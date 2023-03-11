Hedge XS

Hedge XS has no problem running on  a smaller account size, it hedges just about every order and attempts to close in profit as a basket. 

it trades pretty well nonstop, please backtest or try on demo first to make sure the settings are dialed in properly for the symbol you choose.

this is one of my more simple EA but that doesnt make it any less efective. please enjoy this hedge/grid/martingale/arbitrage EA!

Video Hedge XS
