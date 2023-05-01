Milky Way EA MT4
- Experts
- Barat Ali Rezai
- Version: 4.0
- Mise à jour: 1 juillet 2023
- Activations: 10
|*** 50% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $75 ***
Milky Way is a completely automated trading robot.
All trades are protected by stop loss. the EA uses one same stop-loss for all the trades in one circle so the risk is limited with a safe lot size.
Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management.
Some features:
- The EA has strategies for trading 10 currency pairs (AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)
- The EA Contains a special drawdown control function
- The EA contains a dynamic recovery level input.
- backtest the EA with " DynamicRecoveryLevels = true" and " DynamicRecoveryLevels = false".
| LIVE SIGNAL (real money account): Milky Way S
Milky Way AvoidTradingAfterGaps
Info:
- Settings are on the comment section
- the EA should be run on M15 time frame charts
- use different MagicNumber for each chart
Settings:
- ChooseEA : there are 10 options ( AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)
- StopLoss : stop loss per points
- TakeProfit : take profit per points
- MaximumSpread : maximum allowed spread before placing an order
- TradeComment :a comment that will be shown with each trade
- MagicNumber : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders
- DynamicRecoveryLevels : if you put "true" the EA will use Dynamic Recovery Levels; if you put "false" the EA will use normal Recovery Levels
- MoneyManagementType : money management type. (FixedLot,AutoLot)
- FixedOrderSize : fixed order size for fixed lot money management
- IncreaseLotSizeEvery : if you choose auto lot money management the EA will increase the lot size based on this number
*** WARNING : my products are available only in the MQL market. if you see them somewhere else those are fake; be aware of scams.***
сливает