İşlemler:
1 934
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 406 (72.69%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
528 (27.30%)
En iyi işlem:
75.65 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-83.91 EUR
Brüt kâr:
4 691.67 EUR (80 438 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 425.82 EUR (37 851 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (135.54 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
135.54 EUR (21)
Sharpe oranı:
0.20
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.51%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
35.25%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
18.70
Alış işlemleri:
1 201 (62.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
733 (37.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.93
Beklenen getiri:
1.17 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
3.34 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.59 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-40.44 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-119.60 EUR (4)
Aylık büyüme:
3.76%
Yıllık tahmin:
45.68%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
121.14 EUR (6.75%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
23.22% (34.74 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
38.42% (622.79 EUR)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD
|429
|EURAUD
|406
|EURSGD
|176
|GBPUSD
|137
|CHFJPY
|132
|USDCAD
|123
|EURGBP
|115
|EURCAD
|81
|GBPAUD
|79
|EURUSD
|66
|EURCHF
|63
|XAUUSD
|63
|AUDCAD
|30
|USDCHF
|18
|CADCHF
|15
|AUDUSD
|1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPCAD
|613
|EURAUD
|654
|EURSGD
|235
|GBPUSD
|320
|CHFJPY
|259
|USDCAD
|11
|EURGBP
|151
|EURCAD
|49
|GBPAUD
|-42
|EURUSD
|106
|EURCHF
|7
|XAUUSD
|226
|AUDCAD
|-9
|USDCHF
|16
|CADCHF
|-15
|AUDUSD
|3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPCAD
|10K
|EURAUD
|12K
|EURSGD
|3.7K
|GBPUSD
|4K
|CHFJPY
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|693
|EURGBP
|1.3K
|EURCAD
|1.7K
|GBPAUD
|-89
|EURUSD
|974
|EURCHF
|820
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|AUDCAD
|129
|USDCHF
|634
|CADCHF
|37
|AUDUSD
|40
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +75.65 EUR
En kötü işlem: -84 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 21
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +135.54 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -40.44 EUR
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarkets-Live18" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 3
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.68 × 31
Tickmill-Live
|0.69 × 49
MEXExchange-Demo
|0.71 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.73 × 22
ICMarkets-Live23
|1.00 × 22
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.00 × 126
TitanFX-03
|1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.04 × 27
RubixFX-Live
|1.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.25 × 36
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.26 × 285
ICMarkets-Live04
|1.33 × 687
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.39 × 133
ICMarkets-Live17
|1.48 × 4375
ICMarkets-Live20
|1.50 × 288
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.55 × 997
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.60 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.60 × 88
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.72 × 120
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.73 × 837
Pepperstone-Edge05
|1.73 × 45
ICMarkets-Live08
|1.75 × 490
Night scalping on an ECN account. The most stable and effective trading pairs are used. It takes into account fundamental news (both economic and political) that can cause significant price movements. Trading is conducted without martingale. Each order has its own fixed stop loss (a virtual stop loss is applied at about rollover time due to greatly increased spreads) and take profit. For best results, we recommend copying only to ECN accounts of brokers with low spreads. You can see an alternative subscription option by following the link from my profile.
Due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, trading will be suspended until approximately January 6.
Greetings to all! Due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, characterized by an increased likelihood of inadequate price movements, reduced liquidity, increased spreads and slippages, trading will be suspended from December 18 and approximately until January 8.
Хороший сигнал с длительной историей с низкими просадками и аккуратной торговлей. Автор предоставляет отличную поддержку.
I experienced a loss on my account while the signal reported a gain.
A good signal with a low drawdown and without dangerous trading methods that eventually lead to the draining of the deposit. The author of the signal is constantly in touch and is ready to answer any questions and solve problems.
Очень ужасно!!! Проскальзывание! Будете копировать только в минус!!!
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
I am subscribed and have all settings OK in my MT4 but it does not copy any signals in my terminal...
Following the 9 orders of the 27th, you earned $75 while I lost $10。 Why is there so much difference between the income of my ICM account and that of the signal. How can the signal provider solve this problem?
Anyone could help me please ???..It seems the signal does not copy in my account.. please.
Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı
Working with the signal for several weeks, I can highly recommend it!
I needed however the support of Roman to connect the EA directly with my account to get rid of the slippage. Copying just to my IC Markets Raw (ECN) account was not profitable.
Otherwise, with this issue solved, the signal is great and can recommend it, as well as the outstanding support Roman gives to subscribers.
Good signal with a solid history. My account (Standard type) track record showed similar results in general to the signal's and I was satisfied but wanted to reduce the broker-induced deviation spreads.
I was advised that copying the signal would require a broker with low spreads and an ECN account, and I changed my account to a Raw type. Additionally, the author assisted me connecting his advisor to my account directly.
the signal on histories make you think it had stop loss.
not recommended
An excellent strategy with hard stop loss and good signal history. Copying a signal requires a fast server, a broker with a low spread, and an ECN account.
The author promptly answers the questions that have arisen and proposed a solution to the copying problem by connecting an advisor to my accounts directly.
Good luck!
Not recommended. I also use the ICMarkets account and a good vps (delay 60ms), but the slippage is still too high. Unable to get profit. The signal is profitable but I am at a loss.
标的选择有问题，CHFJPY一单滑了240点(已经上了VPS，不是延迟造成的)，可能是流动性不足。
Very good signal. Few trades that stay on the market for a few hours at most. Always hard stop loss. Very positive performance with low drowdown. Excellent communication with the provider. I will definitely renew my subscription.
一单都没跟上，不知道为什么？