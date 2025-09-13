Währungen / COST
COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation
952.36 USD 10.67 (1.11%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von COST hat sich für heute um -1.11% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 950.67 bis zu einem Hoch von 962.54 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Costco Wholesale Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
COST News
Handelsanwendungen für COST
Spread Cost Info
Die durch die Spreads verursachten Handelskosten sind ein wichtiger Indikator für die Formulierung von Gewinn-Verlust-Verhältnissen beim Handel. Die Information über die Spread-Kosten ist besonders wichtig für kurzfristige Trader, vor allem für Scalping-Trader. Dieses Tool kann die Spread-Kosten aller Forex-Währungen (einschließlich XAU und XAG) in der Plattform in verschiedenen Kontotypen (USD-Konto, EUR-Konto, etc.) ausgeben.
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Die Spread-Kosten beziehen sich auf die Höhe des Verlusts, der durch den Spread verursacht wird, und die Swap-Vorteile auf die Höhe der Erträge, die durch Overnight-Positionen erzielt werden. Spread Costs ist ein wichtiger Indikator für kurzfristige Trader, insbesondere für Scalping Trader, und Swap Benefits ist ein wichtiger Indikator für langfristige Trader. Da die Spreads und Swaps auf der MetaTrader 5-Plattform alle in Punkten ausgedrückt werden, müssen wir sie in den Betrag umrechnen, der i
Spread Cost Info MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
4 (1)
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.).
BigBrosers
Aleksandr Nadein
ADVISOR ASSISTANT, CAN TRADE ITSELF BY THE ALGORITHM OF OPENING PENDING ORDERS. 1. OPENING PENDING ORDERS OF TWO TYPES IN THE BUY SIDE (BUYLIMIT BUYSTOP) ORDERS ARE OPEN AT A SET DISTANCE WITH MODIFICATION BY A SET DISTANCE 2. OPENING PENDING ORDERS TO SELL (SELLLIMIT SELLSTOP) WHEN IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO BRING LOSS-LOSING ORDERS INTO A PLUS, THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ALGORITHMS 1.CLOSE ALL OPEN ORDERS WITH OPPOSITE ORDERS 2. AFTER OVERLAPPING ORDERS, CLOSE ORDERS WITH POSITIVE PROFIT 3. REFINEMENT
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency.
Tagesspanne
950.67 962.54
Jahresspanne
867.16 1078.24
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 963.03
- Eröffnung
- 957.37
- Bid
- 952.36
- Ask
- 952.66
- Tief
- 950.67
- Hoch
- 962.54
- Volumen
- 2.445 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.11%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 1.00%
- Jahresänderung
- 7.58%
