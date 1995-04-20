"AV Monitor" is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, which alowes a history analysis of the closed orders. It helps to achieve a quick visual analysis of your own trading or different expert advisors among themselves. Compare and analyze your expert advisors: Which one is the best?



I use an "AV Monitor MT5" indicator per running expert advisor chart to track its performance split into long & short, as well as an index chart e.g. DOW with this indicator and the setting "Show Balance & Equity" to track the account development.



NEW:



- It is now possible to drag multiple indicators into one chart (see screenshot)

- The order comment can now be filtered

- There are now price labels (except on the equity because that's too much wriggling and blinking)





Settings:



- Start balance: Price from which all curves begin

- Show balance & equity: yes/no

- Show short & long positions: yes/no

- Show zero line: yes/no



- Start date: Date from which all curves begin

- Filter symbol: DJ30 (also for DJ30.c)

- Filter Magic: 12345 (must be exactly right)

- Filter Comment



- Textfarbe für die Filter

- Textfarbe für die Balance

- Textfarbe für die Equity

- Textfarbe für die Long-Positions

- Textfarbe für die Short-Positions

- Textfarbe für die Margin



- Text size: Legend text size

- Text position: Dropdown

- Text distance: adjustment legend





Please report bugs.

