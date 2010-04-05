Monster Price Action
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sibongakonke Mongezi Mafunda
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Price activity can be graphically analyzed using candlestick patterns such the Harami cross, engulfing pattern, and three white soldiers. Many more candlestick formations can be created based on price activity to predict what will happen next. Other chart formats, such as point-and-figure charts, box charts, box plots, and others, can use the same forms.
Features:_______________
Monitors trade volume in market to determine perfect exit.
Knows all the reversal candles
Setup:__________________
MAGIC: trade identification
LOT: equity management
NO_OF_TRADES: equity management
Instructions:________________
Use on USDJPY
Time-frame: D1
Social:________________
