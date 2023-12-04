********* 60% discount . you can buy this amazing EA at $280 now. (the price before the discount was $700). *********



Ultimate Trader MT4 is a completely automated trading robot that has been designed and created based on our best strategies in forex trading.

All trades are protected by stop loss. the EA uses one same stop-loss for all the trades in one circle so the risk is limited with a safe lot size.

The EA contains a special DrawDown control function.

Users can use a fixed lot or auto lot money management.





Some features:

The EA has strategies for trading 28 currency pairs (AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD,AUDJPY,CADCHF, ...)

Info:

Settings are on the comment section #1

comment section #1 the EA should be run on M15 time frame charts

use different MagicNumber for each chart

Some of important Inputs:

ChooseEA : there are 28 options ( AUDUSD,NZDUSD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,USDCAD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDNZD,GBPUSD,EURUSD ,AUDJPY,CADCHF, ... )

OpenLongTrades

OpenShortTrades

StopLoss : stop loss per points

TakeProfit : take profit per points

MaximumSpread : maximum allowed spread before placing an order

TradeComment :a comment that will be shown with each trade

MagicNumber : it is a number that helps the EA to recognize its own orders





MoneyManagementType : money management type. (FixedLot,AutoLot)

FixedOrderSize : fixed order size for fixed lot money management

IncreaseLotSizeEvery : if you choose auto lot money management the EA will increase the lot size based on this number

*** WARNING : my products are available only in the MQL market. if you see them somewhere else those are fake; be aware of scams.***




