

The screenshots show the profit for 2 days of the adviser. There is also a signal, but the signal will soon be hidden. Excellent trading to all. Regards, Mikhail

The Drive Price Action Expert Advisor is developed on its own indicators. The EA works on more than one pair, which makes it possible to avoid losses. The EA also uses intuitive order closing and TrallStop. But TrallStop does not fire like you think every second. It works in certain situations in the market. Intuitive closing of orders can close an order at a loss if the trade has been open for a long time. There is also a built-in dynamic change of the Lot, depending on the deposit and taking into account Auto Lots. Auto Lots calculates the percentage of the deposit for 1000 points. This Expert Advisor does not use Martingale and Grids. It opens transactions from the price movement in the market. TakeProfit and StopLoss are calculated automatically based on the strength of the price movement. Also, the EA does not need any additional files and does not create any files. An optimization file is not needed. There are two customizable functions Order Magic Number and Auto Lots. If Auto Lots I have described. That Order Magic Number is nothing more than an order number. I recommend changing the Order Magic Number for each pair. I use such pairs, those that showed the best result. Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF. I am also testing such pairs: NZDUSD, GBPJPY. The following pairs are not recommended: EURGBP, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Timeframes You can use everything starting from M15. Best timeframe M15