- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1145
|XAUUSD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|XAUUSD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD
|130K
|XAUUSD
|3
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FXCM-EURReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 6
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
SuperForex-Real
|0.00 × 18
|
VantageFX-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TPGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.00 × 6
Trading isn’t suitable for everyone and you should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
If there are problems using copying this trade signal, try to check whether the opening trades on your account are really the same as the opening trades shown in history.
If there are problems, please contact me via PM. I will be happy to help solve your problem with pleasure.
Make sure your account is synchronized correctly, so that every position opened and closed on this account will be the same as yours.
This is a very strange signal. I've got nothing running on GBPUSD except Niguru GBP.
Interestingly, the trades which have got Niguru GBP in the comment, usually close with some earnings.
BUT, the signal additionally opens trades in GBPUSD pair which aren't labelled Niguru GBP but "from #3xxxxxxxxx" instead. It seems to me that Niguru itself is getting signals which are copied to my account, too.
These signals, though, are horrible and end in huge losses.
So, Mr. Ruwano, stop sending me the additional trades and keep it with Niguru only - immediately!