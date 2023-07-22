Eurusd Experto

Suitable for EURUSD:

Timeframe: 30 min.

Optimization should be adjusted according to the properties of the broker you are using and your trading institution. Default settings are optimized for EURUSD in an ECN broker for M30 time frame. (Remember, it is necessary to re-optimize your brokers for the settings.)

Backtested and forward tested from 2019 till 2023-July with 100% accuracy + Variated Spread.

No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid.

Optimized with its current Settings.

Preferable for ECN and Low spread accounts.

Test it first check how it's working.

Some days there will be no trades, depends on market conditions.

Work on SL and TP.

Sometimes Trades will close based on some rules related to Standard deviation.

MyFxBook link: myfxbook.com/members/hataha/experto-eurusd/10296703


Önerilen ürünler
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Sharp EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Double Decker
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141534 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141535 Double Decker EA Precision Entries Using Accelerator Oscillator + Envelopes Double Decker is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) for early momentum detection with the Envelopes indicator to filter trend direction and dynamic price boundaries. Core Strategy: Uses Accelerator Oscillator to identify shifts in market momentum. Confirms signals u
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Turbo Scalper PRO
Leven Yavorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
Wait and See
Safa Erden
Uzman Danışmanlar
Wait & See Wait & See is a fully automated Expert Advisor. No manual trading is suggested. All screenshots belong to backtests with EURUSD H1 timeframe. WARNING: Wait & See  uses 1,2,3,4 and 5 as magic numbers. If you are using other Expert Advisors to send orders at the same time with  Wait & See , do not use these preserved magic numbers for other orders. Wait & See  is based on three main steps: Open a new order, martingale if needed and take profit. Open new order:  Wait & See uses the MAC
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, Bollinger Bantları göstergesinin çizgilerini kırma ticaret stratejisini kullanır. Bu stratejinin özü, gösterge çizgilerinin sürekli analizinde ve çizgileri için en etkili kırılma noktalarının aranmasında yatmaktadır. Fiyat, yönlerden birinde gösterge çizgisini geçtiğinde, robot o yönde bir ticaret açar ve onu takip etmeye başlar, ancak robot, gösterge çizgilerinin her kırılmasında değil, sadece kırıldığı yerlerde işlem açar. en etkili olduğunu düşünür. Bu, dünya çapında binlerce tüccar t
MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Uzman Danışmanlar
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
Scalpotronic Professional
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalpotronic professional  - A professional trading robot that trades in a fully automatic mode. The default settings are for the GBPUSD pair. The robot automatically analyzes the market, determines the opening points of orders, opens and closes trade transactions. A trader needs to start a robot on a chart of a currency pair and you can go do your own thing. Then the robot will do all the necessary work itself. For trading, the robot does not require additional settings; it has no restrictions
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Super Grid Nineth Generation
Syarif Nur Arief
Uzman Danışmanlar
Super grid nineth (ninth) generation is another grid type EA on this huge forex system population, this EA not using any indicator to avoid any fake signaling to open or closing position orders. This EA will open pending order stop and limit in the first time EA run, then maintain all opened order with unique way to balancing account free margin and make equity growth. This EA have unique system not like anyother grid EA, with correct setup and run on max 3 pairs in one account, this EA capable
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deneme Sürümünü İndir EA Budak Ubat Kanalı Sınırlı Süreli Fiyat! Her 10 satın alımda fiyat 10 USD artacaktır! Nasıl Çalışır EA aktif olduğunda, İcra Modu parametresine göre grafiği analiz edecektir. Grafikte mevcut pozisyon yoksa, EA parametreye göre bir işlem açacaktır. Eğer trend yükseliş yönündeyse, alım işlemi açacak, eğer düşüş yönündeyse satım işlemi açacaktır. Ayrıca, stop loss değişkeni 0'dan büyükse, açılan işlem fiyatından belirli bir mesafede bir Stop Loss emri de ayarlayacaktır. 0,
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Synaptic Ai
HEGUI Morad
Uzman Danışmanlar
Synaptic AI is a fully automated professional Expert Advisor that utilizes the power of artificial intelligence and is supported by over a decade of historical data. This allows for the identification and modeling of recurring patterns on the GBPUSD pair. The result is a strategy based on a proprietary algorithm and complex calculations that detect the signals sent by these patterns, allowing for anticipation of market movements with a statistical advantage. Key Features Few basic parameters
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Uzman Danışmanlar
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
EA Macd Indicator Strategy Cut Loss
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and analysts to identify trends and potential buy or sell signals in a financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or commodity. It's essentially a combination of two moving averages, often referred to as the "fast" and "slow" moving averages. Here's how the MACD is calculated: Fast Moving Average (12-period EMA): This is a 12-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the asset's pric
Average Price Infinity
Rodrigo Shigueaki Da Costa Aoki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ortalama Fiyat Sonsuzluğuna Hoş Geldiniz! Bu, hızlı hedefler arayan ve her zaman operasyonel kalmak isteyenler için çok agresif bir robottur. Her zaman piyasanın anlık trendini ölçerek, hızlı hedefler arayarak alım satımlar açacak. Stratejisi ortalama fiyata dayalıdır, bu nedenle varlık fiyatı emrin karşı tarafına gittiğinde, aralarındaki ortalama fiyatı arayan yeni emirler açılır. Bu robotu çalıştırmak için önerilen minimum miktar 5 bin dolar. Bu robot sadece EUR/USD (Euro-Dolar) ticareti yapm
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Black Box ticaret robotu, popüler ve zaman içinde test edilmiş trend takip stratejisine dayanmaktadır. Birkaç yıl boyunca, düzenli güncellemeler ve yeni fikirlerin tanıtılması yoluyla canlı ticaret hesaplarında iyileştirildi. Bu sayede VR Black Box, hem yeni başlayanları hem de deneyimli yatırımcıları etkileyebilecek güçlü ve benzersiz bir ticaret robotu haline geldi. Robotu tanımak ve etkinliğini değerlendirmek için onu bir demo hesabına kurmak ve sonuçları birkaç gün veya hafta boyunca gözl
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
Centurion Reversal MT4
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Uzman Danışmanlar
Centurion Reversal MT4: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5   is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the   USDCAD M15   chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. Live signal MT5 (Micro Account /   Autolot 0.01 per 30) :  Click Here Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy:   The E
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Rocker EA is a night scalper that has a system for evaluating market volatility and trades during a period when prices are flat. In addition, there is a built-in filter of spread and slippage.   Each open order has a stop loss and take profit. Also, the market volatility assessment system closes orders when market conditions change in a negative direction for the trader.   The Expert Advisor works on USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD pairs. Period M15.   The internal control system for workin
BASTET19c
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +285% profit, 18% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/members/
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Black Shark
Tran Quang Trung
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ea uses a price action trading system. Ea will check the important keylevel and wait for the price to break through the keylevel and come back to test again to make sure the price will follow the trend. This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram :   https://t.me/t
Magic Win
- Reni
4 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Eurusd El Combino
Hussein Ali Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our specialized trading product designed for EURUSD currency pair, tailored for the 30-minute timeframe. It contains 4 Strategy to work on the EURUSD pair, each strategy have its own magic number, SL and TP in the options. Inside this Robot, the Experto Advisor exists ( Experto-Robot ) Optimization is key, and we recommend adjusting the settings based on your broker's specifications and trading institution. By default, the settings are fine-tuned for EURUSD on an ECN broker within th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt