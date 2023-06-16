SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Niguru GBP
Nino Guevara Ruwano

Niguru GBP

Nino Guevara Ruwano
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
133 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 888 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 12 439%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 146
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 013 (88.39%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
133 (11.61%)
En iyi işlem:
115.84 USD
En kötü işlem:
-93.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 614.60 USD (226 599 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 034.62 USD (96 443 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
53 (230.79 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
241.75 USD (33)
Sharpe oranı:
0.24
Alım-satım etkinliği:
56.16%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
13.36%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
8.50
Alış işlemleri:
707 (61.69%)
Satış işlemleri:
439 (38.31%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.53
Beklenen getiri:
1.38 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.58 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-84.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-185.83 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.15%
Yıllık tahmin:
13.94%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
185.83 USD (11.12%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.40% (33.99 USD)
Varlığa göre:
39.36% (28.55 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1145
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
XAUUSD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 130K
XAUUSD 3
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +115.84 USD
En kötü işlem: -93 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 33
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +230.79 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -84.54 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXCM-EURReal01
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 6
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-Real
0.00 × 18
VantageFX-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 4
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
TPGlobal-Live
0.00 × 10
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real20
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-12
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.00 × 6
CFDs & leveraged FX are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 

Trading isn’t suitable for everyone and you should consider whether you understand how these products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

If there are problems using copying this trade signal, try to check whether the opening trades on your account are really the same as the opening trades shown in history.

If there are problems, please contact me via PM. I will be happy to help solve your problem with pleasure.

Make sure your account is synchronized correctly, so that every position opened and closed on this account will be the same as yours.

Ortalama derecelendirme:
Juergen Schnitzler
345
Juergen Schnitzler 2023.06.16 10:12 
 

This is a very strange signal. I've got nothing running on GBPUSD except Niguru GBP.

Interestingly, the trades which have got Niguru GBP in the comment, usually close with some earnings.

BUT, the signal additionally opens trades in GBPUSD pair which aren't labelled Niguru GBP but "from #3xxxxxxxxx" instead. It seems to me that Niguru itself is getting signals which are copied to my account, too.

These signals, though, are horrible and end in huge losses.

So, Mr. Ruwano, stop sending me the additional trades and keep it with Niguru only - immediately!

2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 05:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.05 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 18:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 07:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.12 15:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.20 12:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.20 11:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 23:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.19 21:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.03 21:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.30 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.04.28 07:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.07 10:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.06 09:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.06 08:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.27 09:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

