Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Decode

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
117 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD al mes
incremento desde 2023 17 529%
DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
430
Transacciones Rentables:
287 (66.74%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
143 (33.26%)
Mejor transacción:
30 387.75 USD
Peor transacción:
-5 170.92 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
217 153.02 USD (4 124 903 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-41 864.04 USD (726 128 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
14 (42 587.71 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
43 813.64 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.34
Actividad comercial:
0.03%
Carga máxima del depósito:
30.69%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
5
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 minuto
Factor de Recuperación:
23.13
Transacciones Largas:
237 (55.12%)
Transacciones Cortas:
193 (44.88%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.19
Beneficio Esperado:
407.65 USD
Beneficio medio:
756.63 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-292.76 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-3 785.11 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-5 170.92 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
67.34%
Pronóstico anual:
816.38%
Trading algorítmico:
87%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
81.51 USD
Máxima:
7 578.47 USD (17.18%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
25.90% (4 132.47 USD)
De fondos:
7.33% (1 427.80 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PRO 376
xauusd.pro 54
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.PRO 174K
xauusd.pro 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.PRO 16K
xauusd.pro 3.4M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +30 387.75 USD
Peor transacción: -5 171 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +42 587.71 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3 785.11 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "DecodeGlobalLtd-Main Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://shorturl.at/xDUbg

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.14 05:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 09:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 08:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 15:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.17 12:48
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 21:20
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:53 2025.12.03 14:53:22  

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. Best way is to run the EA itself.

2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.25 18:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 06:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 20:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
EA Happy Gold Decode
999 USD al mes
17 529%
0
0
USD
176K
USD
117
87%
430
66%
0%
5.18
407.65
USD
26%
1:500
Copiar

