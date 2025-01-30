SinyallerBölümler
EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
101 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 3 557%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
376
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
245 (65.15%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
131 (34.84%)
En iyi işlem:
3 823.56 USD
En kötü işlem:
-3 630.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
66 763.56 USD (4 119 140 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-31 190.21 USD (725 632 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (7 240.24 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7 240.24 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.29
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.59%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
4.69
Alış işlemleri:
204 (54.26%)
Satış işlemleri:
172 (45.74%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.14
Beklenen getiri:
94.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
272.50 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-238.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-3 785.11 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.61%
Yıllık tahmin:
-68.08%
Algo alım-satım:
85%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
81.51 USD
Maksimum:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 322
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 34K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 11K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3 823.56 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 631 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7 240.24 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 785.11 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


İnceleme yok
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.