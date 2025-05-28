SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Trend FM
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Trend FM

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
182 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2022 566%
ForexMart-RealServer
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
251
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
191 (76.09%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
60 (23.90%)
En iyi işlem:
2 771.34 USD
En kötü işlem:
-528.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
20 384.05 USD (120 574 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 030.17 USD (71 860 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (742.60 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 043.53 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
99.76%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.33%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
13 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.25
Alış işlemleri:
142 (56.57%)
Satış işlemleri:
109 (43.43%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.54
Beklenen getiri:
49.22 USD
Ortalama kâr:
106.72 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-133.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-1 975.43 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 975.43 USD (5)
Aylık büyüme:
1.36%
Yıllık tahmin:
16.53%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 975.43 USD (17.81%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.25% (1 437.29 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.45% (2 127.06 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD.fx 251
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD.fx 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD.fx 49K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2 771.34 USD
En kötü işlem: -529 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +742.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 975.43 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ForexMart-RealServer" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Happy Trend work on high volatility with News Filter, it open trades with highly efficient money management which attempting to capture correct trend movement. Uses dynamic SL/TP and extremely precise market entries. EA Happy Trend trade system is primarily designated for all traders (as well as for new users) on the forex market. EA Happy Trend can trade on any large client accounts with Metatrader application. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-trend/

İnceleme yok
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 06:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 12:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.13 09:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 00:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 08:50
No swaps are charged
2025.07.30 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.26 20:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.24 07:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 04:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.04 20:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.29 00:18
No swaps are charged
2025.05.29 00:18
No swaps are charged
2025.05.28 12:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.28 12:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 119 days. This comprises 10.63% of days out of the 1120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EA Happy Trend FM
Ayda 999 USD
566%
0
0
USD
16K
USD
182
100%
251
76%
100%
2.53
49.22
USD
18%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.