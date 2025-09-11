CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / COST
Voltar para Ações

COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation

963.03 USD 10.96 (1.15%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do COST para hoje mudou para 1.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 954.00 e o mais alto foi 963.98.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Costco Wholesale Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

COST Notícias

COST on the Community Forum

Aplicativos de negociação para COST

Spread Cost Info
Yupeng Xiao
Utilitários
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.). Calculation and code See articles: THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX C
FREE
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Utilitários
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Spread Cost Info MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
4 (1)
Utilitários
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.). Calculation and code See articles: THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX C
FREE
BigBrosers
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR ASSISTANT, CAN TRADE ITSELF BY THE ALGORITHM OF OPENING PENDING ORDERS. 1. OPENING PENDING ORDERS OF TWO TYPES IN THE BUY SIDE (BUYLIMIT BUYSTOP) ORDERS ARE OPEN AT A SET DISTANCE WITH MODIFICATION BY A SET DISTANCE 2. OPENING PENDING ORDERS TO SELL (SELLLIMIT SELLSTOP) WHEN IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO BRING LOSS-LOSING ORDERS INTO A PLUS, THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ALGORITHMS 1.CLOSE ALL OPEN ORDERS WITH OPPOSITE ORDERS 2. AFTER OVERLAPPING ORDERS, CLOSE ORDERS WITH POSITIVE PROFIT 3. REFINEMENT
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
Utilitários
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Faixa diária
954.00 963.98
Faixa anual
867.16 1078.24
Fechamento anterior
952.07
Open
954.00
Bid
963.03
Ask
963.33
Low
954.00
High
963.98
Volume
2.504 K
Mudança diária
1.15%
Mudança mensal
2.40%
Mudança de 6 meses
2.13%
Mudança anual
8.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh