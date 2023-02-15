SinyallerBölümler
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
137 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 999 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 6 116%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 470
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 263 (85.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
207 (14.08%)
En iyi işlem:
1 865.32 USD
En kötü işlem:
-629.72 USD
Brüt kâr:
79 939.61 USD (106 293 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-18 783.71 USD (24 157 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
71 (227.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7 268.17 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.31
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.20%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.88%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
46.49
Alış işlemleri:
733 (49.86%)
Satış işlemleri:
737 (50.14%)
Kâr faktörü:
4.26
Beklenen getiri:
41.60 USD
Ortalama kâr:
63.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-90.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 315.35 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
13.17%
Yıllık tahmin:
161.49%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 315.35 USD (4.20%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY.i 429
GBPUSD.i 427
EURUSD.i 348
AUDUSD.i 266
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY.i 31K
GBPUSD.i 16K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY.i 42K
GBPUSD.i 23K
EURUSD.i 15K
AUDUSD.i 2.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 865.32 USD
En kötü işlem: -630 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +227.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 220.47 USD

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


