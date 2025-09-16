FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / COST
COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation

951.16 USD 1.20 (0.13%)
Sektör: Tüketici - İstikrarlı Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

COST fiyatı bugün -0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 943.79 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 957.44 aralığında işlem gördü.

Costco Wholesale Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COST haberleri

COST on the Community Forum

Günlük aralık
943.79 957.44
Yıllık aralık
867.16 1078.24
Önceki kapanış
952.36
Açılış
955.00
Satış
951.16
Alış
951.46
Düşük
943.79
Yüksek
957.44
Hacim
3.654 K
Günlük değişim
-0.13%
Aylık değişim
1.13%
6 aylık değişim
0.87%
Yıllık değişim
7.45%
21 Eylül, Pazar