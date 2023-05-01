Milky Way EA MT4

*** 50% DISCOUNT, LAST CHANCE TO BUY THE EA AT $75 ***



Milky Way is a completely automated trading robot.

All trades are protected by stop loss. the EA uses one same stop-loss for all the trades in one circle so the risk is limited with a safe lot size.

Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management.





Some features:

The EA has strategies for trading 10 currency pairs (AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)

The EA Contains a special drawdown control function

The EA contains a dynamic recovery level input.

backtest the EA with " DynamicRecoveryLevels = true" and " DynamicRecoveryLevels = false".

Info:

Settings are on the comment section

comment section the EA should be run on M15 time frame charts

use different MagicNumber for each chart

Settings:

ChooseEA : there are 10 options ( AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD)

StopLoss : stop loss per points

TakeProfit : take profit per points

MaximumSpread : maximum allowed spread before placing an order

TradeComment :a comment that will be shown with each trade

MagicNumber : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders

DynamicRecoveryLevels : if you put "true" the EA will use Dynamic Recovery Levels; if you put "false" the EA will use normal Recovery Levels

MoneyManagementType : money management type. (FixedLot,AutoLot)

FixedOrderSize : fixed order size for fixed lot money management

IncreaseLotSizeEvery : if you choose auto lot money management the EA will increase the lot size based on this number

*** WARNING : my products are available only in the MQL market. if you see them somewhere else those are fake; be aware of scams.***