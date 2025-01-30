시그널섹션
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 리뷰
안정성
117
0 / 0 USD
월별 999 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 17 529%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
430
이익 거래:
287 (66.74%)
손실 거래:
143 (33.26%)
최고의 거래:
30 387.75 USD
최악의 거래:
-5 170.92 USD
총 수익:
217 153.02 USD (4 124 903 pips)
총 손실:
-41 864.04 USD (726 128 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
14 (42 587.71 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
43 813.64 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.34
거래 활동:
0.03%
최대 입금량:
30.69%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
5
평균 유지 시간:
1 분
회복 요인:
23.13
롱(주식매수):
237 (55.12%)
숏(주식차입매도):
193 (44.88%)
수익 요인:
5.19
기대수익:
407.65 USD
평균 이익:
756.63 USD
평균 손실:
-292.76 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-5 170.92 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
67.34%
연간 예측:
816.38%
Algo 트레이딩:
87%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
81.51 USD
최대한의:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
자본금별:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 376
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 174K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 16K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +30 387.75 USD
최악의 거래: -5 171 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +42 587.71 USD
연속 최대 손실: -3 785.11 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.14 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 09:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 08:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:53 2025.12.03 14:53:22  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.25 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
