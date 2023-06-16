CFDs & leveraged FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.





Trading isn’t suitable for everyone and you should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. If there are problems using copying this trade signal, try to check whether the opening trades on your account are really the same as the opening trades shown in history.

If there are problems, please contact me via PM. I will be happy to help solve your problem with pleasure.

Make sure your account is synchronized correctly, so that every position opened and closed on this account will be the same as yours.