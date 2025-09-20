QuotazioniSezioni
COST
COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation

941.63 USD 9.53 (1.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio COST ha avuto una variazione del -1.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 939.61 e ad un massimo di 947.33.

Segui le dinamiche di Costco Wholesale Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COST News

COST on the Community Forum

Intervallo Giornaliero
939.61 947.33
Intervallo Annuale
867.16 1078.24
Chiusura Precedente
951.16
Apertura
947.33
Bid
941.63
Ask
941.93
Minimo
939.61
Massimo
947.33
Volume
1.700 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.00%
Variazione Mensile
0.12%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.14%
Variazione Annuale
6.37%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev