BCIM: abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF
BCIM 환율이 오늘 1.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.59이고 고가는 21.64이었습니다.
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
BCIM News
자주 묻는 질문
What is BCIM stock price today?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock is priced at 21.64 today. It trades within 1.74%, yesterday's close was 21.27, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BCIM shows these updates.
Does abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock pay dividends?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF is currently valued at 21.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.31% and USD. View the chart live to track BCIM movements.
How to buy BCIM stock?
You can buy abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF shares at the current price of 21.64. Orders are usually placed near 21.64 or 21.94, while 8 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow BCIM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCIM stock?
Investing in abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.92 - 24.83 and current price 21.64. Many compare 4.44% and 0.28% before placing orders at 21.64 or 21.94. Explore the BCIM price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the past year was 24.83. Within 18.92 - 24.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCIM) over the year was 18.92. Comparing it with the current 21.64 and 18.92 - 24.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCIM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCIM stock split?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.27, and -11.31% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.27
- 시가
- 21.59
- Bid
- 21.64
- Ask
- 21.94
- 저가
- 21.59
- 고가
- 21.64
- 볼륨
- 8
- 일일 변동
- 1.74%
- 월 변동
- 4.44%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.28%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.31%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4