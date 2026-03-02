在 MQL5 中实现其他语言的实用模块（第 02 部分）：构建受 Python 启发的 REQUESTS 库

目录





概述

MetaTrader 5 能够直接向 Web 发送 HTTP 请求，这是 MQL5 编程语言有史以来最棒的功能之一。有了这种能力，交易者可以与他们的外部网站、服务器、交易应用程序等进行通信。

这使我们能够在交易平台内做几乎所有事情，比如从外部来源获取数据，向同行发送交易通知等等。

MQL5 中提供的 WebRequest 函数使得这种能力成为可能，它使我们能够执行任何 HTTP 操作，例如：

发送 “POST” 请求以向外部服务器发送信息。

使用著名的 “GET” 请求从 web 获取信息。

向 web 发送 PATCH 请求以修改服务器数据库中的信息。

向 web 发送 PUT 请求以更新服务器数据库中存在的值。



这只是举几个 HTTP 操作的例子。

然而，这个单一函数有时可能会让人感到不知所措，而且并不方便用户使用。

发送一个简单的 Web 请求来执行上述任何操作都需要做很多工作，而且由于还要考虑 HTTP 方法、报头等等，工作量就更大了。更不用说，您需要硬编码处理要发送或接收的数据的过程。

如果你在编码生涯中曾经使用过 Web 框架或模块来完成类似的任务，你可能会注意到，MQL5 之外的大多数框架都能够处理 MQL5 中的 WebRequest 函数无法处理的大部分基本任务和操作。

其中一个是来自 Python 编程语言的 requests 模块。

Requests 模块 —— 被称为“面向人类的 HTTP”： 这是一个简单而优雅的 HTTP 库，它允许程序员非常轻松地发送 HTTP/1.1 请求。 使用这个库，Python 开发人员不需要在 URL 中手动添加查询字符串，也不需要对 PUT 和 POST 数据进行形式编码，而且更重要的是，即使对于“非技术”开发人员来说，一切都是精心设计和简化的。

在本文中，我们将实现一个具有类似功能、语法和能力的类似模块。希望能够像在 Python 中一样，轻松便捷地使用 MQL5 执行 Web 请求。





发出 Web 请求



这是 requests 模块的主要功能。request 函数是向 web 发送和接收不同格式的内容和信息的。

在模仿 Python 的 requests 模块中提供的类似方法之前，让我们先来看一下这个函数。

Python 中的 request 方法如下所示。

def request( method : str | bytes , url : str | bytes , *, params: _Params | None = ..., data : _Data | None = ..., headers : _HeadersMapping | None = ..., cookies: CookieJar | _TextMapping | None = ..., files: _Files | None = ..., auth: _Auth | None = ..., timeout : _Timeout | None = ..., allow_redirects: bool = ..., proxies: _TextMapping | None = ..., hooks: _HooksInput | None = ..., stream: bool | None = ..., verify: _Verify | None = ..., cert: _Cert | None = ..., json : Any | None = None ) -> Response

该函数接受几个用于 HTTP Web 请求的参数。我们先从几个参数开始构建它：method、URL、data、headers、timeout 和 json 参数。

CResponse CSession::request( const string method, const string url, const string data = "" , const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 , const bool is_json= true ) { char data_char[]; char result[]; string result_headers; string temp_data = data; CResponse response; string temp_headers = m_headers; if (headers != "" ) temp_headers += headers; if (is_json) { CJAVal js( NULL , jtUNDEF); bool b = js.Deserialize(data, CP_UTF8 ); string json; js.Serialize(json); temp_data = json; temp_headers = UpdateHeader(temp_headers, "Content-Type" , "application/json" ); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "%s: %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,temp_headers); } else { temp_headers = UpdateHeader(temp_headers, headers); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "%s: %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,temp_headers); } if ( StringToCharArray (temp_data, data_char, 0 , StringLen (temp_data), CP_UTF8 )< 0 ) { printf ( "%s, Failed to convert data to a Char array. Error = %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return response; } uint start = GetTickCount (); int status = WebRequest (method, url, temp_headers, timeout, data_char, result, result_headers); if (status == - 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "WebRequest failed with error %s" , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); response.status_code = 0 ; return response; } response.elapsed = ( GetTickCount () - start); string results_string = CharArrayToString (result); response.text = results_string; CJAVal js; if (!js.Deserialize(result)) if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "Failed to serialize data received from WebRequest" ); response.json = js; response.cookies = js[ "cookies" ].ToStr(); response.status_code = status; ArrayCopy (response.content, result); response.headers = result_headers; response.url = url; response.ok = (status >= 200 && status < 400 ); response.reason = WebStatusText(status); return response; }

Python 中的 request 函数提供了两种使用两个不同参数将数据传递给 web 请求的选项；data 参数用于传递所有非 JSON 数据， json 参数用于传递 JSON 数据。 由于两个参数都提供了要传递给请求的信息，但只能使用一个参数来发送数据，即你可以发送原始数据（HTML、纯文本等）或 JSON 格式的数据。 因此，Python 中的函数会检测给定数据类型（JSON 或其他），并根据用户给出的报头调整其报头。例如，当提供 JSON 数据时，它会将报头附加或修改为 Content-Type: application/json。 虽然我们也可以在 MQL5 函数中同时使用这两个参数，但我发现这种做法非常令人困惑，而且增加了不必要的复杂性。因此，我们 MQL5 类中的函数只接受一个名为 data 的参数，用于向 Web 发送数据；名为 is_json 的布尔参数负责区分函数内部名为 data 的变量中接收到的信息（JSON 和其他类型）。 同样，当参数 is_json 设置为 true 时，该函数会将接收到的报头附加或修改为值 ( Content-Type: application/json )。但是在此之前，从参数 data 接收到的数据会被序列化为正确的 JSON 格式，然后再发送到 web。 if (is_json) { CJAVal js( NULL , jtUNDEF); bool b = js.Deserialize(data, CP_UTF8 ); string json; js.Serialize(json); temp_data = json; temp_headers = UpdateHeader(temp_headers, "Content-Type" , "application/json" ); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "%s: %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,temp_headers); } else { temp_headers = UpdateHeader(temp_headers, headers); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) printf ( "%s: %s" , __FUNCTION__ ,temp_headers); }

Python 的 requests 模块提供的 request 方法会根据 HTTP 响应返回大量变量；其中包含有关请求状态、接收到的数据、错误等信息。

import requests r = requests.get( 'https://api.github.com/events' ) print ( "Raw response:" , r) print ( "Status Code:" , r.status_code) print ( "Reason:" , r.reason) print ( "URL:" , r.url) print ( "Headers:" )

为了实现这一点，我们需要在 MQL5 类中采用类似的结构。

在 requests.mqh 文件中，下面是 CResponse 类。

struct CResponse { int status_code; string text; CJAVal json; uchar content[]; string headers; string cookies; string url; bool ok; uint elapsed; string reason; };

这是 CSession 类中 request 函数返回的结构 —— 我们稍后会讨论它。

为了方便记录，下面是CResponse 类中所有变量及其所包含信息的表格列表。

变量 数据类型 描述 status_code int 服务器返回的 HTTP 状态码（例如，200=OK，404=未找到，等等）。 text string 以原始字符串形式（例如，HTML、JSON 或文本）返回完整的响应体 json CJAVal 如果序列化过程成功，则返回响应正文中的已解析 JSON 对象。 content[] uchar 响应体的原始字节数组（适用于二进制响应）。 headers string 包含 HTTP 响应头的字典。 如果需要，可以将其转换为 JSON 格式。 cookies string 服务器设置的 Cookie（从 Set-cookie 标头中提取，如果有）。 url string 重定向后的最终 URL。

ok bool 如果状态码小于 400，则为 true，即过程中没有发生客户端/服务器错误。 elapsed uint 完成请求所花费的时间（以毫秒为单位） reason string HTTP 状态代码的文本格式 —— 人类可读。

以下是如何使用 request 函数。

要使此示例在您的计算机上运行，请确保将 https://httpbin.org （测试 URL）添加到 MetaTrader 5 的允许 URL 列表中。

(a):发送 JSON 数据

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { string json = "{\"username\": \"omega\", \"password\": \"secret123\"}" ; CResponse response = CSession::request( "POST" , "https://httpbin.org/post" , json, NULL , 5000 , true ); Print ( "Status Code: " , response.status_code); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "URL: " , response.url); Print ( "OK: " , ( string )response.ok); Print ( "Elapsed Time (ms): " , response.elapsed); Print ( "Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "Cookies: " , response.cookies); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); Print ( "JSON:

" , response.json[ "url" ].ToStr()); }

输出。

JF 0 08 : 10 : 33.226 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) CSession::request: Content-Type: application/json GF 0 08 : 10 : 33.226 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) MI 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Status Code: 200 PS 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Reason: OK LH 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) URL: https: HP 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) OK: true IF 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Elapsed Time (ms): 1343 HO 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Headers: QE 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Date: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 05 : 10 : 35 GMT MG 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Type: application/json HQ 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Length: 619 IH 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Connection: keep-alive JL 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Server: gunicorn/ 19.9 . 0 QD 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * IO 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true PI 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) GO 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Cookies: HH 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Response: { QL 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "args" : {}, FK 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "data" : "{\"username\":\"omega\",\"password\":\"secret123\"}" , MN 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "files" : {}, RH 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "form" : {}, OP 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { CH 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , GM 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , HQ 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , GH 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Length" : "43" , IR 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Type" : "application/json" , EI 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , NH 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , HK 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-6867624b-422e528808290adf61a651a3" IN 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, GD 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "json" : { CN 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "password" : "secret123" , KD 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "username" : "omega" QM 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, EJ 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "origin" : "197.250.227.26" , FQ 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "url" : "https://httpbin.org/post" EG 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } PR 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) NF 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) JSON: CR 0 08 : 10 : 34.578 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) https:

(b):发送非 JSON 数据

以表单数据为例。

#include <requests.mqh> CSession requests; void OnStart () { string form_data = "username=omega&password=secret123" ; CResponse response = CSession::post( "https://httpbin.org/post" , form_data, "Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" , 5000 , false ); Print ( "Status Code: " , response.status_code); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "URL: " , response.url); Print ( "OK: " , ( string )response.ok); Print ( "Elapsed Time (ms): " , response.elapsed); Print ( "Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "Cookies: " , response.cookies); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); Print ( "JSON:

" , response.json[ "url" ].ToStr()); }

输出。

DD 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Status Code: 200 IN 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Reason: OK EG 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) URL: https: QM 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) OK: true RI 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Elapsed Time (ms): 1547 QR 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Headers: EH 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Date: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 05 : 20 : 02 GMT DL 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Type: application/json MD 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Length: 587 PM 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Connection: keep-alive OK 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Server: gunicorn/ 19.9 . 0 HS 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * PD 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true IF 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) RD 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Cookies: QM 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Response: { HK 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "args" : {}, OR 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "data" : "" , JE 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "files" : {}, RL 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "form" : { DF 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "password" : "secret123" , PM 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "username" : "omega" RE 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, PL 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { DE 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , LP 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , CF 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , EK 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Length" : "33" , EL 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Type" : "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" , PH 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , GO 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , FQ 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-68676482-6439a0a071c275773681a193" LM 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, JE 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "json" : null, LM 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "origin" : "197.250.227.26" , KH 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "url" : "https://httpbin.org/post" LN 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } IK 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) CO 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) JSON: NK 0 08 : 20 : 01.411 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) https:

非常好！我们能够使用同一个 Web request 函数发送两种不同的数据类型。

请注意，在发送非 JSON 数据类型（本例中为表单数据）时，我在请求函数的标头参数中显式设置了 “Content-type”，以适应表单数据。 因此，除非您发送的是 JSON 数据（该数据会自动序列化，并且正确的 HTTP 标头会自动更新以适应这种数据类型），否则您必须显式设置 Content-type 以适应您要发送的数据类型。 更多信息请阅读 -> https://beeceptor.com/docs/concepts/content-type/index.html

现在，这个 request 函数能够像原生 MQL5 函数一样发送各种 HTTP 请求，这大致是对其的扩展。

由于该函数非常灵活，因此容易变得复杂且容易出错。假设你想发送一个 GET 请求来从 web 接收一些信息。 我们都知道，用 GET 请求发送数据是不合适的，因为它本来就不是做这个的。为了减少出错的可能性，Python 中的 requests 模块提供了几个高级函数，用于发送各种类型的 web 请求，这些函数会考虑到特定请求的需求。





不同函数中的不同 Web 请求



我们可以基于上一节中实现的 request 函数，构建多个函数，用于不同的 HTTP 操作，如下所示：

(a):get 函数

static CResponse get( const string url, const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 ) { return request( "GET" , url, "" , headers, timeout, false ); }

此函数向指定的 URL 发送 GET 请求。调用此函数时，不会向 URL 发送任何数据，因为它仅用于接收信息。

用法。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { CResponse response = CSession::get( "https://httpbin.org/get" ); Print ( "Status Code: " , response.status_code); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "URL: " , response.url); Print ( "OK: " , ( string )response.ok); Print ( "Elapsed Time (ms): " , response.elapsed); Print ( "Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "Cookies: " , response.cookies); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); Print ( "JSON:

" , response.json[ "url" ].ToStr()); }

输出。

LM 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Status Code: 200 QF 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Reason: OK GQ 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) URL: https: CD 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) OK: true EQ 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Elapsed Time (ms): 1782 KJ 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Headers: JQ 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Date: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 06 : 50 : 49 GMT JD 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Type: application/json NL 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Length: 379 NE 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Connection: keep-alive MS 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Server: gunicorn/ 19.9 . 0 NH 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * FL 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true KM 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) LL 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Cookies: CE 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Response: { FS 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "args" : {}, DJ 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { PR 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , DF 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , KO 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , JL 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , QK 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , JI 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-686779c9-147d77346060e72a2fa2282f" FH 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, RI 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "origin" : "197.250.227.26" , CJ 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "url" : "https://httpbin.org/get" PR 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } QG 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) KK 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) JSON: DQ 0 09 : 50 : 48.904 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) https:

虽然 get 函数允许您将标头传递给 HTTP 请求，但即使您将标头设置为某种 Content-type，您也无法控制从服务器接收的内容类型。

(b):post 函数

static CResponse post( const string url, const string data = "" , const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 , const bool is_json= true ) { return request( "POST" , url, data, headers, timeout, is_json); }

该函数向指定的 URL 发送 POST 请求，并可选择性地附带数据负载。与 request 函数类似，当参数 is_json 设置为 true 时，它会自动设置 Content-Type 。

用法。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { string json = "{\"username\": \"omega\", \"password\": \"secret123\"}" ; CResponse response = CSession::post( "https://httpbin.org/post" ,json); Print ( "Status Code: " , response.status_code); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "URL: " , response.url); Print ( "OK: " , ( string )response.ok); Print ( "Elapsed Time (ms): " , response.elapsed); Print ( "Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "Cookies: " , response.cookies); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); Print ( "JSON:

" , response.json[ "url" ].ToStr()); }

输出。

NK 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Status Code: 200 OP 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Reason: OK KE 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) URL: https: GR 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) OK: true LD 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Elapsed Time (ms): 1578 GL 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Headers: PK 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Date: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 12 : 32 : 13 GMT NR 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Type: application/json GG 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Length: 619 JN 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Connection: keep-alive II 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Server: gunicorn/ 19.9 . 0 RF 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * JR 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true OK 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) HQ 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Cookies: GK 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Response: { RN 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "args" : {}, EN 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "data" : "{\"username\":\"omega\",\"password\":\"secret123\"}" , NL 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "files" : {}, QJ 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "form" : {}, PS 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { DJ 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , HO 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , GG 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , HJ 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Length" : "43" , JM 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Type" : "application/json" , FK 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , MN 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , IM 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-6867c9cd-64a83cd77115a2575214fecd" JS 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, HJ 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "json" : { DL 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "password" : "secret123" , LK 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "username" : "omega" RS 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, FG 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "origin" : "197.250.227.26" , EO 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "url" : "https://httpbin.org/post" FE 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } OL 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) MD 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) JSON: DD 0 15 : 32 : 13.093 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) https:

(c):put 函数

该函数发送 PUT 请求，以使用给定的数据更新 URL 处的资源。

static CResponse put( const string url, const string data = "" , const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 , const bool is_json= true ) { return request( "PUT" , url, data, headers, timeout, is_json); }

使用示例。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { string json = "{\"username\": \"omega\", \"password\": \"secret123\"}" ; CResponse response = CSession::put( "https://httpbin.org/put" ,json); Print ( "Status Code: " , response.status_code); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "URL: " , response.url); Print ( "OK: " , ( string )response.ok); Print ( "Elapsed Time (ms): " , response.elapsed); Print ( "Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "Cookies: " , response.cookies); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); Print ( "JSON:

" , response.json[ "url" ].ToStr()); }

输出。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { string json = "{\"update\": true}" ; CResponse response = CSession::put( "https://httpbin.org/put" , json, "" , 5000 , true ); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); }

输出。

MG 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Reason: OK EQ 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Response: { HG 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "args" : {}, JM 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "data" : "{\"update\":true}" , LJ 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "files" : {}, CM 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "form" : {}, FE 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { RO 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , JI 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , QL 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , KE 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Length" : "15" , LG 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Type" : "application/json" , PL 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , KD 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , KH 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-6867ce36-76b6e4053cd661ec5e4faa1b" HI 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, NG 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "json" : { DQ 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "update" : true PG 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, PS 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "origin" : "197.250.227.26" , HD 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "url" : "https://httpbin.org/put" RH 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } CI 0 15 : 51 : 02.874 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1)

(d):patch 函数

static CResponse patch( const string url, const string data = "" , const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 , const bool is_json= true ) { return request( "PATCH" , url, data, headers, timeout, is_json); }

该函数发送 PATCH 请求，以使用提供的数据对 URL 处的资源进行部分更新。

使用示例。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { string json = "{\"patched\": 1}" ; CResponse response = CSession::patch( "https://httpbin.org/patch" , json, "" , 5000 , true ); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); }

输出。

GR 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Reason: OK OF 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Response: { RR 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "args" : {}, GJ 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "data" : "{\"patched\":1}" , NL 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "files" : {}, IK 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "form" : {}, HS 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { LE 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , HO 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , OF 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , CJ 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Length" : "13" , RM 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Type" : "application/json" , FK 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , MN 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , GN 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-6867d837-47b9eb772b7ec6300016aa79" JS 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, HJ 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "json" : { MR 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "patched" : 1 FH 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, RI 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "origin" : "197.250.227.26" , KK 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "url" : "https://httpbin.org/patch" DS 0 16 : 33 : 45.258 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }

(e):delete 函数

static CResponse delete_( const string url, const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 , const bool is_json= true ) { return request( "DELETE" , url, "" , headers, timeout, is_json); }

此函数发送 DELETE 请求以删除给定 URL 处的资源。不使用任何数据有效载荷。

使用示例。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { CResponse response = CSession::delete_( "https://httpbin.org/delete" , "" , 5000 , true ); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); }

输出。

ML 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Reason: OK EL 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Response: { HH 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "args" : {}, OR 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "data" : "" , JD 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "files" : {}, ER 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "form" : {}, DK 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { PR 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , LG 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , KO 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , QQ 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Length" : "0" , HE 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Content-Type" : "application/json" , LS 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , GF 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , JK 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-6867da67-1926ebf246353ab24461aed9" LK 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, FL 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "json" : null, PG 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "origin" : "197.250.227.26" , PO 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "url" : "https://httpbin.org/delete" HE 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } QL 0 16 : 43 : 03.046 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1)





将文件上传到 Web



Python 中的 requests 模块可以轻松地从互联网共享和接收文件，这与 MQL5 中的内置 WebRequest 函数不同。

在当今世界，能够通过 web 发送文件是有效沟通的必要条件。我们经常希望发送图表截图来展示我们的交易进度，有时还会直接展示来自 MetaTrader 5 图表的交易设置和一些视觉信号。

这是我们 CSession MQL5 类中最棘手的部分，因为我们必须注意用户可以上传到 web 的文件类型，并对直接从文件中提取的二进制信息应用正确的编码。更何况，我们还需要为每种类型的文件设置正确的 HTTP 标头。

CResponse CSession::request( const string method, const string url, const string data, const string &files[], const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 , const bool is_json= true ) { char result[]; string result_headers; string temp_headers = m_headers; string boundary = "----WebKitFormBoundary7MA4YWxkTrZu0gW" ; CArrayChar final_body; CResponse response; if (headers != "" ) temp_headers += headers; bool use_multipart = ArraySize (files) > 0 ; if (use_multipart) { temp_headers = UpdateHeader(temp_headers, "Content-Type" , "multipart/form-data; boundary=" + boundary + "\r

" ); if ( StringLen (data) > 0 ) { string json_data = "" ; if (is_json) { CJAVal js( NULL , jtUNDEF); if (js.Deserialize(data, CP_UTF8 )) js.Serialize(json_data); } string json_part = "--" + boundary + "\r

" ; json_part += "Content-Disposition: form-data; name=\"metadata\"\r

" ; json_part += "Content-Type: application/json\r

\r

" ; json_part += json_data + "\r

" ; char json_bytes[]; StringToCharArray (json_part, json_bytes, 0 , StringLen (json_part), CP_UTF8 ); final_body.AddArray(json_bytes); } for ( uint i = 0 ; i < files.Size(); i++) { string filename = GetFileName(files[i]); char file_data[]; int file_handle = FileOpen (filename, FILE_BIN | FILE_SHARE_READ ); if (file_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "func=%s line=%d, Failed to read the file '%s'. Error = %s" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ,filename,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); continue ; } int fsize = ( int ) FileSize (file_handle); ArrayResize (file_data, fsize); if ( FileReadArray (file_handle, file_data, 0 , fsize)== 0 ) { printf ( "func=%s line=%d, No data found in the file '%s'. Error = %s" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ,filename,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); FileClose (file_handle); continue ; } FileClose (file_handle); string file_part = "--" + boundary + "\r

" ; file_part += StringFormat ( "Content-Disposition: form-data; name=\"file\"; filename=\"%s\"\r

" , filename); file_part += StringFormat ( "Content-Type: %s\r

\r

" , GuessContentType(filename)); char file_header[]; StringToCharArray (file_part, file_header, 0 , StringLen (file_part), CP_UTF8 ); final_body.AddArray(file_header); final_body.AddArray(file_data); final_body.Add( '\r' ); final_body.Add( '

' ); } string closing = "--" + boundary + "--\r

" ; char closing_part[]; StringToCharArray (closing, closing_part); final_body.AddArray(closing_part); } else { string body_data = data; if (is_json) { CJAVal js( NULL , jtUNDEF); if (js.Deserialize(data, CP_UTF8 )) js.Serialize(body_data); temp_headers = UpdateHeader(temp_headers, "Content-Type" , "application/json" ); } else temp_headers = UpdateHeader(temp_headers, headers); char array[]; StringToCharArray (body_data, array, 0 , StringLen (body_data), CP_UTF8 ); final_body.AddArray(array); } char final_body_char_arr[]; CArray2Array(final_body, final_body_char_arr); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG )) Print ( "Final body:

" , CharArrayToString (final_body_char_arr, 0 , final_body.Total(), CP_UTF8 )); uint start = GetTickCount (); int status = WebRequest (method, url, temp_headers, timeout, final_body_char_arr, result, result_headers); if (status == - 1 ) { PrintFormat ( "WebRequest failed with error %s" , ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); response.status_code = 0 ; return response; } response.elapsed = GetTickCount () - start; response.text = CharArrayToString (result); response.status_code = status; response.headers = result_headers; response.url = url; response.ok = (status >= 200 && status < 400 ); response.reason = WebStatusText(status); ArrayCopy (response.content, result); CJAVal js; if (js.Deserialize(response.text)) response.json = js; return response; }

与之前用于向 web 执行任何请求的请求函数类似，此函数执行类似的任务，但它能够检测用户在函数参数中提供的文件，并将它们嵌入到 HTTP 请求中。

当文件数组为空，即表示用户未提供任何文件。如前所述，上述函数执行常规的 HTTP 请求，但当收到文件时，它会将 HTTP 标头更新为 multipart/form-data 内容类型，使 HTTP 请求能够区分给定的不同信息和数据类型。 temp_headers = UpdateHeader(temp_headers, "Content-Type" , "multipart/form-data; boundary=" + boundary + "\r

" ); final_body 数组负责将所有数据（内容和文件）粘合到一个字符（char）数组变量中，类似于网页上的表单所做的那样。这是在一个循环中完成的，该循环遍历文件数组，该数组包含您想要一次性发送到服务器的所有文件。 for ( uint i = 0 ; i < files.Size(); i++) { string filename = GetFileName(files[i]); char file_data[]; int file_handle = FileOpen (filename, FILE_BIN | FILE_SHARE_READ ); if (file_handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "func=%s line=%d, Failed to read the file '%s'. Error = %s" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ,filename,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); continue ; } int fsize = ( int ) FileSize (file_handle); ArrayResize (file_data, fsize); if ( FileReadArray (file_handle, file_data, 0 , fsize)== 0 ) { printf ( "func=%s line=%d, No data found in the file '%s'. Error = %s" , __FUNCTION__ , __LINE__ ,filename,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); FileClose (file_handle); continue ; } FileClose (file_handle); string file_part = "--" + boundary + "\r

" ; file_part += StringFormat ( "Content-Disposition: form-data; name=\"file\"; filename=\"%s\"\r

" , filename); file_part += StringFormat ( "Content-Type: %s\r

\r

" , GuessContentType (filename)); char file_header[]; StringToCharArray (file_part, file_header, 0 , StringLen (file_part), CP_UTF8 ); final_body.AddArray(file_header); final_body.AddArray(file_data); final_body.Add( '\r' ); final_body.Add( '

' ); } 可以使用这个函数将不同类型的文件（视频、图像、Microsoft 文档等）发送到服务器。 GuessContentType 函数根据文件的扩展名检测给定文件的类型，并返回要添加到 HTTP multipart-form 标头的正确 Content-type。 string CSession::GuessContentType( string filename) { StringToLower (filename); if ( StringFind (filename, ".txt" ) >= 0 ) return "text/plain" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".json" ) >= 0 ) return "application/json" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".xml" ) >= 0 ) return "application/xml" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".png" ) >= 0 ) return "image/png" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".jpg" ) >= 0 || StringFind (filename, ".jpeg" ) >= 0 ) return "image/jpeg" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".gif" ) >= 0 ) return "image/gif" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".mp3" ) >= 0 ) return "audio/mpeg" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".wav" ) >= 0 ) return "audio/wav" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".ogg" ) >= 0 ) return "audio/ogg" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".mp4" ) >= 0 ) return "video/mp4" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".avi" ) >= 0 ) return "video/x-msvideo" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".mov" ) >= 0 ) return "video/quicktime" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".webm" ) >= 0 ) return "video/webm" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".mkv" ) >= 0 ) return "video/x-matroska" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".pdf" ) >= 0 ) return "application/pdf" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".zip" ) >= 0 ) return "application/zip" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".doc" ) >= 0 ) return "application/msword" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".docx" ) >= 0 ) return "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document" ; if ( StringFind (filename, ".xls" ) >= 0 ) return "application/vnd.ms-excel" ; return "application/octet-stream" ; }

使用示例。

假设我们有一张图片 —— 一张从 MetaTrader 5 图表截取的屏幕截图，我们想将其发送到服务器。

要轻松处理这些文件，必须确保它们位于 MQL5 数据路径下。

使用 tempfiles.org 服务器作为我们的 API 端点。

同样，为了使此方法生效，请确保将 URL tempfiles.org 添加到 MetaTrader 5 的允许 URL 列表中；

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { string files[] = { "chart.jpg" }; CResponse response = CSession::request( "POST" , "https://tmpfiles.org/api/v1/upload" ,"", files ); Print ( "Status Code: " , response.status_code); Print ( "Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "URL: " , response.url); Print ( "OK: " , ( string )response.ok); Print ( "Elapsed Time (ms): " , response.elapsed); Print ( "Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "Cookies: " , response.cookies); Print ( "Response: " ,response.text); Print ( "JSON:

" , response.json[ "url" ].ToStr()); }

输出。

CF 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Status Code: 200 RL 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Reason: OK QM 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) URL: https: FN 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) OK: true OH 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Elapsed Time (ms): 1594 FQ 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Headers: RN 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Server: nginx/ 1.22 . 1 QO 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Type: application/json KJ 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Transfer-Encoding: chunked CS 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Connection: keep-alive KE 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Cache-Control: no-cache, private RM 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Date: Thu, 10 Jul 2025 14 : 06 : 25 GMT DF 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) X-RateLimit-Limit: 60 GN 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) X-RateLimit-Remaining: 59 CN 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * NF 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) ED 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Cookies: RM 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Response: { "status" : "success" , "data" :{ "url" : "http://tmpfiles.org/5459540/chart.png" }} LS 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) JSON: HJ 0 17 : 06 : 25.063 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1)

POST 请求成功后， tempfiles.org 返回一个 JSON 响应，其中包含文件托管位置的 URL 端点。我们可以点击这个链接，在网页浏览器中查看图像文件。





从 web 接收和下载文件



再次强调，互联网的目的是为了共享各种信息和文件，能够以 MQL5 接收不同的文件非常方便，因为它有助于接收 CSV 和 Excel 格式的数据；接收不同二进制格式的训练好的机器学习模型及其参数等等。

只要提供正确的 API 端点，已实现的 get 函数就能做到这一点。

例如；让我们从 httpbin.org 获取图像并将其保存到 MQL5 数据路径中。

#include <requests.mqh> CSession requests; void OnStart () { CResponse response = requests.get( "https://httpbin.org/image/jpeg" ); }

当此函数成功执行时，它将返回加密的图像文件/数据（二进制格式）。

该文件位于变量 CResponse::content 中。

void OnStart () { CResponse response = requests.get( "https://httpbin.org/image/jpeg" ); int handle = FileOpen ( "image.jpg" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_BIN | FILE_SHARE_WRITE ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { printf ( "Failed to open an Image. Error=%s" ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ; } if ( FileWriteArray (handle, response.content )== 0 ) { printf ( "Failed to write an Image. Error=%s" ,ErrorDescription( GetLastError ())); return ; } FileClose (handle); }

输出。

MQL5/Files 文件夹下存储着一张包含狐狸（或其他动物）的图片。





会话和 Cookie 处理

您可能已经注意到， CSession 类中的所有函数都是静态的，因此该类是一个 “静态类”。

class CSession { protected : public : CSession( const string headers, const string cookies= "" ); ~CSession( void ); static void SetCookie( const string cookie) { if ( StringLen (m_cookies) > 0 ) m_cookies += "; " ; m_cookies += cookie; } static void ClearCookies() { m_cookies = "" ; } static void SetBasicAuth( const string username, const string password); static CResponse request( const string method, const string url, const string data, const string &files[], const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 , const bool is_json= true ); static CResponse get( const string url, const string headers = "" , const int timeout = 5000 ) { string files[]; return request( "GET" , url, "" , files, headers, timeout, false ); } }

这样做的目的是为了让开发者可以选择部分或全部使用 requests 库，以模仿 Python 中 requests 模块的运行方式。

(a):使用整个类对象

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { string headers = "Content-Type: application/json;" ; string cookies = "sessionid=abc123" ; CSession session(headers, cookies); CResponse response = session.get( "https://httpbin.org/cookies" ); Print ( "HTTP response" ); Print ( "--> Status Code: " , response.status_code); Print ( "--> Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "--> URL: " , response.url); Print ( "--> OK: " , ( string )response.ok); Print ( "--> Elapsed Time (ms): " , response.elapsed); Print ( "--> Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "--> Cookies: " , response.cookies); Print ( "--> Response text: " ,response.text); Print ( "--> JSON:

" , response.json.ToStr()); }

输出。

DS 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) HTTP response RI 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Status Code: 200 KR 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Reason: OK NG 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> URL: https: IF 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> OK: true QQ 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Elapsed Time (ms): 2141 IH 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Headers: FQ 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Date: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 08 : 38 : 36 GMT RE 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Type: application/json FO 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Length: 49 DE 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Connection: keep-alive CR 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Server: gunicorn/ 19.9 . 0 PK 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * HM 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true QN 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) DL 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Cookies: LG 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Response text: { EP 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "cookies" : { HJ 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "sessionid" : "abc123" RN 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } DE 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } EM 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) MD 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> JSON: GH 0 11 : 38 : 36.272 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1)

通过调用类构造函数并传递标头和 cookie（可选）来使用整个类，可以让你使用全局标头值，并在使用同一类实例发出的所有 HTTP 请求中使用相同的 cookie，这就是我们所说的 HTTP 会话。

(b):单独使用类中的函数

用于在不建立 HTTP 会话的情况下发出简单的 HTTP 请求，即每次都管理 HTTP 新标头和 cookie。

下面介绍如何在不实例化类对象的情况下直接使用 CSession 类 中的函数。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { CResponse response = CSession::get( "https://httpbin.org/get" ); Print ( "HTTP response" ); Print ( "--> Status Code: " , response.status_code); Print ( "--> Reason: " , response.reason); Print ( "--> URL: " , response.url); Print ( "--> OK: " , ( string )response.ok); Print ( "--> Elapsed Time (ms): " , response.elapsed); Print ( "--> Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "--> Cookies: " , response.cookies); Print ( "--> Response text: " ,response.text); Print ( "--> JSON:

" , response.json.ToStr()); }





基本身份验证



Python 中 requests 模块提供的所有函数都有一个选项，可以将基本（简单）身份验证的详细信息发送到服务器。

import requests response = requests.get( "https://httpbin.org/headers" , auth=( "user" , "pass" )) print (response.text)

下面介绍的是我们 MQL5 类中的类似功能。

void CSession::SetBasicAuth( const string username, const string password) { string credentials = username + ":" + password; string encoded = Base64Encode(credentials); m_headers = UpdateHeader(m_headers, "Authorization" , "Basic " + encoded); }

与 Python 模块中开发人员可以直接在函数中发送这些身份验证参数不同，我们的 MQL5 类允许用户在单独的函数中发送基本身份验证参数，从而略有不同。

SetBasicAuth 函数通过添加授权凭据来更新类中的标头；这些值将可用于以后使用同一类实例调用的所有函数。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { CSession::SetBasicAuth( "user" , "pass" ); CResponse response = CSession::get( "https://httpbin.org/headers" ); Print ( "HTTP response" ); Print ( "--> Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "--> Response text: " ,response.text); }

输出。

IE 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) HTTP response FQ 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Headers: KI 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Date: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 11 : 23 : 23 GMT MM 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Type: application/json HK 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Length: 385 IR 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Connection: keep-alive JJ 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Server: gunicorn/ 19.9 . 0 IS 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * QE 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true HF 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) KG 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Response text: { KP 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { GH 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , CM 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , DQ 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , NE 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Authorization" : "Basic dXNlcjpwYXNz" , NS 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Cookie" : "session=abc123;max-age=60;" , KL 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , HK 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , NI 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-687245ab-2065056c28f0024b71a6446f" GH 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } IF 0 14 : 23 : 23.885 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }





处理 URL 参数



Python 中的 requests 模块还有一个很棒的功能，那就是它会在发送最终的 Web 请求之前管理接收到的 URL 及其参数。

import requests response = requests.get( "https://httpbin.org/get" , params={ "param1" : "value1" }) print (response.url)

输出。

https://httpbin.org/get?param1=value1

我们在 MQL5 类中采用了一种略有不同的方法。我们没有将 URL 参数传递给所有函数，这会使它们变得复杂，而是有一个单独的实用函数，它有助于使用给定原始参数及其相关参数的参数创建最终的 URL。

#include <requests.mqh> void OnStart () { string keys[] = { "user" , "id" , "lang" }; string values[] = { "omega" , "123" , "mql5 test" }; string parent_url = "https://httpbin.org/get" ; string final_url = CSession::BuildUrlWithParams(parent_url, keys, values); Print ( "final url: " ,final_url); }

输出。

2025.07.12 15:41:57.924 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) final url: https://httpbin.org/get?user=omega&id=123&lang=mql5+test

创建包含相关参数的 URL 后，就可以使用它来发出 HTTP Web 请求。

CResponse response = CSession::get(final_url); Print ( "HTTP response" ); Print ( "--> Headers:

" , response.headers); Print ( "--> Response text: " ,response.text);

输出。

JK 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Headers: QP 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Date: Sat, 12 Jul 2025 12 : 41 : 59 GMT QK 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Type: application/json PM 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Content-Length: 525 ED 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Connection: keep-alive FP 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Server: gunicorn/ 19.9 . 0 MH 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * EK 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true LM 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) OI 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) --> Response text: { RQ 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "args" : { CR 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "id" : "123" , KF 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "lang" : "mql5 test" , HI 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "user" : "omega" KP 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, MP 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "headers" : { IH 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept" : "*/*" , QL 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Encoding" : "gzip, deflate" , JQ 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Accept-Language" : "en;q=0.5" , NF 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Cookie" : "session=abc123;max-age=60;" , KQ 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "Host" : "httpbin.org" , HP 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "User-Agent" : "MetaTrader 5 Terminal/5.5120 (Windows NT 10.0.19045; x64)" , ND 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "X-Amzn-Trace-Id" : "Root=1-68725817-67dc04cf43ac75b012094481" KE 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) }, CQ 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "origin" : "197.250.227.235" , MD 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) "url" : "https://httpbin.org/get?user=omega&id=123&lang=mql5+test" IK 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1) } LN 0 15 : 42 : 00.398 Requests test (XAUUSD,D1)

非常好！服务器甚至在我们的响应 JSON 文本中返回了 args 键，这表明构建带有相关参数的 URL 的过程已成功。





底线



向公众提供所有免费、开源的知识和信息。在当今世界，编码应该不难。

在了解了 Python 中 requests 模块的运行方式后，我能够在 MQL5 中实现一个类似的模块，以帮助我们从 MetaTrader 5 向外部服务器发出 HTTP 请求。

然而，虽然语法和函数调用可能看起来与 Python 中 requests 模块提供的类似，但这个 MQL5 模块远未完成；我们需要对其进行严格的测试并不断改进，这就是为什么我在 Forge 上创建了一个 MQL5 仓库，链接为 -> https://forge.mql5.io/omegajoctan/Requests 。

因此，不要犹豫，从那里更新代码，并在讨论部分告诉我们您的想法。

再见。





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