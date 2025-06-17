GoldFlash EA

🟡 GoldFlash EA – Precision Speed for Gold (XAU/USD)

GoldFlash EA is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/USD) pair using a fast, intelligent scalping strategy.

The bot analyzes the market in real time, detects explosive moves, and places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders to never miss profitable breakouts. It’s ideal for traders seeking daily results with risk-controlled performance.

⚙️ Key Features

Pending Order Entries (Buy/Sell Stop)
Strategically places pending orders at key breakout levels for rapid execution.

Dynamic Price Tracking
If price hasn’t triggered the order yet, the bot dynamically adjusts to follow the price until the optimal entry or order expiration.

No Fixed Take Profit – Dynamic Trailing Stop
GoldFlash EA does not use a fixed TP. Instead, it uses a dynamic trailing stop that follows the price, maximizing profits and minimizing losses, ensuring smart exits. This makes the EA consistently profitable on a monthly basis.

Order Expiration Timer
Orders are canceled automatically if the market doesn't confirm entry within a set time, avoiding low-quality trades.

Risk Management System
Set your risk per trade using percentage or fixed lot size. Built-in Stop Loss, Max Spread Filter, and safety checks to protect capital.

Multiple Trades Per Session
GoldFlash EA can perform several trades per day, especially during high volatility sessions.

ECN Broker Compatible
Works best with low-spread ECN brokers. Designed for both demo and real accounts.

No Martingale – No Grid – No Hedging
GoldFlash EA trades cleanly, without using risky strategies.

🧪 Recommended Setup

  • Pair: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Account Size: $300 USD

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Broker: ECN recommended

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 trading with low latency

🎁 Launch Promotion

💥 Launch Price: $99 USD/Month
Limited-time promotional price for early buyers.
Get in early and benefit from free lifetime updates.

📦 What You Get

  • GoldFlash EA file (ready to use)

  • Quick installation and setup guide

  • Direct technical support

  • Free future updates

  • Access to improvements and optimization

⚠️ Notes

  • Designed for real market conditions

  • Results may vary depending on broker, execution, and VPS latency

  • Not a get-rich-quick tool — built for long-term consistency


