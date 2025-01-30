SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Gold Decode
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 reviews
Reliability
117 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 17 529%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
430
Profit Trades:
287 (66.74%)
Loss Trades:
143 (33.26%)
Best trade:
30 387.75 USD
Worst trade:
-5 170.92 USD
Gross Profit:
217 153.02 USD (4 124 903 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41 864.04 USD (726 128 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (42 587.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43 813.64 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
30.69%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
23.13
Long Trades:
237 (55.12%)
Short Trades:
193 (44.88%)
Profit Factor:
5.19
Expected Payoff:
407.65 USD
Average Profit:
756.63 USD
Average Loss:
-292.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 170.92 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
67.34%
Annual Forecast:
816.38%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
81.51 USD
Maximal:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
By Equity:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 376
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 174K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 16K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30 387.75 USD
Worst trade: -5 171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +42 587.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 785.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


No reviews
2026.01.14 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 09:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 08:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:53 2025.12.03 14:53:22  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.25 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EA Happy Gold Decode
999 USD per month
17 529%
0
0
USD
176K
USD
117
87%
430
66%
0%
5.18
407.65
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.