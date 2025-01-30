SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy Gold Decode
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
117 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 999 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2023 17 529%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
430
Gewinntrades:
287 (66.74%)
Verlusttrades:
143 (33.26%)
Bester Trade:
30 387.75 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5 170.92 USD
Bruttoprofit:
217 153.02 USD (4 124 903 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-41 864.04 USD (726 128 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (42 587.71 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
43 813.64 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading-Aktivität:
0.03%
Max deposit load:
30.69%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Minute
Erholungsfaktor:
23.13
Long-Positionen:
237 (55.12%)
Short-Positionen:
193 (44.88%)
Profit-Faktor:
5.19
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
407.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
756.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-292.76 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-5 170.92 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
67.34%
Jahresprognose:
816.38%
Algo-Trading:
87%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
81.51 USD
Maximaler:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
Kapital:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 376
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 174K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 16K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +30 387.75 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 171 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +42 587.71 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -3 785.11 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.14 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 09:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 08:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:53 2025.12.03 14:53:22  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.25 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
EA Happy Gold Decode
999 USD pro Monat
17 529%
0
0
USD
176K
USD
117
87%
430
66%
0%
5.18
407.65
USD
26%
1:500
