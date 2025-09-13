通貨 / COST
COST: Costco Wholesale Corporation
952.36 USD 10.67 (1.11%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
COSTの今日の為替レートは、-1.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり950.67の安値と962.54の高値で取引されました。
Costco Wholesale Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
COST News
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- TJX Trading Cheaper Than Industry: What's the Next Best Move?
- Costco (COST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- ウォルフ・リサーチ、小売業界のカバレッジを開始、WMT、HD、DGに注目
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- Costco issues urgent recall on Kirkland product
- Costco (COST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
- バーンスタイン、ドララマをカナダの「コストコ・ホールセール」と評価、ファイブ・ビロウには慎重姿勢
- Frontier Airlines CEO says the low-cost carrier model is 'alive and well'
- Where Will Costco Stock Be in 5 Years?
- Costco: A Strong Defensive Play, But Premium Is Too High - Hold (NASDAQ:COST)
- Should You Buy Costco Before Sept. 25?
- Lagging the Market This Year, Is Costco Stock a Buy?
- Costco: Membership Growth Likely Insufficient To Justify Extreme Valuation (NASDAQ:COST)
- Can Target Convert Hardlines' Momentum Into Company-Wide Success?
- Walmart Bets on AI Super Agents: Is Retail Entering a New Era?
- Is Costco's 5.7% Q4 Comparable Sales Growth a Bullish Signal?
- コストコ株、UBSが強力な成長要因を理由に買い推奨を維持
- Costco stock maintains Buy rating at UBS on strong growth levers
- Will TJX's 4% Comp Sales Growth Power Full-Year Earnings Upside?
- My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?
- Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Costco vs. Amazon
- 2 Elite Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
1日のレンジ
950.67 962.54
1年のレンジ
867.16 1078.24
- 以前の終値
- 963.03
- 始値
- 957.37
- 買値
- 952.36
- 買値
- 952.66
- 安値
- 950.67
- 高値
- 962.54
- 出来高
- 2.445 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.00%
- 1年の変化
- 7.58%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B