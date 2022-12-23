AdvisorKing MT4 Pro
- Experts
- Artem Grishchenko
- Versione: 1.12
- Aggiornato: 30 gennaio 2023
- Attivazioni: 6
AdvisorKingPro is an overnight multi-currency scalper, with an author's trading algorithm. Unlike similar strategies that show excellent results on a Demo account, but lose money on a real one, this trading advisor works stably on a real account, which is confirmed by monitoring. Entry into the market is carried out by pending orders, after analyzing the market situation of the previous trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are accustomed to stability and minimal risk. The Trading Advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale.
If you have questions about setting up and installing a trading adviser, you can always contact me in private messages or by other contacts that are in my profile or by following the link on the Youtube channel, you can look at reviews of trading advisors that I did, I hope they will be useful.
This trading Advisor will be refined and improved, stay tuned.
10 copies out of 10 at a price of $199 the next price is $249
<<<<<<After the purchase, be sure to write to me.>>>>>>
|Live Signals: AdvisorKingPRO MT5 Real
Supported currency pairs: USDCAD, EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, CHFJPY, EURGBP, AUDCAD
Use a good ECN and VPS Hedging Account
Recommended TF: M5
For testing, use high-quality quotes of at least 99%, conduct the test based on all real ticks. If the broker does not provide such quotes, write to me, I will give a high-quality archive for any currency pair.
How to install?
Install the Expert Advisor for each pair separately USDCAD, EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURCHF, CHFJPY, EURGBP, AUDCAD
All parameters of the trading algorithm are sewn into the Expert Advisor, you do not need to configure anything (except for the start and end of trading).
The Expert Advisor starts opening deals in the last hour before the bank rollover, so set the trading time for this hour, if you do not know how to do it, write to me, I will be happy to help.
I will advise you on the settings for your deposit.
