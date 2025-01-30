SinaisSeções
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
117 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 17 529%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
430
Negociações com lucro:
287 (66.74%)
Negociações com perda:
143 (33.26%)
Melhor negociação:
30 387.75 USD
Pior negociação:
-5 170.92 USD
Lucro bruto:
217 153.02 USD (4 124 903 pips)
Perda bruta:
-41 864.04 USD (726 128 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (42 587.71 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
43 813.64 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.34
Atividade de negociação:
0.03%
Depósito máximo carregado:
30.69%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
5
Tempo médio de espera:
1 minuto
Fator de recuperação:
23.13
Negociações longas:
237 (55.12%)
Negociações curtas:
193 (44.88%)
Fator de lucro:
5.19
Valor esperado:
407.65 USD
Lucro médio:
756.63 USD
Perda média:
-292.76 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-5 170.92 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
67.34%
Previsão anual:
816.38%
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
81.51 USD
Máximo:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 376
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 174K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 16K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +30 387.75 USD
Pior negociação: -5 171 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +42 587.71 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3 785.11 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


