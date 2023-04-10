FxPr Forex Pro

This is an auto-trading EA that scales according to the identified trend and filtered by the moving averages, combined with many special order management features.

This EA can work effectively on any forex pair, any time frame. However, it would be better if a strong volatility pair is installed.

Recommend:

Could run any forex pair, Gold is recommended.

Minimum deposit 1000 USD/0.01 start lots.

The smaller the timeframe, the greater the risk, please consider before using, the timeframe H1 or more is recommended

EA automatically calculates the number of points for each pair.

Setting: MAIN SETTING: Auto trade: choose true to let the EA automatically trade.

Magic: Magic code for each order.

Start lot if not auto: fixed start lots if not used automatically.

Auto start lot: Calculation starts lots automatically.

Money lot ($/Start lot): amount for automatic lot calculation, corresponding to each starting lot.

LotExp (>=1: multi, <1: add): Lots gain factor, if >=1: increase lot by multiplier, if <1: increase lot by plus factor.

Distance (pip): Minimum distance between orders, in pips.

TP (pip, 0-no use): Take profit, in pips, if enter = 0, no use take profit, order will be closed under other conditions.

SL (pip, 0-no use): Stoploss , in pips, if enter = 0, no use s toploss ( used according to your strategy, If you don't understand, leave it as default).

used according to your strategy, If you don't understand, leave it as default). Max trade one type: maximum number of orders per order type.

Spread allow (pip): Spread allow to trade, in pips.

Ma filter period: MA period used to filter the trend.

Bar count: count the number of bars used to filter the trend.

Auto trim: automatically trim orders if their total profit is positive.

automatically trim orders if their total profit is positive. Money trim: profit each time trim orders.

Count loss order to trim (1 to 5): number of orders with negative profit per trim (from 1 to 5).

Count win order to trim (0 = all): number of orders with positiveprofit per trim ( if = 0, all orders with positive profit will be used).

Profit close one type ($/0.01 lot): profit to close all orders of one type, rate per 0.01 lots. SAFE SETTING: Equity start (0 = Current Balance): starting Equity used to calculate profit target (if = 0, Current Balance will be used).

used to calculate profit target (if = 0, Percent day target: target profit percentage for the day.

target profit percentage for the day. Percent equity target: target profit percentage based on equity growth, just set to this value and the EA closes all orders once.

Percent cut loss: stop loss percentage. TIME TRADE: Trade by time: On/Off the trading function from time to time.

Time offset: time zone difference from the Broker.

Start: trading start time

End: trading end time

Close all by end time: close all running orders when trading time out. TRAILING: On/Off: On/Off the trailing stop function.

Distance Trailing (pip): distance trailing stop, in pips.

Distance Step Trailing (pip): distance step for trailing stop, in pips.



