シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Gold Decode
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
レビュー0件
信頼性
117週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  999  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2023 17 529%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
430
利益トレード:
287 (66.74%)
損失トレード:
143 (33.26%)
ベストトレード:
30 387.75 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5 170.92 USD
総利益:
217 153.02 USD (4 124 903 pips)
総損失:
-41 864.04 USD (726 128 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
14 (42 587.71 USD)
最大連続利益:
43 813.64 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.34
取引アクティビティ:
0.03%
最大入金額:
30.69%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
1 分
リカバリーファクター:
23.13
長いトレード:
237 (55.12%)
短いトレード:
193 (44.88%)
プロフィットファクター:
5.19
期待されたペイオフ:
407.65 USD
平均利益:
756.63 USD
平均損失:
-292.76 USD
最大連続の負け:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
最大連続損失:
-5 170.92 USD (1)
月間成長:
67.34%
年間予想:
816.38%
アルゴリズム取引:
87%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
81.51 USD
最大の:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
エクイティによる:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 376
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 174K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 16K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +30 387.75 USD
最悪のトレード: -5 171 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 1
最大連続利益: +42 587.71 USD
最大連続損失: -3 785.11 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


レビューなし
2026.01.14 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 09:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 08:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:53 2025.12.03 14:53:22  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.25 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
EA Happy Gold Decode
999 USD/月
17 529%
0
0
USD
176K
USD
117
87%
430
66%
0%
5.18
407.65
USD
26%
1:500
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 4トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください