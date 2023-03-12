Squido

Squido loves going for the long term trades with a counter trend and trailing takeprofit strategy. The take profit is calculated based on a multiplier of the current ATR value. TakeProfit will slowly trail inching just a bit closer the longer the counter trend trend continues. Squido features a dynamic way of spacing grid orders also by use of the ATR, LotSizing with money management is also calculated based off the spacing value. keep the risk settings down low and you will have a much better chance of success. enjoy!
Video Squido
Önerilen ürünler
The Forex Hacked Grid Hedging Expert Advisor
Salah Eddine Elkouchi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Please DON'T Keep Default settings try the set below https://drive.google.com/open?id=17byTA0brzBJl8B56l2r2gJf-C0gKtHva The Forex Hacked is a grid scalper EA fully automated expert Advisor This EA is a cycle of buy or sell depending of signaling, it start with the base"lot and increase the size at every step by its factor and set a global take profit," if daily target profit is hit then close all orders, also have a time filtering, you can enable hedging after especified quantity of loss orde
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT4 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX), Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları, Hareketli ortalama, Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı
New Wall Street
Dmitry Shutov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Общие сведения Для начала торговли достаточно небольшого депозита. Подходит для мульти-валютной торговли. Не зависим от качества соединения и торговых условий.  Принцип работы Эксперт открывает ордера по встроенному индикатору. Если прибыль ордера плюсовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в противоположном направлении объёмом  Lot . Если прибыль ордера минусовая. Данный ордер закрывается и открывается новый в этом же направлении и объёмом в  Martingale  раз больше преведущего. Рек
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba; Bu otomatik işlem robotu macd indikatörünün yeteneklerini kullanarak bir grid stratejisi oluşturur.Algoritma aşırı alım ve aşırım satım seviyelerinde ve yüksek volatilite zamanlarında bir ızgara stratejisi oluşturur.Bu sayede tüm fiyat dalgalanmalarına karşı duyarlı hale gelir.Close Money girdisi toplam döngüdeki kazanç miktarıdır.Bu girdiyi bir döngüdeki toplam take profit miktarı olarak tanımlarız.Kısa periyotlarda daha çok döngü açma yeteneğine sahiptir.Fakat robotu orta vade ticater
Logic Machine
Viktor Barilko
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Logic Machine is an automated Forex trading Expert Advisor ideal for EURUSD. The robot analyzes the market and automatically determines entry points based on the identified price fluctuations. The robot uses a dynamic system of profit taking and risk control. To make an entry decision, the robot monitors the formation of divergence and filters the signals taking into account patterns by volume. The robot uses virtual floating Take Profit, Stop Loss. Decisions are made at the opening of the bar.
AlgoAI
Yael Claire Irene Lebhar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Amazing price 99$ for the first 10 copies only!!! 18 YEARS of Backtest Survives all available history for EURUSD  The Algo use a special AI  algorithm (MRMNN)  in order to identify  special and unique repetitive   patterns  in the market. Time Frame 5M Currency : EURUSD Input Parameters BarsToScan - How much bars back to scan and train the NN Moving Average Long -  Moving Average for Long  Trades as a filter Moving Average Short -  Moving Average for Short  Trades as a filter Volatility Fac
Bollinger Bands with Stochastic Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the price touch the Bollinger Bands and enter Stochastic oversold/overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currencies pairs are  CHFJPY and GBPNZD . T he recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H1. This Expert
Night Zen
Anton Iudakov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A multi-currency scalping robot at night. In the second version, only EURCHF is traded. Signal version 1.0 (Multiplier = 1) Night Zen - the night scalper uses low-volatility areas on the chart to search for a potential price reversal. The Expert Advisor enters the market with only one transaction if all conditions are met. To protect trades, the EA sets a fixed Stop Loss. The adviser can close a deal both on Take Profit and on the strategy embedded in it. The Expert Advisor trades on the m15 tim
Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA
Remy Christian Toutain
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hedging Martingale Tüneli EA   Ticaret karınızı kolaylıkla ve verimlilikle maksimize etmek için nihai çözüm. Bu son teknoloji Hedging Martingale Tunnel EA, ticaret deneyiminizde devrim yaratmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir sistemdir. Güçlü martingale yöntemiyle birleştirilmiş yenilikçi riskten korunma stratejisi ile "Eternal Profit", olumsuz piyasa hareketlerine karşı pozisyonlarınız için benzersiz bir koruma sunar. Gereksiz kayıplara veda edin ve tutarlı kârlara merhaba deyin! Bu inanılmaz
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Oakbot Grid trading
Kulanan Chavalparit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oakbot Grid Trading Series14  is a safe and high profit algorithm with more than 100% profitable trades in 5 months historical backtest. It usually opens multiple trades per week and closes them mostly within 1-3 days. NO m artingale in this  algorithm Recommended Broker : www.icmarkets.com Trades The Group of Trade has a fixed Take Profit about 10 pips or 5 0 dollars and Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values to get th
Ronin MT4
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139325 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139326 RONIN EA – Hassas Tek Vuruşlu İşlem RONIN, hassasiyete, kontrole ve verimliliğe değer veren yatırımcılar için oluşturulmuş disiplinli ve güçlü bir Uzman Danışmandır. Yalnız samurayın ruhundan ilham alan RONIN, Bulls Power, Bears Power ve Alligator göstergelerinin akıllı bir kombinasyonunu kullanarak tek girişli işlemler gerçekleştirir. Bu EA, Martingale, Grid veya Ortalama gi
AdvisorKing MT4
Artem Grishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
AdvisorKing   is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, y
The King EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
If you are looking for a Best Grid EA. DON'T MISS IT! The King EA combine 2 Strategy, which strategy in all top Grid EA Include in The King EA. With only 1 EA, you can change setting to use many Strategy you want to get good result. SETTING #30 for EUR USD H4, GBPUSD/ GBPJPY M30/H1, Gold M1/M15 - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM - It good to combo with Buy Sell Signals  to follow Trend and Sellect Buy Only/Sell Only for EA work Semi-Au
Trendless Scalper
Jaspreet Singh Saini
Uzman Danışmanlar
As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
Smart Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
3.54 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Smart Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Smart Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things. Smart Scalper PRO is the pro
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Bekleyen Emir Hassasiyetiyle Akıllı Kopuş "Nusantara", mesafeli bekleyen emir yürütme ile geliştirilmiş ve risk yönetimi değiştirme sistemiyle donatılmış bir kopuş kutusu stratejisine dayalı bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Değişen piyasa özellikleri karşısında esnek kalan otomatik, güvenli bir strateji isteyen ciddi yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Ana Strateji: Ko
Teamwork Eur Gbp EA
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Teamwork EUR GBP EA   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Uzman Danışmanlar
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
FREE
Shadow Scalper
Artur Kadyrov
Uzman Danışmanlar
NOT A MARTINGALE, NOT A NETWORKER This Expert Advisor uses a volatility indicator, when a certain level is reached, a trade is opened with the set TP and SL. There are three levels in total, the higher the level, the less common it is and the more reliable the deal. It is recommended to use currency pairs with the lowest volatility, such as EURCHF, EURGBP, NZDUSD, etc. with a timeframe of 5 min. The level of volatility varies from year to year, so it is recommended to adjust them periodically.
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Uzman Danışmanlar
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Anubis Ea
Filippo Morleo
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Anubis EA: Precision Trading Crafted for Today’s Markets Unlock unparalleled potential with Anubis EA , a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA integrates advanced candlestick analysis, dynamic risk management, and robust entry strategies, providing a powerful edge in your trading journey. From beginners to seasoned traders, Anubis EA’s adaptable, user-friendly design empowers users at every level to navigate complex market condit
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.41 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $137 (Regular Price: $447) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled by th
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA Open
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Open - this EA is very customizable but the main idea is to sell high and buy low with a variable grid and martingale settings. This EA closes orders as a basket based on percentage of target account growth. This is the more complex edition and requires a lot of back testing and demo testing to calibrate properly. It runs well on GBPNZD with default settings but can work for any symbol.  Running this bot on minimal risk could potentially pass funding challenges.
OriGamiGrimm
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to OriGamiGrimm a dynamic and versatile EA. When using the Stops option(True) OriGamiGrimm will pull BuyStops and SellStops into position based off spacing determined by ATR. It will then attempt to Close All Open Trades as a basket for an overall profit set by exit percent. When using Trail(true) and digitalTrail(False) and there are multiple orders the trailing stop will only activate when the basket of trades is in profit. There is a money management system built in for initial lotsiz
Ching
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Ching is quite accurate for not using any particular indicator, it simply uses a bullish or bearish candle to start a basket of trades and then attempts to close all open trades with an overall profit. Ching will work on almost any symbol but might require lots of backtesting to find the right settings. this EA has the option to space orders out dynamically or at a fixed rate, the dynamic mode is based off recent highs and lows.
Hedge XS
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hedge XS has no problem running on  a smaller account size, it hedges just about every order and attempts to close in profit as a basket.  it trades pretty well nonstop, please backtest or try on demo first to make sure the settings are dialed in properly for the symbol you choose. this is one of my more simple EA but that doesnt make it any less efective. please enjoy this hedge/grid/martingale/arbitrage EA!
Challonge
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA was built with funding challenges in mind, it attempts to make a steady profit with minimal drawdown aiming for 10% growth over a month. Challonge has a really passive style but in certain market conditions it will trade more frequently . the key to this EA's potential is how it picks and chooses when to place a trade. there are four money management systems for you to try (select only one as true at a time). you also get 2 lot increase methods. please use backtest and demo to find the r
RawStrategy i
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
RawStrategy-i is completely based off The Rsi overbought and oversold signal... with a twist. Sometimes the Rsi will say overbought multiple times before it said oversold and doesn't give the greatest signal when to buy or sell. This EA fixes that, if it says overbought or oversold multiple times before the opposite, it will place a slightly larger trade that stacks. Once the opposite signal shows it will close all open orders and then open trades in the reverse since the close signal is now our
NotSimple
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
NotSimple uses both Bollinger Bands and a profit target to Close trades. It opens trades from outside the Bollinger Bands from above to below and below to above . When a series of Buy Orders is closed at or above profit target and above the upper band a series of sell orders will begin to close below the lower band with the same profit target again. there are money management systems for both base lot and any martingale lot sizes. Enjoy!
Mint Trend
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Göstergeler
A Clean and Easy to Use indicator, this indicator will Turn Lightblue when Price is Trending Up and LightRed when Price is Trending down. this indicator is one part of a set of three and when combined creates a full Trading Strategy.  When used with Mint Channels and Mint RSi-CD you will take buy signals when price hits LightBlue upper channel and RSi-CD shows a LightBlue Bar Above Signal Line But only if Trend Indicator is Blue / if Price touches Bottom Red Channel and RSi-CD shows a red bar be
Mint Channels
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Göstergeler
A Clean and Easy to Use indicator, this indicator will Draw a Lightblue channel and a LightRed Channel that you can use as a signal when price touches these lines. it can also be used to set stop loss and take profit values / Hint: set stoploss outside the channels and TakeProfit inside the channels. this indicator is one part of a set of three and when combined creates a full Trading Strategy.  When used with Mint Channels and Mint RSi-CD you will take buy signals when price hits LightBlue uppe
Mint RSiDC
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Göstergeler
A Clean and Easy to Use indicator, this indicator  Shows a Lightblue Bar when price is headed up and a LightRed Bar when price is headed down for a Buy signal you want a Blue bar to show above the signal line / for a sell signal you want a Red bar to show below the signal line. this indicator is one part of a set of three and when combined creates a full Trading Strategy.  When used with Mint Channels and Mint Trend you will take buy signals when price hits LightBlue upper channel and RSi-CD sho
Uber
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uber is designed to trade indices, it uses moving averages to generate a signal and then opens trades in a grid fashion once per bar. Martingale can be turned on or off with the LotMultiply input. it will take profit when account equity reaches account balance multiplied by the TakeEQ value.   Recommended TakeEQ value is 1.01 for smaller accounts and 1.005 for larger accounts. Please backtest to find the appropriate lot sizing settings.
SupremeGrid
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
SupremeGrid Takes Buy trades when price goes lower and Sell Trades when Price goes higher then uses trailing stop to Complete orders. it has a martingale feature if you wish to use. This Expert advisor is designed to run for anywhere from a day to a week and has to be reset every once in a while.  its a super simple concept but it works.  Try on indices for best results.
MASurfing
David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
Uzman Danışmanlar
MaSurfing uses a fast moving average and two slow moving averages one based on price high and the other based on price low. when the fast moving average crosses below the slow price low average it will place a buy trade with take profit based at the slow moving average price high. optional martingale strategy included.  please use backtest to find optimal settings.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt