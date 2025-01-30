SignauxSections
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 avis
Fiabilité
101 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 3 557%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
376
Bénéfice trades:
245 (65.15%)
Perte trades:
131 (34.84%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 823.56 USD
Pire transaction:
-3 630.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
66 763.56 USD (4 119 140 pips)
Perte brute:
-31 190.21 USD (725 632 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (7 240.24 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7 240.24 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Activité de trading:
0.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.59%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
1 minute
Facteur de récupération:
4.69
Longs trades:
204 (54.26%)
Courts trades:
172 (45.74%)
Facteur de profit:
2.14
Rendement attendu:
94.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
272.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-238.09 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 785.11 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.05%
Prévision annuelle:
-73.42%
Algo trading:
85%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
81.51 USD
Maximal:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 322
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 34K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 11K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 823.56 USD
Pire transaction: -3 631 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +7 240.24 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 785.11 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


