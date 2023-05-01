Milky Way EA MT4

Milky Way is a completely automated trading robot. 

All trades are protected by stop loss. the EA uses one same stop-loss for all the trades in one circle so the risk is limited with a safe lot size.

Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management.


Some features:

  • The EA has strategies for trading 10 currency pairs (AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)  
  • The EA Contains a special drawdown control function    
  • The EA contains a dynamic recovery level input.  
  • backtest the EA with " DynamicRecoveryLevels = true" and  " DynamicRecoveryLevels = false".               
                           LIVE SIGNAL (real money account):            Milky Way S     

                                                                                           Milky Way AvoidTradingAfterGaps       

Info:

  • Settings are on the comment section
  • the EA should be run on M15 time frame charts
  • use different MagicNumber for each chart

Settings:

  • ChooseEA : there are 10 options ( AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)
  • StopLoss : stop loss per points
  • TakeProfit : take profit per points
  • MaximumSpread : maximum allowed spread before placing an order
  • TradeComment :a comment that will be shown with each trade
  • MagicNumber : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders
  • DynamicRecoveryLevels : if you put "true" the EA will use  Dynamic Recovery Levels;   if you put "false" the EA will use normal Recovery Levels
  • MoneyManagementType : money management type. (FixedLot,AutoLot)
  • FixedOrderSize : fixed order size for fixed lot money management
  • IncreaseLotSizeEvery : if you choose auto lot money management the EA will increase the lot size based on this number

