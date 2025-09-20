Valute / COST
COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation
941.63 USD 9.53 (1.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio COST ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 939.61 e ad un massimo di 947.33.
Segui le dinamiche di Costco Wholesale Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Applicazioni di Trading per COST
Spread Cost Info
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.).
FREE
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency.
Spread Cost Info MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
4 (1)
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.).
FREE
BigBrosers
Aleksandr Nadein
ADVISOR ASSISTANT, CAN TRADE ITSELF BY THE ALGORITHM OF OPENING PENDING ORDERS.
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency.
Intervallo Giornaliero
939.61 947.33
Intervallo Annuale
867.16 1078.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 951.16
- Apertura
- 947.33
- Bid
- 941.63
- Ask
- 941.93
- Minimo
- 939.61
- Massimo
- 947.33
- Volume
- 1.700 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.37%