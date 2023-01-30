AdvisorKing MT4 Pro

AdvisorKingPro is an overnight multi-currency scalper, with an author's trading algorithm. Unlike similar strategies that show excellent results on a Demo account, but lose money on a real one, this trading advisor works stably on a real account, which is confirmed by monitoring. Entry into the market is carried out by pending orders, after analyzing the market situation of the previous trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are accustomed to stability and minimal risk. The Trading Advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale.

Youtube channel, you can look at reviews of trading advisors that I did, I hope they will be useful. The ROBOCREATOR team values its reputation, so we will solve any of your problems individually. If you have questions about setting up and installing a trading adviser, you can always contact me in private messages or by other contacts that are in my profile or by following the link on the, you can look at reviews of trading advisors that I did, I hope they will be useful. The ROBOCREATOR team values its reputation, so we will solve any of your problems individually.





This trading Advisor will be refined and improved, stay tuned.