测值 先前值 7 2023.01.02 08:00:00 1.06921 1.06973 1.06724 1.06858 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 47.10 47.400 47.400 8 2023.01.02 09:00:00 1.06878 1.06909 1.06627 1.06784 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 47.80 47.800 47.800 31 2023.01.03 08:00:00 1.06636 1.06677 1.06514 1.06524 Unemployment CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 2.52 2.522 2.538 37 2023.01.03 14:00:00 1.05283 1.05490 1.05241 1.05355 S&P Global Manufacturing PMI CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH 46.20 46.200 46.200 38 2023.01.03 15:00:00 1.05353 1.05698 1.05304 1.05602 Construction Spending m/m CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE 0.20 0.200 -0.300



看起来很不错。在将时间和名称列提取到节假日数据框后，我们再添加lower_window和upper_window的值。

holidays = news_df[[ 'Time' , 'Name' ]].rename(columns={ 'Time' : 'ds' , 'Name' : 'holiday' }) holidays[ 'ds' ] = pd.to_datetime(holidays[ 'ds' ]) holidays[ 'lower_window' ] = 0 holidays[ 'upper_window' ] = 1 holidays

模型训练完成后，下方图表中的黑色线条代表训练集真实值，红色线条为测试集真实值，蓝色线条为测试集对应的模型预测结果。

图例09

模型效果得到进一步优化，MAPE指标显示整体误差降至约50%。现阶段我们便可使用该回归模型开展预测工作。

mape : 0.506827 me : - 0.000053 mae : 0.000783 mpe : 0.271597 rmse : 0.001234 minmax : 0.320422 r2_score : - 3.318859

您可能已经注意到，我们的新闻数据单独从CSV文件导入，而训练数据则直接从MetaTrader 5中读取并一起使用。 只要"节假日"数据框中的时间戳落在训练区间或未来预测区间内，Prophet模型就会自动将节假日数据与主训练数据的日期进行对齐（同步）。 尽管模型具备日期同步能力，想要充分发挥两组数据的效果，仍需手动确保两份数据集的起始日期一致。 我回过头去修改了main.ipynb从MetaTrader 5中获取价格数据的逻辑，现在的起止日期已与OHLC + News.mq5脚本中的设置保持一致。 timezone = pytz.timezone( "Etc/UTC" ) utc_from = datetime( 2023 , 1 , 1 , tzinfo=timezone) utc_to = datetime( 2025 , 6 , 24 , hour = 0 , tzinfo=timezone) rates = mt5.copy_rates_range(symbol, timeframe, utc_from, utc_to)





基于Prophet模型开发MetaTrader 5交易机器人

要构建基于Prophet模型的EA，首先必须让模型对目标变量（本例中为波动率）进行实时预测。

为此，我们需要一套流程，一次性获取市场最新行情数据（交易品种）以及最新新闻数据。在训练脚本main.ipynb中，我们通过MetaTrader5-Python库从MetaTrader 5获取数据，但该库无法获取新闻，因此这一步必须使用MQL5来完成。

整体思路：在Python脚本（交易机器人）与 MQL5智能交易系统（EA）之间进行数据交互。

将名为 Data for Prophet.mq5 的EA加载到MetaTrader 5图表上，它会定期将MetaTrader 5中的新闻数据与OHLC价格数据保存到共享文件夹的CSV文件中。

的EA加载到MetaTrader 5图表上，它会定期将MetaTrader 5中的新闻数据与OHLC价格数据保存到共享文件夹的CSV文件中。 随后，从Python脚本（ Prophet-trading-bot.py ）读取该文件，定期重新训练Prophet模型。

）读取该文件，定期重新训练Prophet模型。 训练完成后，使用模型生成预测值，并在同一Python脚本内依据预测结果做出交易决策。

文件名：Data for Prophet.mq5

input uint collect_news_interval_seconds = 60 ; input uint training_bars = 1000 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe = PERIOD_H1 ; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer (collect_news_interval_seconds); if (! ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 , Symbol (), timeframe)) return INIT_FAILED ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); } void OnTick () { } void OnTimer () { MqlDateTime time_struct; TimeToStruct ( TimeGMT (), time_struct); SaveNews( StringFormat ( "%s.%s.OHLC.date=%s.hour=%d + News.csv" , Symbol (), EnumToString (timeframe), TimeToString ( TimeGMT (), TIME_DATE ), time_struct.hour) ); }

为确保使用的文件正确，CSV文件名中会包含日期和当前小时（UTC时间）。

该EA默认通过OnTimer函数，每分钟采集一次新闻及其他数据并保存至CSV文件中。

在Python脚本中，我们同样从公共文件夹读取该CSV文件并导入数据。

文件名：Prophet-trading-bot.py

def prophet_vol_predict() -> float : now_utc = datetime.utcnow() current_date = now_utc.strftime( "%Y.%m.%d" ) current_hour = now_utc.hour filename = f" {symbol} . {timeframe} .OHLC.date= {current_date} .hour= {current_hour} + News.csv" common_path = os.path.join(terminal.common_data_path(), "Files" ) csv_path = os.path.join(common_path, filename) while True : if os.path.exists(csv_path): try : rates_df = pd.read_csv(csv_path) rates_df[ "Time" ] = pd.to_datetime(rates_df[ "Time" ], unit= "s" , errors= "ignore" ) print ( "File loaded successfully." ) break except Exception as e: print ( f"Error reading the file: {e} " ) time.sleep( 30 ) else : print ( "File not found. Retrying in 30 seconds..." ) time.sleep( 30 )

我们构造波动率列，并分别为训练数据和节假日数据提取对应的新闻名称。

prophet_df = pd.DataFrame({ "time" : rates_df[ "Time" ], "volatility" : rates_df[ "High" ] - rates_df[ "Low" ] }).set_index( "time" ) prophet_df = prophet_df.reset_index().rename(columns={ "time" : "ds" , "volatility" : "y" }).copy() print ( "Prophet df

" ,prophet_df.head()) news_df = rates_df[ (rates_df[ 'Name' ] != "(null)" ) & ((rates_df[ 'Importance' ] == "CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH" ) | (rates_df[ 'Importance' ] == "CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE" )) ].copy() holidays = news_df[[ 'Time' , 'Name' ]].rename(columns={ 'Time' : 'ds' , 'Name' : 'holiday' }) holidays[ 'ds' ] = pd.to_datetime(holidays[ 'ds' ]) holidays[ 'lower_window' ] = 0 holidays[ 'upper_window' ] = 1 print ( "Holidays df

" , holidays)

在prophet_vol_pred函数的最后，我们用获取到的数据训练模型，并返回单个预测值，该值代表模型预测的市场下一根K线的波动率。

prophet_model = Prophet(holidays=holidays) prophet_model.fit(prophet_df) future = prophet_model.make_future_dataframe( periods= 1 ) forecast = prophet_model.predict(future) return forecast.yhat[ 0 ]

与其他用于时间序列预测的机器学习模型类似，我们必须频繁更新模型，使其纳入与未来预测相关的最新数据。这也是我们在每次进行新预测前，都会重新训练模型的主要原因。

现在运行该函数，观察输出结果。

print ( "predicted volatility: " ,prophet_vol_predict())

输出：

文件加载成功。 Prophet df ds y 0 2025.04 .29 01 : 00 : 00 0.00100 1 2025.04 .29 02 : 00 : 00 0.00210 2 2025.04 .29 03 : 00 : 00 0.00170 3 2025.04 .29 04 : 00 : 00 0.00215 4 2025.04 .29 05 : 00 : 00 0.00278 Holidays df ds holiday lower_window upper_window 8 2025 - 04 - 29 09 : 00 : 00 GfK Consumer Climate 0 1 14 2025 - 04 - 29 15 : 00 : 00 Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m 0 1 31 2025 - 04 - 30 08 : 00 : 00 Consumer Spending m/m 0 1 33 2025 - 04 - 30 10 : 00 : 00 Unemployment 0 1 35 2025 - 04 - 30 12 : 00 : 00 GDP y/y 0 1 .. ... ... ... ... 978 2025 - 06 - 24 19 : 00 : 00 FOMC Member Williams Speech 0 1 979 2025 - 06 - 24 20 : 00 : 00 2 -Year Note Auction 0 1 982 2025 - 06 - 24 23 : 00 : 00 Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech 0 1 984 2025 - 06 - 25 01 : 00 : 00 Jobseekers Total 0 1 994 2025 - 06 - 25 11 : 00 : 00 Bbk Executive Board Member Mauderer Speech 0 1 [ 186 rows x 4 columns] 16 : 01 : 50 - cmdstanpy - INFO - Chain [ 1 ] start processing 16 : 01 : 50 - cmdstanpy - INFO - Chain [ 1 ] done processing predicted volatility: 0.0013592111956094713

既然我们已经获取到预测值，就可以将其运用到交易策略中了。

symbol = "EURUSD" timeframe = "PERIOD_H1" terminal = CTerminalInfo() m_position = CPositionInfo() def main(): m_symbol = CSymbolInfo(symbol=symbol) magic_number = 25062025 slippage = 100 m_trade = CTrade(magic_number=magic_number, filling_type_symbol=symbol, deviation_points=slippage) m_symbol.refresh_rates() predicted_volatility = prophet_vol_predict() print ( "predicted volatility: " ,prophet_vol_predict()) if pos_exists(mt5.POSITION_TYPE_BUY, magic_number, symbol) is False : m_trade.buy(volume=m_symbol.lots_min(), symbol=symbol, price=m_symbol.ask(), sl=m_symbol.ask()-predicted_volatility, tp=m_symbol.ask()+predicted_volatility) if pos_exists(mt5.POSITION_TYPE_SELL, magic_number, symbol) is False : m_trade.sell(volume=m_symbol.lots_min(), symbol=symbol, price=m_symbol.bid(), sl=m_symbol.bid()+predicted_volatility, tp=m_symbol.bid()-predicted_volatility)

上述函数从Prophet模型获取预测波动率，并用于设置交易的止损和止盈目标。在随机开出买入或卖出订单之前，程序会先检查是否已存在同方向持仓，避免重复开单。

函数调用。

main()

结果：

图例10

在MetaTrader 5中开出了两笔反向交易，止损和止盈数值均采用模型预测得出的波动率。

我们可以将这一训练流程自动化，并定期监控交易执行与信号情况。

schedule.every( 1 ).minute.do(main) while True : schedule.run_pending() time.sleep( 1 )





结论

尽管网上不少文章、帖子和教程都宣称Prophet模型适用于时间序列预测，但我认为，它是本系列文章中我们讨论过效果最差的模型之一。

它或许在预测一些简单的时间序列问题时表现尚可，例如预测受天气、节假日或某种季节性规律影响的商业需求。但金融市场远比这些场景复杂，从展示测试集真实值与预测值的图表（05、06、07、08、09）中就能明显看出问题。Prophet模型的大多数预测值都与实际值偏差较大。

当然您可以通过一些手段对其进行优化，但我建议目前只将它用在简单场景中。

该模型的局限性总结如下：

模型结构简单，无法刻画复杂的变量交互关系；

对波动率拟合效果差 —— 如上所示，在外汇数据上表现不佳；

不支持多变量建模 —— 仅支持时间和目标变量两个特征；

对交叉验证和超参数调优的支持有限，很多趋势、季节性与突变点设置仍需自行控制。

谨此结束。





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