NotSimple
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- David Joseph Sidney Jonasson
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
NotSimple uses both Bollinger Bands and a profit target to Close trades. It opens trades from outside the Bollinger Bands from above to below and below to above . When a series of Buy Orders is closed at or above profit target and above the upper band a series of sell orders will begin to close below the lower band with the same profit target again. there are money management systems for both base lot and any martingale lot sizes. Enjoy!