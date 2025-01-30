СигналыРазделы
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 отзывов
Надежность
117 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 999 USD в месяц
прирост с 2023 17 529%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
430
Прибыльных трейдов:
287 (66.74%)
Убыточных трейдов:
143 (33.26%)
Лучший трейд:
30 387.75 USD
Худший трейд:
-5 170.92 USD
Общая прибыль:
217 153.02 USD (4 124 903 pips)
Общий убыток:
-41 864.04 USD (726 128 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
14 (42 587.71 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
43 813.64 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.34
Торговая активность:
0.03%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
30.69%
Последний трейд:
2 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
1 минуту
Фактор восстановления:
23.13
Длинных трейдов:
237 (55.12%)
Коротких трейдов:
193 (44.88%)
Профит фактор:
5.19
Мат. ожидание:
407.65 USD
Средняя прибыль:
756.63 USD
Средний убыток:
-292.76 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-5 170.92 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
67.34%
Годовой прогноз:
816.38%
Алготрейдинг:
87%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
81.51 USD
Максимальная:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
По эквити:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 376
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 174K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 16K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +30 387.75 USD
Худший трейд: -5 171 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +42 587.71 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -3 785.11 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.14 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 09:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 08:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:53 2025.12.03 14:53:22  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.25 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
