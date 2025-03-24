- Genel bakış
BCIM: abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF
BCIM fiyatı bugün 0.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.55 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.70 aralığında işlem gördü.
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
BCIM haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BCIM stock price today?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock is priced at 21.70 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 21.64, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of BCIM shows these updates.
Does abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock pay dividends?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF is currently valued at 21.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.07% and USD. View the chart live to track BCIM movements.
How to buy BCIM stock?
You can buy abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF shares at the current price of 21.70. Orders are usually placed near 21.70 or 22.00, while 14 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow BCIM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCIM stock?
Investing in abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.92 - 24.83 and current price 21.70. Many compare 4.73% and 0.56% before placing orders at 21.70 or 22.00. Explore the BCIM price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the past year was 24.83. Within 18.92 - 24.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCIM) over the year was 18.92. Comparing it with the current 21.70 and 18.92 - 24.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCIM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCIM stock split?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.64, and -11.07% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 21.64
- Açılış
- 21.55
- Satış
- 21.70
- Alış
- 22.00
- Düşük
- 21.55
- Yüksek
- 21.70
- Hacim
- 14
- Günlük değişim
- 0.28%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.73%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 0.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- -11.07%
