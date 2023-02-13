SinyallerBölümler
EA Happy Gold Eightcap
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
137 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 989%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
552
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
507 (91.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
45 (8.15%)
En iyi işlem:
567.06 USD
En kötü işlem:
-225.28 USD
Brüt kâr:
16 206.76 USD (29 465 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-6 312.86 USD (11 018 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
47 (1 680.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 197.44 USD (36)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.39%
En son işlem:
4 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
16.12
Alış işlemleri:
299 (54.17%)
Satış işlemleri:
253 (45.83%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.57
Beklenen getiri:
17.92 USD
Ortalama kâr:
31.97 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-140.29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-440.32 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-440.32 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
0.10%
Yıllık tahmin:
1.26%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
613.82 USD (7.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.70% (203.86 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.81% (102.52 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 552
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.i 9.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.i 18K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +567.06 USD
En kötü işlem: -225 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 36
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 680.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -440.32 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EightcapLtd-Real-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


İnceleme yok
2025.07.25 08:35 2025.07.25 08:35:25  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

