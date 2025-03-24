- Overview
BCIM: abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF
BCIM exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.55 and at a high of 21.70.
Follow abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BCIM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BCIM stock price today?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock is priced at 21.70 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 21.64, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of BCIM shows these updates.
Does abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock pay dividends?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF is currently valued at 21.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.07% and USD. View the chart live to track BCIM movements.
How to buy BCIM stock?
You can buy abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF shares at the current price of 21.70. Orders are usually placed near 21.70 or 22.00, while 14 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow BCIM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BCIM stock?
Investing in abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.92 - 24.83 and current price 21.70. Many compare 4.73% and 0.56% before placing orders at 21.70 or 22.00. Explore the BCIM price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the past year was 24.83. Within 18.92 - 24.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCIM) over the year was 18.92. Comparing it with the current 21.70 and 18.92 - 24.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BCIM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BCIM stock split?
abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.64, and -11.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.64
- Open
- 21.55
- Bid
- 21.70
- Ask
- 22.00
- Low
- 21.55
- High
- 21.70
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 4.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.56%
- Year Change
- -11.07%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8