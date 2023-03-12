Squido
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Squido loves going for the long term trades with a counter trend and trailing takeprofit strategy. The take profit is calculated based on a multiplier of the current ATR value. TakeProfit will slowly trail inching just a bit closer the longer the counter trend trend continues. Squido features a dynamic way of spacing grid orders also by use of the ATR, LotSizing with money management is also calculated based off the spacing value. keep the risk settings down low and you will have a much better chance of success. enjoy!