|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PRO
|322
|xauusd.pro
|54
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.PRO
|34K
|xauusd.pro
|1.5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.PRO
|11K
|xauusd.pro
|3.4M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/
It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage.
Best way is to run the EA itself.
